IBM Is Running In Quicksand

IBM CEO Ginny Rometty

IBM reported quarterly earnings Tuesday. The company beat on revenue by $370 million and beat on EPS by $0.06. The market did not like the results and the stock fell over 7% Wednesday. Below is my takeaway on the results.

Revenue Growth Was Solid

In the past, IBM was known for reporting a consistent decline in its top line. The transition from a focus on hardware to one of software and services has not been an easy one. IBM CEO Ginny Rometty has made the hard decisions and the company is finally making the transition. Its online offerings also helped the company gain traction on its top line. Q1 2018 revenue of $19.1 billion was up 5% Y/Y. This followed a 4% increase in Q4 2017.

Four of IBM's five operating segments realized single-digit revenue growth. Revenue from Cognitive Systems (23% of total revenue) was up 6% Y/Y. This segment reflects growth in Watson solutions and security and analytics. Technology Services & Cloud (43% of total revenue) revenue was up 5%, driven by digital offerings. Systems (8% of total revenue) experienced revenue growth in the high single-digits. IBM Z performance was strong, driven by servers that offer secure cloud infrastructures. However, storage declined after several quarters of consecutive growth. This was a sea change from Q4 when Systems revenue grew by over 30%. In my opinion, Systems was a disappointment this quarter.

Margins Continue To Erode

In Q4 2017, IBM's gross margins declined to 48.2% from 50.0% in the year-earlier period. SG&A and RD&E expense were a combined 29% of total revenue - the same as the year-earlier period. Declining gross margins and growing SG&A and RD&E were a drag on pretax income margins. The same phenomenon occurred this quarter.

Gross margins declined to 43.2% in Q1 2018 from 43.8% in the year-earlier period. On a dollar basis, IBM's gross profit was $19.1 billion, up 4% Y/Y. The biggest decline in gross margin came within the Systems segment where gross margins fell from 47.5% in Q1 2017 to 43.7% this quarter. This was disconcerting as Systems is supposed to be a major part of the company's strategic imperatives. IBM could be losing pricing power in the segment, but we should know more next quarter.

The growth in SG&A, RD&E, and other expenses outstripped the low single-digit growth in gross profit, which was a drag on pretax income margins. The growth in SG&A expenses connotes IBM is working hard to sell the cloud and other digital services. The growth in RD&E means the company is paying it forward - exactly what it should be doing. While investors reward Amazon (AMZN) for paying it forward, it is unclear whether IBM will get the same praise from Wall Street.

Either the market does not understand exactly why the growth in SG&A, RD&E, and other costs are outstripping growth in gross profit or management needs to give a better explanation of it. I assumed that once IBM's top line began to grow that it would get the benefits of scale. That has not been the case. Strategic imperatives revenue (analytics, cloud, mobility) was $9 billion, and now represents about 47% of IBM's total revenue. It also was up about 10% Y/Y, which is exciting. The company does not break out margins or the economics of strategic initiatives - management simply gives investors the amount of revenue from strategic initiatives within each segment. It is difficult to tell if margins from strategic imperatives also are declining.

IBM wants to sell investors on the concept that it can be a legitimate third or fourth cloud option for major clients. The dream of it being able to compete with Amazon, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Oracle (ORCL) is being sold to Wall Street, yet it may lose pricing power in the process. The future of IBM is growing at double digits. Investors may have to live with declining margins though.

Conclusion

IBM's top line growth was a positive. The margin erosion and the single-digit growth in Systems revenue were disappointments. It appears to be two steps forward and one step backwards for IBM. If the company improves its gross margins next quarter, then it could also deliver a miss on revenue from strategic initiatives. IBM is running in quicksand. The stock is down 7% Y/Y. I rate IBM a sell until it can generate consistent revenue and earnings growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.