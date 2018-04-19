Paratek Offers Bears Another Reason To Sell

What is the reason for this appetite and what does this mean for long-term shareholders?

Biotechs can never get enough cash. After having surprised its investors in January with an equity raise deemed unnecessary by many, yesterday Paratek (PRTK) shocked its investors again: The company will give some of its private investors a nice sweetheart deal by selling them now, at a ridiculously low market valuation, up to $165m of converts. As a reaction the stock crashed 15%.

Converts are tricky instruments: On the one hand they avoid immediate dilution and interest is generally relatively low. So they are apparently cheap money for the issuer, but if the conversion price is reached or the stock goes much higher, they become either very expensive or lead to the same dilution as an equity raise at the same price.

There is even an unpleasant second-order effect of converts, which is related to short sales. Usually a short seller's biggest risk is a short squeeze, i.e. having to buy back the stock at a much higher price when everybody else is trying to get back in as well. If converts are available, they offer cheap insurance against this risk: Buy the convert, short the stock and if it goes up you can still convert your notes. In the meantime you even cash in interest payments.

Importantly, this will not be possible with these notes. They will be offered privately and the buyers won't be able to trade neither these notes, nor potentially converted shares. So at least the convert issuance doesn't help short sellers.

So why is the market freaking out?

After all, the converts have been issued at a robust premium to the current stock price: The conversion price is $15.90.

Yet $16 is where the stock traded only a short time ago. The antibiotics sector has taken a severe beating recently, it is absolutely unloved, nobody trusts Paratek's internal sales projections. So why issue equity or sell a convert now? Even if you effectively manage to issue shares at a premium to current market prices, why should this be a good deal, if you don't need the money and even the premium price is far below intrinsic value (as implied by your own sales projections)?

According to a just issued form 8-K,

"Based on information currently available, management estimates the Company’s (i) cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and (ii) gross current and long-term debt obligations as of March 31, 2018 to be approximately $184.3 million and $60.0 million, respectively. The Company also estimates that as of March 31, 2018, (a) it had outstanding approximately 31,443,149 shares of its common stock and (b) approximately 5,982,275 shares of its common stock subject to outstanding stock options, restricted stock units and warrants."

So Paratek apparently had sufficient cash to fund its operations. Assuming all notes will be sold, the converts would add roughly 10m shares (if converted, i.e. assuming the share price rises above $15.90) to the current total of ~38m. The company will have ~$340m of cash and only $60m of debt.

Viewed differently, ignoring the potential dilution and adding the corresponding debt, Paratek will have $220m of debt and 38m fully diluted shares.

Some might argue that this convert is not exactly a sign of management confidence in omadacycline's approval and success. Otherwise PRTK would have waited until after approval to get a better deal. I'm not so sure about this interpretation. It appears that convert investors will only have the option to convert into shares, while Paratek may decide to redeem the notes for cash as well. We will need to see the precise indenture of course, but if there really are no special redemption rights in the event of non-approval or a slow sales ramp, the convert investors are certainly betting on a bright future and are in the same boat with common shareholders.

The large cash hoard also removes the concerns related to the Hercules debt repayment schedule. Effectively, without sufficient cash on hand, if the upcoming AdCom went awry and omadacycline was not approved at all or not immediately, Paratek would face the ugly situation of having to pay back its current debt immediately and zero chances to raise cash at favorable terms. So, even if there were problems with the FDA, this convert is a cheap way to buy insurance against any issues with creditors that may arise in such a situation. It obviously also means that Hercules and the convert owners, in theory, could take over the company on the cheap if omadacycline failed. It will be interesting to see if the converts will come with early redemption rights related to certain events. Nothing like this has been mentioned in the press release, so I would guess this won't be the case.

If there will be special rights, other long-term investors will have every reason to be upset. First of all, Paratek has almost always diluted its shareholders after the stock had taken a beating, which was very good for institutional participants in those offerings. Even worse, while the equity raises almost always provided at least a short window where other investors could add to their stakes at similarly low prices, in this case there is no way to get the same deal as those private investors. The convert gives them the chance to profit from the upside north of the conversion price while cashing in interest payments of 4.75% and enjoying protection of principal.

Finally, this deal means that there is certainly no large upfront payment or sarecycline sale in sight - which is disappointing. Although we should also consider that PRTK effectively strengthens its bargaining position by protecting its balance sheet and might get a better deal this way.

The convert issuance also makes a near-term sale of the company very unlikely. Hence, current investors face a long period of uncertainty (AdCom, approval risks, UTI trial risks and costs, launch and execution risks and costs, maybe even more dilution) and this comes while antibiotics are the most unloved biotech sector overall. It is effectively hard to imagine lots of buyers stepping in.

On the other hand, as long as the stock is down, the converts will just be cheap money - which should mitigate any sell-off at some point.

Even for super-bears it should be hard to argue that omadacycline and sarecycline are worth less than $300m combined. So, if you want to factor in full dilution from the converts, together with its net cash the company would be worth $580m or $12 per share. If you want to factor in debt, but no dilution at this point, it is worth $420m or $11 per share.

This would reflect a super-bearish valuation in my opinion and should represent the absolute bottom. That said, Mr. Market can drive shares obviously everywhere in the short term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRTK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.