The Saga Of A Bear Market In The Dollar And A Commodities Bull

The dollar is the world's reserve currency because governments around the globe view the U.S. currency as the most stable. The status of the dollar has led it to become the benchmark pricing mechanism for most raw materials. Over the years, an inverse relationship developed between the dollar and commodities prices. A strong and rising dollar tends to weigh on the prices of raw materials and is a bearish influence. However, when the greenback is moving to the downside, commodities prices typically strengthen going in the opposite direction.

Markets have been wild over the past few weeks across all asset classes. When it comes to raw material prices, many made significant bottoms in late 2015 and early 2016 even as the dollar continued to move higher against other world foreign exchange instruments. However, the dollar reached a peak during the very first week of 2017 and has been falling since. The dollar index futures contract is currently trading not far from the lowest level since 2014.

Recent trading patterns in markets reveal a bull market is underway in commodities and a bear market trend in the dollar. Each asset class compliments the other, and the direction of the U.S. currency has been at least partially responsible for the path of least resistance for many raw materials over recent days, weeks, and months.

The trend is lower in the greenback

The dollar index found its high in early 2017, and it cascaded lower throughout last year and into early 2018 hitting its most recent bottom on February 12.

As the weekly chart of the U.S. dollar index highlights, the index fell to a low of 88.15 in mid-February, which was 15.665 or just over 15% below the January 2017 peak in the U.S. currency. On the weekly pictorial, the two-month period of price consolidation where the index traded from the lows at just over 88 to highs at under 91 has caused price momentum to recover and it now is in a position where it can cross to the downside in neutral territory.

The index had declined to a level where momentum was in oversold territory, but the range trading has repaired that condition, which could lead to another leg down for the value of the dollar versus other leading world currencies. The dollar's fifteen-month bear market led to a consolidation close to the lows, and any attempts at a recovery have failed since the start of last year.

Meanwhile, the longer-term trend for the dollar index continues to look downright ugly. A continuation of the dollar bear is likely to be good news for commodities bulls over coming weeks and months given the historical inverse relationship.

Inning two of a seven-inning game

Over the past thirty three years, a pattern of price action developed in the dollar index, and if it continues, we could be in for another half-decade of lower lows in the U.S. currency.

As the quarterly chart illustrates, the dollar index has exhibited a pattern of seven years of bearish price action followed by nine years of bullish action over more than three decades. From 1985 to 1992, the dollar moved lower and then it rallied from 1992 through 2001. A bear market followed taking the greenback to lows in 2008, and the next nine-year period of appreciation ended in January 2017. If the pattern holds, the current bearish price action could last until 2024 meaning that we are only in the second inning of a seven-inning game when it comes to the downward trajectory of the U.S. currency.

The bellwether commodities are signaling higher

While the dollar index began its descent in early 2017, commodities prices found bottoms in late 2015 and early 2016 and have continued to post gains in 2018 as an asset class. Crude oil found its low at $26.05 in February 2016, and the energy commodity recently moved to the highest price since 2014 at $69.55 per barrel on April 19. Copper fell to lows of $1.9355 per pound in January 2016, and it traded to highs of $3.3220 in late December and remains above the $3.10 per pound level as of April 19.

The prices of many other industrial metals and minerals have also moved to the upside since early 2016. Gold, the metal that has properties as both a commodity and a currency found its nadir in late 2015 at $1046.20 per ounce and was at around the $1347 level on April 19.

Meanwhile, two commodities have traded to new all-time highs in 2018. Palladium moved to highs of $1133 per ounce in January of this year surpassing the 2001 previous high. After a correction to below the $900 level over recent weeks, palladium is back above the $1000 per ounce level. At the start of 2016, the price of palladium found a low at $451.50 per ounce. The most recent new record high in a commodity was in lumber, which traded at $554.80 per 1,000 board feet on April 19. Lumber has been in bullish mode since September 2015 when the price hit its low at $214.40, and the price has exploded to the upside.

Many other commodities have moved appreciably higher since late 2015 and early 2016. The current trend in the dollar could mean that we are in for higher highs in the raw materials sector in the days, weeks, months, and possibly years to come.

Agricultural commodities are all about demand

Agricultural commodities are also sensitive to the path of least resistance for the dollar. However, weather and annual crop levels trump the influence of the currency when it comes to their price direction. Drought conditions in 2008 and 2012 lifted the prices of grains to all-time highs. However, five consecutive years of bumper crops, which resulted in ample supplies to feed the world from 2013-2017 depressed prices of corn, wheat, soybeans, and many other agricultural products.

Meanwhile, soft commodities like sugar, coffee, and others have been under pressure as weather conditions have supported production that increased inventories and created gluts in some of the soft commodities over recent months and years.

Supplies have been responsible for bearish price action in many agricultural commodities. However, the demand side of the fundamental equation is telling us that the next time weather and growing conditions are not ideal, and production is below record levels, we could see explosive moves when it comes to the prices of many of these products. In Q1, the global population rose by 19 million. Since 2000, the number of people in the world has grown from 6 to 7.467 billion.

Over eighteen years, there are an additional 1.467 billion mouths to feed, which means that the world has become addicted to bumper crops. The pressure from the demand side of the fundamental equation at a time when the dollar could be in a long-term downtrend could lead to significant price increases if weather conditions do not cooperate and create the sixth straight year of bumper crops in 2018. Moreover, most of the grains and soft commodities display patterns of higher lows over the past two decades, which is likely that result of demand pressures on prices even during years when supplies have been abundant.

Central banks continue to ignore signs of inflationary pressures

The U.S. central bank began to hike rates in December 2015, and in March 2018 the Fed acted for the sixth time to raise the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points. The current level of the short-term rate is at around the 1.50% level. At their meeting, the Fed stated that they would continue on a gradual course of rate hikes with at least two more expected before the end of this year, which would put the rate at 2-2.25%.

While the market has focused on rate hikes as hawkish monetary policy, compared to rates seen in the 1970's, 1980's and 1990's, the current level of short and long-term interest rates in the U.S. remain at historically low levels. I took my first mortgage in the 1980's, and the rate was above the 12% level. Today, thirty-year mortgages are around the 4.625% level.

The U.S. pivoted from accommodative to hawkish monetary policy in late 2015. However, European short-term rates remain at negative 40 basis points, and capital is both historically and artificially cheap as the ECB has not responded to improving economic conditions. Cheap capital continues to be the norm, rather than the exception with rates around the world at low levels. It is likely that a decade of accommodation by the world's central banks comes at a price and that bill could be a resurgence of inflationary pressures.

Inflation eats away at the value of money and makes raw material prices increase. When it comes to many of the commodities that are essential products for people all over the globe, we have witnessed significant price appreciation since late 2015, and early 2016 and the trend of the U.S. dollar could continue to fuel gains in the raw material markets in the coming months and years.

Interestingly, the widening rate differentials between the U.S. and euro currencies has done nothing to provide support to the U.S. currency. Rate differentials are typically the most significant factor when it comes to the path of least resistance of one currency when compared to another. The euro makes up around 57% of the dollar index, but the path of the dollar-euro relationship has not reflected the environment of rising rates in the U.S. and static rates in negative territory in Europe. I believe that the ECB is ignoring the potentially devastating impact of inflation and that the Fed is underestimating the rise of the economic condition.

The current economic landscape with interest rates at low levels and the dollar near its recent low and threatening to move to the downside in a long-term bearish trend is highly supportive for the prices of commodities over coming months.

The iShares S&P Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) has 1.44 billion in net assets and trades around 626,000 shares each day. Since 2006, it has traded in a range from $12.03 to $76.58. The low came in early 2016 corresponding to the bottom in many commodities prices. At $17.38 per share on Thursday, April 19, the market vehicle that holds positions in a myriad of commodities futures contracts is around $5 per share off its low and almost $60 off its high. If commodities prices continue to gain in an environment of a bearish trend in the dollar and rising inflationary pressures in the world, the GSG is likely to move significantly higher in the months and years ahead.

The dollar index could continue to fall until 2024, which means consumers around the world could be paying a lot more for commodities staples in the years ahead.

