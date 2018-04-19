EGIF: Trades At A Big Discount And Terminates In 2027

The expense ratio is on the high side, so this is more of a swing trade and not a long term buy and hold.

Eagle Growth and Income Opportunity Fund (EGIF) is a hybrid balanced closed-end fund that seeks total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund was created in June, 2015 and originally had a 12 year term, so the expected termination date is May, 2027. The fund pays monthly distributions.

EGIF runs a tactically managed portfolio consisting of dividend paying stocks and fixed income securities. At first, it also used a tax advantaged option overlay strategy to generate additional income, but this was discontinued in November, 2017 because the option strategy had not performed well in a low volatility environment.

The fund uses leverage and borrows under a credit facility. In order to improve trading flexibility, the fund also invests in some liquid ETFs such as HYG and JNK.

Fund Management

EGIF is managed by Eagle Asset Management which is part of Four Wood Capital Partners, LLC started by Steve Baffico. Baffico was a former BlackRock managing director, and left Guggenheim Funds to start his own firm in 2011. There is a long interview worth reading in the Scott Letter Closed-End Fund Report October 2016 edition which covers two closed-end funds offered by Four Wood- TSLF and EGIF.

For the EGIF segment, they interview James Camp, Managing Director and Portfolio Co-Manager and David Blount, Portfolio Co-Manager of Eagle Asset Management, Inc. In the interview, James Camp provides a quick overview of the fund:

"The biggest elevator pitch, if I have one, is: This is a high-quality income product. It is capital-structure agnostic. I believe this deeply, and I think David does as well: The yield environment that we are in, the policies of central banks around the world, have made it a lower-risk proposition potentially to generate income on the ownership side and the debt side."

James Camp also describes the somewhat complex process used to adjust the asset allocation of the fund over time:

"The asset allocation process begins with the chassis that is our separate account asset management tool. We've been running that product for seven or eight years to run the closed-end. We use a series of regressors. There are about 32 of them. They come out weekly. They run a dashboard that is basically three major macro themes: monetary, economic evaluation, and then fundamental. We encapsulate valuation, what's going on with money funds, the money supply, the Fed, and where the momentum, if you will, of where the market is going. This generates a series of weights: stocks versus bonds, bonds versus cash. We have artificially truncated the maximum amount of equities we will own and the minimum amounts we will own."

Strategy Change Announced

Strategy Change Announced

The fund announced changes to its investment strategy in November, 2017:

Increased maximum portion that may be allocated to equities from 75% to 85% of managed assets.

Decreased minimum portion that may be allocated to debt securities from 25% to 15% of managed assets.

Increased maximum portion that may be invested in preferred equities from 25% to 40%.

Increase the amount of allowed leverage from 25% of Managed Assets to 33 1/3%, which is the maximum permitted by the Investment Act of 1940.

Suspend the fund's strategy of writing covered calls on broad-based indices.

The fund is currently trading at a -17.69% discount to NAV which is well above the average 1 year discount of -14.21%. Here is a history of the premium/discount from cefconnect since inception:

In some ways, EGIF reminds me of an article I wrote about another multi-strategy closed-end fund LOR back in April, 2016. At the time, LOR also traded at a big discount above 17%, but the discount has since come down below 9%. I wonder if the same thing could also happen to EGIF over the next few years.

Here is the overall EGIF portfolio composition as of December 31, 2017:

Here are the top 10 portfolio holdings as of Dec. 31, 2017. Note that the top two holdings are the actively traded junk bond ETFs- HYG and JNK. All of these holdings are quite liquid.

Here are the top ten industries owned in the portfolio as of Dec. 31, 2017:

EGIF does not have a long term performance record since its inception date was less than three years ago. Because of the large discount to NAV that has developed, its market price performance has been quite bad. Its NAV performance has been somewhat better, but is still nothing to write home about.

EGIF NAV Performance Moderate Target Risk Rank in Category NAV 2016 +13.43% +8.57% 50 2017 +8.91% +14.66% 84 YTD -5.43% -0.87% 84

Source: Morningstar

The current discount to NAV as of April 18 is -17.69%. The six month discount Z-score is -1.50 which means that the current discount to NAV is about 1.5 standard deviations below the average 6 month discount of -15.76%.

The one year discount Z-score is -1.90. The current discount is nearly two standard deviations below the one year average discount of -14.21%

Source: cefconnect

Alpha is Generated by High Discount + Distributions+Termination Date

The distribution rate of 5.69% along with the 17.69% discount allows investors to capture alpha by recovering a portion of the discount whenever a distribution is paid out.

Whenever you recover NAV from a fund selling at a 17.69% discount, the percentage return is 1.00/ 0.8231 or about 21.5%. So the alpha generated by the 5.69% distribution is computed as:

(0.0569)*(0.215)=0.0122 or about 1.22% a year in discount capture alpha.

Note that EGIF has a termination date in around nine years. So in addition to the alpha generated from the distributions, there will also be additional alpha generated as the discount to NAV narrows as we approach the termination date.

Ticker: EGIF Eagle Growth & Income Opportunity Fund pays monthly

Total Assets= $179.4 Million

Common Assets= $134.4 Million

Monthly Distribution: $0.073 (Annual= $0.876)

Annual Distribution Rate= 5.69%

Fund Baseline Expense ratio= 2.19% (Source: EGIF annual report)

Discount to NAV= -17.69%

Average Three Month Daily Volume= 22.113 (Source: Yahoo Finance)

Average Dollar Volume= $340,000

Average Portfolio Turnover: 19%

Leverage: 24.29%

EGIF looks reasonable as an intermediate-term swing trade in an IRA account. It is moderately liquid. It usually trades with a two cent spread, but you can usually get some price improvement (trading at a price between the bid-asked spread) using limit orders or smaller market orders.

For those in a high tax bracket, it is probably best to purchase EGIF in a tax deferred IRA account. The recent distributions have been mainly taxable interest with very little return of capital or capital gains.

