DRIV: You're Better Off In A Tech ETF Instead

With the EV/AV industry in its infancy, there is virtually no pure play on the growth of this space. This fund ends up looking more like a broad tech ETF.

Electric and autonomous vehicles are the next big trend in the automotive industry. Electric car sales were up more than 25% in the U.S. in 2017 to a total of nearly 200,000 sold. This was accomplished in a year where overall vehicle sales were slightly down. EV sales still account for just over 1% of total vehicle sales, so the opportunity lying ahead for this industry is huge. Bloomberg New Energy Finance's annual Electric Vehicle Outlook report for 2017 includes this rosy forecast.

"The EV revolution is going to hit the car market even harder and faster than BNEF predicted a year ago. EVs are on track to accelerate to 54% of new car sales by 2040. Tumbling battery prices mean that EVs will have lower lifetime costs, and will be cheaper to buy, than internal combustion engine (NYSE:ICE) cars in most countries by 2025-29."

As Tesla (TSLA) and other larger automakers continue the development and production of their electric vehicle lines and the technology behind autonomous vehicles improves, this looks like a high growth area for years to come. That's the motivation behind the launch of the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV).

DRIV won't be the first ETF targeting the electric/autonomous vehicle space. In fact, it'll be the third, after the KraneShares Electric Vehicles & Future Mobility ETF (KARS) launch on January 18th and the Innovation Shares NextGen Vehicles & Technology ETF (EKAR) debut on February 13th. You could probably make the argument that the SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (XKST) was the first, but its objective reaches beyond just autonomous vehicles and into areas, such as drone technologies and transport optimization systems.

DRIV follows the Solactive Autonomous & Electric Vehicles Index, which uses artificial intelligence to identify and categorize companies with exposure to the following categories:

Electric Vehicles ("EV") - companies that produce electric/hybrid vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles/scooters, buses, and electric rail.

- companies that produce electric/hybrid vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles/scooters, buses, and electric rail. Electric Vehicle Components ("EVC") - companies that produce electric/hybrid vehicle components, including electric drivetrains, lithium-ion, and other types of electric batteries, and fuel cells. In addition, companies that produce the chemicals and raw materials that comprise these electric/hybrid vehicle components are eligible for inclusion.

- companies that produce electric/hybrid vehicle components, including electric drivetrains, lithium-ion, and other types of electric batteries, and fuel cells. In addition, companies that produce the chemicals and raw materials that comprise these electric/hybrid vehicle components are eligible for inclusion. Autonomous Vehicle Technology ("AVT") - companies that build autonomous vehicles and/or develop hardware and software that facilitates the development of autonomous vehicles, including sensors, mapping technology, artificial intelligence, advanced driver assistance systems, ride-share platforms, and network-connected services for transportation.

When constructing the index, Solactive uses a natural language processing algorithm to determine the level of exposure a company has to the EV/AV space. Each potential component is assigned a "segment score", which is verified by a review system to ensure accuracy. The final index is composed of 75 names - the highest ranking 15 companies in the EV segment, the highest ranking 30 companies in the EVC segment, and the highest ranking 30 companies in the AVT segment. The index is reconstituted every six months.

Of the fund's current top 10 holdings, just one is an automaker - Toyota (TM). The vast majority are involved in the tech space.

What I've said before related to blockchain ETFs can be applied here as well. DRIV is a tech ETF under the guise of being focused on EV/AV. Sure, each of the companies listed above is involved in this technology in some form or fashion, but how much of their bottom lines are really impacted by electric and driverless vehicles? The whole industry could drop off the edge of the earth tomorrow and it would probably barely register in this portfolio. Interestingly, Tesla, one of the few companies who would be materially impacted in that scenario, is only the 29th largest holding in this ETF.

To be fair, I don't think there's anything inherently wrong about DRIV's strategy. It is compiling a portfolio of companies who are building out a presence in this space, but it's so early in the game and the industry itself is so small that there's just no way to get a pure play on the growth in this area.

Comparing DRIV to the two existing ETFs in this area, it looks more like EKAR than KARS, both in portfolio composition and in strategy.

EKAR also uses a natural language processing algorithm to determine a company's exposure to and investment in this space. It holds a few more automakers in its top 15 than DRIV does, but nearly half of the funds' holdings and assets overlap between them. All three ETFs have expense ratios between 0.65% and 0.70%.

Other than DRIV being more tech ETF than anything, there are a couple other reasons why I'm skeptical of this fund's success.

First, DRIV is the third ETF to the party in this space and the track record of late arrivals becoming the big dog is pretty poor. Take, for example, the four blockchain ETFs.

BLOK Total Assets Under Management data by YCharts

All four of these funds debut within about one month of each other. BLOK and BLCN hit the market first and raked in assets right out of the gate. You could make the argument that BLOK's somewhat more recognizable ticker gave it a slight competitive advantage. LEGR debuted just days later and managed to accumulate less than 25% of what BLOK has. KOIN, the last of the funds to launch, has so far attracted only minimal interest.

Or you could take a look at the robotics ETFs. ROBO and BOTZ have both built ~$2.5 billion asset bases. Despite launching three years later, BOTZ was able to catch up because its launch coincided with the rally in robotics stocks. Granted, ROBT has only been around for two months, but it's been stuck at $10 million in total assets during a time when BOTZ has taken in more than $200 million.

Second, maybe there's just not a lot of investor interest in these products.

KARS Total Assets Under Management data by YCharts

KARS so far has only managed $28 million in total assets. EKAR is still stuck at $2.5 million in assets after two months in operation. In fairness, Global X is a bigger ETF brand name than either KraneShares or Innovation Shares and its history of creating and developing niche tech ETFs should help it grow DRIV, but right now, there's little to suggest that investors are ready to jump into EV/AV products.

Conclusion

For the record, I'm a big fan of Global X and their history of creating successful ETFs. I'm just skeptical that DRIV is going to catch on. This fund is mostly a tech fund right now, and I'd imagine that this trend will continue as the industry grows. Companies, such as Alphabet (GOOG) and Intel (INTC) and Micron (MU), are already involved, and I'd expect their presence to only increase as product demand and the underlying technology improves. At 0.68%, DRIV is too expensive for my liking. Investors would be better served buying a tech ETF, such as the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) and pay just 0.10% instead.

