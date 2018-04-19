Johnson & Johnson: Steady As She Goes

Following a recent $20 pullback from the highs, the valuation is becoming more appealing, although I am waiting for a slightly larger dip before adding to a residual long position.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) really does not require an introduction as the well-run giant continues to deliver on steady returns for long-term investors. A strong multi-year momentum run made that shares doubled over the past five years or so, but shares have recently dropped $20 from the high of nearly $150 per share.

The question is if this drop warrants the decision to buy the dip already, following the release of the first quarter results. While the company remains a core position of mine, the size of the position has been cut quite bit late in 2017, following too strong momentum, in my opinion. Appeal is luring at these levels, although I am waiting for a slightly larger dip before adding again.

Solid Momentum?

Johnson & Johnson managed to grow first quarter sales by more than 12% as quarterly sales hit the $20 billion mark. That growth number can be explained by the softer dollar, as that effect explains about a third of the growth. Acquisitions played another important role, as organic growth in constant currency terms came in at 4.3%, although there was a wide disparity with just a 1.3% increase at home, while international organic sales were up by 7.6%.

This makes that the business is now split up 50/50 in terms of domestic versus international sales, indicating that if trends continue, the international business becomes larger than the US business next year.

The smallest segment, which is the consumer business, saw very modest growth. Revenues were up 5.3% to $3.40 billion, although currencies added 400 basis point to reported growth. Organic growth of 1.3% was held back by declines in wound care, baby care, and women's health, among others.

The medical device segment did relatively alright with sales being up 7.5% in dollar terms to $6.8 billion, as operational growth came in at 3.2%, although growth slowed down to 1.1% if we account for acquisition and divestitures. The vision care business performed well following the purchase of Vision Surgical, offset by modest declines at the important orthopedics segment (a trouble for many peers as well), as well as severe declines at the diabetes business, which is a challenged segment as well.

The star performer was the pharmaceutical segment, which is now making up nearly 50% of sales as reported sales increased by 19% to more than $9.8 billion. The oncology segment posted a 45% increase in sales to $2.3 billion, driven by strong performance of DARZALEX, while the purchase of Actelion contributed $585 million in sales from three products in Pulmonary Hypertension.

Sales Okay, What About Margins?

While revenues inched up more than 12% to $20.01 billion, margins were lagging a bit as a result of some higher costs. Cost of goods sold increased more than 22% and rose at nearly twice the pace of top-line sales growth. While the company delivered on a little bit of leveraging on general, selling and marketing expense, J&J saw deleveraging in its R&D expenses, which rose by 16% to a rate of nearly $10 billion a year.

Operating earnings fell from $5.6 billion to $5.5 billion as a result of the margin compression, as well as $62 million increase in interest expenses compared to the year before, as well as a $279 million reversal in the "other income/expense" line item. Note that these are all GAAP numbers.

As a result, net earnings were down a percent to $4.4 billion, with earnings per share being down a penny to $1.60 per share. The only good news is that adjusted earnings did improve from $1.83 per share last year to $2.06 per share in the last quarter. The reason why the gap between both earnings metric is on the increase is the result of the Actelion acquisition, resulting in large non-cash amortisation expenses.

If we simply annualise these results, earnings come in between $6.50 on a GAAP basis and little over $8 per share on an adjusted basis for the year. Trading at $128, that works out to a 16-20 times earnings multiple, depending on your preferred accounting metric, as the middle of the range works out to a market multiple at these levels, following a recent $20 correction in the shares.

Steady Eddy

J&J has steadily grown sales from about $60 billion a decade ago to a current run rate of $80 billion. While the absolute increase in sales is spectacular, the growth percentage is not that impressive on an annual basis, as a 5% reduction in the share count cannot really inspire investors as well.

Despite the multi-billion deal for Actelion, J&J ended the year of 2017 with $18.3 billion in cash, equivalents and marketable securities. Total debt now stands at $34.6 billion, for a net debt load of $16.3 billion. This number jumps to a little over $29 billion if pension and related liabilities are included. While this number is very large in absolute terms, it does not keep investors awake as it comes in around 1 times EBITDA.

J&J Is Not Sitting Still, I Am Not Buying The Dip

While everything appears to be going alright, with shares trading at a market multiple, while organic growth is reasonable and leverage is very modest, I am still not buying the recent dip. Like most of its peers, J&J could be at risk to some extent in the opioid crisis and resulting litigation as well. While litigation, patents, and pricing consciousness is up from the industry at large, this is not really seen in the results yet, and the question is if this will hurt the results, when, and to which extent.

Furthermore, the company is not resting and is proactively trying to protect and expand margins, as it laid out an $800 million cost savings initiative throughout its supply chain. If successful, this could boost margins by roughly a point.

In October of last year, I last looked at the shares which were trading in the $140s at the time. I announced that I cut most of my core position following a huge momentum in recent years in which shares have doubled over the past 5-6 years and were up 40% over the past two years. That decision has proved to be correct as shares have fallen some 10% ever since, while the operational numbers are solid, which makes that shares are starting to look appealing in the high $120s by now. That said, I would like to see shares drop another $10 from here before actively expanding by very modest long position again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.