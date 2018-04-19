PE, MLP And ENI, Oh My!

The core of the article was released to Cash Flow Kingdom members on March 29th. Earnings previews are a regular feature of Cash Flow Kingdom membership. Post earnings reviews are then added to the comment section. We find this better prepares members to understand what's important and what to look for in the earnings report. This preparation in turn allows them to take action should a potential trigger event occur and they choose to take advantage of it.

Macro:

The US economy is booming. The Fed is raising rates because they can. After having had double-digit increases in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017, large-cap stock market indices are taking a breather. The S&P 500 and the Dow have been churning around the flat line YTD, while the oil sector, underperforming since oil prices started dropping in Q3 and Q4 2014, is starting to show some signs of life.



US economic exuberance is dragging the rest of the world's big economies along with it, while potential tariff and Middle Eastern war concerns fill the headlines.



As Grandpa McCammon used to say, "There's always good and bad. There is always going to be something to worry about, occasionally it will even happen."

Sector: Publicly traded private equity firms have been doing well

Private equity firms directly benefit when the economy and the investment markets do well. They charge a percent of Assets Under Management, a figure that tends to grow with the economic cycle. They also get 20% of profits, profits which tend to grow when the market is doing well.

One criticism I have heard about investing in PE firms however is while they may do well, investors don’t share proportionally in the returns. Instead most profits go out the door in the form of excessive management bonuses and compensation. While I agree with this from a general perspective - these barbarians at the gate do get paid ridiculous amounts of money. The reality is public investors in these firms can also make a decent return. Like any other investment, it depends on choosing which firm to invest in and when. For example, since the Great Recession (or since the company went public if after the recession), Carlyle (CG) and Oaktree (OAK) have underperformed the S&P 500:

Source: DividendChannel.com

Apollo (APO), Ares (ARES) and KKR (KKR) have performed similarly to the market (quite well):

Source: DividendChannel.com

While Blackstone (BX) has been the standout delivering more than a 10x return for investors in less than a decade:

Source: DividendChannel.com

Success in this industry comes as a direct result of growing Assets Under Management, with Blackstone now being the heavyweight.

Source: Data powered by Intrinio.com

Unfortunately, one doesn’t just get to look at past performance and assume it will continue. If life were so easy we would all simply put our fortune in BX, or last quarter's highest ENI yielder, and proceed to cruise the world in our yachts. No, unfortunately we as investors need to decide which firms are likely to do well in the future. Given continued worldwide economic expansion (e.g. boom part of the cycle), I think KKR will be a company which continues to do well.

Specific Company: KKR & Co

KKR is a private equity firm. They offer direct lending, energy investment, and real estate investment through direct and fund of fund vehicles. KKR and its funds also deal in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mezzanine, distressed, and turnaround investments, and recently expanded its position in middle market "BDC" investments. Basically, KKR takes investor money, leverages it up, and invests it in something. It then takes a small management fee and a bit of the profits in return for its efforts (sarcasm intended). Investors in KKR benefit from a chunk of the fee's collected.

KKR has been pursuing a significant expansion into Asia both from a money raising and investing point of view. Japan and South Korea, have become especially attractive targets with KKR raising 40.3 billion yen in notes at extremely attractive rates ($380 million at 0.5% - 1.6% fixed interest rates). KKR also sees Asia in general as being earlier in the economic cycle than either the European Union or the US, and thus of greater opportunity. Since interest rates are increasing in the US, it has become more cautious on real estate. However, it continues to see attractive opportunities in energy and infrastructure worldwide (including Europe and the US), and as we shall see is making a significant move into US-based BDCs.

Assets Under Management, the core figure all income is derived from, has grown almost 80% for KKR over the last four years. An investment in KKR is to a large part an investment that these strategic decisions, and an improving world economy, will allow KKR to continue growing its AUM. You are betting that KKR management will remain some of the smartest people in the room, and you get to benefit from it.

Source: KKR Earnings Releases

Another important thing to understand about KKR and other PE firms is they make more money as an existing platform expands beyond its initial stage. This is because each additional round of funding brings in additional AUM and fees, but personnel and other costs do not go up proportionally. In other words, there are significant economies of scale in the PE business.

One area of growth: BDC Fund I, BDC Fund II, etc.

KKR recently took a big step to expand its Business Development Company platform. In one of the biggest deals in the BDC industry, it brought FS Investments, the manager of publicly traded FS Investment Corporation (FSIC) as well as other private BDC funds, under its wing. This will add approximately $14 billion in AUM to KKR in the second half of 2018. When added to their existing BDC platform, Corporate Capital Trust (CCT), the combination creates the largest single BDC platform in existence ($18.2 billion AUM). A BDC platform with an extensive US reach to foster further middle market lending and pipeline growth, as well as worldwide reach to gather and grow funding of the platform. This expansion seems rather timely considering recent passage of the US spending bill which included the biggest revamp of BDC regulations since their creation. Most important among these regulatory changes was the ability for BDCs to expand leverage from $1 debt for each $1 of equity to $2 in debt for each $1 of equity. This allows assets under management to expand 50% without requiring one additional dollar of new equity investment. $2 in assets can now expand to $3 worth of assets on the same $1 in equity. This is a significant leverage expansion which the new combined CCT/FS sourcing structure should be well qualified to optimize.

Source: KKR / FS Joint Presentation

KKR is not the only company seeing opportunity. A number of BDCs are seeking or have already received board approval to expand leverage, and thus in doing so have started the one-year delay clock ticking. Others will likely seek a shareholder vote so as to be able to implement a leverage expansion the next day. BlackRock (BLK) announced the acquisition of TCP Capital's (TCPC) management parent. Numerous changes are afoot in BDC land, changes which represent both increased risk and opportunity.



KKR has $106 billion in total AUM (and $10 billion in market cap), so $18.2 billion in BDC AUM (for now) represents 11% of total AUM. This is not a dominant portion of their assets, but it is a significant and likely growing one. Importantly, it also represents a large portion of their fee earning permanent capital (sticky AUM that doesn’t get cashed out at some future date):

Source: KKR Q4 Earnings Presentation

Thus it is more highly prized than for instance a fund scheduled to be dissolved at some future date.



BDC management fees in the case of FSIC and CCT are 1.5% of AUM, plus 20% of profits. So potentially increasing this AUM by 50% through leverage matters. It increases fees without having to raise one additional dollar in investor funds, and thus does move the needle. Given the broad worldwide reach for sourcing new investments, we strongly doubt however that KKR/FS will be satisfied with just expanding the leverage here. We expect them to successfully raise new multi-billion-dollar international investments for the private BDC platform. Share issuances of public entities, FSIC and CCT, on the other hand may be on hold for a while. They make little sense until after these entities have fully utilized the leverage already available.

Helping in this endeavor to expand the portfolio will be KKRs extensive balance sheet and sourcing pipeline. It can close large deals without the need to resort to shared/club ownership. This significantly shortens the time required for approval and eliminates the need for multiple hurdles from multiple lenders, each performing their own individual underwriting due diligence. KKR's balance sheet size is not only a significant advantage over other BDCs, greatly expanding scope, but allows KKR to reasonably compete with banks in other areas such as asset-based lending joint ventures. Indeed, in the speed and creativity of deals which can be offered, KKR probably has the advantage over banks.

In addition to this probable BDC growth, KKR in its Q4 call disclosed it has “$20 billion of capital commitments that (will) become fee paying on an as-invested basis at a weighted average rate of approximately 100 basis points, providing direct line of sight towards future management fee growth.” Besides FS, it also recently made a direct investment into USI, an insurance brokerage business which itself closed the purchase of Wells Fargo Insurance Services USA in December ($9 billion in annual premiums). This represents a lot float that KKR can help USI put to work.

Risks:

Economy, Stock Markets, and their effect on AUM - PE firms make money by managing other's money and taking a fee for doing so. Thus, overall returns generated by its various funds are a strong driver for either an AUM increase or decrease. Losses of course directly decrease the AUM currently under management itself, but they also cause less money to be invested in these firms by sovereign wealth, pension funds, and other large investors. Just like in the individual investor world, over time the big boys indirectly tend to chase returns, going with firms which have been doing well over the last few years. A worldwide trade war, expansion of wars in the Middle East or anything else that slows down economic expansion and stock market growth are potential negatives for KKR and other PE firms. I do not mean to imply the $20 billion in additional AUM on deck, nor the likely expansion of BDC lending makes AUM growth over the next twelve months a given. I do think it likely. But were a recession or stock market crash to occur, all bets are off.



Asia Expansion - KKR has been making a concerted effort to increase business, both investments and fundraising, in Asia. Should this strategic decision fail, or Asia is worse than the world as a whole, KKR will suffer. KKR is a large global company. Thus, it indirectly bears foreign country and political risk.

Investment calls – KKR is heavily underweight government bonds. This is essentially a call on increasing interest rates. While they still see opportunity in specific “improving the experience” growth areas -leisure, wellness, and beauty – overall, they are now underweight growth equities. They feel these have become overpriced relative to value equities, particularly MLPs, CCC-rated credits, European financials, and select beaten down industrials, healthcare, and retail companies. (I note they made these calls before the most recent surge in MLPs.) These calls effect returns, which in turn effect AUM and ultimately income. Get them wrong and the stock will suffer. Get them right, and the stock should do well. Essentially, what you are really investing in is that KKR personnel continue to be some of the smartest, most nimble and able asset allocators in the world.

Popularity and Multiples - Private equity firms like KKR can be unpopular with individual investors. In part this is because the portion of their returns which are performance related can be quite lumpy, investments which are realized on exit. I suspect it also doesn’t help that their managers frequently get headline-grabbing paychecks. PE firms also suffer from a litany of their own confusing non-GAAP earnings metrics and terms: AUM (assets under management), FPAUM (fee paying assets under management), ENI (economic net income, the PE firm version of DCF), carried interest, etc. Additionally, since most including KKR have been structured as limited partnerships, MLPs they come with the dreaded K-1 tax form and do not get included in most funds and indexes like the S&P 500. This however may be about to change.

Will KKR Switch to C-Corp status?

Historically, asset management firms have chosen MLP status because it prevents carried interest, the 20% of profits they earn, from being double taxed (first as firm profits and then at payout). Thus, a conversion to C-corp would reduce ENI, while also eliminating the need for the term, because it would increase the tax drag on this portion of profits. To get an idea of scope, KKR management lets us know a C-Corp conversion would have reduced ENI 17% in 2017 (under old tax laws). The P/E ratio would have had to expand from 9.3 P/E to about 11.3 in order to make up for this and keep the stock price the same.



Under the new tax law however, these considerations change. While the double taxation of C-corps is still a problem - a general lowering of C-corp tax rate causes it to be a more manageable one. Thus, KKR indicates “senior management and our board members are analyzing the potential impact of a conversion from our partnership structure today to a C-Corp.” (The irony here is that a lowering of C-corp tax rates may lead to greater tax collection in this case. Some of the most highly tax-aware entities in the world, PE firms formerly structured as MLPs, are considering purposely choosing a structure which will cause them to pay more in taxes.)

So, a general lowering of tax rates has caused the relative MLP vs. C-corp tax advantage to come back into question. Taxes will still be higher as a C-corp, but conversion to C-corp status simplifies reporting for investors (e.g. no more terms like ENI that need to be understood), and removes the dreaded K-1 obstacle. More importantly when one already has a large market cap like KKR, a change to C-corp also likely results in inclusion in a lot of indexes, funds and ETFs. Thus, conversion to C-corp status is likely to expand the investor base and probably the multiple. The question is by how much?

KKR is a $16 billion market cap, growing company which has a name people know (famous or infamous, you choose). KKR also pays a 3.3% dividend which was covered more than 2.5 times over by ENI last year. In comparison, the S&P 500 has a current minimum market cap of $2.6 billion (1/5th KKRs), current dividend yield of 1.9% (1/3rd lower), much lower dividend coverage, and PE ratio which is more than double KKRs. In fact, if KKR converts to C-corp, there's a pretty decent chance it would be included in the S&P 500. Thus, hurdling the 11.3 P/E bogey necessary to make the conversion a good decision seems a no brainer to me. Credit Suisse estimates the multiple would go up by about 60% (to about 15). An actual announcement could happen as early as the next earnings conference call (expected next week). Ares (ARES)** has already announced the change. Carlyle (CG) and industry heavyweight Blackstone (BX) earn a greater percentage of their total ENI from carried interest, and thus may be a bit more hesitant.

Trading Concerns:



This is not a "back the truck up" call. KKR is a risky equity and thus allocation should be appropriately sized to one's risk tolerance and goals. My personal investing “style” is usually to initiate with a fairly small position then adjust as warranted. We don’t know if KKR will in fact be able to grow AUM. We don’t know if there will be a recession. We don’t know if the Asia expansion will continue to work. We don’t even know if they will in fact choose to convert to C-corp status, nor if that will result in them being assigned a multiple more like the S&P 500 over time. I think there may be good opportunity here, but I have nowhere near the conviction in KKR that I for instance have in AROC, CPLP, or RICK.

*Side Note: Asset-based lending is lending to companies with equipment or some other hard asset put up as collateral. Traditionally this was done by banks and differs from the direct lending BDCs traditionally do because there are specific assets pledged (as opposed to a general corporate obligation). Thus, asset-based lending is generally less risky and frequently done at lower rates. Many BDCs have been forming joint ventures with other firms to participate in asset-based lending. Though ABL lending is separate from BDC regulated capital, it makes sense. The BDC already is sourcing the deal and performing full underwriting on the company to make the BDC loan. Thus, also offering a piggyback asset-based loan to that company through their JV is both seen as a benefit by the customer and allows the BDC to earn additional interest income without any corresponding additional sourcing or underwriting cost. BDCs and financial institutions like KKR continue to find ways to disrupt the traditional bank lending function.

**Side Note: ARES also benefits meaningfully from the BDC leverage rule change, 12% of its AUM is BDC AUM (potential follow on article).

Disclosure: I am/we are long KKR, FSIC, CPLP, RICK, TCPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article discusses risky investments. I do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I cannot recommend any investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence.