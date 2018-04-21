A 15% Yield With A Discounted Buyout Backdoor

The target company is extremely undervalued - price/book of .17 and a price/DCF of just .72X.

We went wandering down the back alleyways of MLP land this week and came across another very interesting buyout deal.

Southcross Energy Partners LP (SXE), a smaller midstream LP, is being acquired by American Midstream Partners LP (AMID). The deal is supposed to close in Q2 '18, relatively soon. The buyout already has been approved by SXE's common unitholders.

"Public unitholders of SXE will receive 0.160 AMID common units for each SXE common unit in a unit-for-unit merger, which is anticipated to have minimal, if any, tax recognition for such unitholders." (Source: AMID site)

There's currently a discount available for AMID via buying SXE units, which have a conversion factor of 6.25X into AMID units, post buyout.

At today's price of $1.72 for SXE, this equals a $10.75 price for AMID, which is 7.33% discount:

This $10.75 discount current conversion price gives you a whopper of a yield, at 15.35%, and some upside potential. However, you won't receive the upcoming distribution from AMID, unless the deal somehow gets closed by next Friday, 4/27/18, AMID's next ex-dividend date.

AMID pays in the usual MLP Feb/May/Aug/Nov cycle, so, as an SXE converted AMID unitholder, your first payout wouldn't be until ~8/3/18. AMID'S management is targeting 1.1x distribution coverage post-buyout. Unitholders get a K-1 at tax time.

Transformation:

Deal highlights - Among many other positive attributes, AMID's management sees this deal as being immediately accretive to AMID's distributable cash flow.

(Source: AMID site)

This makes sense - SXE used to pay $.40/unit quarterly but eliminated its payout in February 2016. However, SXE generated $2.39/unit in DCF in 2017. Add this to AMID's $1.75/unit generated in 2017, and it gives you $4.14/unit vs. AMID's total distributions/unit of $1.65 in 2017.

These numbers won't be exactly the same in 2018, but that big cushion certainly gives management a lot of leeway moving forward and makes us believe that AMID should be able to at least maintain its current $.4125 quarterly payout and ultimately increase it, if the market rewards the company's transformation efforts and bids up AMID's price/unit.

AMID's management has been selling off non-core assets but has made a series of acquisitions in order to transform the company into a more stable cash flow model.

(Source: AMID site)

The downside to this is that, as with any ongoing divestiture and acquisition process, the company will experience negative growth for a certain period, as it loses the earnings of sold assets, before the new assets start contributing to earnings. This is what happened in 2017:

Take a look at SXE's current valuations - they're the lowest we've ever seen in the midstream space - a price/DCF of just .72, a price/book of .17, and a price/sales of just .13.

It's easy to see why AMID management went after this deal:

The other plus about buying SXE at ~$1.72 (which equals a post-buyout conversion discounted price of $10.75) is that your cost is under analysts' lowest price target for AMID, of $11.00. AMID is currently 26.47% below analysts' average price target of $14.67.

Debt Leverage: AMID's 2017 10K states that, as of 12/31/17, AMID's total leverage ratio was 5.23X. However, we came up with a higher figure of 6.8X. One of the distinctions that management makes is not counting non-recourse debt in its presentations - they refer to "compliance leverage":

(Source: AMID 2017 10-K)

We put together a table which compares our figures with AMID's post-buyout projections. Management is targeting 4.5X debt leverage and $300M in EBITDA after the buyout, with a goal of reaching 3.5X within 18 months. This implies that they won't be taking on more debt, and that EBITDA should ramp up to ~$385M within 18 months.

We rate SXE a buy, based upon the current buyout discount price, its very low valuations, and the upcoming, post-buyout yield, which will be well-covered. An additional plus is that a veteran energy investing firm with deep pockets, Arclight Partners, owns a ~27% of AMID's units.

(Source: NASDAQ)

(All images by Double Dividend Stocks, unless otherwise noted.)

