Homebuilders Are About To Accelerate

Homebuilding stocks are poised to accelerate over the next few weeks.

Every month, I update the fundamental case for homebuilders based on leading construction indicators. These indicators tell us what we can expect on the mid-term and are very accurate as you will see in this article. Last month, I wrote that homebuilders were at an interesting point to start buying again. This month, I see further evidence of a strong bottom that wants to be bought.

Extra: This article discusses the iShares U.S. Homebuilders ETF (ITB). This ETF covers all major homebuilders and is therefore the best tool to track building sentiment/activity.

Source: BONE Structure

Building Permits Continue Their Uptrend

Building permits are a good indicator of future building activity purely based on the fact that filing for a permit is one of the very first things you do before construction starts. Monthly building permits are released together with housing starts. I monitor both but only use building permits as a 'trusted' indicator. Simply because housing starts are much more volatile. Every single apartment counts as a housing start whereas building permits only cover bigger projects.

That being said, both continued their uptrend in March as you can see below.

Building permits came in at 1.354 million units on an annual adjusted bases. This is a growth rate of 7.5% which is a bit lower than last month's reading but still a solid level. The more volatile housing starts are growing almost 11% which is the highest number since Q4 of 2017.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets

One of the negative things we witnessed is that NAHB housing market sentiment came in a bit weaker compared to last month. NAHB sentiment is a survey which tracks the health of the single-family home segment. The index dropped to 69 after hitting 70 in March. Note that this index is one month ahead of building permits.

One thing that is important to mention is that it is not the end of the world if NAHB sentiment and building permits show a divergence. Simple because NAHB sentiment is an index and won't go much higher than these levels. Simple because sentiment is already really high. It is therefore not the worst thing if it drops a little as long as it does not start entering a down trend.

What About Stocks?

So far so good, but what does this mean for homebuilders? The graph below shows one of the most important correlations. In this case it shows the year-on-year performance of the ITB ETF and building permits. What we see is that homebuilders are adjusting to these growth rates after going absolutely nuts in 2017. There is just no other way to put it.

The same is visible when looking at the outright chart of both building permits and the ITB ETF. Homebuilders have had significant decline of 14% and are now finishing a strong bottom. This view is perfectly being supported by strong lumber demand. Not only is this a key commodity in the home construction business, it is generally speaking a very good tool to track economic strength.

That being said, lumber just hit a fresh high at $550 and is trading like a hot tech stock.

Last but not least, let's look at the graph below. It shows the 8th biggest US homebuilders. In my previous article I used the same set-up which then showed that most stocks were still in a downtrend. This time, we see that most have bottomed while some already resumed their uptrend. Source: FINVIZ

Takeaway

The fundamental bull case for buying homebuilders has strengthened. Building permits printed another solid monthly result in March while building sentiment remains close to record levels.

Furthermore, we are getting further support from lumber and the fact that building stocks have deflated after accelerating in the end of 2017.

The overall picture is strengthening and I believe that builders will soon accelerate to the upside.

My core trade to play this trend is the ITB ETF to avoid single stock risk as I mentioned in my previous article.

I will keep you updated!

And as always...

... Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ITB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.