Rite Aid's Merger Still Makes Sense

Right now, there's a lot of disdain for the pending merger between drugstore chain Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) and grocery chain Albertsons. Allegations of impropriety and even fraud have arisen whereby some market participants think that Rite Aid is essentially being "given" away at an unfair price. Depending on how you position your argument, this may seem like a natural conclusion, but only if you value the business in one way over another. In all, while there are downside risks associated with the transaction, I believe market participants have become too irrational regarding their view of the deal.

What looks scary

There are three primary issues affecting the deal today that must be discussed. First and foremost is the concern that Rite Aid's current Chairman and CEO, John Standley, will run the combined company. After the drugstore chain recovered from near bankruptcy thanks in part to his efforts, investors became frustrated by struggling same-store sales in recent years and by a failed deal whereby the company was going to be acquired by Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA). The final straws, though, might have been an asset sale to Walgreens after the merger fell through, followed by the current deal to merge with Albertsons.

The second concern to note relates to loyalty. As you can see in the images below, language from a recent filing leaves open a real possibility that there could have been conflicts of interest between some of the business' top brass and Cerberus (the current owner of Albertsons). Of the three concerns I'm highlighting here, this is the one that I believe is the most legitimate and does warrant more discussion. Obviously, as with any merger, there will be awards for executives within the companies in question, but what these are and how they're structured could dictate whether they are or are not appropriate.

The last issue comes down to price. Some investors have pointed out, even in a recent article I published, that it appears that Albertsons is getting Rite Aid for a song. According to the terms of the merger, Rite Aid's shareholders will receive between 28% and 29.6% of the combined business. This would make sense in some ways, but in others it might not. For instance, according to the relevant filings, Albertsons had a book value of equity at the end of 2017 of $1.40 billion. Rite Aid's was actually higher than that at $1.60 billion.

This isn't because Rite Aid has more assets. In fact, it's quite the opposite. At the end of its latest fiscal year, the drugstore chain held assets of $8.99 billion compared to Albertsons' assets of $21.81 billion. The real issue here is on the other side of the balance sheet. Albertsons, at this time, has total debt and leases of $11.88 billion, while Rite Aid owes just $3.39 billion. Because of this disparity, dissenters to the transaction have rightly pointed out that it looks like Cerberus has levered up Albertsons' balance sheet over the years and is now trying to unload the company while creating upside potential from Rite Aid's more robust balance sheet.

If you're an investor who relies largely or entirely on assets, this deal looks atrocious. Certainly, in the event that cash flow from the combined entity falls considerably, the end result could be bad for stockholders on all sides. That said, there isn't any real evidence that this is coming to pass right now. I do feel that shareholders should keep an eye on debt at all times (with any company), but I don't think this way of valuing the firms is constructive.

Look at cash flow

As I discussed in a prior article, on a cash flow basis the transaction looks attractive for investors in Rite Aid. According to the merger presentation, the combined firm, without synergies, should generate free cash flow of $1.9 billion per year, $400 million of which should be from Rite Aid. That means that, although Rite Aid's book value is higher, the shareholders will get nearly 30% of the combined company at a time when Rite Aid's share of consolidated free cash flow is around 21%. Given that shares of Rite Aid have declined to $1.71 apiece as of the time of this writing, there are significant implications for shareholders that need to be considered.

In all, Rite Aid is being valued today at $1.83 billion. Running the math regarding ownership stakes, this implies that the market (assuming it anticipates the merger happening as-is) is valuing Albertsons at between $4.34 billion and $4.69 billion (with a large chunk of the difference in value being attributable to cash payments that investors can opt to receive). Relative to book value, the multiple being paid for Albertsons is between 3.10 and 3.35. Rite Aid's price /book multiple, meanwhile, is a paltry 1.14.

That said, cash flow is important. Even in a world where no synergies are achieved, Albertsons is going for a forward free cash flow multiple of between 2.89 and 3.13, while Rite Aid today is trading for 4.58 times cash flow. Assuming these figures hold true, investors need to ask themselves what's ultimately most important at the end of the day. Would you rather buy an asset that will pay you back in 3 years but is only "worth" to a buyer a third of what you paid, or would you rather buy an asset that will pay you back in 4.6 years and is worth about $0.80 on the dollar to a buyer?

Some of my readers will correctly point out that there's another way to look at this: through the lens of enterprise value. I'm not generally a fan of this metric, but it can be useful in judging the value of companies that are rather different from a leverage perspective. Taking cash out of both firms from their total debts (and lease obligations), we can calculate that Rite Aid is trading for around 11.9 times enterprise value. Albertsons, on the other hand, is going for between 10.4 and 10.6 times that metric. So, even with its high debt load, Albertsons doesn't look like a bad company to merge with Rite Aid.

Two notes of significance

Before concluding this piece, there are two items I'd like to address. The first is that rumor has it the deal between Rite Aid and Albertsons will be renegotiated. While there's no guarantee of that happening, the market movement of Rite Aid's stock since the deal was announced (down 22.3%) suggests that shareholders are not keen on the merger. I would peg the probability of a renegotiation as being in excess of 50% at this point given all of the dissenters I've seen and any discussions that terms might change should be viewed as bullish.

The second point relates to synergies. In the last link above, the author indicated that synergies would be minimal. This suggests that they would likely fall short of the $375 million management said they aim to achieve, but I have a difficult time believing this to be true. While the firms have been painted as being significantly different, there does exist some overlap. According to Albertsons, the company operates 2,318 retail food and drugstores in all, with 1,777 pharmacies that will be rebranded under Rite Aid's name. Other assets aside, the business controls 23 distribution facilities compared to Rite Aid's 6, plus it has 5 Plated fulfillment centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities.

The overall size of Albertsons' logistics network is significant, especially compared to Rite Aid's. Add to this the overlap in business that does exist and it's not unreasonable to anticipate some attractive synergies. Admittedly, management expects these synergies to cost $400 million to achieve and they won't be in full effect until early 2022, but it's expected for savings of any material magnitude to take a while to realize in a space that is low margin in nature.

Takeaway

There's a lot of disdain right now related to the Rite Aid/Albertsons merger, but I believe these fears are overblown. Yes, Albertsons is heavily in debt, but with strong cash flow, the deal still looks appealing so long as nothing goes awry. Leading up to the vote by Rite Aid's shareholders, there should be a push for better terms if that's something investor pressure can achieve, but I don't see this deal as-is as a negative for the business.

