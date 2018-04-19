Will Church & Dwight Outperform?

Shareholders will still do well owning this company, but probably not as well as the past.

Despite these challenges, the stock remains priced for robust growth - perhaps too robust, given the competitive pressures.

The operating environment for name brand products is extremely tough, and will likely only get tougher.

Church & Dwight has become very aggressive in acquiring new companies, which always carries inherent risk.

Over the past twenty years, a series of talented managers have built Church & Dwight, once a sleepy baking soda producer, into an acquisition powerhouse. Since the new millennium, company has scooped up a stable of well-known consumer brands, including Trojan condoms, First Response, and OxiClean. For a time, management also achieved annual sales growth of 10 percent for the storied Arm and Hammer brand. Between 1995 and 2015, Church & Dwight’s stock price appreciated 2,800 percent.

Is Church & Dwight still a buy today? Here I review the company’s recent strategy and examine its greatest challenges. Based on the tough environment for consumer products companies, as well as Church & Dwight’s premium valuation, I do not believe that the stock will perform as well as it did over the last two decades.

The Present Situation – Is Bigger Better?

In 2017 alone, the company spent $1.24 billion on several major acquisitions, including $1 billion in cash for water flosser/showerhead manufacturer Waterpik. In its press releases, Church & Dwight states that it will “continue to aggressively pursue acquisitions.”

Church & Dwight’s modus operandi is to buy companies and brands while they are still relatively small, then expand them. But as Peter Lynch used to say, “go for a business that any idiot can run - because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it.”

Companies that engage in this empire building tend to underperform, as history shows. Church & Dwight’s acquisition spree has also made the company increasingly difficult to analyze. Investors must become familiar with many unrelated business lines, not just a handful of key products.

Moreover, the performance core brands such as Arm and Hammer baking soda and Trojan condoms has been diluted by the growing number of additional revenue sources. When I analyzed Church & Dwight a year ago, I estimated that the Arm and Hammer and Trojan brands together accounted for 45 percent of sales. Even assuming 3 percent annual sales growth for last year and this year, these top brands will comprise less than 40 percent of sales in 2018 when $320 million in new revenue from the Waterpik, Agro Biosciences, and Viviscal acquisitions is factored in.

source: author's calculations

The buying spree has also caused long-term debt to balloon from a very conservative 28 percent of equity in 2013 to 95 percent of equity today. For a company like Church & Dwight that sells necessities, this does not represent a major concern, but it is indicative of a change in thinking among top brass.

source: the Company

The Next 30 Years

Although Church & Dwight shares crushed the market during the last generation, the next thirty years probably will not be as generous for the following three reasons.

Reason #1: Diminishing Marginal Returns

Large companies cannot outperform forever. Over the long run, an individual company’s growth rate will converge with the industry average.

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Church & Dwight picked a lot of low-hanging fruit and grew rapidly. Now the company is much larger, and it is getting into new business lines that are clearly more marginal than previous opportunities such as baking soda and condoms. While Waterpik is definitely a solid company, it is not a decades-old stalwart like Arm and Hammer or Trojan.

Reason #2: Competition

The sales environment for consumer products companies is tougher than any other time in recent memory. Although prior generations shunned private label brands sold by retailers, the data show that consumers are much more willing to give generic substitutes a chance. Warren Buffett summed up the struggle in an interview last year:

It’s been going on for decades and decades between brands and retailers. I mean, to some extent retailers are trying to increase their own brands, that’s why they have private labels. When you get particularly strong retailers — A Walmart, a Costco, and now an Amazon — and they keep getting strong, their position improves…packaged goods have had more trouble building followers through advertising in recent years.

This trend is likely to accelerate as consumers do more and more of their shopping online. As The Wall Street Journal reports, devices such as Alexa threaten name brands by directing consumers to the retailer's own private label offerings.

Proctor & Gamble's (PG) renewed focus on its strongest brands is also thought to be behind the lethargic growth of rival consumer products companies, and the behemoth could eventually put pressure on Church & Dwight. For this reason, some analysts don't think the latter can sustain double digit earnings growth.

So far Church & Dwight has bucked the low selling prices that now plague other consumer products companies, managing to grow gross margins slightly from 45.5 percent in 2016 to 45.8 percent in 2017. But slipping pricing power at P&G and its major rivals, which The Wall Street Journal covers in a recent article, obviates the challenges facing Church & Dwight over the long haul.

Reason #3: Expensive Share Price

Despite the challenges, Church & Dwight’s valuation implies strong confidence in the company’s future prospects. With a current market capitalization of $12.3 billion and 2017 earnings of $470 million (adjusted to exclude the one-time tax benefit of $273 million), shares are trading hands for 26 times earnings. This means that the stock’s earnings yield (a.k.a. the inverse of the P/E ratio) stands at 3.7 percent.

Compared to the S&P 500’s 4.1 percent yield, this does not look like a great bargain. Church & Dwight would have to continue growing at a robust pace to justify its premium. Over the last decade, the company compounded earnings at 10 percent annually. In order to produce a present day earnings yield of 10 percent, the company would need to eventually earn $1.3 billion. Using a 10 percent growth rate, it would take another decade to reach that point.

Five years ago, Church & Dwight’s stock price looked inexpensive relative to its future prospects and strength of its brand portfolio. From July 2013 to July 2017, the stock compounded at a robust 13.4 percent annual rate. However, earnings per share trailed behind somewhat at 8.4 percent. Thus it is no surprise that Church & Dwight’s stock price has remained largely flat over the last two years.

Conclusion

Given the competitive consumer products landscape and Church & Dwight’s acquisitive nature, I would not be a buyer of the company’s shares at the current price. That said, I would still prefer to own Church & Dwight over most companies. Even though I am no longer a stockholder, I still believe that current owners will do very well over time with Church & Dwight. They just will not do as well.

Despite these challenges, Church & Dwight still offers pretty dependable growth. No one will go wrong owning this company, and I would certainly like to own shares again if the valuation ever comes down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.