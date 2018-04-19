Open Square Fund Q1 2018 Commentary (Part 2 Of 2)

We recently updated our oil thesis for 2018 and wanted to share some of our conclusions and thoughts as we begin the year. In this second of two articles (Part 1 is here), we'll provide more excerpts of our findings and some additional insights on valuation.

The market isn't dumb. It isn't inefficient and it often isn't wrong in the long-run, but in the short-run it can be willfully ignorant. Our society is rife with this attitude today because no one has time for deeper thinking. The loudest voices now garner the most attention and notoriety has supplanted intellectual credibility in social value. It's all about the tweets and the likes, followed by the quick takes, glib comments, and flippant one-liners. Today there seems to be a push towards abdicating sound judgement and long-term perspective for ease, simplicity, and the now. Detailed analysis is rejected as too time consuming; five bullet points are what we want because it has to be easy to be understandable. Case in point the recent debate over whether increasing tweets from 140 to 280 characters max would ruin Twitter; apparently double the "insights" halves the fun.

The financial industry isn't immune to this because we see Jim Cramer on one side of the spectrum and Bogleheads/index investors on the other. A five second blurb from Cramer coupled with button-mashing orchestra of sound affects can't be right, can it? On the other hand we have index investing, akin to shopping and buying everything on the same grocery list every month. In fact, the list says that the more expensive the item, the more of it you should buy. You wouldn't do that in your daily life, but it's now de rigueur in your financial life. Saving 1% on fees can't be more important than buying wisely can it?

With the undercurrent of index investing, price discovery is left by the way side. The larger companies now garner the most investments, driving prices higher, which in turn draws even more investments, and so on. A financial flywheel if there ever was one, giving larger tech stocks a tailwind to outperform. For the remaining active fund managers struggling to match their benchmarks, they're forced into crowded trades, overweighting the heavier tech names to juice lagging returns. This FOMO peloton (fear of missing out) soon morphs into a MOMO mob (momentum investing), and once MOMO dominates, the narrative controls. MOMO means stock prices can decouple from fundamentals because the rise or fall is based on group think and investor sentiment. A stock's "story" takes over, and today's social media platforms are the perfect mediums to spread the good word. Don't worry if you don't like what you're hearing because the staccato of tweets means another more palatable narrative is coming shortly.

The hyper-focus on a few stocks inevitably skews the allocation of capital. It pulls investment dollars from everything else, which means other investments will garner less attention and capital. Furthermore, it means that the market will shun investment themes that are harder to understand and more difficult to explain.

Energy stocks certainly face their own headwinds, but the above neglect exacerbates the downward pressure. Just as MOMO works on the upside, it can work on the downside as negative sentiment can drive prices below the fundamental floor. Yet, it's important to remember that the corollary of overvalued MOMO driven stocks is MOMO driven undervalued stocks. The multiple compression/expansion (i.e., what discount or premium another investor is willing to pay for your stock) is just a continuum. It may sink to the depths or soar to the sky, but over time it's tethered to fundamentals.

Willful ignorance can last only so long when the very item short is a basic commodity. We need oil. If inventory data continues to show declines, then prices must rise to encourage new supplies and dampen demand. As it does our companies will earn more and their fundamentals will improve. They'll then shed the negative sentiment and gain a tailwind of improving investor perception. Higher valuations can beget higher valuations and FOMO and MOMO can return to a long-dormant sector.

Our energy investments will eventually rise not because we're optimists or better bards, they'll rise because improving fundamentals will compel market participants to take notice. Once they notice, investor psychology will compel them to participate. Let's use California Resources Corporation (NYSEMKT:CRC) as a specific example.

House Hunting

As we noted in our Q2 2017 letter, our oil companies are admittedly call options on higher oil prices, some levered more than others, but all spread apart geographically, drilling for different types of oil in different plays and regions. We could certainly use anyone of our other names, Whiting Petroleum, Gear Energy, Centennial Resource Development, etc., but the effects of leverage are the same, it's merely the size of that leverage imbedded within each company.

Leverage comes in two forms, operational and financial, and the higher the oil price, the greater the economic impact of both. Let's take operational leverage first. Using CRC's mid-point guidance for 2018 and an assumed $62/barrel average realized price, we calculate that CRC will break-even on a free cash flow basis (i.e., no cash flow for shareholders).

If, however, oil prices rise to $72/barrel, almost all of the additional revenue falls to the bottom-line because costs wouldn't rise at the same rate. Free cash flow increases by approximately $225M. For our calculations, we're even assuming zero production growth and increasing expenses by 10% to account for service cost inflation. What about $82/barrel? ... $525M in free cash flow. Divide that by 46M shares outstanding, and CRC will generate almost $12/share in cash per year ... for a stock trading at $17/share. Now remember free cash flow is truly free. It's what's left for us common shareholders after long-term investments have been made (e.g., capex) and other investors have been paid (e.g., bondholders and preferred shareholders).

You may ask hold on, that's operating leverage, what about financial leverage? Sure if oil prices rise, oil companies will make a ton, but can CRC survive with so much debt? There's almost $4.9B of debt in this company, $4.5B if we net out the $0.4B of cash, so doesn't CRC run the risk of insolvency? While true, as we've previously said, it's not just the sheer magnitude of the debt that matters, but the cadence of the debt's maturity; meaning how long will CRC have before it must repay or refinance its debt? The longer it has, the more time it has to wait for higher oil prices. In this case, CRC's debt profile has improved dramatically over the past year.

CRC recently refinanced its debt and pushed off significant maturities until 2021 when $1B of debt will come due. Although $3.55B will come due in late-2022, CRC should be able to use its higher cash flows to refinance the loans if oil prices improve in the next few years.

If the above sounds confusing, we can analogize our CRC investment this way. To summarize, CRC is a company whose total enterprise value is approximately $5.3B, comprised of $4.5B of net debt and $0.8B of equity, generating zero free cash flow at $62/barrel oil. That's a bit like an investor buying into a rental property for $530,000 with an $80,000 down payment, which only breaks-even today after all expenses are paid.

Not a great investment, but what if this property sits in a "gentrifying" Bay Area neighborhood who's population and thirst for housing keeps climbing? Soon the demand for housing will outstrip supplies and we all know what happens to rents when housing supplies tighten. We may break-even on our property today (@ $62/barrel), but what if in a year that property returns $25K a year (@ $72/barrel) and then $53K a year (@ $82/barrel)? What would that property be worth then? More importantly, how much more would another investor be willing to pay for your $80K interest in the property if they can receive $53K a year? Multiples more. Not to mention the added premium when multiple investors clamor for the same house.

Thus, if the market believes that rising oil prices are here to stay and CRC's increased cash flows are sustainable, the underlying stock will almost certainly rise based on fundamentals alone, thereafter increasing investor demand means the stock should rerate. We know this because if there is one thing the market hates more than excess returns, it's the investors earning those returns. So when oil prices and the cash flows of our companies inflect, energy investors will find their shares bid up by a market suddenly wanting a taste.

Our mantra has consistently been "focus on what matters, focus on inventories." Our companies are price takers not price setters, and fundamentally the market will price oil based on supply, demand and inventory levels. As inventories tighten in 2018, we believe rising oil prices will cure all of our stocks' ails. For oil bulls, what matters in the larger picture isn't the day-to-day fluctuations of your portfolio, what matters is the world driving itself into an oil shortage.

Parting Thoughts

In the meantime, we'll include an excerpt of a recent article we wrote that touched upon how to think about our oil investments today vs. increasing oil prices. It includes some of the themes touched on above, but we think it bears repeating:

"We see a lot of hand-wringing lately and baggy eyes. Tired energy bulls with tired portfolios, people who are crying in unison. What just happened? How did an incredible December and January turn into a frightening February? Why aren't our stocks moving higher when the bulk of the oil data is telling us that the oil glut is disappearing (or has disappeared), or that our companies are posting "great" earnings results and paying at least lip service to shareholder returns? Why have the market gods forsaken oil bulls? Amidst the pleas and rhetorical questions, we have to chuckle - not because we enjoy watching the consternation and psychological pain of other investors, but because we believe this is the process. This is one of the most challenging parts of being a contrarian investor; having to personally reconcile what you see in the fundamental data with what you're seeing in your portfolios. That chasm can not only confound, but most importantly it can frustrate and tax investors because it's the difference between your expectations and reality. When those two don't meet, pain always follows ... . Collectively, the market currently believes that energy is an uninvestable sector. We could show you charts, but what's the point when we know it accounts for one of the smallest % of all time in the S&P ... . Why even bother with a dying industry like fossil fuels when obviously, electric vehicles and renewable energy will eventually displace such backward energy sources? Hence investors stubbornly refuse to even consider it. That intransigence, perhaps even caused by earlier traumatic portfolio losses, isn't easy to overcome, and can't be in today's environment. E&P stocks and their earnings have to be compelling before they become compelling, meaning there's nothing magical about $60/barrel. Who told you that $60/barrel was the magical price that would sprinkle gobs of free cash flow on our beleaguered oil companies? It's just not true. Those $60/barrel bulls are just as wrong as those who claimed that $45/barrel was the shale break-even price. It's not, and it wasn't. $60/barrel oil is really subsistence living. It's the minimum daily caloric intake for most E&Ps, nothing more and nothing less. When you ripple $60/barrel through various E&P financial models, it's akin to getting those calories by eating oatmeal; you may be full, but certainly not fulfilled ... you survive but never thrive, and no investor is willing to take market risks on an industry that just "maintains." So what does THIS mean?? Are we really doomed to wander this forest of lackluster performance and value traps? No, no because as they said in the Matrix, there is no spoon. $60/barrel is an illusion. It's a way station on our journey to higher oil prices. It's where we're hibernating for the winter, but it's by no means where we stop. We've said all along that oil won't stay at $40/barrel (few people believed), then we said it won't be at $45, $50, $55, and now $60 (and still few people believed), but it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter what the investment community believes right now, nor that we think oil prices should already be at $70-80/barrel today ... . What really matters is that oil is heading higher whether you believe it or not, and as it continues its climb, our caravan will begin to attract attention. As we cross from $60-65/barrel on higher we cross from the current "zombie company thesis" to "whoa that's what operating leverage looks like thesis." It's only then, when we cross that threshold in price and continue higher will investors be forced to recalibrate their models with... wait for it... higher oil prices, to finally see that magical free cash flow rain down like manna from the heavens. When they do, they'll finally grab their buckets to get their fill, only to see us standing there already. So worry oil bulls if you must, but do so rationally and in a measured way. Stay the course and stay patient ... your time will come." As always, we welcome your comments. If you would like to read more of our articles, please be sure to hit the "Follow" button above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRC, WLL, CDEV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.