This Chinese Social Media Company Deserves A Double Like

At the moment this wonderful company is available for a good price, but this may not last.

YY Inc (YY) appears to be a wonderful company available at a price that seems too good to last. It has both excellent financials and growth prospects. The company is debt free and generating cash with strong margins. It is also growing rapidly in an industry with bright prospects. The upcoming US listing of its subsidiary Huya (HUYA) is likely to make YY's value more obvious to the market.

You probably have not heard of YY Inc unless you like watching Chinese social streaming (i.e., sites like Facebook Live or Periscope) or game streaming (i.e., sites like like Twitch), but its market cap is over $5 billion.

Financials

YY first came to my attention when I was screening for companies with little (<10%) long-term debt to assets and good (>20%) net margins. This simple screen significantly reduces the potential investment universe so is a frequent starting point for me.

Note: YY reports in Renminbi, so movements in the exchange rate will impact USD-denominated results but not the underlying business. To provide a more accurate financial picture, this article uses RMB figures where appropriate. On April 16 (the time of writing), the exchange rate was RMB 6.2843 to $1, however the FY2017 report used the rate in effect at noon on December 31, 2017, of of RMB 6.5063 to $1.

YY's balance sheet is very healthy. It has almost no long term debt (RMB 6.5 million of convertible bonds) and total liabilities of only RMB 3.220 billion compared to RMB 9.741 billion of cash and short-term investments. Although we do not particularly want to see a company with too much cash on hand, it is definitely a much nicer problem to have than the opposite. If and when growth begins to slow or the cash pile grows much further (it is currently about 20% of the market cap) YY's lack of a dividend may become more of a problem but for now it is an endorsement of the strength of the core business (YY Live). Unusually for a technology company, very little of YY's RMB 14.458 billion in assets is in fuzzy assets such as goodwill and intangible assets (RMB ~49 million), which is another good sign.

YY's gross margin was 39.4% in Q4 2017, up from 37.2% in Q4 2016. Net margin declined slightly to 22.7% from 25.0%. This is mostly due to an increase in share-based compensation and net margin of over 20% still suggests a company is doing well. Operating expenses increased by 29% YoY, mostly in sales and marketing as we would expect of a rapidly growing company.

As you would expect from a profitable company with a healthy balance sheet, YY is cashflow positive. Q4 2017 net cash from operating activities was RMB 1,392 million (just over 40% of Q4 revenue). Overall, YY's financials would make it quite an appealing value investment even without its history of rapid growth.

Business Model

YY is an online content distributor operating in two segments: live-streaming and game-streaming. Their hosts (users who have chosen to broadcast) stream themselves playing games, or singing, or whatever, in the hopes their fans (users who are watching) will give them tips. YY is focused on direct revenues (earning money from users rather than from advertising), which is not the normal model for monetizing content but appears to be more effective. Most (>90%) of YY's revenue comes from taking a cut of the tips that viewers give to the hosts. YY also offers memberships and online games and is looking to grow these sources of revenue. One such game is Happy Werewolf Kill, which aside from having an excellent name is an innovative audio chatroom game that could drive significant revenue growth if it jumps from being a cool chatroom feature to being a popular game in its own right.

In any business that relies on network effects, two key factors for success are size (how many users you have) and stickiness (how long they stick around). YY does well on both of these metrics. YY Live and Huya are both among the largest streaming platforms in China. Size attracts both new hosts and new viewers. However, size is not everything - companies also need to retain users or they will find themselves having to run faster and faster to stay in the same place. Users referred by a friend are much more likely to remain on-platform than those acquired by any other means and this appears to be YY's main source of growth. YY spends a very low percentage of revenue (6% in 2017, up from 5% in 2016 and 2015) on sales and marketing but still generates impressive (~40%) growth. This means that their growth is very likely coming from word of mouth, which suggests retention will be easier than for competitors who are spending more aggressively on marketing.

Another positive factor is that almost two thirds of the highest-earning stream-hosts in China use YY Live. Everything that these hosts do to increase their audience's loyalty and engagement improves the stickiness of the YY platform. This success should also encourage future hosts to use YY Live which would create a virtuous cycle.

Growth

YY is growing rapidly and while the rate of growth is likely to slow, especially in the live-streaming segment, both company and industry prospects look good.

Net Revenue for 2017 was RMB 11,594 million, a 41% increase from 2016. Q4 revenue was RMB 3,368 million – 17% increase on Q3 and 51% on Q4 2016. In Q4 2017, the YY Live segment accounted for 80% of YY's revenue and 92% of profit but it is not a declining cash cow – this still represents 42% growth from Q4 2016. Diluted net income per share for 2017 was RMB 41.33 (US $6.35 at December 31 rates. This gives us a trailing P/E ratio of 15.2 which is reasonable value even if there is little future growth.

Any business that is capable of producing 40% ROE and 30% ROIC over the last 5 years must be doing something right. YY has a history of delivering new features which go on to become industry standard such as the ability for viewers to tip performers and the ability for two performers to speak/sing simultaneously. Although past performance is no guarantee of future success, this shows that YY understands the importance of technical innovation to continued success. I am neither a big social media user, nor Chinese, so I am unable to directly judge the quality of their software, but the downstream effects (growth, retention, profitability) are visible, so it is likely the software is good.

Chinese streaming and social media has grown very rapidly over the last few years and although the boom may be over, growth is still likely to be strong as the Chinese population becomes younger, richer, and more Internet-first. E-sports and game streaming are still in a phase of rapid growth which is a positive trend for Huya and to a lesser extent for YY Live if it can create a light game that integrates into its existing product. YY understands the importance of having a variety of revenue streams but the focus is on the more scalable and lucrative user-funded revenue rather than advertising.

Management

YY has a talented CEO who appears to be an ethical man. However, the corporate structure relies on the continued personal involvement of the YY and Huya CEOs, so the quality of management is even more important than usual.

YY's founder and CEO is David Xueling Li. Since he founded YY in 2005 it has had two major pivots in its history. It was initially focused on a game-specific web-portal, then on audio instant messaging before moving to streaming. This suggests that Li is willing to admit he is wrong to pursue better opportunities.

Li is a strong believer in organic growth and in the importance of product management. These are traits shared by many successful tech CEOs. In addition to the earnings call transcripts that you can read on Seeking Alpha, this CNBC interview may give further insight into the type of man Li is.

In 2015 Li proposed, but did not attempt, taking the company private at a 17.4% premium to its share price at the time of the offer. It is not worth speculating about the likelihood of him trying again, but it suggests he is willing to treat minority shareholders fairly.

One cause for concern is that Li and Rongjie Dong (CEO of Huya) control 82.6% of the total voting power in the company. This means there is little opportunity for shareholders to influence the strategy of the company (a structure that is quite common in tech firms whether we like it or not). They also own and control the entities that actually conduct business in China. Although it is unlikely, a rift between either of these two and YY Inc would be at best expensive and at worst catastrophic.

Macro Factors

The Chinese government is more hands on with its regulation of the Internet than the Western world. The Doomsday scenario for YY would be a government shut-down of social streaming. However, this is highly unlikely. YY has co-operated with the government's anti-pornography efforts in the past so is likely to continue being a good corporate citizen. Another factor that suggests the government will not clamp down on social streaming is that "professional" (a loose measure based on monthly earnings) streamers are disproportionately located in the provinces which have the highest youth unemployment. The chance at fame and fortune (or at least a living wage) that YY offers is useful to the government.

If the RMB strengthens against the USD then this will be positive for YY's financial results. It is difficult to predict exchange rate movements so I would not rely on this happening and if the exchange rate moves the other way it will hurt the reported performance. However, owning shares that benefit from a weak USD can act as a life-hedge for people whose incur USD-denominated expenses so (as these tend to rise with a weak dollar) so I believe that YY earning foreign currency is actually a small positive factor for US-based readers.

Valuation

The true value of YY shares is probably somewhere between $90 per share and $147. While the floor appears to be a worst case scenario, there is further upside room beyond my happy case but I would definitely need to re-evaluate the company before holding it above $147.

Worst Case

YY Inc's EPS was $6.35 in 2017. If we make the following assumptions for a DCF valuation:

Growth halves for each of the next 2 years to a terminal rate of 5% (giving us 2 years at an average of 16%)

Terminal growth rate is 5% for 10 years

Discount rate is 10%

This gives us a present value of $68.92. Cash and other investments are worth approximately $20 per share so this gives us a worst case scenario valuation of almost $90 per share. With the share price at time of writing around the $95 mark this suggests very limited downside (barring fraud or other catastrophic events).

Happy Case

The happy case uses the same terminal growth and discount rate as the worst case but growth declines 5 percentage points per year to a terminal rate of 5% (company forecasts are for YoY growth of around 35% in 2018). This gives us 5 years at an average of 22%. There are several plausible routes for the company to achieve this growth - YY Live gains market share and or live streaming market continues to grow, YY Live grows new revenue streams (eg Happy Werewolf Kill), Huya is successful.

Using these assumptions, the present value of YY is $127 plus the $20 in cash giving a present value of $147 and potential upside of about 50%.

Conclusion

Despite a 100% price increase over the last year, YY's trailing P/E is still only 15 and revenue looks likely to continue growing rapidly. It is one of the best companies in an industry with good prospects. The Huya listing should provide a near-term boost to the share price but more cautious investors may want to wait for the market to provide its judgement on Huya before valuing YY.

I believe that YY is an excellent investment opportunity. If the cash surplus becomes a dividend it may be a buy and hold stock but otherwise I will happily wait for Mr Market realise how attractive this company is. If you prefer the game-streaming side of the business then you should consider the Huya IPO.





Disclosure: I am/we are long YY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.