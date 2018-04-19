Dynavax: Assessing The Underlying Fundamentals Of A Big Winner

I remember my sense of shock some half-dozen years ago when I read a recommendation to sell shares of a company. The recommendation was not based on any long-term fundamentals. Rather, it was that over the next six months the funds could be employed more profitably elsewhere. - The Father of Growth Investing (Philip Fisher)

Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX) is a highly interesting bioscience that is harnessing the power of TLRs for the therapeutic innovation (to service various diseases while focusing on cancer immunotherapy). In the past 52 weeks, the share price increased by $14.55 to trade at $19.75 (for +262% profits). Despite the recent skittish trading behavior due to what is seemingly a market data misinterpretation, there is substantial unlocked value in this pipeline. In this report, we’ll elucidate TLR’s underlying science while focusing on the pipeline prospects of SD-101.

Figure 1: Dynavax stock chart. (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamentals Analysis

Based in Berkeley CA, Dynavax leverages the power of TLR to innovate an enriched therapeutic pipeline (as shown in figure 2). As a class of proteins that play a key role in the innate immune system, Toll-like receptors (“TLR”) are single, membrane-spanning, non-catalytic receptors usually expressed on sentinel cells of the body's natural defense (immune) system: they function to recognize molecules derived from microbes and viruses. Once the bugs have breached the physical barriers (skin or intestinal lining), they usually bind to TLR, thereby eliciting an immune response.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Dynavax)

As alluded, the proprietary technology platform focuses on the activation of a specific TLR (i.e. TLR9 agonist). Of note, TLR9 is found on specialized immune cells (dendritic and B cells). Using a short DNA segment (containing specific motifs centered around a CG nucleotide pair), the TLR9 agonist can mimic the genetic materials of virus or bacteria to activate the immune system.

And, the subsequent response is key to combating cancers and infectious diseases. Therapeutics that can boost the immune system - or enhance the intelligence of the T-cells, i.e. the generals of the said system via CAR-T - tend to produce the best efficacy and safety witnessed thus far.

It’s worthwhile to note that Dynavax already earned an FDA approval for its recombinant/adjuvanted Hepatitis B vaccine back on Feb. 21, 2018. The future launch could provide meaningful revenues to fuel further innovation. Moreover, there are other promising molecules in the pipeline. Nevertheless, we are most interested in the prospects of SD-101 (a lead cancer immunotherapeutic) designed to strengthen the type 1 interferon (“IFN”) activation and to maximize a key immune response (i.e. the antigen presentation of dendritic cells).

Notably, we elucidated in the prior research on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) that cancers are highly adept at changing their cellular targets to escape immune detection; hence, they have a high rate of relapses and drug resistance. As follows, it’s prudent that Dynavax is investigating SD-101 in combination with other drugs. Interestingly, therapeutic combinations tend to work best for cancer treatment: the attacking of multiple targets limits the time available for these rogue cells to evolve, thereby maximizing the chances of complete tumor eradication.

In the Phase 1/2 study, Dynavax is assessing the safety and efficacy of SD-101 with an Anti PD-1, pembrolizumab (Keytruda) of Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) - as a potential treatment for melanoma as well as head & neck squamous cell carcinoma. Moreover, the partner Merck is investigating the study of SD-101 in combo with an anti IL-10 for various malignancies. Despite favorable early results, they can be just glimpses of what’s to come.

For the fiscal year ended on Dec. 31, 2017, Dynavax posted net losses of $95.2M ($1.81 per share) compared to the $112.4M ($2.92 per share) decline for the same period a year prior. Looking at the balance sheet, the company significantly improved its cash position from $81.4M last year to $191.9M. Moreover, the firm recently closed on a $175M term loan agreement (and received $100M in a first trance funding in Q1 2018). In addition, there is the option to purchase up to another $75M for the second tranche. Based on the $91M operational spending, there should be adequate cash to fund innovations for two subsequent years (prior to needing any additional financing).

Final Remarks

Dynavax is a company with strong fundamentals and a highly promising pipeline. Nonetheless, investors should be cognizant of the pertinent risks. Of note, the main concern for Dynavax is if SD-101 can continue to produce positive clinical results as we prognosticated. As mentioned, a negative or positive binary can change the share price by at least 50%. Moreover, even if the aforesaid medicine will be approved, it might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables. Another risk is that Merck may terminate the development of SD-101 with IL-10 if the future results are not satisfactory.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

