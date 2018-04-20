Natural Gas Was Trying To Rally As The Injection Season Got Delayed

The injection season for natural gas should be upon us, but it has yet to arrive. Cold weather and snow continued to grip parts of the United States as recently as this week, keeping heating demand buoyant long after the winter season came to an end in 2018.

This week, we saw the price of the energy commodity work its way higher, and on Wednesday, April 18, the price traded to a high of $2.79 per MMBtu level for the first time since mid-March. The one month high for natural gas came at a time where it had appreciated over the past two years. Natural gas attempted to follow a pattern of bullish price behavior during the spring season that has been in place since 2016.

The path of least resistance for the price of natural gas over coming weeks is not an easy call these days. On Wednesday, April 18, the price of May futures made what turned out to be a lower high, and on the following day it turned lower and fell below the $2.70 level again. May NYMEX natural gas futures have been trading in a tight band since early February. It had looked like it was on its way for a test of the upper end of the range, but the rally failed on Thursday despite another week of bullish inventory data.

A tight range for May futures so far in 2018

Since early February, the price of May NYMEX natural gas futures traded in a tight range from $2.60 to $2.831 per MMBtu.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the price could not make it above the $2.80 level this week. The slow stochastic, a momentum indicator, crossed to the downside after the price failed on Thursday, April 19. Natural gas has made lower highs since late January, but the energy commodity has also made higher lows over the period as the trading range narrows. At the highs, the May contract made it up to $2.951 in late January, when the active month NYMEX contract traded to a high of $3.661 per MMBtu. The May futures contract typically represents a time of the year when inventory withdrawals turn into injections into storage. However, in 2018, the May contract will soon roll to June, and we are yet to see the first increase in stocks this year.

Inventories refuse to reflect seasonal influences

As I write this piece on Thursday, April 19, the temperature in Boston is 40 degrees, in New York City it is a chilly 45, and in Chicago, it is around the same level. Winter has been lingering across the Northeastern and Midwestern U.S. this year, and these cities are still seeing periods of snow and sleet. The demand for heating fuels like natural gas has remained high and we saw the impact when the Energy Information Administration released their latest stock numbers on Thursday, April 19.

Source: EIA

I had expected a withdrawal of 25 bcf from inventories for the week ending on April 13 given the continuation of cold temperatures across populous areas of the U.S. However; the EIA told us that stocks declined by 36 bcf for the period to 1.299 trillion cubic feet. The amount of natural gas in storage is 38.3% below last year’s level and 25.7% below the five-year average for this time of the year. Last year and over the past five, there were injections into stockpiles, but 2018 has turned out to be a year where withdrawals came early and are staying late. Given the current weather conditions, it is possible that we will see yet another late-season withdrawal from stocks when the EIA reports on Thursday, April 26, next week.

The lowest level of stocks in four years

We went into the withdrawal season this year with the lowest level of natural gas in storage in three years. In both 2015 and 2016, the total amount of stocks exceeded four trillion cubic feet (tcf) as each year it made a consecutive record high. However, in 2017 withdrawals started early at the start of November, with the amount of the energy commodity in storage at 3.79 tcf.

In 2016, we emerged from the season of peak demand with a low of 2.468 tcf at the end of March. In 2017, the lows were at 2.049 tcf as of March 24. This year, as of April 13 stocks at 1.299 tcf are almost half the low in 2016. In 2015, the low in inventories was at 1.461 tcf on March 27. The last time stocks were lower than this year was during the frigid winter of 2014 when stockpiles found a low at 824 bcf during the week of March 28. Even though stocks are higher this year than in 2014, the withdrawal season has lasted the longest that I can remember, and it may not be over yet. Meanwhile, the low level of inventories has done little to support the price of natural gas futures which were trading at the $2.67 per MMBtu level on Thursday, April 19, on the May futures contract. The June contract was a few pennies higher at the $2.70 level.

Natural Gas-powered electricity generation could boost the commodity in a hot summer

Eventually, stocks will reach a bottom and natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the U.S. will begin to replenish the natural gas consumed over the winter season. However, it will be Mother Nature that determines how high stocks will rise before the beginning of the next withdrawal season in November. A very hot summer would increase demand for cooling, and now that natural gas has replaced coal in most power generation plants, high demand could limit the flow of gas into storage. At the same time, shipments of LNG to points around the world is another demand vertical that could limit flows into stockpiles over coming months. However, one look at the price action in the natural gas futures market tells us that the market is not concerned about the low level of stocks or potential for supply issues this summer or next winter.

The price of nearby natural gas rose to a high of $3.661 per MMBtu briefly in late January. These days, to find a price above the $3.50 level on the forward curve on the NYMEX contracts, you have to go all the way out to 2029, eleven years into the future. The current price and term structure in the energy commodity are a sign of underlying bearish sentiment in the natural gas market. The prices tell us that the market believes that reserves will satisfy any amount of demand over coming weeks, months, and years.

Rising oil is bullish for other energy commodities

As the price of crude oil continues to roar higher, natural gas has ignored the rally in oil and oil product prices. On Thursday, April 19, when natural gas turned lower, NYMEX crude oil rose to its highest price since November 2014 at $69.55 per barrel on the June futures contract.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures divided by nearby NYMEX natural gas futures shows, natural gas is trading at its lows level against oil since 2013. The price relationship broke higher and ended its pattern of lower highs in early 2018 and has kept on going. Economic growth and issues facing the Middle East have driven the price of oil higher, while natural gas has ignored the price action on the other side of the energy sector. Even though stockpiles of natural gas are at the lowest level in years, the price remains under pressure and has not responded to the weather or inventory data in any appreciable way.

Eventually, something has to give in the natural gas futures market. Fundamentals are pointing to higher prices, but price action has been ugly. Technical support is at the $2.60 per MMBtu level on the May futures contract which is only a little over six cents below the April 19 low. Resistance is at the $2.831 per MMBtu level to end the pattern of lower highs.

Natural gas is trading like the injection season is already underway, but demand has extended withdrawals into April, and we could see another decline in stocks next week. One day natural gas will respond to its fundamentals, but right now, it appears only to be looking at those massive reserves in the U.S. Over coming sessions, I will continue to trade on an intraday basis using the UGAZ and DGAZ ETN products to take advantage of short-term moves. I will employ tight stops in the market that seems to defy logic and analysis these days.

Natural gas was trying to rally as the injection season got delayed again this week, but even a bullish inventory report was not enough to hold the price above the $2.70 per MMBtu level.

