All Warfare Is Based On Deception, I Don't Believe Intel's Discrete Gaming GPU

Intel has reduced cash reserves and has loaded up new debt. Intel also has imminent China troubles. It can't waste money doing another Larrabee experiment.

However, Intel’s lack of experience in modern GPU designs convinced me that this rumor is just Intel making a deceptive move to confuse its rivals, AMD and Nvidia.

There are obvious long-term economic benefits from disrupting the duopoly of Nvidia and AMD over discrete gaming video cards.

Last week, TechRadar disseminated a new rumor that Intel is reportedly expanding its GPU development to include making video cards for high-end gaming.

I am an avid disciple of Sun Tzu. I therefore conclude that the rumor of Intel (INTC) working on developing consumer discrete video cards is Intel practicing Sun Tzu’s recommendation that ‘All Warfare Is Based On Deception’. My takeaway is that Intel is trying to be clever and using the stick or carrot approach to make Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) more pliable over future GPU (graphics processing units) chips supply contracts.

By hinting a vaporware rumor that it is building a discrete gaming GPU, AMD might become nervous and be more willing to charge lower fees for its Vega M GPU chips. Intel is using Vega M chips on-package along with some of its CPUs.

I now want to start my own rumor. It is believable that Intel is working on improving its AMD Vega GPU+ Intel CPU on-package design to include more processor models. AMD-supplied Radeon X Vega M GPU chips are only available now in select Intel 8 th Generation Core i7 processors.

I speculate that Intel is trying to convince AMD to allow use of Vega M chips on cheaper Core i3 and Core i5 processors. A $150 core i3 CPU on-package with 2GB of HBM (high bandwidth memory) and the latest Vega M GPU can already be considered as a high-end gaming processor.

I do not believe Raja Koduri’s team is actually working on a discrete gaming video card design. Yes, Koduri knows how to design/build discrete GPUs. However, AMD never announced that it licensed its Radeon GPU IP to Intel. Nvidia (NVDA) also did not announce last year that it renewed its cross-licensing agreement covering Intel’s integrated GPU design. I might be wrong, but I do not believe Intel has the right patents/IP, expertise, and the hardware/software engineers to create a discrete GPU which can compete with AMD’s flagship Vega or Nvidia’s Volta GPUs.

Intel tried before to build its own discrete GPUs. However, the last attempt was a disaster. After realizing how terrible it was, Intel killed its Larrabee discrete general-purpose GPU co-processor product in 2009. If Intel could not build a decent general purpose GPU nine years ago, we cannot safely assume now that it can create a competent gaming GPU. Sad but true, Intel only excels in creating amazing x86/x64 desktop/server processors and NAND flash memory products.

Furthermore, Intel already profits from the $30 billion/year PC gaming hardware business by having the best high-end gaming CPUs and NAND flash storage products. It doesn’t need the unnecessary nuisance of competing against Nvidia’s high-end Pascal and Volta GPUs.

Why This New Rumor Is Really Unbelievable

The previous rumor before was that Intel was only working on creating datacenter discrete GPUs for video streaming. Common sense should convince you that designing a high-end gaming GPU is far more complicated than making a simple GPU for accelerating online video streaming or parallel computing tasks. Intel developing its own discrete GPU for high-end gamers will take years and probably costs billions of dollars.

Like it or not, Intel cannot afford to waste money and time developing its own discrete high-end gaming GPUs from scratch. Let us not forget that Intel took on a lot of new debt when it paid handsomely to own Mobileye and Altera. My suspicion is that Intel’s recent sale of Wind River subsidiary was to help it raise cash. Mobileye’s FY 2017 revenue was only$358 million. Intel paid$15.3 billion to acquire 84% of Mobileye. I doubt it if Mobileye can hit $1 billion annual revenue in 3 years’ time.

Intel’s long-term debt ballooned from $13.16 billion in 2013 to $25.03 billion last year. Intel also ended 2017 with total current liabilities of $17.42 billion. Intel now only has $14 billion in cash & short-term investments. Intel has no compelling reason gambling on making its own discrete gaming GPUs. Intel can save money and time by just buying Radeon RX Vega GPU chips from AMD.

Intel cannot afford experimenting on discrete gaming video cards now that its lucrative China market is threatened by Trump’s trade warmongering. Trump’s macho posturing against hardliner Chinese communist leaders might eventually result higher import duties on Intel products in China.

China is the country that contributes the most to Intel’s annual revenue. China sales contributed $14.8 billion to Intel’s coffers last year. If Trump doesn't mellow down, China’s authoritarian rulers could impose painful higher tariffs on Intel’s server and desktop processors.

The risk of Intel processors becoming more expensive inside China is that it could compel customers to buy more affordable AMD processors.

Making A Discrete GPU Is Feasible, Winning The Industry Support Is Not Easy

Given enough time and lots of money on R&D and talent hiring, Intel could come up with a decent discrete GPU. Unfortunately, the gaming community and developers are not going to be easily convinced to support rookie Intel gaming video cards. Without the backing of game programmers/developers and game engine owners, Intel's discrete GPUs won’t be optimized to compete properly against Radeon or GeForce high-end GPUs.

Building a GPU product doesn’t end in the hardware. Nvidia and AMD continuously invest a lot in software development to make sure their GPU hardware can keep up with the ever-increasing demand of modern PC/console games. Below is a screenshot of the many GPU-related software technologies that Nvidia had to nurture just to make gamers and content creators happy and productive.

Intel will have to spend more money building equivalent technologies to Nvidia’s SLI, PhysX, and CUDA technology. It will likely take years and billions of dollars again to build a growing software ecosystem around Intel’s rumored discrete gaming GPU.

AMD and Nvida Will Never License Their IP For Intel To Build Discrete GPUs

I will only approve of an Intel discrete gaming GPU if AMD or Nvidia supplies the chip and/or licenses their GPU intellectual property. Unfortunately, AMD and Nvidia will be shooting themselves in the head if they license Intel to build its own discrete GPUs based on their Radeon/GeForce platforms/patents.

Unlike fabless AMD and Nvidia, Intel has the foundries to quickly/efficiently produce its own licensed versions of a Radeon Vega or GeForce Pascal high-end GPU. It will be suicide for AMD and Nvidia if they allow Intel to threaten their duopoly on discrete GPUs.

At best, I believe Intel can only become a long-term customer of GPU chips made by AMD/Nvidia. Intel could probably bully and beat the current leading third-party manufacturers of video cards. An Intel-branded video card with Radeon RX GPU chip can certainly compete against products made by Asus, Sapphire, EVGA, or Zotac.

However, this scenario also poses risk. The top third-party assemblers/vendors of gaming video cards are also long-time customers of Intel processors/chipsets. Leading PC vendor Asus is not going to be happy if Intel starts muscling in on consumer video cards. MSI, Gigabyte, and Zotac are PC vendors are likely long-term buyers of Intel processors. I do not think Mr. Krzanich will risk infuriating its loyal PC processor customers just to build a discrete gaming GPU card.

The Best Video Card Manufacturers

Final Words

Intel has no urgent need to spend billions of dollars to make its own discrete gaming GPU design. The money could be used instead on improving and fast-tracking its 7nm CPU designs. I repeat, all warfare is based on deception. The rumor is not true. My takeaway is Intel is merely trying to arm-twist AMD to be more friendly.

Just in case I am wrong about Intel building its own discrete GPU, I will still dump majority of our INTC position if the current management attempts another Larrabee-derived GPU product.

Intel’s tested and true revenue generators are desktop and server processors. It doesn’t need GPU products to keep it ahead of AMD or Nvidia. The PC processor business contributes $34 billion to Intel’s annual revenue. This segment alone is a larger business opportunity than the total $30 billion/year PC gaming hardware & peripherals market.

