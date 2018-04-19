Philip Morris: Market Gift

We think that since currency will provide a benefit to earnings and cash flows for the first time since 2011, a share repurchase program should be considered.

The results were better than we expected, and we still are expecting at least $5.20 per share in 2018 earnings.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) has just announced its earnings, and shares have been pulling back following the news tremendously. The stock is a dividend champion, and anytime we see a sizable pullback, we become intrigued. This however, is ridiculous. It is our thesis that the stock is too attractive to pass up despite flat earnings, considering the company's major shift in strategy, as well as the potential for a buyback.

Price action

We first initiated coverage of at $85.50 in fall of 2015. Since then, shares rose 50%, only to have now almost retraced to that original point. Is this another opportunity to buy?

Source: Yahoo Finance, Color edits by BAD BEAT Investing

We think this is a tremendous gift from the market. From both a trade and an investment standpoint, we have the stock now under $86, and at 18 times earnings, a level not seen in quite some time. Considering our projections for 2018 earnings are $5.20, the stock is at 16 times forward earnings. This is attractive and a level not seen in many months for this stock.

This is in fact exactly what we look for in the BAD BEAT Investing philosophy, a name punished by a relatively strong quarter, driving the yield higher, and giving investors prices not seen in two years. We believe that this quarter was very strong as it beat earnings estimates, and revenues were up 14% year-over-year. In addition, the continued success of its market shift into heated products continues. Let us discuss.

Revenue expansion

While revenues were facing pressure over the last few years, PM's Q1 revenues have begun to reverse higher:

Figure 1. Philip Morris International First Quarter Revenues Over The Last Four Years.

Source: SEC Filings

Some of the pressure seen in revenues in years past is of course due to anti-smoking campaigns, but there remains a bountiful market in third-world countries for traditional cigarettes, even if it is a dying segment (see below). In countries with strong public health infrastructure, the introduction of new products, as well as pricing power, has driven revenues higher.

In the present quarter, the company took in revenues (excluding excise taxes) that were up 14% year-over-year to $6.89 billion. We want to reiterate that for years in many other quarters, the company has seen trouble on the revenue side, either flat or down in many cases. So, the present quarter's result is definitely a positive, as is the Q1 trend reversal higher in recent years. However, the degree of the miss versus analyst estimates was $100 million. That is a sizable whiff according to the bears, but we see a rise of 14% in sales as incredibly strong. It does not concern us.

While performance relative to consensus is important to keep in mind, PM actually outperformed relative to our expectations, continuing a strong pattern of outperformance in recent quarters. We have expected revenues to be up about 10% due to declining rates of tobacco use within industrialized nations, so the significant jump in sales year-over-year of 14% surprised us. We think the consensus was lofty.

This revenue pattern reversal was a welcomed trend and stems from a massive increase in sales of the new heated tobacco products, which we will elaborate on shortly. What is further important to note is that currency issues are not reflected in these numbers, so we believe it is prudent to mention that currency issues have long plagued the company. Being a massive international company, currency issues must to be considered. For the first time since 2011, we project that currency will actually be helping the company this year (as the dollar has weakened), so at least that impact is removed from the earnings pain.

Bottom line holding firm

Combined with growing revenues, expenses have crept up thanks to the new products being brought to market. This has weighed on margins, and subsequently earnings a bit, but we are now pricing the stock at a significant discount thanks to the stagnant earnings. There is value building here as shares decline.

Figure 2. Philip Morris International First Quarter Adjusted Earnings Per Share Over The Last Four Years.

Source: SEC Filings

While the bears would have you think the sky is falling, the reality is that the true performance of the company does not justify this attitude. The sky is not falling. Factoring in expenses, the company saw earnings of $1.00, down $0.02 from last year. These bottom line results actually beat estimates by $0.10, yet the results have been sparking some strong selling. This is a market gift in our estimation, and we still fully anticipate 2018 earnings will exceed $5.

Recall above that we stated we expected revenue pressure, but were surprised by the results. Earnings per share ahead of our expectations by $0.06. We were pleased with these results. We had opined on numerous occasions in our prior work that to offset the revenue pressures we were anticipating, the company would need to control its expenditures to boost earnings, or buy back and retire shares. If not, then we should have let it fall. Well the latter did not occur this quarter, so we have to look at expenses.

Unfortunately, our prediction did not come to fruition, which explains the disconnect between the jump in revenues, but the slight downtick in earnings per share. A primary reason that earnings per share did not rise along with the revenue jump is that cost of sales jumped 20% to $2.65 billion, up from $2.17 billion last year. In addition, marketing and research costs rose 26% to $1.83 billion. The primary reason for these increases stems from a shifting market focused on heated products and less combustible products.

You see, because the company is shifting its product mix and the upfront costs are very high, expenses are rising. While cigarette shipment volume is declining, the advent of heated products and other related products are beginning to help cut into the loss of revenues from declining traditional cigarette volumes.

Cigarettes a dying segment but still profitable

Make no mistake, the market is shifting, and PM has faced pressure to adapt. Cigarette shipments are down substantially in recent years:

Figure 3. Philip Morris International First Quarter Cigarette Shipment Volume Over The Last Four Years.

Source: SEC Filings

Clearly the company is seeing substantial declines in traditional cigarette volumes. This is a testament to public health intervention and also reflects taxation issues. There are special excise taxes in major nations that are impacting shipping volumes.

Excise taxes and public health intervention is currently driving much greater than expected declines in cigarette industry volume in developing regions, especially in the highly profitable premium segment. Therefore, the company is continuing to do what it can to get around these issues, market effectively and control expenses. However, new products are bullish for the company's future.

New products the future

If PM only had traditional cigarettes and nothing more, we would have been short the stock long ago. However, this is not the case, because PM has made significant investments to drive innovation in the market.

Most notably, the advent of heated tobacco products has offset total shipment declines and has helped boost revenues versus recent years, despite the incredible decline in traditional cigarette sales. In fact, the growth is quite impressive:

Figure 4. Philip Morris International Heated Tobacco Shipment Volume Over The Last Eight Quarters.

Source: SEC Filings

This is a clear trend to the upside. While the company can offset losses in revenues from cigarette sales with pricing power, the company is investing in its new innovative "reduced risk" heated tobacco products. The jump in revenues stemming from the growth in heated tobacco product shipments has more than offset losses from reduced cigarette sales. Reduced risk products accounted for $1.1 billion, or 16% of revenues.

Bring back the buyback?

The first reason the buyback question comes up is because of the stock price. As you can see this earnings report catalyst is sending the stock to a new 52-week low of $85.05 at the time of this writing. This is an attractive level for any management team to come in and say "we should buy back some shares" if cash flow allows. That said, the buyback was stopped as free cash flow had dipped to around $7 billion annually, and with the dividend payout being over $6 billion per year, it made sense to stop it.

Although the performance of the company justified stopping the buyback, it should be considered once again. We mentioned above that for the first time since 2011, we see currency as a benefit to helping the company's earnings and cash flow. So if a weaker dollar improves free cash flow, it will result in excess cash flows, perhaps exceeding a billion dollars or more. If that is the case, buying back some shares to boost earnings per share would be welcomed, especially at current levels.

Dividend champion

We would be remiss if we did not remind you have of how powerful this dividend champion is in a portfolio especially when you get the right price point, which we believe is now. As of the time of this writing the stock is trading at levels that have pushed the yield to over 5%. With the dividend being paid at $1.07 per share, and likely to be raised again this year to $1.09-$1.10, value dividend growth hunters will likely be out in force in this drop.

Bottom line

We are buyers. We added at $88 and $86 today, and will hold off on another round of buying until $82 should the stock fall that far. We think at $85 this is an ideal entry point for a long-term investment, or a swing trade back to over $90.

