GLD: Beware - The Inflation Plague!

All of the financial market turmoil this year has taken all the headlines away from gold and its lovely luster. But given the way this disconnects with the broader market correlations, it does not seem as though this can continue much longer. Everything from trade wars to rising inflation to stock market crashes has already been seen in 2018. This is exactly the type of environment in which precious metals assets tend to flourish, and we believe that it is essential to have access to these sectors through exchange-traded funds rather than physical assets. We are long SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) at current levels, and will view any prolonged dips from here as another buying opportunity. We like the added safety likely to be found in the traditional safe havens, and we will maintain this view as long as volatility readings remain near recent highs.

Investors already long the ETF have faced a dismal performance over the last five years. Year-to-date, volatility has been on the rise - and the ETF has risen by 3.3%. But this viewpoint almost masks the problem, as it is the longer-term investors who have really felt the pain. The ETF has actually declined 3.94% over the last half-decade in an environment where the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA: DIA), and the PowerShares NASDAQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) all posted record-setting gains. In other words, if you have been holding GLD over this period, you have been out in the cold.



US Interest Rate Chart: Trading Economics

With this in mind, there are two ways to interpret the long-term U.S. interest rates chart shown above. On the positive side of the equation, it can be argued that the low rate environment should be supportive for gold as a non-yielding asset. This makes instruments like GLD more attractive on a comparative basis. But the real question is whether or not the Federal Reserve will initiate a more aggressive stance on interest rate normalization of policy. Those long the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), or the PowerShares NASDAQ Trust (QQQ) would also falter if this turns out to be the case.

Consumer Price Index Chart: Trading Economics

But over the last five years, markets have broken with the conventional wisdom. GLD has remained weak throughout this period. Only recently have those trends have started to turn. Is it a coincidence that this has happened as consumer inflation has spiked?

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is the most commonly watched reading, as it shows the trends as they relate to the lives of most consumers. In the chart above, we can see that CPI levels have risen sharply since July 2017. If this continues, we could easily see another interest rate hike priced-into the current trading cycle. This would be a negative for gold that could infest precious metals investments like a plague!

Personal Consumption Expenditure Chart: Trading Economics

The Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) metric is generally classified as being the “most important” inflation gauge for the Federal Reserve. This report has shown an even starker rise since July 2017, and this should lead to continued speculation that the Fed could raise interest rates at a faster clip than previously expected. The combined effect of both these reports suggests that the potential inflation problem is a real thing, and it could erode the value of positions currently held in GLD.

UUP Chart Analysis: Dividend-Investments.com

On the other side of things, potential weakness in the U.S. dollar could turn those same market forces in the other direction. The key ETF to watch for developments in these areas is the PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish (NYSEARCA:UUP). The prospect of higher interest rates has done nothing to support the value of the U.S. dollar. The greenback has managed to avoid rallies even with rising values in the iPath S&P 500 VIX ST Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) and all of the geopolitical uncertainties tied to trade wars making safe haven assets more attractive. If we continue to see declines in the U.S. dollar, it will provide a nice tailwind for the precious metals ETFs.

GLD Chart Analysis: Dividend-Investments.com

From a chart perspective, GLD looks to be on the verge of a breakout - and this technical event corresponds nicely with the fundamental backdrop that is currently influencing prices in GLD. We are long at current levels and expect a break into the middle 130s before the end of this year.

What is your position on GLD? We look forward to reading your comments. Stay tuned to Dividend Investors and receive our next alerts by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of the page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.