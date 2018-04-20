Winners And Losers

Not all REITs are created equal; some of them are bad.

Winning isn’t always about picking the stocks that will go up. It’s also about knowing which stocks are going to lose.

A good investment can make your day, but Wheeler (WHLR) can ruin it.

Sun Communities

Sun Communities (SUI) is a good option for buy-and-hold investors. The dividend growth should be a regular occurrence.

Source: SUI investor presentation

Sun Communities has properties throughout the majority of the United States and part of Canada. 66% comes in the form manufactured housing communities, 9% is manufactured housing and vehicle, and 25% is recreational vehicle only. The primary emphasis will be on the manufactured housing portion of the portfolio.

Source: SUI investor presentation

Good years are about the only thing Sun Communities has experienced lately.

Source: SUI investor presentation

Occupancy is now exceptionally high and the rental rates continue to climb. Over the last several years, Sun Communities has performed well year after year. I expect their growth over the new few years to also be very positive.

Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) is still expensive. How do they make it look like the dividend is covered?

Simple, they are hedging using futures contracts.

Futures contracts do not have net interest income. They do not have net interest expense. Futures contracts have precisely zero impact on “Core EPS” and “Cost of Funds”. On the other hand, the LIBOR swaps do increase the cost of funds and reduce Core EPS.

Futures contract do incur a real cost, but it goes through book value instead of Core EPS. Here’s a chart showing their change in hedging strategy over time:

Source: CWMF

As yields moved higher in early 2018, NLY should report a non-recurring boost to gross revenue. That is simply the impact of reversing prior amortization charges. NLY explicitly removes this impact when calculating their normalized core EPS. That is a high-quality adjustment. However, core EPS still exceeds what they can expect to support for a dividend.

I published numerous sell ratings on NLY last summer.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Investors who want to invest in Annaly Capital Management would be better served with the preferred shares. The preferred dividend cannot be reduced or stopped until the common dividend goes to zero. I foresee an eventual dividend cut for NLY’s common stock, but I do not foresee any problems with their preferred share dividends.

NLY-C and NLY-D currently carry some call risk because of their premium to call value.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) holds agency adjustable-rate mortgages. Their leverage is very high compared to peers, but high leverage is standard for a portfolio of adjustable rate mortgages. These securities have dramatically less interest rate risk than fixed-rate mortgages. Consequently, the REIT can afford to run much higher leverage. Currently, CMO’s common stock gets a neutral rating.

CMO also has a preferred share. CMO-E is a low-risk preferred share with a very reasonable yield. It has been a great security for both the buy-and-hold investor and the trader.

Early last year, 2/15/2017 to be exact, I published an article stating I preferred CMO-E over the common stock. Here’s how it played out:

Source: Schwab

CMO-E dividend capture

I recently published a buy rating for CMO-E. The preferred share was near the ex-dividend date and I believed it would rapidly recover after it went ex-dividend.

Investors who bought CMO-E on our callout are basically flat on the price, but have a dividend of $0.47 coming their way. For the buy-and-hold investor, they are essentially getting a small rebate on the purchase price. By buying it during our callout, they were able to pick up 1 extra dividend compared to buying it today. For the trader, this was another great example of a solid dividend capture. It is worth pointing out that some investors don’t like to capture preferred share dividends. They are concerned that brokerage costs will eat into their gains. Capturing a preferred dividend like this generally requires having at least $10,000 to run through the position. That would translate into roughly 400 shares and a capture worth almost $200. For 2-3 weeks and only a few minutes invested, that seems like a reasonable return. When investors can afford to use 1,000 to 2,000 shares, which means $25,000 to $50,000, the return on time gets significantly better.

Target

Target (TGT) is a dividend champion. The market dramatically undervalued them during 2017. With the benefit of hindsight, it is quite clear that investors believed Target was doomed because they believed management’s poor earnings guidance. Once analysts updated their estimates for full-year earnings, Target shares began a rapid climb. Their death had been dramatically overstated.

I was an enormous bull at $50. At that point, Target was my largest position. Since then, Target is up over 40%. My bullish convictions have faded. They did not fade because of any error on my part. I was correct on the fundamentals. When the stock price rallied by 40%, it was the market admitting that my analysis had been correct all along.

My conviction for the buy rating was based on the extremely low multiple for Target. Given a 40% increase in price, the multiple is now simply “okay”. My expectations for Target’s forward earnings have not changed at all. Only the price has changed.

I don’t mind. I booked enormous profits on closing out my position.

GGP

Several Wall Street analysts are booing the offer for Brookfield Property’s (BPY) bid for General Growth Properties (GGP). Their disdain for the offer reflects a reliance on computers to do their work for them. They’ve made a significant error in decrying this deal. They are stuck on trying to reconcile between their estimate of NAV (net asset value) per share for GGP with the buyout price offered by BPY. They are running into a wall because they are doing it wrong.

Analysts imploring investors to vote against it are failing their clients. The proper response is to prepare a pair trade that capitalizes on the potential buyout.

Pair traders (and hedge funds) can enter this trade by buying 1000 shares of GGP and shorting 390 shares of BPY. Expected return around 10.53% before shorting fees, 9.4% assuming high fees.

Wheeler

The Wheeler implosion is well underway. The implosion I called out several times:

Source: Seeking Alpha

All of the red boxes are either sell ratings or short ratings. I gave investors plenty of opportunities to sell. I also broke down just how bad the fundamentals were.

Wheeler is a dreadful REIT. They had almost every red flag I like to see for a short candidate. It began with an unsustainable dividend. I warned investors multiple times that WHLR’s FFO metric was garbage. I warned them that the accounting quality was terrible. I also highlighted that the company’s net asset value per share was extremely low.

My warnings were occasionally met with intense anger from shareholders. My condolences to those shareholders.

Following those articles, the CFO left the company and the board terminated the CEO. It wasn’t my articles causing those events. It was the fundamental decay within the company that caused those events. It was the fundamental decay that I had picked up on in my analysis. Back then, WHLR was trading between $10 and $12. Today, they have been trading between $3 and $4. The common dividend is completely gone.

Wheeler has more than 1 major problem. The real estate portfolio was poor in quality. The AFFO metric was garbage that no financial analyst should’ve accepted. The leverage was far too high. The operating expenses were far too high. The company’s exposure to weak tenants was too high. It begs investors to ask why the share price did not plunge sooner.

The answer is simple. Investors incorrectly believed that the dividend could be sustained based on their choice to accept management’s garbage AFFO metric. Some of those investors did not appreciate analysts, such as myself, questioning their accounting. Now that the CEO has been terminated, I believe it is fair to say that the board was not impressed by the company’s performance either. With the dividend slashed to zero, I believe it is fair to say that my warnings on the dividend were correct.

So what is the outlook for WHLR in the future?

The most likely scenario is that WHLR’s common shares never pay another dividend. If they do, it would most likely be after a massive issuance of new equity to recapitalize the failing REIT. Some investors will want to hang on to shares because they believe the property is worth significantly more than the share price. If the buyer was also acquiring all of the preferred shares at current market prices, then they might be right. However, if the buyer had to call the preferred shares at $25, they would be wrong.

Because I don’t foresee a buyer acquiring enough of the preferred shares to make an acquisition worthwhile, I do not believe an acquisition is likely. It is certainly possible, but it is unlikely at any price that would satisfy current shareholders.

So how much lower could WHLR go?

It could end up under $1. That reflects the terrible state of the portfolio and the lack of bidders who would want to acquire them. It is important to point out that other better strip center REITs are selling properties.

Brixmor Property Group (BRX), Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM), and Retail Properties of America (RPAI) are all disposing of assets. I believe the assets they are disposing of are at least on par with WHLR’s portfolio. The assets they are retaining are much better than what WHLR has to offer. Consequently, the market for lower quality strip centers is a buyers’ market. There is no reason for the buyer to have anything less than an excellent negotiating position if they are considering acquiring assets from WHLR.

WHLR remains a sell.

CMO-E was a buy before the ex-dividend date.

