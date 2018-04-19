3 Methodologies To Estimate Banking Stocks' Fair Value

The results may surprise you. Comments are welcome.

Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo & Co. are the subjects.

How may one determine reasonable Fair Value Estimates for banking stocks?

Determining reasonable FVE (Fair Value Estimate) for banking stocks can be tricky. I like to utilize several approaches, and see how these coalesce.

In this article, we'll outline 3 methodologies:

CAPM / tangible book

Graham Number

P/E multiple

Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) are will be the subject banking stocks.

CAPM / Tangible Book

I contend the CAPM (Capital Asset Pricing Model), the foundation for this process, is acceptable despite critics' concerns about beta volatility and appropriate required returns. Indeed, we're not attempting to determine a stocks' FVE to 3 decimal places.

Step One

The basic CAPM formula is as follows:

R(e) = R(rf) + [beta [R(em) + R(rf)] where

R(e) is expected return on assets.

R(rf) is the risk-free return. I utilize the 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield; currently, ~2.8%.

beta is the subject stocks' beta, a measure of volatility versus the overall market.

R(em) is the expected market return. I use 7% in the model.

Step Two

Next, we obtain the banks' current RoTCE (Return-on-Tangible-Book-Value) and divide it by the CAPM resultant.

Step Three

Finally, we determine a FVE by multiplying this figure by the banks' current tangible book value.

Here's the punch line for our three banks:

Bank of America

Beta = 1.37; CAPM = 8.6%; RoTCE = 15.3%; TBV = $16.84

BAC Fair Value Estimate is $30.

JPMorgan Chase

Beta = 1.23; CAPM = 8.0%; RoTCE = 19.0%; TBV = $54.05

JPM Fair Value Estimate is $130.

Wells Fargo & Co.

Beta = 1.12; CAPM = 7.5%; RoTCE = 14.8%; TBV = $31.33

WFC Fair Value Estimate is $62.

Commentary: As noted earlier, one can adjust the variables. Nonetheless, the concept remains the same. The model says the expected rate of return is a function of time plus a risk premium. If we divide the current RoTCE by this figure, we obtain a multiplier that represents a function of how well a company actually performed versus its expected return. This resultant multiplied by TBV should offer an approximate FVE.

For banking stocks, I prefer to use tangible book values. It reduces concerns about valuing intangible assets properly and goodwill.

Graham Number

The Graham Number was invented by Benjamin Graham, the godfather of value investing. Mr. Graham liked to boil down investment complexity into relatively simple formulas and equations. The GN is a perfect example.

The Graham Number is determined as follows:

GN = SQR 22.5 * BV * EPS where

SQR is a square root function.

BV is the Book Value of the company.

EPS is Earnings Per Share.

For information, Graham utilized 22.5 in his formula by deciding appropriate P/E and BVshould be no greater than 15x and 1.5x, respectively. Therefore, the resultant represents the highest FVE an investor should be willing to pay for a given stock. Prices above the GN suggest the stock is trading above its Fair Value.

After doing the arithmetic, here's the bottom line for our trio of bank stocks:

Bank of America: $37

JPMorgan Chase: $117

Wells Fargo & Co.: $62

Notably, the Graham Number inputs straight book value, not tangible book. Originally, Graham used the trailing twelve months' EPS. However, for these banking stocks it's quite reasonable to substitute current-year EPS forecasts. Street forecasts tend to be on-point. For backup, here's a quick summary of recent full-year results for BoA, Chase, and Wells:

Bank of America JPMorgan Chase Wells Fargo & Co. Graphics courtesy of ameritrade.com.

We see the last three years' analyst expectations were nearly spot-on. Even beleaguered Wells Fargo only missed the bottom end of 2017 Street forecasts by a couple pennies.

Price-and-Earnings Multiples

I tend to like using P/E and other multiple metrics. When evaluating price and P/E, FAST graphs is a good tool to think with. It saves me a lot of time.

First, some preliminaries are in order. I used 10-year, post-Great Recession charts. It appears to me the 2008-09 financial crisis changed the U.S. Banking landscape. Therefore, I elected to use the actual December 2010 to date time frame. Stretching out the period to a 15-year F.A.S.T. graph elevated the P/Es for JPM and WFC by a multiple point or so. Meanwhile, BAC lost several multiple points by lengthening the span.

Nevertheless, any time period requires some interpretation / thinking.

Let's look at our subject banks through the period; here's the raw data followed by some observations:

Bank of America

Through the period, BAC spotted a 21x normalized P/E. I believe it's an unreasonable representative future multiple. The subsequent forecasting chart includes a ~15x P/E. This appears to be a more conservative indicator. BoA's high projected EPS growth rate reinforces a market-standard 15x handle.

If one accepts this approach, BAC is a $38 stock.

JPMorgan Chase

On the other hand, over the years Mr. Market seems to kept Chase's P/E low; it's only a bit above 11x. There's a good argument to be made the bank should be valued with a higher go-forward multiple; near-term earnings growth is expected to increase significantly. Sticking with “the facts are the facts” 11 P/E, the JPM shares are a tad overvalued. Upping the the multiple to ~14x suggests JPM earns a $127 FVE. I'm inclined to consider the latter.

Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo has had its share of problems. However, the post-recession P/E averaged a conservative 12.6x. Considering EPS growth was 10%, and expected forward earnings growth is anticipated to be over 12%, I find an estimated 12.9x P/E rational. Accepting this view, WFC is a $60 stock.

Summary and Conclusions

The following table summarizes this article's findings:

For purposes of this article, I averaged the 3 results. Certainly, one could decide to weight the FVEs differently.

I was a bit surprised to find the current-year FVEs indicate Wells Fargo offers the greatest upside. This could mean shares have been pounded down too much, or the valuation assumptions were suspect. However, I'd be quick to point out it wasn't long ago Wells Fargo was the Wall Street darling, and the other two banks (especially Bank of America!) were in the dog house. What goes around, comes around?

Finally, please find the current dividend yields for each of these stocks:

BAC: 1.6%

JPM: 2.0%

WFC: 3.1%

This supports the Wells case. I believe Bank of America may raise the dividend faster than either of the other banks, but sans a market meltdown, I doubt BAC shares will yield greater than 3% anytime soon.

All comments are welcome.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2018 investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC, WFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.