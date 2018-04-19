Supply Issues Creating A Windfall For Alcoa

Even at a forward multiple to EBITDA of less than 5x, Alcoa shares would still appear to have some upside.

Alcoa has meaningful idled capacity in both smelting and refining, but I expect management to be cautious given the long lead times and payback periods for such restarts.

While I liked Alcoa (AA) three months ago, and thought that the company could benefit from some supply curtailments, I didn’t expect the significant market disruptions that have pushed spot aluminum prices on the LME to over $2,528/mt (versus less than $2,100 in December). Now, though, the market is dealing with section 232 limitations, problems with the Alunorte facility, and U.S. sanctions against Russian producers, pushing the markets into more substantial supply deficits. Although Alcoa has had a good run over these last three months, and I don’t view it as a long-term holding, there may still be some worthwhile upside left at these levels.

A Good Quarter

Although Alcoa’s standalone performance sometimes feels secondary to the broader moves in the commodity markets, management at least did their part for the first quarter. Revenue rose more than 16%, with strong price realizations in both the aluminum (where revenue rose 17%) and the alumina (up 25%) businesses offsetting sluggish shipment growth (down 1% in aluminum and up 5% in alumina).

Segment-level EBITDA was okay relative to expectations, despite a modest miss in the alumina business, but management did well on corporate costs. That led to 18% reported growth in adjusted EBITDA (and about a half-point of margin expansion), beating the average estimate by almost 10%. At the segment level, EBITDA in the aluminum business declined 26%, while the alumina business saw 32% EBITDA growth. The bauxite business was flat with the prior year.

The Market Has Gotten Messy

The market was already expecting the U.S. to take action on aluminum imports through the section 232 mechanism, though the exemptions granted were perhaps a modest surprise. What was certainly not expected was the severe flooding in Brazil that impacted operations at Norsk Hydro’s (OTCQX:NHYDY) Alunorte alumina refinery. This facility is now operating at 50% capacity and likely to remain so through the year. With only about 50Mmt a year of alumina available in the market, the loss of 3Mmt is significant.

In addition, the market was not expecting the U.S. to impose sanctions on Russia that included Rusal. With Russia supplying about 14% of the unwrought aluminum exported to the U.S., this too is a meaningful disruption. Last and not least, smelter expansion projects in China appear to be encountering delays, leading to lower supply projections for the market.

All told, Alcoa management now expects the global alumina market to have a deficit of up to 1.1Mmt in 2018 (versus a prior expectation of a balanced market), while their expectations for the global aluminum deficit have increased by 300Kmt to 600Kmt to 1Mt.

As you might assume, expectations of greater supply deficits have led to higher effective prices for both aluminum and alumina than Alcoa management, not to mention the market, expected earlier this year. While management’s guidance suggests that they don’t expect these spot prices to last, they have increased their full-year LME aluminum price estimate by $100/mt to $2,300/mt (and their alumina estimate from $390 API to $500). If these current spot prices persist, though, it would appear that Alcoa is looking at around $40M in extra free cash flow for each week of these higher prices.

Decisions, Decisions…

With over 1Mmt of curtailed smelting capacity and over 2.5Mmt of curtailed refining capacity, Alcoa does have the option to bring capacity back online to take advantage of higher prices. It takes about 6-12 months to restart facilities, though, and the payback period is measured in years, so it is not a simple decision. Given management’s commitment to disciplined operations, I would be surprised if they restarted capacity – even though smelting costs are shifting higher in China due to environmental regulations, those smelters are still likely to expand, and the Alunorte issue should be resolved in 2019.

Instead, I think Alcoa will stick to its plan to return half of any excess cash above $1 billion to shareholders (with the other half going to liability reduction), perhaps in the form of a special dividend. The option value on that idle capacity is certainly worth watching, though, and there would be some tax advantages to restarting idled smelting capacity in Brazil. I’d also note that Alcoa wants to focus more on its upstream operations long term, and that might nudge them toward alumina refining restarts.

The Opportunity

While high aluminum prices create some new challenges for downstream operators like Arconic (ARNC) and Kaiser (KALU), it’s a great short-term opportunity for Alcoa to generate free cash flow. And, I think “short term” is the key. While the disruptions seen to date in the alumina and aluminum markets do underscore how sensitive they are to disruptions, I don’t believe that these prices are going to endure. That leads me to increase my EBITDA estimate for 2018 but also decrease my EBITDA multiple as I believe 2018 is more of a windfall situation for the company. Still, even with a new forward multiple that is one point below my prior multiple (from 5.75x to 4.75x), the shares still offer upside into the low $70s.

The Bottom Line

If ever there were a time for Alcoa to make hay while the sun shines, this is it. Between government policy actions, natural events, and operational issues in China, this is close to a perfect storm for the company’s lower-cost aluminum and alumina operations. I would again caution that this really isn’t a good candidate for a long-term holding, but there would appear to still be worthwhile upside at this point.

