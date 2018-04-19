Two Reasons To Buy This 11.6%-Yielding Mortgage REIT

The mortgage REIT has excellent dividend coverage stats and could actually raise its dividend payout in 2018.

I have bought Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) for my high-yield income portfolio this week. The mortgage REIT has an appealing risk-reward combination at today's price point, and robust excess dividend coverage that could even point to a dividend raise in 2018. Shares currently sell for an eleven percent discount to accounting book value, which is 'in-line' with other mortgage real estate investment trusts. An investment in Chimera Investment Corp. yields 11.6 percent.

Chimera Investment Corp.'s shares dropped sharply in February when investors sold stocks into the weakness for fear of a larger market correction on the back of surging bond yields. That being said, though, stocks have rebounded nicely from the February slump, and that includes Chimera Investment Corp. The latest 52-week low was reached @$15.77.

Source: StockCharts

While I have been cautious of the mortgage REIT's valuation and fast rate of price appreciation in 2017 - read my article titled "Chimera Investment Corp.: Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy" -, I am increasingly bullish on Chimera Investment Corp. today, for two reasons:

1. Chimera Investment Corp. continues to display one of the best dividend coverage stats in the entire mortgage REIT sector. Chimera Investment Corp. has significant excess dividend coverage that could even hint at a dividend raise in 2018.

Chimera currently pays shareholders $0.50/share, and the mortgage REIT has raised its payout before, something not a lot of mortgage REITs can say for themselves. The last dividend raise occurred in the fourth quarter of 2016 when Chimera raised its quarterly dividend from $0.48/share to $0.50/share. Even if management doesn't want to raise its quarterly dividend, management could opt to pay a special dividend, which it has done in the past.

Source: Chimera Investment Corp. Investor Presentation

Chimera Investment Corp. surely could afford to pay shareholders a dividend of $0.51-$0.52/share each quarter, representing an increase of ~2-4 percent.

Here are Chimera Investment Corp.'s dividend coverage stats (average core earnings payout ratio ~85 percent in the last ten quarters).

Source: Achilles Research

2. The second reason why I bought Chimera Investment Corp. again is that the mortgage REIT's shares sell for a larger discount to accounting book value again. They are not, however, a special bargain compared to other mortgage REITs.

Today, income investors can gain access to Chimera Investment Corp.'s high, covered 11.6 percent dividend by paying 0.89x accounting book value.

An Alternative To The Common Shares

If you like Chimera Investment Corp., but are put off by the mortgage REIT's volatility or dividend risk, the preferred stock layer also offers compelling value. I recently penned an article on Chimera Investment Corp.'s Series B fixed-to-floating preferred stock, "Chimera Investment Corp.: Why Not Buy The 7.9%-Yielding Series B Preferred Stock?", that offers income investors a lot of value in terms of dividend income and principal protection. In my view, both the common shares and the Series B are "Buys".

Your Takeaway

I have not been a big fan of Chimera Investment Corp.'s valuation when shares sold for a premium to accounting book value, but the recent drop is a good opportunity in my opinion to risk a small position (1-2 percent of total portfolio assets). The mortgage REIT's dividend is sufficiently covered by core earnings, and the company retains potential to actually lift the $0.50/share dividend payout due to its significant excess dividend coverage. Shares can be gobbled up for 89 cents on the dollar and an investment in CIM yields 11.6 percent. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY, CIM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.