Spirit Of Texas Bancshares Unveils IPO Plans

A positive economic environment within the state, combined with the firm's focus on small- and medium-sized businesses, makes for a potentially promising offering.

The bank provides a range of financial services to businesses and individuals in Texas.

Spirit Of Texas Bancshares has filed to raise $46 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (STXB) intends to raise $46 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO.

The firm operates as a bank holding company in the greater Houston and Dallas areas of Texas.

STXB is growing smartly against a backdrop of statewide economic expansion. I'll provide a final opinion when we learn more details about the IPO.

Company & Business

Conroe, Texas-based Spirit of Texas Bancshares is incorporated in Texas and was founded in 2008 with the acquisition of a two-branch community bank.

Management is headed by Founder, Chairman and CEO Dean Bass, who previously founded the Royal Oaks Bank located in the central Houston area. Earlier in his career, Mr. Bass was a National Bank Examiner for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Senior management and directors of the firm own 17.58% of company stock in the aggregate.

STXB has created a network of 15 branches providing commercial and individual financial services to customers in the Houston and Dallas - Fort Worth MSAs.

Below is a map of its current geographical footprint of branches:

(Source: STXB S-1)

STXB is focused on its small business and commercial banking services. For FYE September 30, 2017, STXB was the "leading SBA lender among community banks in Texas, based on the number of loans closed."

Most of its SBA borrowers are franchisees, which may provide a lower default rate due to a higher success rate for established franchise concepts. SBA loans accounted for 7% of portfolio loans.

Commercial real estate loans accounted for 32.9% of the firm's portfolio and commercial business loans were 15.5% as of December 31, 2017.

1-4 single family residential loans accounted for 26.8% of loans held for investment.

So, 54.7% of total loans were for business or commercial real estate borrowers. Total loans held for investment as of FYE 2017 were $869.1 million.

Customer Acquisition

STXB is focused on lending to small- and medium-sized businesses with between $3 million and $30 million in annual revenues and located in its primary geographic footprints of Houston and Dallas Ft. Worth MSAs.

While the firm oriented toward organic growth through internal customer development efforts, it has acquired other local banks as opportunities have arisen, as the table of acquisitions shows below:

(Source: STXB S-1)

Market & Competition

According to a 2015 Texas Financial Services Industry survey, while the number of banking institutions has dropped in the extended aftermath of the financial crisis, the total assets have increased, "reflecting an expanding economy," as the chart shows below:

There are currently more than 300 FDIC-insured financial institutions that STXB competes with in its coverage areas, so competition is significant.

The firm competes with community, regional and major money center banks as well as non-bank lending institutions and service providers.

Management says that it believes that the small and medium business customer base it targets is underserved by larger financial institutions and that it provides superior service and local market knowledge to gain market share.

Financials

STXB's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth of net interest income

Uneven net interest margin

Increased net charge-offs to average loans in 2017

Uneven but increased earnings per common share

Below are the company's operational results for the past two years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: STXB S-1)

Net Interest Income ($)

2017: $36.1 million, 13.3% increase vs. prior

2016: $31.86 million

Net Interest Margin

2017: 4.19%

2016: 4.09%

2015: 4.54%

Net Charge-offs to Average Loans (%)

2017: 0.14

2016: 0.05

2015: 0.08

Earnings Per Common Share ($)

2017: $0.63

2016: $0.50

2015: $0.52

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $19 million in cash and $91.4 million in borrowings.

IPO Details

STXB intends to raise $46 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We may use a portion of net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding indebtedness under our line of credit described below, plus accrued and unpaid interest, which was $7.8 million as of December 31, 2017. At any given time, we may be evaluating and conducting due diligence with respect to potential acquisition candidates. We cannot assure you that we will enter into any definitive agreements in respect of any such potential transactions.

The "line of credit" was described as follows:

We entered into our line of credit with a third party lender in May 2017. It allows for borrowing of up to $20 million. The interest rate on this line of credit is based upon 90-day LIBOR plus 4.00% per annum, and unpaid principal and interest is due at the stated maturity on May 12, 2022. This line of credit is secured by a pledge of all of the common stock of the Bank. This line of credit may be prepaid at any time without penalty, so long as such prepayment includes the payment of all interest accrued through the date of the repayments, and, in the case of prepayment of the entire loan, the amount of attorneys' fees and disbursements of the lender. We are subject to various financial covenants under this line of credit, and as of December 31, 2017 we were in compliance with all covenants. As of December 31, 2017, total borrowing capacity of $12.2 million was available under this line of credit and $7.8 million was drawn, with an average interest rate of 5.24%.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Stephen, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Piper Jaffray and Sandler O'Neill + Partners.

The firm has no plans to pay a dividend.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on calendar.

An enhanced version of this article including my commentary & opinion on the IPO is available on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service, IPO Edge. I write in-depth research about U.S. IPOs and members learn the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Start with a Free Trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.