TC PipeLines: The Worst-Performing MLP Since The FERC Decision

We explain what ails the stock and why the market has most likely overshot.

FERC Bombs Away

Since the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) announcement, MLPs crashed but in general stabilized soon after. With one exception, TC PipeLines (TCP).

TCP data by YCharts

While we entered with recommendations on Enbridge (ENB), Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) and even Enbridge Energy Management LLC (EEQ) after the initial selloff, we stood aside on TCP. We explain why we did so and why we think the stock now is not without upside potential.

First Uncertainty

TCP is a large MLP which gets drop-down projects from its general partner TransCanada Corporation (TRP). It has ownership of 8 pipelines across the United States.

Source: TCP

With all assets under FERC regulation as stated by the company itself, the apparent fear was a large hit to its revenue base due to inability to collect taxes based on FERC ruling.

Second Uncertainty

While TCP has delivered great cash distribution growth over the years, the current distribution is highly powered by the Bison Pipeline.

This pipeline extends from a location near Gillette, Wyoming to Northern 100 percent (Bison) Border’s pipeline system in North Dakota. Bison can transport natural gas from the Powder River Basin to Midwest markets.

Natural gas on Bison is currently not flowing as a result of a change in demand for its services. There can be no assurance that we will be able to replace Bison’s existing contracts and maintain its current revenues which could significantly reduce our earnings and cash flows. Natural gas on Bison is currently not flowing in response to the relative cost advantage of WCSB – and Bakken-sourced gas versus Rockies production. Bison has not experienced a decrease in its revenue as it is fully contracted on a ship-or-pay basis through January of 2021. However, we may not be able to renew or contract for this capacity if this market condition continues to persist. While we are currently working on other strategic alternatives to maximize the value of this asset which include discussions with producers in the area to determine the best use for Bison, including if the asset can be reversed, redirected or repurposed, there is a risk that options available at this time will not bring back the same level of revenue Bison currently generates. More importantly, Bison’s revenues comprise approximately 19 percent of our consolidated revenues and if we are unsuccessful in securing contracts for Bison in the future or the options available to us do no materialize, there could be a significant reduction in our earnings and cash flows and ultimately, an impairment on Bison’s long lived assets.

Impairment and repurposing of 17% of the asset base is not trivial, even if it appears that that might not happen immediately.

Why the market may have gone a tad too far

About half of TCP's contracts are non-recourse as in where there is zero room to drop the price down.

Given both the timing for FERC to issue a final order(s) and the potential subsequent preparation of rate cases and/or settlements with customers, the Partnership does not anticipate any material financial impacts to its natural gas pipeline cost of service rates to take effect in the near-term as a result of the revised FERC tax policy. Notwithstanding the uncertainty around the timing for any direct action to any one pipeline following the implementation of the final order(s), we believe that any future impacts would only take effect prospectively upon the completion or settlement of a rate case, including those that may be initiated by the FERC or customers. Under existing settlements, our pipelines have no requirement for a rate case proceeding until 2022. In the event of a rate case, all cost of service framework components would be taken into consideration, which may act to offset a portion of any impacts related to the new FERC policy. We believe that the FERC’s actions will not substantively impact negotiated or non-recourse rates. It is important to note that in 2017, about 45 percent of the Partnership’s revenues came from non-recourse rate contracts. The remaining approximately 55 percent of natural gas pipeline revenues were derived from cost of service-based rates which would be subject to tax recovery disallowance. We note that this percentage of negotiated or non-recourse revenue is set to climb to over 50 percent as the Partnership’s growth projects come on line between now and 2020.

Even in the rest of contracts, a drop down in rates would require a rate case and as TCP is not charging the maximum rate allowable, its rates would not fall to the same extent. Based on this we assume a worst case impact of about 10%-12% of distributable cash flow (DCF) to TCP based on the FERC decision.

The second uncertainty is a non-factor till 2021, however should TCP get a plan approved to repurpose the pipeline, it is possible that the work will start prior to 2021 and hence the revenues would stop prior to 2021.

We did model what is likely to happen to DCF from 2019 onwards and covering the current distribution of $4 will likely be hard as TCP would likely like to save some cash for the repurposing of Bison pipeline.

Nonetheless we see a worst case of $2.70 distribution being sustainable over the long run. This would most likely happen in 2019 after TCP gets more clarity on the FERC cases and in the interim investors would get paid more.

Conclusion

Based on those DCF numbers it is hard to make a downside case for the stock. The company has definite standalone merit at the current price. Even more likely though is a roll-up into TRP as we have proposed for EEQ and EEP (into ENB). For now, TCP has become a broken tool and is very unlikely to provide capital access to TRP like it did in the past. Acquiring TCP is likely going to be the best option for TRP in the absence of very favourable FERC rulings and an excellent plan for Bison. We think this roll-up would happen at about a 15% premium to current prices, in a worst case scenario. TRP would have to offer some premium at the very least as it would be able to keep the current rate structure (since it is a corporation). Getting TRP stock in the transaction would also be a good outcome as that stock is also undervalued in our opinion.

We have not recommended buying TCP in our subscriber service, Wheel of Fortune, as we find plenty others where the risk-reward was better suited. That said, we would not dissuade anyone from owning this at the current price either.

About Wheel of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune is a leading and comprehensive marketplace service, dedicated to picking the best risk-adjusted opportunities in stocks, bonds, ETFs and CEFs. We look for securities from an income and capital appreciation standpoint and focus primarily on managing risk in trades. We use options frequently to minimize risk and enhance returns.

We invite readers to have a closer look at our investment strategy and our best current picks. For more information, click here.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EEQ, ENB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.