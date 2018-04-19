Keep An Eye On Manhattan Associates

Intro

According to the World Bank, total global GDP stood at $75.8 trillion in 2016. Due to the ever-increasing number of goods being produced in all corners of the world, supply chains management can be difficult. This is where Manhattan Associates' (MANH) suite of software comes to the rescue. They are a leading provider of software for supply chain, inventory, and omnichannel operations.

Manhattan Associates achieved an impressive record of growth between 2009 and 2016 licensing their software. This growth began to stall in 2017 as the company moved to a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, away from traditional licensing. With this change, less revenue from licensing is booked up front but a stable stream of subscription revenue is being created. The transition also came at a time when their primary customer, (retailers), faced headwinds of their own. This combination led to a 1.6% decrease in revenue in 2017 compared to 2016. This is compared to 8.6% and 13% revenue growth in 2016 and 2015 respectively. The slow down appears to mark a shift away from the high growth phase of the company to a more mature, slower growing phase. Manhattan Associates themselves gave guidance of growth between 4%-6% through 2022 during their 4th quarter 2017 earnings call, nothing compared to the high levels of growth seen a couple years earlier. While this may seem discouraging, Manhattan Associates has several strengths that make them worth keeping an eye on for a potential buy in the future.

Software

One of Manhattan Associates' primary strengths is their software. In their best-known category of warehouse management software, they have topped Gartner’s magic quadrant in 2017 and the past 9 consecutive times as well, beating out much larger competitors.

Recognition from industry analysts gives some level of confidence that they can stay innovative and competitive into the future.

One of the primary challenges facing Manhattan Associates is the level of competition in this space. Staying innovative is key in the highly competitive area of tier 1 supply chain management software. Manhattan Associates faces competition from giants like Oracle (ORCL) and German-based SAP (SAP), as well as many private companies. To continue to innovate, Manhattan Associates invested $57 million in R&D in 2017, up 5% from 2016 according to their 2017 annual report. One of the many areas in which they are investing their R&D dollars is the transition from licensing their software to a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model.

Manhattan Active Omni is their flagship product in the transition to a SaaS model. This product is designed to provide a seamless shopping experience for the customer, whether in-store, online or through a call center. It provides a solution for enterprise order management, point of sale, store inventory and fulfillment all in one application platform based in the cloud. While Manhattan Associates have had omnichannel products in the past, they continue to expand from inventory management towards the consumer with more point of sales technology. This can best be seen in the new branding design launched in January of 2018. The new Push Possible brand is designed to highlight Manhattan Associates unique capacity to bring together supply chain, inventory, and omnichannel solutions, now in a cloud-based SaaS product.

Gauging the success of moving into a SaaS model can prove tricky as less revenue is booked up front but is instead spread out over 3 years or more. This change is a major reason for the 2% pullback in revenue in 2017 compared to 2016. If they would have licensed their software the traditional way they would have posted slightly positive revenue growth. Before this slump, the company had experienced positive revenue growth since 2009. Between 2010 and 2016, revenue grew 103% or 14.7% annual. While that rate of growth may be hard for Manhattan Associates to achieve in the future, they still have growth opportunities on the horizon.

Future Growth

One of the largest opportunities for growth is in foreign markets. In 2017 Manhattan Associates increased revenues 28.7% in Europe, Middle East, and Africa and 30% in the Asia Pacific region. They continue to pursue opportunities outside the US with the announcement of new offices in Chile, Germany, and Italy in their 4th quarter 2017 conference call. This brings the total number of foreign offices to 10. Increasing their presences in foreign markets will help them to continue to deliver the strong fundamental performance that they have come to be known for.

Fundamentals

A strong history of revenue growth is just the tip of the iceberg of Manhattan Associates’ strong fundamentals. The company has no long-term debt and yet manages to post high returns on equity. The last 6 years Manhattan Associates had returns on equity greater than 30%. Returns on assets are also very strong at 39% and 38% for 2016 and 2017, respectively.

Source:ww.morningstar.com

The strong rates of return on assets and equity allow the company to generate large amounts of free cash flow. In 2017 the company generated $157 million in free cash flow. With capital expenditures low due to the nature of being a software company, Manhattan Associates uses much of this cash to repurchase its stock. According to their 2017 annual report, the company repurchased $124.9 million in shares in 2017. This resulted in a 3.6% net reduction of their common stock outstanding. This is not a one-time event. According to Morningstar data, the previous 5 years they bought back an average of 3.67% of their stock each year. As the company matures, and with the transition to a SaaS model, they will likely continue to return a healthy amount of money to their shareholders through buybacks driven by predictable subscription fees.

Stock Performance

With such strong history of buybacks and operating performance, the recent slump in stock price might seem surprising. However, much of that has to do with the historical valuation of the stock. At the tail end of 2015 the company had a Price to Earnings ratio of well over 50.

Since the peak in 2015, the P/E ratio has decreased down to the 25-26 range that it now trades at. The recent slump relative to the market is due in part to the valuation returning to earth from the unrealistic highs in 2015. Yet the transition to a SaaS model will continue to drag on Manhattan Associates' financial performance in 2018. Therefore, a good buying opportunity could be presented if the stock dips during this transition, providing an opportunity for a longer-term investor to buy a fundamentally strong company at a discounted price.

