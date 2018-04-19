Medidata Solutions' (MDSO) CEO Tarek Sherif on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call

Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 19, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Tarek Sherif

Thanks, Betsy, and thank you all for joining us on today's call. We had a good start to the year, setting a solid foundation for 2018. We're pleased with our execution across the company, including product development, sales, marketing and services. As our customers plan for the future, our platform is increasingly a part of their strategy for developing their highest priority therapies and improving returns.

Momentum in platform adoption reflects strength in our core Rave product and growing adoption of our newer solutions. We're deepening our relationships as a strategic partner and our renewal performance demonstrates that. Revenue growth was at a healthy 17%, while profitability growth was driven by expanded operating leverage. And we continue to invest in our highest growth initiative, most notably data and analytics.

I'll let Rouven provide more color on our financials shortly. Now, let me give you an update on our business. We are seeing accelerating adoption in several of our newer-to-market solutions. Across our customer base, of more than 1,000 customers we are gaining momentum in areas like payments, eTMF, imaging and mHealth.

Let me highlight a few of these for you. In payments, over the past three quarters, we more than doubled our customer base, including adding two significant enterprise agreements in this quarter. The first is notable for its scale and with one of our largest and most strategic customers; and the second is our largest payments deal in EMEA, highlighting our global reach.

In eTMF, we doubled the number of customers sequentially, highlighting the strength of our customer relationships and the value of our platform solution. We're winning in the market and we see lots of opportunities going forward. On the imaging side, we added 17 new customers, pointing to the fact that images play an important role in trials. Not only is this an integral part of our platform story, but it highlights that our acquisition strategy is paying off.

By the way, it's the highest increase in customer since we added this capability two years ago. The partner channel continues to be very healthy and is contributing to our growth. Our relationships continue to strengthen and become more strategic. We signed two partner deals of over $10 million in the quarter, and now for the first time ever, have enterprise agreements in place with all top five CROs.

Now I want to switch gears for a second and talk about our data and analytics, and Glen will be touching some more on this in a minute. Our customers are turning to us for help with our most advanced data science needs, focused on two key areas: optimizing the process of clinical trials, inclusive of risk mitigation; and a proven decision-making in the science of clinical trials to improve outcomes.

I had a chance to talk with a large group of life science leaders in Frankfurt last month as part of the Medidata NEXT conference series that we've run around the globe and it was clear that driving better outcomes from data and extracting more value is top of mind for them.

Companies that we are starting to work with recognize the value of incorporating data- driven insights, including genomics earlier in the clinical trial process to reduce risk, bring drugs to market faster and ultimately, improve returns. Advanced data and analytics capabilities like ours and an ability to ingest, standardize and analyze a variety of biomarkers has been shown to have outsized impact on clinical development success.

Looking at clinical development from 2006 to 2015, bioresearch found a threefold increase in the probability of success from Phase I to approval when incorporating biomarkers as part of the patient selection. That was a jump from 8.5% to almost a 26% success rate, which is really impressive.

On our platform using Rave Genomics, we've already; found evidence pointing to two genomic biomarkers, one correlated with certain adverse events and one associated with treatment response. Our clinical cloud with MEDS and AI helps life sciences companies both with their scientific and operational needs. Building on our strong foundation and clinical development, we see our data and analytics strategy helping us to expand into life sciences more broadly, creating value by connecting siloed operations.

Various opportunities, including finding patients and targeting therapies, risk mitigation or reduction of uncertainty in high-stakes multiyear investments in new drug and improving returns on investments that have already been made and commercialized are some of the benefits.

I want to share a customer example that demonstrates the enormous value created by applying advanced data analytics in clinical development. It's the story of two competing drugs with similar trajectories, with one of the two being developed by a Medidata customer. That customer used our Trial Assurance offering, which identified inconsistencies in the data using machine learning.

Our client addressed the data issues, submitted their data to the FDA and the drug was approved in Q4 of last year. The other company did not use Trial Assurance, submitted their data to the FDA around the same time and they were sent back to do more work by the agency, essentially to review various issues with their data. The use of our analytics created a significant advantage in time-to-market for our client and helped get the drug into the hands of patients faster.

So to wrap it up, we had a good start to the year. We see numerous tailwinds for the industry, including higher R&D budgets and a regulatory environment that's open to innovation. And we're excited by the numerous opportunities we see, particularly as our customers take a more aggressive approach to their digital and analytics strategies. I'm going to hand it over to Glen now.

Glen de Vries

Thanks, Tarek. Let me just build on some of the points that Tarek made, particularly around optimizing the process of trials, improving scientific decision-making and how we improve outcomes for patients.

So the way we do those three things is by focusing on three things: first, we focus on the science of clinical research, how do you get all the information you need to show efficacy safety and value; second, the business of research, when you're doing a trial, it's a project and projects have timelines and resources and budgets; and third, how do you deal with all the data and the research project but also in a collaborative way across both the science and business and the industry as a whole.

So let me start with the science side. We start with the data that comes from clinics, from doctors and nurses. Whether it's transcribed into EDC or comes from an electronic health records system in an integrated way, we handle both of those by default. But there's also medical images, there's also patient data that sometimes self-reported, sometimes come from sensors. There's data from labs and as Tarek pointed out, we're increasingly looking at genomic biomarker data.

Now on the business side, there's what people refer to as the umbrella of CTMS, but there's a lot outside of that umbrella. There's planning the right study, making sure you choose the right doctors and nurses to work with, managing all of their reimbursements, dealing with risk mitigation strategies and risk monitoring, and then complying with all the regulatory requirements and producing all the regulatory documentation. And we do all of that on our platform. This is what we mean when we talk about kind of the new category that's emerging from our industry, platforms that cover research, all aspects of research.

There are certainly companies that are promising that and there's some companies that are getting there by sticking together different technologies and they use lower margin services on the back-end to do it. That is what we deliver. And I want to talk about data too, there's also this challenging impedance mismatch between the data and the scientific and operational parts of what I was describing. What I mean by impedance mismatch, I mean, it's not easy to bring those two kinds of data together.

We decided to create infrastructure that would bridge those two worlds, it's what we call the Medidata enterprise data story. And we uniquely solved the challenge of how clinical data, paired with advanced analytics, can actually inform people working on operational challenges like risk-based monitoring.

Furthermore, our data architecture allows us to solve for another kind of impedance mismatch. How do you match up data across different clinical trials, how do you match data across different sponsors and different indications and across the industry? And that – stopping that is how we power what is the industry’s largest opt-in data-sharing repository. We have over 600 sponsors who are using Medidata today to collaborate on benchmarking and streamlining their operations and increasingly these sponsors are using us to power the new collaborative scientific approaches that are related to the most exciting types of breakthrough research in the industry.

That’s also the part of our platform, which is the foundation for our third-party data ecosystem, and that’s inclusive of the work that we talked about on our last call, what we’re doing with Syapse. As usual, I’ll now take this opportunity to thank our global team, that’s inclusive of the clients and partners that we work with. Together, where we are reinventing the way that we can do life sciences on a platform like this. Sometimes it’s hard, but it is always important and we could not be more proud of the work that we are all doing together. I look forward actually to seeing a couple hundred of those life sciences leaders and our entire Medidata team when I’m in the UK a week from today at Medidata next London.

And with that, I am going to hand the call over to Rouven.

Rouven Bergmann

Thanks Glen and good morning everyone. Our first quarter reflects – our first quarter results reflect a good start into the year. We continue to see the momentum across our subscription revenue growth drivers of density, intensity and new customer wins, while expanding our bottom line profits.

And now let me go straight to the numbers. Our subscription revenue grew 18% over the prior year and 6% sequentially to $126.8 million. Total revenue grew 17% and professional services revenue was up 13% year-over-year. Total subscription backlog increased by $225 million or 28% year-on-year to over $1 billion, and this is not adjusted for renewals.

Profitability remains strong, both on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, with EBITDAO of $34.2 million, up 24%, and a margin of 22.9%, an increase of 120 basis points, while we continue to invest in growth. GAAP net income was $10.3 million, up 3%, and non-GAAP net income was $24 million, up 29% year-over-year. As you heard us say last quarter, we are balancing our investments across engineering and data science as well as customer facing functions in sales, marketing and services to expand our reach and drive greater awareness of the scale and value of our platform. At the same time, we are focused on scaling G&A as you see in our Q1 results, declining by 190 basis points as a percent of revenue versus last year.

Turning on to the balance sheet and cash metrics, we ended the quarter with $645 million in total cash and investments. Operating cash flow for the trailing 12 month is up 7%, impacted by changes in the timing of billings for a few large deals upon renewal. Adjusted for the timing of – adjusted for the impact of timing trailing 12 months operating cash flow would have been up 17%.

CapEx was $11 million for the quarter as expected. On a trailing 12 month basis, calculated billings are up 20% year-over-year. DSOs increased nine days to 72, driven by the timing of one larger invoice. Normalized for this, DSOs were 65 days, almost at the same level as last year.

Moving on to tax, we had a $2.7 million benefit in Q1 due to the discrete impact of excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation. Overall, income taxes were a net benefit of $0.6 million for the quarter. As we noted on our Q4 call, our expected tax rate of 21% for 2018 initially excluded any potential excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation. And as a result of this Q1 benefit, we now expect a full year GAAP effective tax rate of 15%.

As Tarek and Glen discussed, our strategic focus is centered around sustainable long-term growth based on our customers expanding usage of our platform and innovating in areas of analytics, data science and mobile health. Ultimately, we enabled the industry to reimagine the process and designs of randomized clinical trials. Clearly this strategy is working. Data analytics revenue grew triple digits in Q1 and we see strong increasing demand in our Patient Cloud offering, with bookings also up triple digit for a trailing 12 months period. The adoption of our platform reflects the expansion of our relationships with existing clients. Q1 2018 renewals were 22% above the prior year contracted value or par value. Also the number of customers with three or more products is up 44% versus last year.

Now let me briefly comment on the full year. Our revenue and EBITDA outlook for 2018 remain unchanged from the guidance provided in February. We are focused on achieving our midpoint, which I will remind you reflects 19% growth in subscription revenue. For the remainder of the year, we have $370 million of adjusted subscription backlog. This amount, together with the remainder of our professional services guidance, provides coverage of 90.4% for the midpoint of total revenue guidance and this is up about 200 basis points versus last year’s guidance midpoint.

So in summary, we had a good start to the year and we are excited about the long-term opportunities ahead. And with that, we’ll open it up to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Sterling Auty with JP Morgan. You may begin.

Sterling Auty

Yes, thanks. Hi, guys. I wanted to start with the subscription side of the business. Results came in nice way ahead of what we’re expecting, and I’m just wondering if the subscription revenue results in the quarter is a reflection of the improvement in revenue run rate from customer renewals that you’ve seen over the last couple of quarters?

Rouven Bergmann

Yes, the answer is yes, Sterling. We had a very strong end of last year, we see continued momentum in the first quarter. We see we performed very well when we renew our contracts, again, up 22% compared to par value. So the expansion of our platform is working, Tarek gave a few examples of the incremental products that are now starting to get more into where we used to be a subscale and get closer to a scale level. I wouldn’t call that scale at this point, but we see the momentum is kicking in. And so these things all add up to the business momentum.

Tarek Sherif

Yes. I would say another component is we are seeing Greenfield opportunities too in some of the new areas for us. So it is a part of the – a large part of it is with the existing customer base, but we continue to add new customers as well.

Sterling Auty

No, that sounds good. And one follow-up, on the payments business, you highlighted three customer wins, very sizable ones. Wondering if we’re starting to see a bit of an inflection point in that business. And is it that we’re finally at a level where the customers are comfortable with the capabilities in that business? Or if there’s something else that maybe is driving the demand?

Tarek Sherif

Yes. So we have – actually, it was two large enterprise deals. I would say we’re getting close to an inflection point. I’m not ready to declare victory yet. But certainly, the momentum is going in the right direction. And now, with one of our larger wins – or our largest win in the market, I think it’s going to – I think we’re going to see momentum actually start to accelerate into the back half of the year.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Donald Hooker with KeyBanc. You may begin.

Donald Hooker

Great. Good morning. So it seems like the first quarter was – the numbers look very healthy and strong, and I just wanted to sort of poke at you a little bit and curious as to maybe why you didn’t raise guidance or at least the low end. So it looks like the low end of your guidance is a little bit pessimistic, given the strong start to the year. So what would it take to get to the low end of guidance, given the momentum you’ve had through March?

Rouven Bergmann

Yes, I’ll start with the first part and then end maybe with the second of your question. So you’re right, Q1, we had a good start into the year, and it is also slightly better ahead of our internal plans. We are very – we operate very well within the constraints of the guidance that we set in February, and we are very much focused on achieving our midpoint. And to the second part of your question, we are – if you look at the coverage to the low end of the guidance, we are now at 95%. So we feel we’re getting closer to that. But still, we are very early on in the year.

And you know from us, at the second quarter call, we would then be prepared to give you more details. We have a more detailed discussion and conversation about where we are within the framework of the guidance, but at this point in time, it remains unchanged, and we are focused on the midpoint.

Donald Hooker

Okay, great. And then I guess my second question would be, in generally, kind of the broader view as to kind of the sort of the volume of study starts, sort of so far this year, obviously, it’s been a very strong 2017 for the biopharma space. Is that continuing this year? And are you seeing a different mix between sort of direct business with biopharma companies versus through CRO channels in terms of maybe growth rates?

Tarek Sherif

So I think the momentum continues from 2017 for sure. There's a lot of activity. If you look at our overall bid activity, that's been – its always a good leading indicator. That's been very strong. I think in terms of a mix, there hasn't been a big shift for us. Between direct and indirect channel or CRO channel partners have continued to play a very meaningful role. But our direct channel is very, very healthy.

Glen de Vries

And I'll just give you a little bit more of a qualitative view, it's not going to give you specific insight on study starts but the fact is, when you're sitting with the heads of R&D and the Chief Medical Officers, there's a lot of enthusiasm in our client base for what they have in their pipeline, and that enthusiasm also comes with some inherent challenges, with the kinds of compounds they're bringing to market in terms of patient scarcity and the kinds of data they have to deal with. So I actually think that's a great environment for us. It highlights the stuff that we can bring to them. And I think that enthusiasm is important in regards to your view of the broader industry.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Dave Windley with Jefferies. You may begin.

Dave Windley

Hi, good morning. On data, Glen probably a question for you, becoming certainly a more central discussion in clinical development and some of the players out there that are trying to drive data into the kind of analytics and feasibility planning around clinical trials or ingesting a lot of, call it external data, data outside of the clinical development enterprise, I'm wondering what Medidata's view is on that and if that is in your long-term plans?

Glen de Vries

There’s actually to be perfectly clear, I mean we ingest external data now. So there are other data sources that we use to enhance the – some use cases around our internal data assets. I think the most important thing to keep in mind is we probably have one of the most interesting sources of data within our four walls anywhere in the world in terms of looking at research. There is a very – a different kind of data that you get when you've got the regulatory, the scientific framework that goes around observing patients during a research project.

And for our clients, who want to be in a collaborative situation where they can share that kind of high-quality data, you can do a lot more scientifically. You can practically do a lot of things that are more reliable operationally, when you're looking at that kind of data. And we think there's tons of opportunity to bring in third-party data to help them with things. And by the way, I am all for people using data that's outside of research context to do all kinds of interesting things from a study planning perspective, from a comparative outcomes perspective. But just, for us and frankly I think for the people who watch us, don't take your eye off the ball with one of the most interesting sources of data in the world is. And that interesting source is research projects. And most of them are flowing through our platform.

Dave Windley

Got it. And then second question, maybe kind of a two-parter, if I can cheat a little is – and you're talking about – in your discussion about these enterprise agreements and particularly with the top five CROs, it seems to me that there's kind of an interesting, call it bifurcation in product adoption, potentially where your products that are directly kind of embedded in an individual trial, be it Rave or Safety Gateway or things like that, that are critical to the kind of read-through sponsor, the CRO may still be beholden to what the sponsor wants them to do or use. Obviously, they have a good market share with those as well.

And then there would be products that would be more, call it internal operationally helpful, whether it's analytics or benchmarking against operational metrics, KPIs, things like that, that the CRO would have carte blanche to choose to use for their own purposes. And I'm curious if that's an apropos bifurcation of the product base and how you see the adoption vary across those two categories. Thanks.

Tarek Sherif

I think it is an appropriate way to look at it. I do feel like probably over the last five years, as our position in the market has shifted, as we continue to innovate and build out the platform and now with the data analytics as well, it feels like CROs are using some influence to drive decisions around EDC. So yes, I mean there are sponsors who are wed to a certain technology. But there's a gray zone too, where they ask for CROs' opinions. And we are winning more of those. And that has been a trend that's been building over the last three or four years.

And that is directly tied to the fact that we do bring value in some of the non-embedded products, like you've mentioned analytics as being one, that's one of the more disruptive and that the forefront of people's thinking. But it's CTMS as well. It can be any of the various other products or solutions that we have that do make the back office more, more efficient, but they all tied together. So you can't actually separate EDC and CTMS. You want that integration and the value for the customer and for the CRO comes from the ability of those two products to communicate and work in a unified way.

Glen de Vries

Yes, I'd just add that we have really interesting conversations, like I was talking about with Chief Medical Officers and CEOs of sponsor clients, we really have interesting conversations with their equivalents at our CRO partners as well. And there's an opportunity for them to do what Tarek was talking about and actually differentiate their services with some of those other offerings we have. And I don't think there's a cookie-cutter way right now for our CROs to differentiate. They're looking for interesting ways to do it, the same way sponsors are looking for interesting place to enter into a therapeutic area indication so there’s a lot of cool collaboration that happens on that front as well.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jamie Stockton with Wells Fargo. You may begin.

Jamie Stockton

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Maybe just a follow up on Dave’s, how do you think we'll see the – it sounds like an incremental agreement with the top five CROs manifest itself in a way that you're selling. And what I mean there is are we going to see more kind of co-bidding or is this a situation, where the breadth of solutions like you might have already been co-bidding with this incremental organization, but the breadth of solution is actually going to expand.

Tarek Sherif

So let me just be clear we did sign two large deals, one you can characterize in the way you just did. The other one is a top five CRO who we never had an enterprise agreement with, the largest CRO in the industry. So that is actually – I think a very important deal for us. And I think how we go to market in the future and the products or solutions that we co-market to our customers to drive value is something that’s I think on both sides really excited.

Jamie Stockton

Okay, that’s great. And then maybe my second question, Roche's deal for Flatiron. Is that generating more interest in synthetic controls or the use of data in general? Any anecdotes you can share around that, I think would be great.

Glen de Vries

Sure. So I think 100% that acquisition is highlighted across life sciences, how important data is, I wouldn't directly pair it to what we're doing in synthetic controls, these are very different scientific and mathematical exercises, but it is to your point, a good indication that people are looking at comparator groups in new ways and thinking about using real world data as a comparator from a healthcare economic outcome perspective or things about market access and how that is a great complement to what you might do on the regulatory and in a much more core scientific view of looking at synthetic comparator groups is I think a very healthy dynamic for us.

Tarek Sherif

One thing I would add to what Glen said, I think it puts an exclamation mark on the actual value of unique data assets and the analytic capabilities that go with it. So with the position we have in the industry and with where we're putting significant investment in data science and with the market share we have in terms of the clinical data flowing around the world, I think that really is – it points to the value that we're creating and have an opportunity to create in the future.

Jamie Stockton

Great, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from George Hill with RBC. You may begin.

George Hill

Hey, good morning, guys. And thanks for taking the question. I'm also going to stay on this CRO partner line of questioning a little bit, now that you guys have the big five, and I guess what I would ask is how should we think about the partnerships with the CROs? And are these guys typically selling the Medidata product under its own brand? Or is there a degree of kind of white labeling or repackaging going on here so that they can sell it as their own brand?

And I think this probably helps us reconcile kind of what we see from a marketing perspective out of the competing vendors. And I only asked because you saw one of the big five announce a technology partnership with one of your clients during the quarter. So just trying to separate kind of the marketing hype from what's actually happening in the market.

Tarek Sherif

Sure, so it's kind of a mix. So typically, from a go-to market perspective in EDC, there isn't white labeling. It's – we're just going to market together, everyone knows it's Medidata, it's Rave. If you look at some of the back office solutions and if you look at where we're going with some of the analytic products, whether it's helping you with site selection or helping you with patient identification or helping you with any of the other whether it's CSA, et cetera, there is a form of white labeling happening, because it's being used internally to drive a better outcome for the customer. The customer may not necessarily have transparency as to which solution is being used to drive that. So I don't know if you really want to call that white labeling or not, but it's effectively would be that.

Glen de Vries

Yes, I would think of it in cases where that's happening more of, it's not just the Medidata component, right, we are some of the Lego style building blocks that you put together and a lot of these cases with CRO offerings, with a lot of services that are on top of it or surround it. And so that's why I think that kind of white label isn't quite good, the right way to talk about is really we're probably part of. Maybe a managed service is a better way to describe it, or connecting us to other things that they've been doing in a unique way. Hopefully that helps the comment.

George Hill

Yes. And then maybe, Glen, because you used the Lego analogy, I would ask, are you seeing the CROs try to build technology kind of on top of the Medidata tech stack that they then resell, like ways for – like, are the CROs trying to sell ways for their clients to better use Medidata or is that even an option?

Glen de Vries

I think actually that there is a – in some CROs, I think healthy desire to build with – this makes it kind of too small, but build what I think metaphorically is like its the last mile, it might be some they need something quite custom, where they want to offer very unique style of analytic insight or create scale by doing something on the back end in a different way that they've done it in the past in the back office solutions that we've got. And yes, I love the Lego metaphor, people in Medidata R&D know I use it all the time.

We can supply you with some really interesting Lego building blocks that you can use as the CRO, and you can do that last mile on top of – create that scale for part of your service. So it's a great analogy frankly, its how we think about our platform internals and what happens when we're connecting directly to a pharma as well, there's internal IT departments, some of our big clients. We're doing the exact same thing. Say let me start with Medidata to do A, B, C and D, and then I'm going to use my internal IT resources to uniquely connect to my own infrastructure.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Sean Wieland with Piper Jaffray. You may begin.

Sean Wieland

Thanks, good morning. So I've been listening for an update on strategic monitoring, risk-based monitoring and I haven't heard much. So I was wondering if you could just take a minute and update us on how that product line is going as well as the competitive landscape in that area?

Glen de Vries

Okay, I'll do the second part first. Yes, I still – well, I think I kind of alluded to it in my prepared remarks. I think that what we have is a uniquely integrated scalable connection between what's happening with data flowing into studies, the ability to in this case using machine learning, really evaluate that data and look at data quality at the same time as we are taking the operational aspects of those data flows, turning it into key performance indicators that can, along with that machine learning information, really be used to dynamically look at where your risks are in your monitoring operations.

By the way we have an entire risk management tool, right? So it's not just that we have the cool stuff in CTMS and connected to the cool stuff in EDC, it's that these tools that people are using spreadsheets and documents for that we've got an automated way. So I think we've actually got a uniquely realized solution. Other people are doing it with some duct tape and bubble gum. Some people are talking about how they're going to do it. But I think we're way ahead of the marketplace. And in terms of how that's going, it's in our key clients, platform deals, people are using it to create transformational approaches to what they're doing in monitoring. And we are working with clients who are rolling it out right now and we feel like we are not just ahead in terms of the capabilities we've got, but we're going to have the best referenceable clients who will actually have this stuff burned in and using it at scale by the time other people are even close to catching up.

Tarek Sherif

Yes, let me just follow on with what Glen is saying. We're taking a go-slow approach with this product just because it's so important to our customers, we think there's an enormous opportunity out there, and it's a really complex offering. Now it's taken us years to build it and we are in customers now and they're starting to use it. And we just – we want to make sure that we are doing this all the right way before we really start driving it into the market. There’s a lot of process change on the customer side that comes with it as well and we’re learning lessons as we go along.

And I think once we've got it up and running with some of our key strategic customers, will have learned a lot of lessons, they will have learned a lot of lessons. And I think we're going to then turn up the heat in terms of getting it out into the market.

Sean Weiland

Okay, thanks. And then just a follow-up on, you mentioned 600 sponsors using Medidata to collaborate benchmark. What's kind of the attitude or the appetite to participate in some of these platform or collaborative trials that the FDA is pushing? Are you seeing any trends there?

Tarek Sherif

So there is two dynamics. One, I do think that there is increased appetite for participating in explicitly collaborative trials, meaning, somebody starting up an umbrella trial, a bucket trial, some kind of collaborative study. But the thing that I'm really excited about us enabling and what was – what we're seeing even more interest in is, how can I do something that's collaborative without having to wait for, pay for, have the complexity of participating in one of these explicitly defined collaborative opportunities?

And that's why we’re so excited about the work we're doing around synthetically assembled comparator groups, because we are dealing – we Medidata, for our sponsors, are dealing with the problem of integrating, homogenizing, making the collaborative data actionable in a way that’s very scalable across multiple sponsors. That's the stuff that I think we'll – anyway replace the kind of explicit collaborative studies that we're talking about.

You've heard us talk about Beat AML and how delighted we are to be part of that study. We love stuff like that. But can we bring that kind of value into a broader set of people? And that's really where we're spending a lot of our data science, our bio stats and our regulatory expertise time, making sure that we can bring to at some point every sponsor that we're working with, but now we've got plenty who are working actively with us and really interested in turning that into a standard practice.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Thomas Robb with Morgan Stanley. You may begin.

Thomas Robb

HI, guys. Thanks for the question. I want to dig into some of the expense line items. And really just to start off with on the – kind of thinking about gross margin expansion, it seems like that's slowed down a little bit. Just wondering if that's – any specific products that you might have lower margins because they're not scaled yet? Or maybe just a mix shift between subscription and professional services? Maybe any thoughts there and how you expect that to trend over time?

And sales and marketing seems a little bit higher than we are expecting. Anything there, again, is that kind of driven by the new products or kind of growth in the new product lines or changes of incentives or anything like that? Thanks guys.

Rouven Bergmann

Yes, absolutely. I'm happy to address those questions. First, on the gross margin, typically what you see in the first quarter, this is always our lowest margin quarter due to a few expense items that hit the Q1 P&L. And that trend, you also saw in the first quarter of 2017. We are on track, as it relates to the framework that we've provided, and as part of our guidance, we said that for subscription margin and professional – for subscription margins see that we would stabilize at the level of 2017, will be coming in around the same gross margin level as in 2018 as we were in 2017 on a full year basis and we're tracking against that goal.

And on the professional services side, we had very high margins in 2017, and that was related to a few larger projects that we were going through that at a very high margin to us, and so we always said that north of 30% is probably not sustainable and we look at more closer to high 20%, so in between 27% to 30% and that is right now where we are and that's what we see, we will continue. So there's no concern around the Gross Margins it’s as planned and expected.

Sales and marketing, again it comes back to – in Q4, we said we will look at rebalancing some of our investments to focus on sales and marketing, on providing reach and scale into the markets, you see we have invested tremendous amount and significant resources on building our platform and innovating with our clients, data science, data analytics all these new products, process changes that just Glen and Tarek alluded to that, as it relates to strategic monitoring.

Now we need to educate our customers and we need to make sure we invest into the frontline, that's what we right now do, and so it supports our strategy and it's in line with our guidance.

Thomas Robb

Great thanks guys.

Operator

Thank you our next question comes from Sandy Draper with SunTrust. You may begin.

Sandy Draper

Good morning thanks so much, sort of going along the line of questioning around product rollout, this is from a bigger picture instead of a one product specific, to Tarek maybe or Glen, when you think about rolling out new products, do you have sort of a general view or a timeline that you would say, from development where it takes to a couple of years and then we hit first couple of customers takes couple of years, and what I'm trying to get at is, is there a typical timeline to think about, how long it takes new product or service roll outs to be a material contributor?

And when I say that, I'm thinking something that can be big enough for it 1% or 2% of growth to the overall Company, because sometimes I'll hear something that triple digits but it still sets a small base, I don't want to get ahead of myself and start thinking this is going to drive it.

So I'm just trying to think about pacing of new products and how you tend to roll it out, and as Tarek you mentioned, I can’t remember what product that, a slower roll out, because you don't want to get ahead of yourself and get it right with the customer just sort of thoughts about how you approach the customer, the product roll out, thanks.

Glen de Vries

So from the top perspective, we've started really thinking about capabilities, sometimes there it's a single one that’s – we market as a product in launch and sometimes it's a couple of different Lego building blocks. What we're talking about before, the need to come together and then we will constitute what is a new product and it honestly depends on the size and the complexity there's not much that it's left to do in the world of clinical research, that's small and simple. So a lot of those are a bunch of Lego building blocks or a relatively large block themselves, but we will think about that, we will come up with what we think is a sensible timeframe both to develop, most of it is co-developed. So we will have what we call charter customers who are sometimes it's a CRO, sometimes it's a direct who are in with us working through building the first couple of iterations of it, at some point then it effectively will go into what you might think it is like a beta mode where more and more clients are using it and ultimately gets to the point that it's productized, where we can open the general availability gates that anybody can work on it.

I think that again, the inflection point where you go from something being used in early stages to a scaling and contributing to revenue, the distance between when you first start working on the product and when that inflection points happens also obviously depends on the scale of that product, but our goal is always to have a inflection point in mind as you are hearing about with where we feel like we’re getting to with payments, where all of a sudden you can’t start just to see it, I know, we haven’t reported that way but contributing to our growth in a meaningful way on the topline.

Tarek Sherif

So let me let me add a little bit more color to that as well, I think part of it depends on the end-market that we're addressing as well, whether it's white space for a product or a market that already exists, that may have multiple solutions like CTMS was years ago or patient randomization. That's going to drive the both the pace of adoption and the timeline for us to rollout.

Some of our newer analytics products are really addressing whitespace, and so you're gated to some extent by your ability to drive the initial customer adoption, get white papers out there, educate the customer on the value, and then it is – the tipping point is it's kind of a work in progress if you will, right? We don't know on day one, we know what the industry needs but like we saw years ago with EDC, sometimes it comes faster, sometimes it comes later.

I think the thing that makes us very bullish on where we're going from a data and analytics perspective, it's I’d highlight again the comment I made earlier about what I heard in Frankfurt when I was at our NEXT conference, data and analytics and how that plays a role in decision-making in clinical development and even out into commercialization is top of mind pretty much in every organization right now, and they're hiring digital officers who are reporting to the C-suite typically into the CEO and they're building their digital strategies now and that makes me very bullish on where we're taking the Company, because the positioning of the platform has put us in a place where we now have these unique data assets that irrespective of any competitor in the space we're the only ones who really have it, and we've invested now four years into our data science capabilities and they're at a maturity point where I think we're starting to get better gearing out of them, but we're certainly far ahead of everybody else in the industry.

Just at a time, where our customers are starting to really think about what does the next five to ten years look like for them.

Sandy Draper

That’s really helpful and actually segues nicely into my follow up question on inflection point. When I think about inflection point, it's indeed from – the product is mature enough and so people are willing to do it, there's something at the customer side that has to happen and then there's maybe a broader regulatory or industry event that have has to happen.

When you think about it one are there any major industry regulatory events that you guys are sort of tracking, it could be inflection point, and then the other part do you see is it more often, the product gets mature enough and people just say okay now I feel comfortable with it or is it really something have to get – they have to get comfortable inside their own Company before they are willing to take up a new product or service. Thanks.

Tarek Sherif

I think all of those things can happen, ICH E6 R2 which is driving some of the requirements to have a risk-based approach to your clinical operations and study operations. That's a really important regulatory driver for what we are doing in our strategic monitoring suite.

There are also cases were we're selling to scientists and all of our clients – even when you love the drug that you're developing, you think the compounds can be great; the good scientist starts every clinical trial saying I need to convince myself that actually works right? It's called the null hypothesis, I am going to assume it's doesn't work and I am going to prove to myself that it does.

When we are looking at some of the really exciting stuff we are doing around analytics. We take the same approach and our clients take same approach, so sometimes they say okay, we are all excited about this, we are excited that data and analytics, let's make sure that the proof of the pudding is in the eating, and sometimes what we just needed to do is have that first successful case study. When you’ve done the synthetic control arm, which is why it's important for us to present that in ASCO.

Where we have accomplished something operational that can also drive an inflection point, so it just depends again on the capability and the circumstance around the industry.

Glen de Vries

Let me give you a quick analogy as well because, I think some of it doesn't go to featured functionality, but it goes to used case by the customer, and especially again if you go to the data analytics, I know it's harped on a bit on the call today but it's just sort of where we are seeing a huge amount of interest. There, I would take you back 10 or 20 years, and say what was EDC like 10 or 20 years ago, and look at what its capabilities are today right? It was an intuitive process.

So as we look at our strategy today, you have – some of your capabilities, our customers saying this is great, it's very relevant to what they’re trying to do today, but it's going to look really different five years from now. And so, I – it's not – no product is ever done, especially in this industry because the science behind the development of drugs is changing so rapidly that the needs of the customers are changing rapidly as well.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Scott Berg with Needham. You may begin.

Scott Berg

Hi, everyone. Congrats on a big quarter. I have two quick ones. First of all, Tarek or Glen, if you look back six months, I know we’ve talked about third quarter bookings for a variety of reasons that moved into fourth quarter and you guys felt pretty good about having closed all of them in the fourth quarter and I think your big CRO deal here probably talks about sales execution is back on track. But I just want to see other commentary outside of that large deal in the quarter? Do you think that's really the case? Or are there maybe some other lingering items from a couple of quarters ago?

Tarek Sherif

So I wouldn't call them lingering items, but as I think all of you know, at least those of you who have been following the Company for a while, we've made a lot of changes in our sales organization over the last couple of years from top leadership down. We're seeing some really good execution. If I look at sort of the last couple of quarters combined, there's been good momentum there. I think the team is jelling and the team has got more work to do as well. We changed comp plans.

We changed the regional structure. We have made a lot of changes coming into the back-end of last year. And so we expect that it's all going to have jelled within a quarter. It's just not – it's not reality. I think it takes probably six months or a year to really get your footing. And so, that's not – I'm not hinting at anything here. I'm just saying that's reality for us. I think we've done some good work here, but I also feel like we've got room to really execute – going out 12 months from now I think we’ll be executing at a higher level than we've executed today.

Scott Berg

I got it helpful, thank you. And then my follow-up question is you talked about your eTMF customers doubling quarter-over-quarter, which made me remember you executed on your CHITA acquisition a little bit more than a year ago. I wanted to see that’s kind of an update from a product perspective on what we should expect this year that might be based on that platform?

Glen de Vries

So what we might expect, well, let me take a stab at answering, and you tell me if I scratched the itch. So we have a roadmap basically for – actually it has to do with any internal module or Lego block that we build, it also applies to when we acquire something. We look at the user interface experience, you look at master data and have things integrated with a data infrastructure and it has to do with that that underlying capability that I was describing about in MEDS, the Medidata Enterprise Data Store.

We feel great about actually all the acquisitions we did last year, all two of them. the Mytrus, CHITA inclusive and we've got that work done. When you get these Lego blocks incorporated into what you have, you start to have what we think are exciting kind of systemic – sorry, I meant imaging acquisition might just before that too, so all three of those applies, but we start to get interesting kind of emerging system behaviors. So we actually are looking at how we can for example in eTMF, it's a function, which is storing those regulatory documents, but all the regulatory information that you need both the scientific and business information is already flowing into our platform, so now we're looking for system of facts that we can generate for clients for more efficiency, where – yeah you we've got the capability to store it, but can we kind of to the end-user magically make it appear there, all right. And if you look at our strategy around eTMF and what we – the reason that we wanted to do it with Box as a partner, generating the documents is something that a very small group of people do. And a lot of those documents are things that we’re going to be generating automatically, searching for documents is something that of much bigger group of people do.

So if we can use this Lego block and incorporate into our platform in a way to generate documents and now all these documents are findable by people who are using the default document search engine in our clients with regulated or unregulated content, that is really a current jumping way to think about this problem. And so yes, we definitely have a roadmap in that instance and getting to applies to what we're doing in eConsent and virtual trials and apply to what we're doing in imaging just as much sa eTMF in concept, but I’d be – I'll try to hit your direct question on eTMF with that answer. That did I do. I think we lost Scott. Hopefully that scratched the itch.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Gene Mannheimer with Dougherty and Company. You may begin.

Gene Mannheimer

Thanks, good morning and congrats on a good start to the year. Also relating to the prior question, last year, notably the back half, we have cited some partners and/or customers that with the subject of some consolidation. Have those speed bumps so to speak been smoothed over or are you seeing a loosening or rejuvenation of the pipeline as a result?

Tarek Sherif

Yeah, I'd say that those have cleared up, but as you know in this industry there's always consolidation happening. So we expect more to happen along the way, even though we don't know exactly which ones they are. On the other hand typically when consolidation happens, it's been in our favor. So there's speculation about some larger deals up there, and those would be positives for us. Once deal happens and closes and the consolidation happens. I think so, we're longer term bullish on that.

Gene Mannheimer

Okay, great, great. And it's my follow up, Glen had talked about the importance of biomarkers early on in his prepared remarks in advancing drugs from Phase I to Phase II as an example. What solution are you specifically marketing along those lines? How many of your customers are using it today? And what inning are we in and how do you frame the revenue opportunity around that? Thanks.

Glen de Vries

So first, I would like to clear things up that was Tarek who said that earlier on his remarks, but I would welcome the same credit but this is Glen, I will answer the question. So we actually have a model we've developed. It is the Lego brick metaphor where we will bring in genomic biomarker data, it gets automatically integrated with the data that you see from the other modalities in the studies of clinic data and other kinds of lab data. And what we do is, cluster patients, so you can see where there might be interesting biomarkers to discover. We have a handful of clients using it, and this a pre-inflection point modular -- module but we have really interesting clients using it.

I think in our press release we highlighted that EORTC is using it, that Memorial Sloan Kettering is using, it we have some really interesting actually case studies of people who have actually found places to where there might be biomarker related to both safety in one case and efficacy in another case, on that we were able to help them discover using this tool. So we are running that module in, with some of our most forward thinking clients, we are building those scientific case studies apropos to what I said before, so that people who are actually looking for scientific advancements can look into that, and I guess we can actually deliver those that we have.

And I think that's one of things that you're going to see going back to other comments that Tarek made, turning into things that have that post inflection point tangible contribution to the top line that I know you guys are super interested in, and our guys are ready.

Operator

Thank you. I'm showing no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to Tarek Sherif for closing remarks.

Tarek Sherif

Well I want to thank Glen for the attribution. And I want to thank all of you for joining us today. We're excited about what's coming up ahead I think we see meaningful opportunities in 2018 and beyond. And what we're focused on is building value. So you know our vision is long-term. We're investing in the business accordingly and I think there's a lot of opportunity that's developing out there and we're at a very good point to drive value for our customers and make sure that we're driving long-term value for our shareholders and stakeholders as well. With that I want to thank you, we will see on our next call.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation, have a wonderful day.

