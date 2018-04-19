5-Year TIPS Auctions With A Real Yield Of 0.631%, Highest In Nearly 9 Years

The inflation breakeven rate came in at 2.13%, higher than in recent auctions but still in a "neutral" range.

The coupon rate was set at 0.625%, the first time any TIPS of this term has had a coupon rate higher than 0.125% since April 2010.

The after-inflation yield was the highest for any 4- to 5-year TIPS auction since October 2009.

A new 5-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Security just auctioned with a real yield to maturity of 0.631%, the highest yield for any 4- to 5-year TIPS since October 2009, the U.S. Treasury just reported.

This is CUSIP 9128284H0, with an auction-determined coupon rate of 0.625%. This is significant because it is the first 5-year TIPS to carry a coupon rate higher than 0.125% - the lowest the Treasury will allow - since a new 5-year TIPS was auctioned in April 2010 with a coupon rate of 0.500%.

Because the after-inflation yield came in very close to the coupon rate, buyers at today's auction will pay about $100.20 for about $100.22 of value after accrued inflation is added in. This TIPS will have an inflation index of 1.00226 on the settlement date of April 30.

The real yield came in slightly under the Treasury's estimate of 0.69% at the close on Wednesday, but is still very attractive for investors in TIPS. Here is the yield trend for a 5-year TIPS over the last eight years, with the yield rarely touching 0.50% during that time:

Inflation breakeven rate. With a nominal 5-year Treasury currently trading with a real yield of 2.76%, this TIPS gets an inflation breakeven rate of 2.13%, higher than in any recent auction for this term. This is an indication that inflation expectations are rising, and also that 5-year TIPS are getting more expensive versus a nominal Treasury. I consider 2.13% in the "neutral" range, neither expensive nor cheap versus a nominal Treasury.

Here is the inflation breakeven trend over the same eight-year span, showing that inflation expectations can be volatile. Today's rate of 2.13% is well below the high for the period of 2.45% reached in April 2011:

Reaction to the auction. The TIP ETF has been trading slightly down all morning today, and barely budged after the auction's close at 1 p.m. That would indicate the auction went off as expected. Longer-term yields have been climbing today, with the 10-year nominal Treasury reaching 2.92%. This could be a minor reversing of the recent trend toward a very flat yield curve. This is from a Reuters report today:

"The previous nine continuous trading days of flattening follow a trend that began in mid-February. That trade was 'well into oversold territory,' suggesting the move is technical and that there is still room for the curve to steepen, said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York."

This would explain the slight drop in the 5-year TIPS yield on a day when the TIP ETF - which holds all maturities - lost some value, indicating higher yields in the longer terms.

Here are the results for all 4- to 5-year TIPS auctions since 2016:

CUSIP 9128284H0 will reopen in auctions in August and December 2018.

