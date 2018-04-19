Juniper Pharmaceuticals: Undervalued With Double-Digit Revenue Growth

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Thomas Cheatham as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

When I first discovered Juniper Pharmaceuticals (JNP), I was using my undervalued screening process to identify low P/E ratio companies with double-digit revenue growth. The date was 10/25/2017, and JNP was trading at $4.85. Everything about the company looked too good to be true: A P/E ratio of less than 5, their main approved drug (Crinone) had double-digit revenue growth, and better yet, it was licensed to Merck (MRK) with a locked-in revenue stream to at least 2024. Cash on hand was more than $20 million and their second source of revenue, Juniper Pharma Services, was growing at an ever more rapid pace.

Investing in the biotech industry is not for the faint of heart, as we have seen biotech companies like Geron Corporation (GERN) grow more than 100% this year. Others have had clinical trials fail, PDUFA extensions, or complete response letters from the FDA and have dropped more than 100%, such as Aradigm Corporation (ARDM). In such a volatile industry, one way to minimize risk is to invest in companies that already have approved drugs with revenue growth and to invest in companies with enough cash on hand that you don't have to worry about the company diluting their shares to raise capital. Like many other biotech investors, I'm also looking for long-term returns, so I'm also trying to identify companies with high potential drug pipelines that have shown promising results in clinical trials. Using the criteria above, I will cover why JNP is, in my opinion, a solid, long-term investment.

Competitive Advantage

Juniper Pharmaceuticals utilizes their novel patent-protected drug delivery technologies for sustained and controlled delivery of their pharmaceuticals. These include both their bio-adhesive delivery system and their most impressive technology, their novel intravaginal ring-developed by Dr. Robert Langer at MIT and Dr. William Crowley at Harvard Medical School. This IVR technology allows sustained delivery over time, enabling one device to deliver multiple pharmaceuticals. In addition, drug delivery using IVR technology has the potential to provide an improved side effect profile as administered drugs bypass first pass hepatic metabolism issues and could thus improve patient compliance and convenience of use vs. other routes of administration. In pre-clinical and clinical studies, IVR technology has demonstrated sustained release of drugs such as progesterone and leuprolide.

Double-Digit Revenue Growth

There have been many biotech companies that have gotten FDA approval on novel drugs but have struggled to successfully commercialize their product. Many biotech companies focus on pre-clinical and clinical development then license their drug to a larger pharmaceutical company with the capital and sales force needed to bring the drug to market. In April 2013, Juniper entered into a license and supply agreement with Merck KGaA for Crinone through 2020, then was extended again through 2024. Merck now sells Crinone in more than 90 countries including Japan. In the United States, JNP sold Crinone rights to Allergan for $11 million and Juniper receives 10% royalties on all U.S. Crinone sales. Juniper Pharmaceuticals received a combined 32.7 million in revenue payouts from Merck and Allergan in 2017, which was a 20.1% increase from payments in 2016.

Juniper Pharma Services, a subsidiary of Juniper Pharmaceuticals, provides equipment, technology, trial manufacturing services, consulting, and often their Nottingham facilities to their clients. Juniper Pharma Services provided services to customers such as Crystec Pharma, helping them develop their fluid technology in Juniper Pharma's Nottingham facility as well as collaborated with XenoGesis to develop GastroPlus TM, which is a gold standard modeling and simulation software designed to identify the exposure and effect of drugs on patients in early stages of testing. Juniper Pharma Services grew revenues to 17.3 million, which was a 32.3% increase from 2016. CFO Jeff Young said Juniper Pharmaceuticals is well positioned to continue to deliver double-digit growth from both Crinone sales and Juniper Pharma Services.

Still Very Early, But a Pre-Clinical, Promising Pipeline

I mentioned earlier that Juniper's patent-protected IVR technology is their best competitive advantage. JNP has three promising proprietary products in their pipeline: JNP 0101, JNP 0201, and JNP 0301. All three utilize JNP's patented IVR technology. All three of these products are still in the pre-clinical stage, so they still have a long way to go, but in pre-clinical studies on sheep, all three showed promising results.

JNP 0101 utilizes oxybutynin in Juniper's IVR technology to treat overactive bladder in women. According to Juniper, the domestic market for overactive bladder therapeutics was $1.3 billion in 2014. Pre-clinical data has shown that JNP 0101 delivered oxybutynin systemically at levels shown to be efficacious. What makes the IVR technology so important in the delivery of oxybutynin is most side effects of oxybutynin are thought to be caused by the effect it has on the liver. Metabolizing oxybutynin increases metabolites, which are purported to contribute to the majority of side effects. To put these side effects in perspective, 50% of patients prescribed oxybutynin stop in their first year due to intolerable side effects and the burden of daily dosing. JNP 0101 bypasses hepatic first pass metabolism, which should decrease side effects, and JNP 0101 has a 28-day product life, so there is no need for daily dosing.

In their January presentation, Juniper stated that they are continuing to advance discussions with potential partners for JNP 0101 and JNP 0301. Juniper believes the animal studies support advancement of their IVR technology and will continue to make targeted investments into their priority program (JNP-0201), but they will maintain the optionality to partner this program as well. JNP 0201 targets menopause by releasing both estradiol and progesterone. Pre-clinicals showed rapid absorption of estradiol and progesterone, with peak concentrations within the first 4-8 hours. JNP 0201 also is a 28-day release IVR. According to JNP, 45 million women are currently in or approaching menopause in the United States alone.

Analyst Coverage

Roth Capital rates JNP a buy and doubled their price target to $24, citing the growth of Crinone to be the main contributor to the price target increase. CFRA also listed JNP as a strong buy, using their quantitative model, which considers price to earnings, price to EBITDA, price to cash flow, profitability, cash flow generation, operating efficiency, and earnings quality.

Summary

Juniper Pharmaceuticals is a cash flow positive business, with a promising, patented device and delivery system, and fixed revenues through 2024. A P/E ratio of 5.08 and a forward P/E of 2.73 makes it one of the best values in the biotech industry. Merck, for example, has a P/E ratio of 31.42 and Akorn (AKRX), which manufacturers a competing progesterone gel, has a forward P/E ratio of 29.66. With the pharmaceutical P/E average of 23.72, it's rare that a biotech company with growing revenues is this undervalued. Very few small market cap pharmaceutical companies are cash flow positive, as the clinical studies, research, and development costs usually outweigh the revenues of the company's FDA approved drug pipeline. Positive future earnings calls, partnerships for JNP 0101, 0201, 0301, and clinical studies involving Juniper's IVR technology could result in an increase in JNP's stock price.

Risk Analysis

Investing in small market cap companies, especially those in the biotech sector, is very risky. Juniper Pharmaceuticals has been a very volatile stock, especially as of late. There's very little news and analyst coverage on JNP because they are such a small company with next-generation drugs still in pre-clinical stages. Generally, we only get news on JNP when they are presenting at a life science or medical conference or presenting at a conference sponsored by the two analyst firms that cover them, HC Wainwright and Roth Capital. There are times where there are zero significant updates between earnings calls, making it very difficult to make informed investing decisions between business quarters. Poor earnings calls, failure to create marketing partnerships to launch future drugs, and poor clinical trials could result in the stock price dropping significantly.

I am long JNP, ATRS, AYTU, PGNX and have no plans to sell or buy any positions at least until after May's earnings calls. I have held a large position in JNP since the beginning of the year and continue to hold 11,278 shares.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

