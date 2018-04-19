Looking For Exposure To Silver? Consider Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton has high exposure to silver and during bull market cycles in precious metals its shares perform better than other streaming / royalty plays.

The streaming / royalty sector is less risky than classic precious metals miners so it is the right place for conservative investors.

It looks like the precious metals market is preparing for another leg up. If that is the case, silver should perform better than gold.

It looks like the precious metals market is trying to break from its medium-term consolidation phase and start another leg up. In my opinion, the following two patterns support my thesis:

Currently gold prices are very close to their strong resistance at $1,350 - $1,375 per ounce

Most recently silver performs better than gold; for example, between April 4 and April 18, 2018 the prices of silver went up 5.4% while gold delivered a substantially smaller profit of 1.2%

As a rule, during a strong bull market in precious metals the silver performs better than gold so, if I am correct and a new leg up is in the making, we should see silver performing better than gold. Therefore I have an interesting (at least I hope so) proposal for more conservative investors that want to take part in an incoming (or ongoing) silver rally. The company I want to recommend is Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), one of the world’s largest streaming / royalty companies.

Streaming / royalty sector

The streaming / royalty sector is quite a small segment of the precious metals market. There are three fat guys there (Franco-Nevada, Royal Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals), and a few small or mid-cap players (Sandstorm, Osisko Gold Royalties, Metalla or Maverix Metals, just to name the most important ones).

Now, as a rule, during a bear market or consolidation phase in precious metals the streaming companies perform relatively better than the classic miners (represented by GDX or GDXJ, two popular gold mining ETFs). On the other hand, during a bull market the streaming sector is a laggard and at that time it is a much better idea to go long the classic miners. Here is the chart supporting my thesis:

Source: Simple Digressions

The chart documents the way the STREAM index performed against the classic miners (represented by GDX).

Note: the STREAM index, created by the author, replicates the price action of the following companies: Franco-Nevada (FNV), Royal Gold (RGLD), Wheaton Precious Metals, Sandstorm Gold (SAND) and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR).

The green arrows indicate the periods when the STREAM index performed better than GDX. To remind my readers, between June 2014 and October 2015 (the green arrow on the left) the precious metals market was in its late bear stage. The second green arrow (on the right) points to the period between July 2016 and April 2018 – in my opinion, it has been a consolidation period.

The red arrow indicates a strong bull market in precious metals (end of 2015 – July 2016). At that time the streaming sector was far behind GDX.

Now, if I am correct and we are ahead of another strong bull market in gold and silver, somebody may ask why I am recommending a streaming company. It is a good question but an answer is quite simple. Shortly, there is a group of more conservative investors that do not feel comfortable with classic mining companies. For these investors I have the following proposal:

Wheaton Precious Metals is a large streaming / royalty company with big exposure to silver prices Historically, during a strong bull market in precious metals the shares of Wheaton performed much better than other streaming companies If I am correct about the second point, Wheaton should (once again) perform better than its peers during an incoming leg up in precious metals Due to the fact that Wheaton is a streaming / royalty company, it does not carry the risks associated with classic miners (in other words, Wheaton is less risky than classic miners)

Let me make a few additional comments.

Wheaton’s performance against its peers

The chart below shows the way Wheaton performed against its peers during the bull, bear and consolidation periods in precious metals:

Source: Simple Digressions

Note that the area marked in yellow indicates a bull market in precious metals. At that time Wheaton shares performed better than their peers. On the other hand, during a bear market or consolidation phase Wheaton was a laggard (red arrows on the lower panel of the chart). Interestingly, the blue arrow depicts a period when Wheaton performed better than its peers but the precious metals market was consolidating. It looks like the company was sending us a secret message that not everything was that bad with the precious metals market as it looked…

Wheaton’s exposure to silver

The table below shows to which extent the streaming / royalty companies are exposed to silver:

Source: Simple Digressions

Note: I measure the silver exposure using this simple formula:

Silver exposure = silver revenue / total revenue

Generally, the ratio was calculated using revenue disclosed in 2018 annual reports but in a few cases (Royal Gold and Metalla) I had to use the data disclosed in semi-annual reports

As the table shows, there are two companies heavily exposed to silver: Metalla (OTCQX:MTAFF) (100%) and Wheaton (49.8%). To be honest, I am not particularly surprised to see the high exposure at Wheaton. To remind my readers, in May 2017 Silver Wheaton, a former pure silver streaming company, changed its name into Wheaton Precious Metals. Here is an excerpt from the appropriate company’s release:

“Changing our name to Wheaton Precious Metals marks our evolution from a pure silver streaming company to a diversified precious metals streaming company. Since 2004, the company has focused on building the best portfolio of precious metals streams underpinned by low-cost mining operations. Starting in 2013, the opportunities have been more focused on gold, and thus, our portfolio is now relatively balanced between silver and gold”

Now, despite the fact that Metalla’s exposure to silver is the highest in the sector (100% but this year it should go down a little bit), I temporarily exclude this company from my discussion. Simply put, Metalla is an early stage streaming / royalty company, which makes it unsuitable for conservative investors. What is more, using a popular Price / Book Value relative valuation measure (more about it below), it is one of the most expensive plays in the sector.

Price / Book Value relative valuation measure

The chart below shows Price / Book Value relative valuation multiples calculated for each streaming / royalty company:

Source: Simple Digressions

It may be easily spotted that Wheaton is one of the cheapest plays – now its shares are trading at a multiple of 2.0.

Summary

In my opinion, Wheaton Precious Metals could be an interesting investment proposal for conservative investors looking for exposure to silver prices. It is a large and established streaming / royalty company with big (50%) exposure to silver. What is important, it is devoid of many risks carried by classic silver producers. As discussed above, during a strong bull market in precious metals the shares of Wheaton outperform their peers. On the other hand, during a bear cycle or consolidation phase of the precious metals market, Wheaton, as a typical silver / royalty company, should perform better than classic mining stocks (but it should underperform against its peers).

However, investors should keep in mind that the company is still in a legal tax dispute with the Canada Revenue Agency. To be honest, this dispute hangs like a sword of Damocles over the company. A theoretical negative outcome is high (C$400M) and the timing is unknown (the company's presentation, slide 14).

Did you like this article? If yes, please, visit my Unorthodox Mining Investing section where I manage a portfolio of up-to-ten mining picks, discuss new investment ideas and provide my subscribers with a medium-term outlook on a few financial markets (particularly the base / precious metals market). Most recently I have introduced a new section called “Developers”. This service is dedicated to mining companies planning to open new mines within one or two years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEF, GDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.