Alkermes Gets Ability To Refile NDA, But All Is Still Not Rosy

Recently, Alkermes (ALKS) announced that the FDA had given it the opportunity to refile its NDA application for ALKS-5461. This comes a few weeks after the FDA rejected the NDA that the company had submitted. Despite the FDA allowing Alkermes to refile its NDA, I don't believe it will obtain FDA approval. For that reason, I believe that Alkermes should be avoided as an investment for now but may be worth a look afterwards.

New Drug Application For ALKS-5461

Alkermes is seeking FDA approval for ALKS-5461 to treat patients as an adjunct treatment for major depressive disorder. Earlier in the month, I wrote an article that Alkermes had received a refusal to file letter from the FDA. That is when the FDA requested an additional study and other information in order to allow the company to refile an NDA for regulatory approval. I didn't believe that the FDA would change its mind after only a few weeks of handing out the refusal to file letter. This took me by huge surprise, but I can surmise that this was only a temporary win for Alkermes. The reason why I state that is because the FDA's first move was to reject the NDA for ALKS-5461. If that's the case, then why did the FDA change its mind? It's hard to say for sure, but I believe the reason lies for the simple fact that Alkermes was going to dispute the decision and file a Type A meeting. The Type A meeting is described on page 2 of this FDA guidance packet. It describes that after a refusal-to-file letter from the FDA, the company has 30 days to file a dispute. Let's be honest here, the FDA is busy looking at hundreds of applications submitted each year. It is also in communication with thousands of pharmaceutical companies in between then. To set up a meeting with Alkermes over a dispute of the refusal to file letter would have been a huge burden for the FDA. I believe that it was just easier for the FDA to allow the company to refile its NDA just so that it doesn't have to waste time on a Type A meeting. Yes, I believe that the FDA caved in.

False Hope

As I noted above, it was easier for the FDA to allow Alkermes to refile its NDA for ALKS-5461 than engage with it in a Type A meeting. Maybe the FDA wanted to give the company a fighting chance, but seeing all the clinical data to date, I just don't see how ALKS-5461 can obtain FDA approval as an adjunct treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). In my opinion, the FDA is doing a disservice for Alkermes. I believe that the FDA should have stuck with its refusal-to-file letter and forced the company to wait for a refile, either after a new late-stage trial is completed, or for the current trial known as Study 217 finished up. That's because, in mid-2017, Alkermes initiated this late-stage study which is set to recruit up to 325 patients. This study will compare ALKS-5461 against placebo, and patients will be randomized into either dosing group. The primary endpoint of this study will look at ALKS-5461's ability to improve symptoms of depression measured by two scales, the MADRS-6 and the MADRS-10, respectively. I believe that Alkermes should pull its NDA and wait for data from this study first before proceeding to file for regulatory approval. Just because the FDA accepts an NDA does not automatically mean that it will approve the drug. The drug ALKS-5461, on the PDUFA date of January 31, 2019, could ultimately end up getting rejected anyways. I believe it would have been better to at least wait for results from the Study 217 first before filing for approval. That way, Alkermes had additional data to back up its claim for approval.

Two Is Better Than One

The reason why I believe it was a bad reason for Alkermes to have filed its NDA is because it will not be an easy battle in obtaining regulatory approval. The problem is that out of 3 late-stage studies only 1 of them had met the primary endpoint. If anyone knows anything about the FDA is it likes to stick to the rule book. Typically, in order to demonstrate efficacy, at least 2 out of 3 trials that are required for approval must succeed. Well, Alkermes is only filing for FDA approval with one successful late-stage study. The other 2 studies both failed to meet on the primary endpoint. I would like to believe that the FDA would be willing to look past such an issue, but I just don't see that happening. The problem is that the company is hinging on one successful phase 3 study to overshadow the other two that had failed. This is the point I was talking about. Should Study 217 be successful, then Alkermes could have two successful late-stage studies for ALKS-5461 to hang its hat on. I believe that time will be wasted when the PDUFA date of January 31, 2019, comes and the FDA rejects the drug for approval. Another reason is because the one phase 3 study that was positive used a time-weighted average endpoint. The problem with that is no other depression trial has ever used a time-weighted average endpoint to claim statistical significance. That means the FDA could be cautious about approving ALKS-5461 just based on that unusual primary endpoint alone.

Financials

Alkermes has cash and cash equivalents of $590.7 million as of December 31, 2017. The company is not a clinical stage biotech, because it already generates revenue from FDA-approved products such as VIVITROL and ARISTADA. It generated total revenue of $275.4 million during the period. This represents an increase of 29% compared to the same period last year, with revenue of only $213.5 million.

Conclusion

All these reasons are why I believe that Alkermes should be avoided for now. The reason why I say for now is because of the upcoming PDUFA date. Should the stock crash, if the FDA rejects ALKS-5461, then it will be a good buy. The risk is if somehow, by a miracle, the FDA approves the drug, then the stock could gap higher. I feel highly confident, though, that the FDA will likely require either the current Study 217 to be finished or another late-stage study to show efficacy before it will ever approve ALKS-5461. I still believe that Alkermes would be worth a look as an investment after the PDUFA date for its depression drug. But I can't recommend it right before this expected FDA approval decision. I feel that there is a higher chance for a rejection than an approval.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.