WABCO Holdings' (WBC) CEO, Jacques Esculier on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sean Deason

Thank you, Brian. Good morning everyone and welcome to WABCO’s quarterly conference call. Today we will present our first quarter 2018 results. With us this morning, we have Jacques Esculier, our Chairman and CEO, and Alexander de Bock, our interim CFO.

I will now turn the call over to Jacques Esculier.

Jacques Esculier

Thank you, Sean, and good morning, good afternoon to you all. Welcome to our first quarter performance report call.

Actually, the first quarter was the right way to start bigger because we are today celebrating the first-ever quarter that broke this $1 billion sales threshold. Before we go into the details of the numbers and financial results, let me frame the environment for this quarter and for the remainder of the year.

We indeed are enjoying and benefiting from a fairly favorable economic environment with global GDP growth fairly favorable, particularly in the western world where, in Europe for example, GDP growth is expected to add up around 2.3%, and GDP growth for the U.S. may even reach as high as 3%. Obviously this has, as we all know, a positive impact on the demand for commercial vehicles and particularly on our industry.

When we look at Q1, actually we indeed see auto markets across the world, except for Japan and Korea that you will see a little bit later, but all others are really enjoying a pretty nice tailwind. Production grew 22% in the U.S., 6% in Europe, a surprising additional 12% year-over-year in China, and India is really gaining nice momentum with production up 20% year-over-year. As you will see, WABCO has really surfed on that wave of market growth, to which we added the continuous power of our performance capability and the contribution of our latest acquisition, to which a very health top line growth of 23%.

Now, we also announced during the quarter that we have won an additional $745 million of business beyond renewal and extension of existing contracts, which will continue to feed obviously the top line growth and our performance in the future in a very healthy manner. This growth environment, added to the fact that we continue to generate the productivity that allows us to transform the top line growth efficiently into healthy contribution to the bottom line is allowing us to comfortably at this early point of the year actually revise our guidance for sales and EPS, as we will see later.

Going to Page 3 and going through the key numbers, as I said, we have actually reached $1.3 billion of revenues, up 22.9% in local currency, leading to a performance operating income of $151.4 million, up 36% year-over-year, leading to a performance EPS of $1.97, up 34% versus the first quarter of 2017, generating a performance free cash flow of $77 million, leading to a conversion rate of 72%, which is very healthy for first quarter, of which we returned $30.7 million. As you know, we started our buyback program in March with the intent to buy back up to $300 million of shares we marked for the full year 2018.

Moving to the next page, where we will see the profile of this growth, again 34% of growth, of which 11% has been helped by FX, 9.6% driven by the acquisitions we finalized during the second part of last year in the U.S., giving a very healthy organic growth of 13.6%. By channel, OE first, we have drive growth of 34%, of which 19% is due to a contribution from acquisitions, leaving 15% of organic growth, with basically all the customer groups kind of nicely contributing - I’m talking about car up 30%, highway up as much as 40%, and so on.

Aftermarket channel was up 22%, of which 16% was driven by acquisitions, leaving 6% organic growth with all regions driving growth, healthy growth, actually, except for Middle East that continues to see erosion. When we look at the evolution of our revenues versus production of commercial vehicles by region, starting by Europe, growth of production of trucks and buses was up 6%. Our revenue was actually outperforming the market by 1% because we had seen continuous adoption of technologies and market share evolution, particularly in the area of air disc brakes and the favorable AMT, and that was partially offset by the continuous slowdown of our volume to a gearbox manufacturer that is fading us out. Again, that’s a contract that was lost in 2006.

North America revenues were up 92%, of which 53% is through acquisitions, leaving 39% of very strong organic growth in a market that grew itself by 22%, and the outperformance continues to be driven by continued adoption of AMT as well as the further implementation of stability control. I remind you a mandate has been triggered last year in the second half of the year.

South America market was up very healthy - 51%, continuing to recover. We were able to outperform the market by 10% driven by product launch of a new actuator, Tristop, as well as increased penetration of our AMT and air compressor technology.

Japan and Korea, as I said, was the only disappointment in terms of market growth, with an erosion of 5%, and we mitigated the down pressure by 3%, leaving only 2% erosion in our revenues, and that’s because we continued to strongly outperform in Japan, but we have see a dramatic shift in vehicle mix in Korea, together with a narrow down of 31% of their volume.

China was up 12%, and we have underperformed the market because our revenues are down 3%, which is puzzling because we are not aware of any market where we have given up our market share. We continue obviously to increase our content per vehicle, so I think we are forced to look at maybe combining the peak of our performance that we have described in the last quarter, over 20%, and if we do this, I think it kind of highlights, I guess, a certain anomaly in the reporting of truck builds between Q4 2017 and Q1 that would kind of, in my own view, be a fairly good explanation in addition to what we know to be a very unfavorable mix shift, but the mix shift is not sufficient to explain that underperformance. I’m talking about mix between tractors on which we have a lot more content than the [indiscernible] construction [indiscernible], for example. Tractors usually have a 60% share, or at least last year had a 60% share of production, and it went down to 40% during the first quarter. But in China moving forward for the remaining quarters of this year, we anticipate to actually generate back to a healthy level of outperformance.

India was up, again a strong 20% year-over-year in the production of trucks and buses. We outperformed the market, continuing to generate very strong outperformance by 16%, and that’s again the launch of new products like steering as well as some further market share gains in products that we have recently launched.

Now, to bring you into the details about financial results, I’m going to let Alex do it. Alex, please?

Alexander de Bock

Thank you, Jacques. Good morning everyone. We opened 2018 with another strong quarter on all key metrics. We broke through the $1 billion sales barrier and grew quarterly sales 23% year-over-year at constant FX. We turned this growth into performance EPS growth of 34% and converted 72% of our income into cash, which is at the higher end for the first quarter. In summary, this represents a strong performance as we were facing high pressure from labor and materials, inflations, and also some supply capacity constraints that impact the whole industry.

In addition to delivering these strong results, we also optimized our financing structures to the new tax and interest rate environment, which I will explain in more detail. I will take you through some of the details of our performance on Slide 5 first.

Jacques has already mentioned WABCO’s strong revenue growth, which reached 23% in local currencies and 13.3% if you exclude also the impact of our recent acquisitions, U.S. acquisitions. Let’s look at the drivers of our operating income versus last year.

On a performance basis, our gross profit margin reached 30.8%, in line with last year if you exclude transactional FX. We gained $27 million through additional volume and better absorption of our fixed costs, as well as an additional $25.5 million from savings through material and conversion productivity. This includes a compensation payment of $9.1 million received from a supplier associated with a delayed productivity project. Our conversion productivity remains at near record levels.

Furthermore, the 2017 acquisitions in the U.S. contributed $12 million in performance operating income on $72 million of incremental sales, so contributing slightly above WABCO’s margin and well in line with the expectations we had announced at the time of acquisition. All of this flows through to performance operating income for the first quarter of 15.1% of sales, up $26 million year-over-year at constant FX. After the exclusion of transactional FX, our incremental margin was a strong 21%.

The translation FX impact more than mitigated the negative transactional FX, resulting in a net positive year-over-year impact from FX of $3.9 million within operating income. The main driver for both was the increase of the euro versus the U.S. dollar. On the one hand, the euro increase supports the translation of our European income into dollars, and on the other hand it negatively impacts the margins by a full percent on European exports, meaning at constant FX we would have had a margin of 16.1%.

The Q1 quarterly performance tax rate was at 19.6% and 19.8% on a reported basis. Both are just a notch below our full-year guidance of 20%. Right now, there are no further updates on the potential benefits arising from the 2013 - 14 Belgian income tax reduction. In conclusion, after excluding the non-performance items, you can see that our performance earnings per share are $1.97, up $0.50 or 34% versus last year.

Moving on to Slide 6, I’ll briefly cover the cash flow generation for the quarter. We converted 72% of our performance net income into performance free cash flow. I would describe this as strong cash conversion for the first quarter, since we typically see a seasonal build-up of working capital in this period. As shared in our earnings release today, we have restarted our share buyback program in March with $31 million in the quarter. Our intention is to buy back up to $300 million during 2018.

Now moving to another topic, I want to take a minute to comment further on two major changes to our financing structure. Firstly, through our European entity, we have borrowed an additional $300 million euros in the German private placement markets. Secondly, we announced earlier today that we intend to pay back the $500 million private placements that we entered into in 2015. Let me share the reasons for these changes.

Under the recent U.S. tax reform, companies like WABCO that are highly leveraged in the U.S. compared to the local income, are facing lower interest deductibility in the U.S. By reducing our interest costs in the U.S., we mitigate this effective tax increase. In addition, we want to benefit from the lower European interest rates and as well match our debt currency profile to the principal currency of the cash we hold. These steps to optimize our financial structure deliver an annual interest saving of around $10 million on a full-year basis and in the current interest rate environment, and this will deliver a net $6 million of savings for this year. This is baked into the updated guidance that Jacques will share in a moment.

That concludes the quarterly financial update. I would now like to turn it back over to Jacques, who will provide an update on our view of the markets.

Jacques Esculier

Okay, thank you, Alex. Turning to Page 7, and as we do every quarter, we report the highlights of our achievements along the three pillars of our strategy, starting with new technologies.

We have actually organized an official launch at our test track in India of the full capabilities and functionalities that we have developed in Europe a few years ago, that we call the Intelligent Trailer Program. We decided to introduce this in India because the fact that the network of freeways is becoming very efficient as well as the removal of the regional GST tax system that made the logistics of across the country very complicated, now opens the door to the introduction, broader introduction of the trailer-truck combination versus the rigid trucks, and it is indeed the right time, as we did, to invite all key manufacturers of trailers around the country to witness and attend the roll-out of these new technologies.

We also introduced our OnSide blind spot detection system to the North American market; and finally, as we don’t only develop technologies for trucks and buses but also to further enhance the service level that we offer to our fleets, we have introduced a new capability attached to our fleet management solution system in Europe, adding an app that makes all information available on portable devices to the driver and to the fleet people.

Going to globalization, as I said upfront, we announced the win of $745 million of new contracts, of which $502 million will favorably impact our top line growth in the coming five years. We also have renewed our long-term agreement with Sino Truck, are adding actually further areas of business including advanced driver assistance systems, AMTs, EBS and stability control, as well as air suspension. Then, we have signed the largest ever contract for Transics in Europe with a large fleet from northern Europe that plans to equip 2,700 of their trucks with a very rich set of capabilities within the FMS portfolio that we have.

Then for execution, as further evidence of the maturity of our globalization particularly in Asia Pacific, WABCO won again in the first quarter another nine customer and industry prestigious awards, highlighting our ability to satisfy customers in markets across quantity, delivery, and cost excellence. Then the performance of our operating system, where already covered by Alex, continuing to generate healthy productivity in materials as well as within our premises.

Moving to the next page, we’re going to review with you, as we do every quarter, the performance of the market, first for the first quarter by region as well as our view of the market evolution by region, starting with Europe. Registrations in the EU parts of Europe is up 6% in January and February combined, but we expect to end up the year at a fairly flattish level. The first quarter production is up 6% versus Q1 2017, and for total Europe it’s down 5% in Q1 versus Q4, so sequentially a slight decrease in production leading to an update of our provision or forecast of production for the full year from flat to plus-5% that we indicated three months ago to a range of plus-2% to plus-7%.

North American production was up 22% in the first quarter versus the first quarter of last year, but also up 14% sequentially. Class 8 was particularly strong with growth of 50% year-over-year while the medium sized trucks were continuing to stay flattish year-over-year. Now some obviously good indication that there is still some runway ahead in terms of growth, the number of orders for Class 8 trucks more than doubled in a year and has established at a level in the first two months of the year beyond 40,000 per month. This all allows us to raise again our forecast from a plus-8% to plus-13% range to a plus-10% to plus-15% for the full year, with again stronger contribution from Class 8.

Moving to China, as mentioned already, Q1 growth for the market established itself at 12% but already down 10% versus the last quarter of last year. There is strength in the economy, there is obviously continuous investments in construction activities; however as you know, last year we had some very strong tailwinds to compensate for a mandate and forced to limit the loading of trucks that basically triggered the need for up to 400,000 additional trucks in the previous years, and that being gone, the strength in the economy actually mitigating the drop that would have been of about 400,000 that will be less than that, but we still expect moving forward to see a decline in the market to the extent of minus-10% to minus-20% for the full year, which is up versus the minus-15% to minus-25% that we had anticipated in the last call.

Looking at India, production is up 20% year-over-year, up 25% sequentially. It’s driven by a very strong continued growth in the economy with GDP growth expected at 7.4% for the year. That drives increased demand particularly for construction and mining segments. We have again revisited our forecast and upgraded it from a plus-5% to plus-10% range to a plus-12% to plus-17% range.

Moving to Page 9, looking at Japan and Korea, again the market for those two regions is down 5% year-over-year, as well as down 5% sequentially. Japan itself is down 2%, and that’s because of the domestic demand that was down a severe 15% but almost offset by growth in exports of 20%. Korea itself is down 31% by lack of demand and subsequent production shutdowns at local truck manufacturers, so we have revised the range forecast down from a minus-5% to flat down to a minus-7% to minus-2% for the full year.

Moving to Brazil, production was up a healthy 51% year-over-year, 24% versus the fourth quarter of last year, and obviously this is due to a continuous improvement in the economy as well as an increase in agricultural activity. We upgraded our forecast for the full year from a plus-10% to plus-20% range to a plus-15% to plus-25%.

The aftermarket ended up 6% organically year-over-year for the first quarter, and as I said before, every region contributed nicely except for Middle East, that saw further erosion in demand. For the full year, we still expect aftermarket revenues to grow around 6%, excluding obviously the very favorable impact of acquisitions.

Then we end up with trailers - first quarter was down 7% and down 3% sequentially, driven by a major drop in demand in China of 40%. All other regions are actually nicely growing - 10% in North America, 5% in Europe, and actually a healthy 90% in South America, unfortunately, the numbers are still very low. So China pulled the number down significantly, and that’s why we are still planning for a minus-5% to flat forecast for the year, again driven by continuous drop in the Chinese demand.

Moving to the next page and going through our update of guidance, starting with top line, going from a 10 to 15% growth range to a 12 to 16%, leading to sales of $3.885 billion to $4 billion--$4.015 billion, to be accurate. We see a certain degradation of performance operating margin, and I will go through it with you, from 14.5 to 14.9% prior to 14.3 to 14.7%, leading to an EPS upgrade from the $7.20 to $7.70 per share bracket to a $7.30 to $7.80 range, continuing to see free cash flow converting in the 80 to 90%.

Now, we have some updates of the assumptions supporting the guidance. The performance operating margin has to be covering a couple of headwinds that are new, and one is a further growth in material inflation that we had anticipated at 0.8% a quarter ago, that now we see grow at 1.2%, and that represents another $5 million for the remainder of the year. Then, we have to take into account an additional pension expense coming from Germany, which represents $5 million of headwind, and that’s notwithstanding additional cost in supply chain to cover this additional [indiscernible] and activity. I can tell you that we are today at full capacity and beyond in almost 10% of our lines - 32%, some of them working at 21 shifts a week, meaning no stoppage, and forcing us as well to sometimes expedite products to our customers using air freight and so on. But that’s not covered in the--that’s something we will absorb as we do usually.

Then turning to the last page summarizing the situation, again we had broken a major threshold at the end of last year as we jumped over that $3 billion sound barrier, I called it. We started the year on the right foot with breaking another record of $1 billion for the quarter with a fairly tangible, real prospect to reach potentially another sound barrier, $4 billion within this year. We are surfing the wave of a very good tailwind from the economy, from the markets, to which we again add the benefit of our continuous outperformance of our markets as well as the contribution from our acquisitions that, by the way, deliver more than we had anticipated.

Thanks to our ability to generate healthy cost reduction and productivity, we continue to drive top line growth into healthy contribution to the bottom line, leading to very healthy growth in EPS that we efficiently transform into cash and that we have started to return through buybacks to the shareholders, with a commitment of $300 million--an objective of $300 million of cash returned that way to the shareholders. So overall, we anticipate 2018 to be again an outstanding year for WABCO, returning again I think very strong value to its shareholders.

This concludes our presentation, and we will open the session for Q&A at this point. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator instructions]

Our first question will come from the line of Jeff Hammond with Keybanc Capital. Your line is now open.

Jeff Hammond

Hey, good morning guys. Just to be clear on the incremental, does that exclude the acquisition contributions, because that seemingly would push the incrementals up if you excluded the 72 and the 12 of op income.

Alexander de Bock

The acquisitions are included in the incremental margin we disclosed. What was incremental margin, if you would exclude--we actually disclose quite a lot of those numbers on the P&L slide. If you would look bottom line, the acquisitions contribution around $0.08, $0.09 EPS, and incremental margin-wise, we would be in the same neighborhood.

Jacques Esculier

Well, it would be 18.5 for the quarter, right?

Alexander de Bock

Yes, something like that.

Jacques Esculier

Yes, so it’s still a healthy incremental margin, Jeff; and again, there is some headwind that unfortunately we have faced in terms of material price increase and the beginning of the expense of these pensions, so it’s still a very healthy incremental margin even at the organic level, if you take out the acquisitions.

Jeff Hammond

Then just on the price-cost issue, is there anything you’re implementing in terms of restructuring or heightened productivity to kind of offset some of that, where we might see some upside? Then just any evidence around some of the supply chain and expediting that would show some alleviation as you move through the year?

Jacques Esculier

Well, we have been doing this for a while because obviously the supply chain has been overheating for quite a while now. We pushed it one step further, but in the meantime we have increased capacity into many lines, we have found ways to avoid air shipments that we had seen last year. We have obviously moved some production to best cost countries, so we have done all kinds of things to mitigate as much as possible; but in the meantime, again demand keeps going up, so we still have to accept the fact that it stretches our supply chain even further.

What we are saying is, as we have done in the past, we are looking at these costs for the moment and trying to find ways to mitigate them through all kinds of actions that will make them transparent at the end of the day at the incremental margin level.

Jeff Hammond

Okay. Just last one, on the outgrowth, you put your April release out, still very good new wins, but certainly down from the past couple years. Can you just speak to that down tick and how it impacts or doesn’t impact the outgrowth view? Thanks.

Jacques Esculier

Well Jeff, you know, there are years where you have very significant businesses that are under the bidding process, and that was the case at least for last year when we won some very significant businesses in the ESB braking systems and some others. What happens is that the level of opportunities was not as high. It’s not that again we have lost market share, it’s just that we have not seen as much being offered as opportunity by customers around the world. I am not worried at this point because when you look at the past years, there are years that are significantly up and years that are a little bit down versus those peaks, and we think this year is one of those that is down versus the peak.

You know, in the last five years we have overall gathered $3.2 billion for the next five years, and it’s down from $3.3 billion at the end of 2016, so we have just lost $100 million in next five years overall as a sum. So again, we don’t see it as a signal of a decline in our ability to win business.

Jeff Hammond

Okay, thanks. Perfect, thanks Jacques.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of David Leiker with Baird. Your line is now open.

Jacques Esculier

Morning David.

Joe Vruwink

Hi, this is Joe for David, actually.

Jacques Esculier

Hi Joe.

Joe Vruwink

I want to start with that bookings question that Jeff just asked. We are nearing, it seems like, global harmony in emissions standards between North America, coming up in the early 2020s. I’m just wondering, does that in a sense weaken the ability to win new business because your customers are holding off on adding incremental content, waiting for those new emissions standards to drive the introduction of new platforms, and those new platforms are what typically pull on new content for WABCO, so does that potentially drive much stronger bookings perhaps next year and the year after, as opposed to the opportunity you saw over the past year?

Jacques Esculier

Well you know, Joe, that’s a very good question; however--and you’re absolutely right, obviously customers who have to come with new platforms will wait to concentrate new technologies or updated technologies at this point. But given the cycle of development of these technologies, particularly for the western customers, these opportunities have already been addressed, meaning that you take all the braking systems and suspension and AMT and whatnot, we have already bid and won this business before. So this is further down the road we are talking, at least for those kind of major cycles and major systems. We are now talking about the next wave of updates, upgrades of their platform.

Joe Vruwink

Okay, and if I can move away from the truck side of your business and look at auto and off-highway, I think those end markets are up to 10% of your revenues, so growing, I think you said 30 to 40% in the quarter, is pretty significant. Is it possible to look at what end market growth might have been in this quarter, and then similar dynamic, what WABCO was able to outgrow by in those end markets? Are you seeing a similar above-market growth opportunity play out in those two categories?

Jacques Esculier

Well, we don’t--obviously we have strong growth that most probably outperformed the market, but to be fair, we have a pretty healthy pipeline of growth opportunities in both, plus there is a recovery in the off-highway market that we strong benefit from. So I think it’s mostly market driven plus taking some market share.

I think it’s going to continue. It’s very hard to measure off-highway markets and assess how much we outperform. We believe we do outperform but we don’t really know by how much, that’s why we keep referring to this truck and bus core market when we add those other elements to the top line revenues.

Joe Vruwink

Great, thank you.

Jacques Esculier

Okay, thanks Joe.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Justin Long with Stephens. Your line is now open.

Justin Long

Thank you.

Jacques Esculier

Morning Justin.

Justin Long

Good morning. The North America market has accelerated significantly, but there is a growing fear that we are currently seeing the peak in the order book. I was curious if we could hear your stance on the multi-year outlook for the North American truck market and how that’s impacting the level of investment you’re putting into this geography.

Jacques Esculier

Well, that’s a very interesting question. It’s obviously very hard to answer it. What I would say is this. It depends how we see the economic growth of the U.S. moving forward and for how long we’re going to be able to generate that type of GDP growth, because GDP growth is the driver of demand, of activity. You know that right now there is a significant increase in demand for transportation of goods. We also know that basically order books are full for the year, meaning that if you want to buy a truck currently, you have to wait for maybe even beyond the end of the year, which signals that the level of production is not at this point matching demand.

What I would say is we should be obviously safe for this year unless something dramatic happens at a geopolitical level, but short of any kind of dramatic change and sudden change like this, I think we are secure for very strong growth this year, potentially with a limitation in the ability for our customers to enhance their capacity because of their limitation, as well as the supply chain limitation. But that should give for 2019 some remaining demand to be addressed that could mitigate whatever slowdown potentially could happen in the overall economic environment at that time.

You know, again, this is such a crystal ball for everybody, anybody. I would say ’18 is fairly nicely secured, ’19 I would not be overly concerned. What seems to be potentially more concerning, if you continue to drive inflation, whatever happens in the trade barriers ends up affecting the world global economy, end of ’19 and 2020 could be the big question mark for me.

Justin Long

Okay. I know that’s a tough question, but that’s helpful. Secondly, I was wondering if you could provide an update on the Sheppard acquisition, now that you’ve had that business for a couple of quarters. Could you speak to the customer reception and feedback and what’s that been like as you’ve gone to market with some of these steering technologies, and also curious if you have any updated thoughts around the addressable market for that business.

Jacques Esculier

Well overall, again we are ahead of our plans in terms of expansion of the top line. We have actually surprisingly been delivering, starting in January, some of those steering manufactured in the U.S. to a customer in India, up to several thousand units, which was not anticipated. We are actively obviously planning to introduce a derivative of this product locally manufactured in those regions - China, India and ultimately Europe, so we are still on course to drive the strategy that was attached to the decision to acquire a company that has potential way past the U.S. borders.

Now in terms of the reception from customers, I would qualify them as very positive. I think that customers know that by migrating the manufacturing and supply chain standards from the WABCO world into Sheppard, we will enhance the overall service level, be it in delivery, in quality, or cost, so I would anticipate that this has given some opportunity for us to further expand our market share as we again prove that the products that we develop and produce out of Sheppard are becoming more and more attractive to a market that has already adopted it for about 50% of the share of the market.

Justin Long

Okay, great. That’s helpful. I appreciate the time today.

Jacques Esculier

Okay, thanks Justin.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Seth Weber with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Jacques Esculier

Morning Seth.

Seth Weber

Hi, good morning. First, just a clarification - the $9 million settlement, can you give us any more details on what that involves? I’m just clarifying, that’s in the reported performance margin and performance EPS in the quarter, is that right?

Jacques Esculier

Yes. Unfortunately we have established and reached a settlement with a supplier that does not allow us to say much about the product or even the supplier that is concerned; but what I can tell you is we had a pretty attractive path to generate a nice level of cost decrease together with a supplier, and this program had been delayed and--delayed for WABCO, and this supplier has basically accepted to settle for the lack of contribution that was contractually committed for that amount of money that covers what we have lost in Q1 and some previous quarters, so that’s what it is all about. I cannot tell you more.

Seth Weber

Okay, that’s helpful. Is there a program in place to get a different partner in place, to get the same result at the end of the day?

Jacques Esculier

I can’t tell you how, but it’s a delay, not a cancellation.

Seth Weber

Okay. Then just flipping over to the FMS award, the Transics award, is it possible to size that at all or give any--and then separately, give us any idea of how we should be thinking about the pipeline of awards there? Are there more awards of this magnitude that you’re working on, that we could expect to see? Thank you.

Jacques Esculier

I don’t think we can give numbers on that specific contract, but obviously we are aiming at continuing to grow this business in Europe, obviously continuously, and we have in the first three years, as you know, reached 10%-plus growth, and we are aiming at keeping growth in that region, or at least above 5%. Five to 10% is our objective. That’s a very strong contributor to it, obviously, which gets us closer to the objective for this year, so this year we may see a little bit better outcome.

Seth Weber

Okay, but I assume these are multi-year contracts, then?

Jacques Esculier

It’s multi-year, that’s why it’s complicated It’s multi-year plus recurring revenue, so it’s complicated to size the contract that we signed because it’s not a clean, clear, kind of buying equipment. It’s buying equipment over multi years and there are recurring revenue with it, so that’s why it’s very complex. But what I’m saying is this business is a core driver of future growth and opportunities leading us to this big data opportunity that we are actively working on. We also leverage this Transics capability to, as you know, now root ourselves in China and India and go there to reach a position of number one in this FMS business, again having this big data world insight which will then provide a significantly larger scale of opportunities in terms of dollars and growth. We are on track and obviously this win is one more element that demonstrates the power of our technology active in Europe, and we have many other wins and moves, particularly in India and in China, that we are teamed up with the largest provider of FMS systems. They have, I think, 85% of the market, and you know that we couldn’t go on our own in China because we are not allowed for these technologies - we have to partner. But in India, we are on our own and we have seen some very interesting wins, for example we are equipping oil trucks at one manufacturer with our technologies, which is really obviously a very nice way to develop yourself and establish very strong roots in this industry over there.

Seth Weber

Perfect, okay. Thank you, guys, I appreciate the color.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Larry De Maria with William Blair. Your line is now open.

Larry De Maria

Good morning, guys. I wanted to stay with the Girteka order, which was a nice win obviously and a good size at 2,700 units, I think. I guess I wonder--question, how much better is your value proposition in that business considering you have the other content, and you mentioned data and the stuff that you could harness from that, so how much better is your value proposition versus the competition? Secondly, how do you customers feel about this? I guess you’re going into competition with companies like Daimler, so is that a conflict that concerns you or concerns them at this point? Thank you.

Jacques Esculier

Well, the differentiation of our products and systems cuts across different dimensions. The one that is to be recognized is that we are by far the broadest provider of systems across trucks and trailers, because that’s a very attractive value proposition which is, by the way, the value proposition that we highlight in our relationship with this Chinese company as well, because they are strong in trucks, we can make them stronger. But we bring the trailer coverage, which is essential particularly in the future of big data. So truck, trailers, and then we have here and there some capabilities, functionalities that are more developed. We have pushed very hard lately in developing an understanding and appreciation of fuel consumption related to drivers so that we could educate drivers better related to the way the truck is maintained and all kinds of stuff. So those are the elements that in our opinion make our system attractive, or more attractive than others; but again, I would say the highlight is most probably this very strong connection and combination of trucks and trailers.

Larry De Maria

Okay, thank you. Do we not see or we’re not concerned about any kind of conflict with the customers as you build this business out further?

Jacques Esculier

You know, customers are aware of it. Actually, we are working with them. I just told you in India, we are working with one because we equip all their trucks with our systems. When you look at the Volvos, Daimlers of the world that have developed their own systems, they obviously cooperate, meaning that we are always seeking to provide them with ways to make their system more attractive to customers, because the very fundamental problem is if there are systems that are compatible across their brand, there is no connectivity possible to other brands, whereas our system is made for any brand. So there are some discussions, value propositions that we are trying to highlight with them, but I’m telling you it’s absolutely not making our relationship any antagonistic there because we are trying to find a way to complement rather than just compete face-to-face. In a fleet of 2,700 trucks, I guarantee you that cuts across many brands, so it was not that we were fighting against Daimler or Volvo because it was way beyond equipping the Daimler or the Volvo trucks of their fleet, it was covering the entire fleet, and that’s something the truck manufacturers are not doing.

Larry De Maria

Got you, so being brand agnostic can help you as well. If I could just sneak one last question in here - thank you for that color, air disc brakes in the U.S. in ’19, are we on track there, and will we have a full year run rate of the growth in the air disc brakes or is that something that will ramp slowly throughout the year? How do we think about the opportunity for outperformance starting next year with the ADB in the U.S.? Thanks, and I’ll leave it there.

Jacques Esculier

Yes, air disc brakes seem to still kind of incrementally grow in adoption in the U.S. We would anticipate up to potentially 30% of adoption at the end of this year from 20% last year, and our business and performance is basically working along as planned and riding this growth in adoption, so I don’t think there is anything special to report that happened in the first quarter around those lines.

Larry De Maria

Okay, I just thought we had the new factory, or the new products being launched next year with a less than two-year payback time, which could be a significant inflection.

Jacques Esculier

Yes, we do have the factory in place. We inaugurated last year. We have the products. Everything is, again, kind of on plan, so we are just in the execution phase of reaching those objectives that we have given ourselves.

Larry De Maria

Okay, thanks. Good luck, guys.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Ross Gillardi with Bank of America. Your line is now open.

Jacques Esculier

Morning Ross.

Operator

Ross, please check your mute button. Your line is now open.

Ross Gillardi

Sorry about that, guys.

Jacques Esculier

No problem.

Ross Gillardi

I just had a question on raw material costs. Just wondering if you could help us think about steel and aluminum as a percentage of your cost of goods sold, and I’m also just trying to understand how maybe conservative your guidance is. I mean, $5 million of additional inflation doesn’t seem like a lot, so is that because you’re assuming that metal costs come down in the second half of the year [indiscernible]?

Alexander de Bock

So on the raw materials, what we’ve been considering is versus the previous guidance, we’ve seen in the market an increase on aluminum 5 to 10%, steel plus-5%, copper has been more flattish for us, so that has been considered. If you look in terms of overall expense of these raw materials, we’re talking around $300 million. So we are not counting on a reduction on the raw materials, we are more foreseeing a flattish market, but I must say there is quite some turmoil in the last days regarding the impact of tariffs and the sanctions, which is creating some uncertainty on the raw materials. That is not baked in, so we are more on the pricing, let’s say, of a week ago, because also the pricing does not directly impact us right away from day one, so let’s see how the markets evolve after the turmoil of this week.

Jacques Esculier

Yes, there is a delay for aluminum of six months to impact our--three months, sorry, to impact our P&L, so what Alex is saying basically, there may be some further headwinds ahead, depending on where the dust is going to settle that has been raised in the last two or three days, particularly around aluminum. It still seems to be fairly stable at this point, but aluminum seems still to be fairly much unpredictable at this point.

Ross Gillardi

Got it, thank you. Then could you help us with what you’re assuming for your outgrowth this year in your revenue guidance, maybe with respect to the 600 to 1,000 basis point historical range? The reason I’m asking is--and it seems like you took up five of the key regions, and yet you took your organic growth outlook up by 100 to 200 basis points. I would have thought that maybe you have taken up more than that, so I’m wondering if you decreased your outgrowth assumption at all for 2018.

Alexander de Bock

No, Ross. The outlook we gave here is really an update on the--it’s reflective of the update of the markets, so the impact, the increase of sales that you see is a bit more than $50 million at the midpoint, purely from markets. In terms of outperformance, we don’t really have a difference compared to what was our initial assumption. We believe we are nicely within the range we committed to, so no change on that side, well on track to deliver.

Ross Gillardi

Got you, thank you. Then just one last one, could you talk a little bit more about your extended strategic cooperation with Sino Truck? It’s across a number of different products, it looks like. I’m particularly curious on the AMT side, where you think AMT penetration is in China, and do you see other opportunities with the other big Chinese truck OEMs?

Jacques Esculier

Yes, AMT penetration is still fairly light as we speak, but the market believes, and obviously we do too, that it’s going to change fairly rapidly. ZF has been bringing their own gearbox with AMT, Daimler is thinking about it, discussing what--what I’m saying is that at the end of the day, there is pressure from all kinds of different directions, plus we also see a shortage in drivers, and AMT is a major element to not only shortening the training of drivers but also to actually make the environment more comfortable to drivers, to be attracted in a fleet that would have adopted AMT. Finally, AMT helps you to reduce the maintenance cost because you don’t abuse the mechanical power train and drive train, so this is starting to move. We probably will see an inflection point. What is interesting is India seems to be ahead of China. We started addressing the Indian market after China, way after China, and we see very nice traction starting now already above and beyond China; but I think China is going to catch up very rapidly.

Now in terms of reaching other truck manufacturers, as you know, we have this agreement with CNHTC, that is manufacturing and designing its own gearboxes. We also have an agreement to develop--to deliver AMTs to Fast Gear, which is the largest gearbox manufacturer not only in China but in the world, and that’s an agreement that we have--they have an agreement only with us to equip their gearboxes with AMT, and obviously that allows us to reach deeper into the market beyond CNHTC.

Ross Gillardi

Got it, thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Jerry Revich with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Jerry Revich

Hi, good morning and good afternoon, everyone. Jacques, can you talk about the steering integration? The big part of the opportunity there is getting the WABCO supply chain and maybe divesting the heavy fabrication/casting operations for that business. Can you just talk about the time frame on when we could expect that business to have a WABCO global cost structure and what’s the ultimate size of that opportunity?

Jacques Esculier

It’s an ongoing activity because we are talking about a pretty significant facility there with capabilities and machinery and processes in place, so as you know, you can’t just turn a company upside down and install fairly highly advanced standards overnight. What I can tell you is that’s the only place in the world where we have expatriate people to help us accelerate this migration of capabilities and know-how. The head of the business is the former head of our Wroclaw factory in Poland, which is the largest factory for WABCO. He’s a very capable and talented person, so it’s basically one of the better factory leaders we have, plus some other support that we have also for the moment sent to the U.S., so we put resources to help us accelerate this movement. It’s a multi-year program.

Now related to the foundry, the decision is not made yet of what we will do with it. It’s a capability that is new to our portfolio. It’s unusual - we would never acquire a foundry anywhere else, but it happens that we got it as part of the package, and it’s very legitimate and appropriate to study it closely to see the best path ahead, either to sell it, to close it or to keep it. One thing is obviously if we keep it, we’re going to have to invest into it to upgrade their capability and process quality, but we have not yet decided. We have equipped ourselves with, I believe, world-class consultants and support to understand the capabilities, which are actually fairly exceptional, at least from the [indiscernible] standpoint. We apparently have incredibly capable people that you don’t find very easily in the world. The machinery, basically the hardware demands are great in certain areas, so again the decision will be made probably this year but not made yet.

Jerry Revich

Okay, thank you. Then in terms of the net material productivity, you folks have consistently delivered in the 5% range in terms of net material productivity improvements. This quarter, if we strip out the supplier settlement, we would be in the 2.5% range. Can you just talk about is that just a timing dynamic? Do you expect to return to that closer to 5% number that we’ve seen over the past couple of years, or should we think about 2019 when that material productivity re-accelerates to that 5% number that you delivered in the past?

Jacques Esculier

Jerry, I think you may mix up net and gross, because what we have consistently maintained above 5, particularly in time of inflation on raw material in its growth. We have gone below 5 when net, and you have the 1.5, 1% inflation on raw material. Now, the 6%, the number--the 6.4% that we have actually enjoyed this quarter is gross productivity. Now, the $9 million don’t have to be taken out completely because a piece of it still covers activity that should have happened in Q1, so it’s not that you take out everything. But I think--Alex, what would be the productivity when you take out--

Alexander de Bock

Well, we would get around 4%.

Jacques Esculier

4.2% growth--gross, gross. Gross productivity would be 4, Jerry, before you take out inflation.

Jerry Revich

Okay, that’s helpful. Is that the run rate we should think about until you’re able to replace this program? Can you give us--

Jacques Esculier

No, no. Our yearly productivity should be north of 5% growth as usual, and we don’t count on this to be part of it, so it’s business as usual for us.

Jerry Revich

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Alex Potter with Piper Jaffray. Your line is now open.

Jacques Esculier

Morning Alex.

Alex Potter

Hi guys, thanks for squeezing me in. Just wondering if you could comment a little bit more on the bottlenecks that you’re seeing in the supply chain. I guess regionally, presumably in the U.S., you’re seeing that maybe in China but probably not in Europe - I don’t know, correct me if I’m wrong, but then also on the types of product lines that you’re experiencing the bottleneck.

Jacques Esculier

Well, actually it’s a bolt story because I think that 65% of our lines that are full capacity are in best cost countries, if I remember, particularly, as you said, in China. I know it touches ECUs a lot - electronic control units. There is a bottleneck not only within our factories, actually, it’s also a lot driven by bottlenecks in the industry. There are some electronic components that are short not only for us, not only for our industry, but components that are used across many other industries and that now are under allocation by cheap manufacturers. Plastics is the same way - we have had a crisis driven by BASF, that has had a fire, if I remember, in one of their factories, and unfortunately there were not many other factories in the world delivering the plastic, and the plastic was covering many other industries and that became a major bottleneck in the early part of this year. Then we have our own bottlenecks, so at the end of the day, the entire industry overall is straining each one of us, whether it’s supplies us or customers, because customers have their own bottlenecks.

We are trying to--we’re not trying, we are actively working at mitigating the pressure. We can’t keep running 21 shifts like this, so we’re investing, for example, the AMT lines in Europe, which are filling the demand for the moment for Europe and Americas - U.S., South America. They are under amazing schedules of production, so we are receiving some relief from additional hardware in the second part of the year, because unfortunately the companies that built that equipment are also under constraints because everybody is buying equipment at this time.

So it’s a continuous dialogue with customers, and we are all trying to minimize the impact on our supply chain while also obviously minimizing the cost of doing all this, but that’s an exercise that we have seen a few times in the past. It’s something that happens when you have fairly abrupt changes of demand, and we have to deal with different things, again whether it’s supplier level or within our factories, that have to be activated and triggered in order to relieve the pressure overall.

Alex Potter

Okay, that’s very helpful. Then one last one on Transics - you had mentioned China, India, Europe obviously, Middle East. What about the U.S.? To what extent are you guys thinking about telematics in the U.S.? Any developments there would be helpful, thanks.

Jacques Esculier

Thank you, and we are still reflecting on it. The key to entry, if you want to go through an acquisition, is still in my opinion prohibitive at this point, but we are looking into either finding better grounds to [indiscernible] or maybe looking at alternative paths. But very frankly, it was in my opinion more important to gear our resources to rapidly establish grounds in fast-growing markets at the very beginning of that growth, and I’m talking about India and China, than spending more of the resources at figuring out how to enter a market that certainly has further opportunities ahead but is already pretty busy and fragmented.

I wish I could be in the U.S. but I’m not sure at this point, and we’ve made the decision to not make it the very top priority lately for our teams.

Alex Potter

Okay, thanks guys.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this is all the time we have for questions today, so now it is my pleasure to hand this conference back over to Jacques Esculier, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, for some closing comments or remarks.

Jacques Esculier

Thanks for your attention, support and confidence. We look forward to another strong quarter and to reporting it in three months. Wish you a good spring, and talk to you in July. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation on today’s conference. This does conclude our program and you may all disconnect. Everybody have a wonderful day.

