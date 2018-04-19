Philip Morris: 5% Yield After Massive Earnings Fall

There is no doubt that Thursday's biggest loser has to be cigarette giant Philip Morris (PM), which is currently down more than 17%. While the company did announce earnings that beat estimates, it again missed on revenues as some of its future growth initiatives failed to impress. While the overall news wasn't great, I don't see why it was enough to warrant this massive fall.

Overall, the company reported more than 13% revenue growth over the prior year period, while earnings per share were up just 2%. Overall shipment volumes continued their decline, primarily due to losses in the legacy business, while heated tobacco units continued their growth. I wasn't surprised by the revenue miss, as Philip Morris has missed top line estimates in all but two quarters since the start of 2016. This was only the second EPS beat in that time period as well.

The company boosted its full-year reported earnings guidance by a nickel per share, but this was only due to a lower tax rate. Philip Morris is still guiding to a 16 cent tailwind to earnings from currencies, something we haven't seen in many recent years. Unfortunately, the following headline statement from management in the earnings press release provided a bit of caution for the overall business:

Ongoing volume challenges in the GCC; the pricing environment in Russia; and less-rapid-than-initially-projected growth in sales of devices to consumers in Japan in the first quarter, as we are now reaching more conservative adult smoker segments that may require, at least at first, slightly more time for adoption.

As a result, Philip Morris now only expects currency neutral revenue growth of about 8%, as compared to prior expectations for over 8%. That resulted in not all of the tax benefit being pushed to the bottom line. As the company's earnings slides show, Philip Morris gained 0.4% of overall market share over the prior year period, excluding China and the US. Heated tobacco units gained a full percent of share, while cigarettes lost 0.6%.

Despite less-than-expected growth in iQOS, the company is still expecting free cash flow of $7.3 billion or so this year. That gives management room to increase the dividend further, and potentially restart the buyback as I recently discussed. In fact, at these multi-year low levels for shares seen below, that scenario becomes quite interesting. A major debt maturity that occurs next month may provide some more clues as to what the next step is in the capital return process.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

As a result of the fall to $84 a share on Thursday morning, shares are now yielding more than 5.1% on an annual basis, and that's before any potential dividend raise that could come later this year. A yield like that is more than 200 basis points higher than the 10-Year Treasury currently. I also will point out that peer Altria (MO) is nearing a 5% yield as well, down more than 8% in sympathy with the fall in Philip Morris. Both stocks are at 52-week lows, down more than 28% each from their yearly highs at Thursday's respective lows.

In the end, Philip Morris did not report great results, but I don't think they were bad enough to cause a 17%-plus crash. Earnings per share surprisingly beat for once, and the revenue miss was par for the course. While iQOS may not be growing as fast as hoped, Philip Morris still gained market share over the prior year period. Cash generation remains strong, and now the dividend yield is over 5% on an annual basis. If you were looking to get into Philip Morris or Altria, this looks like a decent opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.