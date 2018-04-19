Wingstop: Unstoppable Growth

Wingstop (WING) is experiencing strong upward share price momentum as its fundamental growth continues. After consolidating the last few months, WING's share price is resuming its trend higher on improving growth prospects. Management is seeing strong traction in digital sales, also benefiting from a recently successful marketing campaign, as well as impressive international expansion. With fundamentals leading its share price higher, I am buying stock in this momentum story.

Price Action

WING's share price has risen significantly in recent years, but maintains a solid trend higher as its fundamental operations further improve. The company is on a strong growth trajectory, which is being reflected in investor sentiment. Although the U.S. restaurant space is traditionally low margin, and difficult for investors to profit from, WING looks to be an exception.

The company has a strong advertising campaign and digital growth, allowing it to gain traction globally. Its share price recently broke out higher above $49, which had acted as a strong level of resistance the last few months. I am buying shares in the name as its growth trajectory looks to continue.





Fundamental Narrative

Despite an increasingly difficult operating environment over the last few years, WING is showing impressive growth, increasing investor optimism, and leading to share price gains. Over the last year, the company achieved a 13.5% unit growth rate with 1,133 Wingstop restaurants worldwide, according to management. Additionally, WING recorded its 14th year of positive same-store sales growth, achieving a $1 billion milestone in system wide sales.

Difficulty came as the company started last year with a negative trend in domestic same-store sales, which was ultimately offset due to the launch of its national advertising campaign last February. The national advertising campaign drove brand awareness throughout the year, leading domestic same-store sales growth to accelerate throughout the year with a 5.2% increase in the fourth quarter. This resulted in same-store sales growth of 2.6% for the full year, according to management.

The key to further growth for the company lies in national advertising, digital expansion, delivery, as well as international development. Stated earlier, the launch of its national advertising campaign immediately after the Super Bowl in February 2017 was narrowly focused on brand building. Instead of attempting a big splash, the national advertising program was designed to provide a steady presence on television, while they built brand awareness, according to its earnings call.

Its advertising campaign was on television for 26 weeks at a cadence of two to three weeks on and two to three weeks off. Management believes that its national advertising campaign delivered what they wanted, steady improvement in same-store sales growth throughout the year. With the 14% growth in system-wide sales in 2017, WING has more advertising dollars to spend in 2018. By focusing on aided and unaided brand awareness they still have room for growth as compared to other national brands.

Moreover, its online sales made up 22.7% of total sales last quarter, up from 21.5% in the quarter before that. Approximately 67% of its domestic restaurants are generating 20% or more of their sales online, up from just 45% the previous year. WING's expansion of digital sales provides a $5 higher average check, and with nearly half of its orders still coming in over the phone currently, management believes that there remains a significant opportunity for conversion to digital.

Technological innovation is a core feature fueling WING's digital growth. The company was one of the first to launch [SPOT] technology through both Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR) messaging, as well as customized ordering through Amazon's (AMZN) Alexa. More recently, WING joined a select group of brands in the launch of GM’s OnStar marketplace, meaning customers can order Wingstop from their car. The company's digital strategy is aimed at meeting its digital customers wherever they are, while create a highly efficient experience from when the order is placed, through receiving their order, according to its earnings call. With the level of growth the company is currently seeing, it looks as if its new technology push is gaining traction.

International growth is also a key tenant of WING's long-term growth plan. The basis of its international development strategy is centered around chicken being the most highly consumed protein around the world and the broad appeal and adaptability of its menu and flavors. They are experiencing early success in its emerging international business, which is providing confidence in its international development strategy. WING ended 2017 with 106 Wingstop locations in eight international markets. They also have a pipeline of sold development agreements for almost 600 additional international Wingstop restaurants. International same-store sales rose 9.9% in 2017, its sixth consecutive year of growth, according to its earnings call. The momentum in same-store sales growth continues to improve, with strong sales to investment ratios in its international markets.

Input costs also rose over the last few years, but management believes the headwind is largely over, allowing for future improved bottom-line growth. Chicken wing prices peaked in the third quarter of 2017, and have since declined rather dramatically, according to its earnings call. Management believes this is due to restaurants and other concepts exiting this product as well as frozen stock inventories rising back to normal historical levels. This positions 2018 for more favorable wing outlook as compared to the inflationary 2017.

Despite headwinds to P&L with high wing inflation in its company-owned restaurants, WING was still able to increase adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS in 2017 by 18.3% and 27.6% respectively over the prior year. This is leading to strong cash flow generation, which allowed the company to reward shareholders, as its board of directors initiated a quarterly dividend targeted at 40% of free cash flow.

Below is a chart of the company's revenue and earnings per share over the last few years. Although EPS has ebbed and flowed, its general trend has been significantly higher, tracking the strength in top-line growth. WING's business model and concept is gaining momentum, leading to increasing investor sentiment, which should further drive its share price higher in coming years.

Conclusion

