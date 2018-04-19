Praxair Floats To The Top

Pricing in the Chinese steel market remains in question as the Chinese government looks to combat it and Trump looks to impose tariffs on it.

On April 26th, 2018, Praxair, Inc. (PX) will be among the first stocks to usher in the first quarter earnings season. The industrial produces and distributes various gases across the world with major segments in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. Trading of shares of PX in the beginning of 2018 was very choppy. The stock has been on an overall uptrend since August of 2017 but tested some key supports at $144 and $140 with the market volatility. As of April 18th, shares trade around $153 after an impressive mid-April run. PX’s earnings report will be the next major event to push momentum one direction or the other going into the second quarter.

From Finviz

In 2017, PX released 4 successful quarterly earnings report that showed consistent (EPS) growth and surprises over expectations. Revenue figures were consistent as well maintaining high single digit to low double digit growth through the year. The success lead Praxair to increase the quarterly dividend 5 percent in 2018. In the beginning of 2018, (CEO) Steve Angel says he, “looking forward to the completion between Praxair and Linde,” a topic that will surely be discussed next week.

From Praxair Q4 Presentation

Praxair’s most important segment accounting for 52 percent of sales, North America, reported optimistic results. Sales volume grew 10 percent year-over-year thanks to productivity gains and slightly better pricing. One highlight of the year was, “$1.1 billion worth of new projects” secured in the U.S. Gulf Coast which provides the company with an excellent opportunity to excel as the market improves. Specifically, management saw “a substantial amount of capital equipment sales in the U.S.” and “double-digit growth” in energy markets.

In particular, spot prices rising in the energy markets are providing reasons to be bullish on PX operations going forward. The (WTI) spot price hit a 3-year high at $68.75, up over $8 from $60.20 at the beginning of the year. In the conference call, management mentioned that, “there hasn’t been a meaningful uptick in our upstream business,” due to the possibility that oil prices could remain volatile. Over the last three months though, some stability has set in which will definitely grow Praxair’s energy segment. With higher oil prices, energy companies will be able to use more costly methods to extract oil which require the use of PX industrial gases.

Volatility remains a problem in the South American segment with year-over-year numbers higher, but sequential numbers lower. While the sequential problem may be seasonal, PX’s operating margin is still seeing pressure from macroeconomic weakness in the region. Brazil’s industrial production finally rebounded above 0.0 in 2017 but stalled again at the end of the year. There were similar trends in the industrial production of Argentina and Chile. However, 2018 is projected to be a good year economically for Latin America and the Caribbean “with growth for the region projected to increase from 1.3 percent in 2017 to 2.0 percent in 2018,” according to the (IMF)’s World Economic Outlook. If (IMF) projections hold, PX should report better margins in the first quarter of 2018.

The Asia segment saw an impressive 19 percent year over year growth with demand picking up and increasing volume offsetting an 80 basis point drop in operating margin. CEO Steve Angel also noted some pricing improvement in China as the Chinese steel market begins to sort out excess capacity. Angel said that Praxair was operating “in the 90’s in terms of capacity utilization,” but his company wasn’t alone.

With President Trump threatening trade wars with China, the supply and demand dynamics in the Chinese supply market remain in question. According to NPR, China produces almost half the world’s steel at 49.2 percent, and while tariffs would prevent some of that from coming into the United States, the flood of steel in China would get worse. However, the Chinese government have committed to steel production reductions. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said “We will strictly forbid any new steel capacity to be launched … and make sure all outdated steel capacity is eliminated and prevented from reopening,” and hope to reach a target of 150 million tons eliminated in 2018.

Major industrials like Caterpillar (CAT) and Dow DuPont (DWDP) tend to rely on strong macroeconomic figures to bolster fundamental performance. Praxair is no different. The recent economic strength has helped PX management capture new strategic advantages in the North American, South American, and Asian segments. If projected industrial production numbers continue their trajectory and the Chinese government successfully reels in the steel market, PX’s 2018 will be a bright one.

Internally, PX has placed itself in an ideal position to grow into macroeconomic strength. The key new contracts in the U.S. Gulf Coast and Asia will be a key to beating expectations in 2018. Additionally, the merger with Linde AG, when completed, will be a welcome boost of operations. Because Praxair hit a record free cash flow level of $1.7 billion for the year, a 32 percent year over year growth, it will have the necessary capital to realize all synergies as quickly as possible. Even though PX’s chart looks weak, its earnings report will be good enough to push it to the top of its resistance around $160. At that point, a bullish break upward is a clear buy for me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.