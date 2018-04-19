Meet Wall Street's 76 Global Dividend Darlings: WallStars International For April

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five April International WallStars showed 30.58% more gains than from $5k invested in all ten. Low-price small cap stocks led the International WallStar top ten in April.

Wall Street lives by picking probable prices for every equity. Most of my articles include Broker 1yr. Targets. This WallStar series was suggested by reader, Minnesota72. Headquarters location determined nationality.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimate 32.63% To 112.47% Net Gains For Ten International Wall St. Favored Stocks By Yield To April 2019

Five of ten top Wall St. Favorites by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart listing below). So, the yield-based forecast for Wall St. Target International Favorites, as graded by Wall St., was 50% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades for April 2018-19 were:

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was projected to net $1,124.68, based on a single target estimate from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 113% more than the market as a whole.

Atento (ATTO) netted $715.00 based on a median target price estimate from eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 91% below the market as a whole.

Capital Product Partners (CPLP) was projected to net $463.08, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% over the market as a whole.

Front Yard Residential (RESI) was projected to net $437.91, based on a median target price estimate from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 67% more than the market as a whole.

IRSA Inversiones (IRS) was projected to net $356.41, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 86% over the market as a whole.

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) was projected to net $349.36, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) was projected to net $344.05 based on target price estimates from two analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for IMOS.

Vermilion Energy (VET) was projected to net $296.05 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from sixteen brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% less than the market as a whole.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) was projected to net $284.49, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% less than the market as a whole.

Mobile Telesystems (MBT) was projected to net $283.31, based on a median target price estimate from seventeen analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this 7% over the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 46.54% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 4% over the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

76 International Top Wall St. Favored Stocks By Price Target Upsides

76 International Top Wall St. Favored Stocks By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top International WallStar Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten Wall St. Favored International Dividends selected 4/17/18 by yield represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, VEON (VEON) [1] was the first of three communication services representatives.

Five industrials firms made the top ten high yield April International WallStars list by yield in second through sixth places. They were,

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) [2], KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) [3]; Capital Product Partners (CPLP) [4], Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) [5], and Ship Finance International (SFL) [6].

One financial services representative placed seventh, BBVA (BBVA) [7].

The other communication services placed eighth and ninth, Mobile Telesystems (MBT) [8], and Telecom Argentina (TEO) [9].

Tenth place by yield went to the lone energy representative, GasLog Partners (GLOP) [10], which completed the International WallStar Dividend top ten by yield for April.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten International WallStars Showed 20.79% To 100% Upsides To April, 2019; (31) No Downsides Were Found.

These analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became a reliable tool to dig out bargains.

Brokers Determined A 30.56% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced International WallStar Dividend Stocks To April 2019

Ten top International WallStars were culled by yield for this monthly update. YCharts dividend/price results verified by YahooFinance did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Wall St. Star Dividend stocks selected 4/17/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield International WallStar Dividend Stocks (32) Delivering 40.75% Vs. (33) 31.21% Net Gains by All Ten By April, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten International WallStar Dividend collection by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 30.56% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced WallStar International top yielder, VEON (VEON), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 112.47%.

The five lowest-priced top yield Wall April 17 were: VEON (VEON); Capital Product Partners (CPLP); BBVA (BBVA); Mobile Telesystems (MBT); Ship Finance International (SFL), with prices ranging from $2.35 to $14.75.

Five higher-priced Wall St. Star Dividend stocks for April 17 were: Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP); Golar LNG Partners (GMLP); KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP); GasLog Partners (GLOP); Telecom Argentina (TEO), whose prices ranged from $17.80 to $30.67.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend equities and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

