Weekly Oil Storage Report - Storage Declines Will Accelerate

By May, oil storage decline will start to accelerate, and according to our estimate, global oil storages will accelerate to the downside into year-end.

The report was overall very bullish with total liquid stockpile draw of 10.578 million bbls versus the 5-year average of a build of 4.837 million bbls.

Welcome to the weekly oil storage report edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Summary

The EIA reported a bullish oil storage report yesterday. Crude storage declined 1.071 million bbls versus our estimate for a decline of 3.6 million bbls. The lower than expected draw came from a combination of higher than expected crude imports and higher than forecast US oil production.

But not only did US crude storage decline, gasoline, distillate and total liquid stockpile saw sizable declines w-o-w. Gasoline supplied reached a record of 9.86 million bbls, and yet storage declined 2.968 million bbls indicating gasoline demand for the year reached an all-time high. Distillate storage also saw a sizable decline w-o-w coming in lower by 3.107 million bbls versus the 5-year average draw of 481k bbls.

Total liquid stockpile declined 10.578 million bbls versus the 5-year average build of 4.837 million bbls. Total liquid stockpile is now below the 5-year average.

Refinery throughput this week came in lower w-o-w by 70k b/d, but higher than our forecast of 16.9 million b/d. We expect refinery throughput to start rebounding next week and increase materially into May.

Crude imports declined by 720k b/d this week to 7.93 million b/d. But overall imports remain higher than we projected coming in ~330k b/d higher than our preliminary figures. We expect imports to drop slightly in next week's report.

Crude exports came in 544k b/d higher w-o-w to 1.749 million b/d, and crude exports should remain elevated for the rest of the year.

Adjustment factor flipped from -479k b/d last week to +75k b/d this week. The rolling 8-week average adjustment factor, unaccounted for crude oil, is turning lower.

There was no SPR release in this report. For May, there are 7 million bbls that are set to be released from SPR, and we have already accounted for that in our estimates.

As you can see from this week's report, the US oil market surplus is gone with the total liquid stockpile falling below the 5-year average. While there is still room for storage to fall further, we know based on our current projections that the storage balances for the rest of 2018 will remain in deficit inducing more storage drawdowns. As the global oil markets show a deficit going forward, we believe it will translate into higher oil prices barring no geopolitical disruptions.

By our estimate, Q3 and Q4 will show the largest quarterly drawdowns this year, and the second half of 2018 will match both the magnitude and severity of the storage drawdowns we saw in the second half of 2017. This forecast will come at a time when market participants are overly focused on geopolitical risks as opposed to fundamentals forcing many to miss the fact that the recent oil price rise has more to do with bullish fundamental dynamics as opposed to one-time shock events.

The last key fundamental bear oil thesis widely held by the consensus is that OPEC and non-OPEC will dissolve the production cut agreement and return to increase production to the tune of 1 million b/d. Most analysts show that 2019 will have a storage build globally. But for close followers of the oil markets, the presumption that OPEC and non-OPEC will scuttle the deal hold very little merit. In addition, the consensus's storage forecast for 2019 will prove once again to be faulty just like their Q1 2018 storage forecast.

Will the clear heads prevail once again? Yes, because all you have to do to differentiate yourself from the consensus is to just think more rationally and logically. Math is on the side of the oil bulls, and other than a global economic shock, oil storage will accelerate to the downside.

Next Week's Forecast

For next week, we have a forecast of -2.73 million bbls for crude storage. We have refinery throughput increasing slightly with US crude exports showing slightly lower exports. Our internal forecast shows US oil production averaging 10.46 million b/d versus EIA's estimate of 10.54 million b/d. We expect crude imports to show a small decrease w-o-w.

Overall, we expect US crude storage to finish April slightly in the negative.

Crude

US crude storage declined less than we expected this week. The storage drawdown of 1.071 million bbls was less than the 3.6 million bbls we forecasted. Higher than expected supplies, primarily imports, explain why our figures were off.

But even taken the less than bullish storage draw into account, crude storage's decline was counter seasonal as the 5-year average shows a build of 2.224 million bbls.

We expect the storage declines to accelerate starting May and into September.

As you can see in the chart above, US crude storage has built a total of 3.104 million bbls, which is substantially less than the 5-year average build of 33.895 million bbls.

US Oil Production + Adjustment

Keeping our methodology true, trued-up US oil production, weekly production + unaccounted for crude oil, came in this week at 10.615 million b/d. The average US oil production so far in April is 10.331 million b/d, down from 10.549 million b/d in March.

Source: HFI Research

Interestingly enough, Rystad Energy gave a recent presentation updating the firm's view on US oil production. In its latest outlook, it revised down US oil production exit from 11.5 million b/d to 11.1 million b/d citing higher late-life decline rates on high-density completions and lower completion activity growth.

Source: Rystad Energy

This is a big revision to the downside and should be analyzed carefully.

Looking at Rystad's latest estimate for US oil production, the firm has a forecast of ~10.35 million b/d for April 2018, which is some ~200k b/d lower than EIA's weekly production figure. Keep that in mind when you are looking at the EIA weekly oil storage reports.

Gasoline

The gasoline storage came in much higher than expected with a draw of 2.968 million bbl versus the 5-year average of 285k bbl draw. This is the strongest gasoline demand ever registered and came much earlier.

US Crude Imports

US crude imports came in much higher than we expected. This week also saw Saudi's crude imports spike above 900k b/d for the first time since December 2017.

US crude imports from Venezuela, Mexico, Colombia, Nigeria and Kuwait fell w-o-w, but the rise in Angola crude imports took us a bit by surprise (233k b/d vs. 98k b/d last week).

Overall, we expect crude imports to start falling over the next several months once global refinery maintenance season is over. One of the tenets to a steeper storage drawdown in the second half of 2018 relies on lower than 5-year average crude imports, and with the global oil markets in a supply deficit scenario, we think that will translate into lower crude imports.

Crude Exports

US crude exports rebounded this week, and while the weekly volatility may persist going forward, we expect the average for the second half of 2018 to be higher than the first quarter. We currently have an average of 1.75 million b/d for the next 7 months. As long as the global oil markets remain tight, Brent-WTI spread should hold allowing much higher US crude exports.

Distillate

Refinery Throughput

Total Liquid Stockpile

Days of Supply

Conclusion

Bullish oil market fundamentals will persist and readers will see this firsthand via higher than seasonal storage drawdowns. In our latest estimate, we show accelerating US storage drawdowns starting in May, and the second half balance shows the global oil markets to average over -700k b/d. This will inevitably push OECD storage in a material deficit to the five-year average by year-end. For US crude storage, we show storage levels possibly declining back to absolute levels we saw in 2012 further inducing market sentiment to the belief that higher oil prices are here to stay.

Energy stocks have also recently started to outperform the broader market, and better days are ahead. We see oil storage decline rates accelerating going forward.

Thank you for reading this article. If you liked it, please leave a "like" at the bottom. For those of you who have found our articles insightful, interesting and different, we think you should sign up for HFI Research. Our incentive is aligned with our readers as we put our money where our mouth is, and our contrarian analytical framework was what set us apart when we made the $65/bbl Brent call in June 2017 and $60/bbl WTI call for the end of 2017. For more information about our service, please click here. We look forward to seeing you join the HFI Research community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.