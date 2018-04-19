Syntel's (SYNT) CEO Rakesh Khanna on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 19, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Thank you and good morning everyone. Syntel's first quarter earnings release crossed GlobeNewswire at 8:30 a.m. today. It's also available on our website at www.syntelinc.com. On the call with us today, we have Bharat Desai and Prashant Ranade, Syntel's Co-Chairmen; Rakesh Khanna, Syntel's CEO and President; and Anil Agrawal, Syntel's Chief Financial Officer.

Bharat Desai

Thank you, Zaineb. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us today. I am pleased with first quarter results and the strong execution by our team. The broader environment improved modestly during the first quarter, and the headwinds we experienced last year have started to show signs of abating. While some challenges remain Syntel is investing for growth, enhancing our service offerings, tools and platforms and developing our talent on a global scale. Our client focus strategy to expand coverage and strengthen Syntel's relationships across our Top 50 customers has meaningfully improved our ability to identify new opportunities across these important relationships.

This focus has helped improve close rates. We'll continue to invest in these efforts over the balance of the year, and look to build on a positive momentum we've seen thus far. Through these efforts, we also continue to gain perspective on our clients' business needs, and the challenges they face. Many established companies and brands are experiencing considerable disruption as consumer taste and preferences evolve. Companies are focused on connecting with their customers to gain deeper insights, and provide personalized product or services and seamless delivery at an attractive value. These capabilities are rapidly becoming tables' stakes, as nimble, digital native challengers leverage technology to lower traditional barriers to entry. Many companies have recognized that to successfully compete and grow in this environment, they need to modernize core system, applications and date to alleviate the cost and functional limitations of their legacy systems. Syntel is well positioned to help our customers sustain and grow their competitive advantage. Our holistic approach to digital transformation allows us to support our clients with high impact, digital capabilities and core services powered by intelligent automation that enabled efficient IT operations and de-risk legacy modernization.

Our technology and services portfolio is complemented by considerable industry experience, and deep commitment to the success of our customers. I am encouraged by our progress and confident that our team has put together a strong strategy for Syntel's growth going forward.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Rakesh Khanna, Syntel's Chief Executive Officer and President, to provide further details. Rakesh?

Rakesh Khanna

Thank you, Bharat, and welcome, everyone. We are pleased with our Q1 results. We continue to benefit from improved positioning across our Top 50 customers, particularly the 4 to 50 segment. Our ability identify opportunities has improved, and the enhancement we've made to our responsiveness and agility helped us capture and close deals at a healthy pace in Q1. We also saw broader contribution across our industry segments during Q1, as the demand environment improves slightly. Due to the combination of these factors, we did not see the typical Q4 to Q1 revenue softness as in some recent years. Clients' budget have finalized largely in line with our expectations. By segment, we continue to anticipate heavy trends across the insurance and retail, logistics and telecom segments. There are still many crosscurrents impacting the healthcare industry in the US. However, based on our current visibility, we expect our healthcare and lifesciences segment to contribute to overall company growth during 2018.

Banking and financial services segment remains challenged in our view. Some of this is clearly specific to our footprint and business mix. After considerable headwinds during 2017, we saw some stabilization on a quarter-over-quarter basis during Q1. Based on what we know at this time, we still expect the B&FS segment to trade company growth in 2018. But some of the headwinds we saw last year have decelerated. In addition to industry trends and our internal effort is improving execution across our 4 to 50 customers segment, we continue to expect demand for digital services to remain strong in 2018. By geographic region, we also expect favorable trends from Europe. To support our growth plans, we plan to continue to invest in workforce transformation and skill development. We are also investing in our partner channel. Since Syntel recently achieved certification as a Google Cloud services partner and signed a strategic partnership with Esko, a leading provider of software for labeling.

These partnerships strengthen and align our service offerings with the technology and business needs of our customers. Our business is changing as digital adoption continuous to rise. This has clearly been a focus for us as we invest in our service offerings, create new IT and transform our global talent. We feel good about the progress we've made and have great confidence in our positioning, our solutions and our capabilities. However, we continue to see shorter durations for some of our engagement as compared to what has been traditional. We incorporate this dynamic into our full year outlook, and because of the variability we observe, we have continue to keep our guidance ranges wide and our visibility threshold high. Anil will expand on our quarter one metric and 2018 outlook in his prepared remarks.

Now let's review our results. Syntel's quarter one revenue was $245.3 million, up 8.6% year-over-year and 2.3% on a sequential basis. By industry segment, the Banking and Financial Services segment revenue increased 0.4% year-over-year in quarter one. The Retail, Logistics and Telecom segment grew by 11.9%. Healthcare and Lifesciences increased 18.8%; Insurance increased 16% and Manufacturing grew 20.4% from a year ago. Europe revenue increased 34.2% year-over-year. Revenue from digital projects accounted for approximately 20.5% of revenues in quarter one as compared to 18.3% in the year ago quarter. On year-over-year basis, quarter one digital revenue increased by 21.6%. Quarter one gross margin narrow to 37.2% from 41.4% in the fourth quarter of 2017. Offshore utilization for IT fell to 74% in quarter one from 76.6% in quarter four on a period -end basis. It fell to 75.3% in quarter one from 76.5% in the previous quarter on average.

We continue to expect utilization about long-term historical trends. The mix between onsite versus offshore deliver was 25% and 75% in quarter one, as compared to 23.7% and 76.3% in quarter four. Net headcount increased by 2.1% on a sequential basis to 22,571 in quarter one. Hiring continued across geographic regions tied to anticipated needs and requirements of our customers. Attrition calculated on a current quarter annualized basis was 21.9% in quarter one, as compared to 22.4% in quarter four 2017.

I'll now turn the call over to Anil Agrawal, Syntel's Chief Financial Officer, who will discuss Syntel's financial performance in greater detail. Anil?

Anil Agrawal

Thanks, Rakesh, and good morning, everyone. After I conclude my comments, we will open the call for questions.

Syntel's first quarter revenue came in at $245.3million, up 8.6% from the prior year period and 2.3% from the prior quarter. For the first quarter, banking and financial services contributed 43.4% with retail, logistics and telecom at 18.4%, healthcare and lifestyles at 18.2%; insurance 15.3% and manufacturing 4.7%.

On a year-over-year basis, segment growth was led by our manufacturing segment which grew 20.4%, healthcare and life sciences at 18.8%; insurance at 16% and retail, logistics, telecom at 11.9%. Syntel's customer concentration levels were as follows. Our top three clients represented 43.4% in the first quarter of 2018 as compared to 47% in the year ago quarter and 43.2% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Accounts 4 to 50 represented 52.5% of revenue in the first quarter of 2018 as compared to 48.7% in the year ago quarter and 52.2% in the fourth quarter of 2017. The fixed price component of our business was at 43.8% of revenue for the first quarter of 2018. With respect to Syntel's margin performance, our first quarter gross margin was 37.2%, as compared to 36.6% reported in the year ago period and 41.4% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

By segment, gross margin for banking and financial services was 39.6% with retail, logistics and telecom at 38.8%, healthcare and life sciences at 37%; insurance 33.9%, and manufacturing 23.2%. During the first quarter of 2018, the Indian rupee appreciated by 16 basis points on an average relative to the U.S. dollar from the prior quarter resulting in a two basis points favorable impact on the gross margin.

Moving down to income statement. Our selling, general, and administrative expenses were 11% in the first quarter of 2017, compared to 13.4% in the prior year period and 12.1% in the fourth quarter of 2017. On a dollar basis, SG&A was lower by $2.1 million sequentially. The impact on the first quarter SG&A from currency related balance sheet translation based on quarter end exchange rates was $168,000 gain as compared to $180,000 loss recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Other expense was $2.2 million during the first quarter of 2017 as compared to $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, including a gain of approximately $0.4 million from mutual fund sales in the first quarter of 2018 as compared to a gain of $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Our tax rate for the first quarter came in at 26.5% as compared to 37.4% posted in the fourth quarter of 2017. As a reminder, during the fourth quarter, following the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, there was a one time impact of approximately $9 million in the tax provisions.

Net income for the first quarter was $45.6 million or $0.55 per diluted share as compared to $38.4 million or $0.46 per diluted share in the prior year period and net income of $42.4 million or $0.51 per diluted share in the previous quarter. The complete balance sheet at the end of the first quarter of 2018 remained healthy. Our total cash and short-term investment balance on March 31 was $72.5 million and the portion held in U.S. dollars stood at 35%.

DSO levels were at 56 days. Capital spending for the quarter was approximately $2.2 million. Syntel ended the first quarter with a total headcount of 22,571 of which 8,338 were assigned to KPO. Our global headcount was higher by 2.1% from the fourth quarter of 2017. Our billable headcount was 4,587 onsite and 16,550 offshore for a total of 21,137. Utilization levels at the end of the quarter were 94.9% onsite, 79% offshore and 82.4% globally. Our delivery mix at quarter end was 25% onsite and 75% offshore.

Voluntary attrition during the quarter was 21.9% as compared to 22.4% reported last quarter. Syntel added three new customers in the first quarter. Looking forward, I would now like to provide you with guidance for 2018.

Based on our current visibility level, Syntel expects revenue to be in the range of $920 million to $960 million and earnings per share to be in the range of $1.76 to $1.96 for the full year of 2018. The company currently has 82% visibility to the low end of the revenue range. And our guidance is based on an assumption for an average exchange rate of 65 rupees to the dollar. We anticipate that operating margins will be in the 23% to 25% range. Our effective tax rates will be in the mid to upper 20% range for 2018 and CapEx is expected to be in the range of $10 million to $15 million.

We will now open the call for a question-and-answer session. Operator?

Our first question comes from is Joseph Vafi of Loop Capital. Your line is now open.

Joseph Vafi

Congrats, good morning, good evening, good results. I was wondering if we could dig down a little bit, I think, in one of Rakesh's comments that you did not see the normal seasonal fall-off in Q1 and I know that you said that perhaps some of the project durations are shorter right now. But I would think that, that would be a relatively bullish set up for Q2 because you have already kind of -- some of the budgets have already rebounded and should be more in full swing in Q2. And then I'll have a follow-up.

Zaineb Bokhari

Hi, Joe. We call this out last quarter also and we are not expecting the traditional seasonality that would see in a year end. You're absolutely right, this ties into what Rakesh is calling out where some of the engagements can be smaller in size especially on the digital side, may be shorter in duration and the scope can change. So this is having an impact on our line of sight, and so the annual outlook that we're providing encompasses everything that we know at this time, and including this dynamic.

Joseph Vafi

Okay. And then I guess we still -- I guess we have to wait for the 10-Q on the breakout of customers, I would imagine at this point, on the top 3?

Zaineb Bokhari

Correct. But I think that we were -- we obviously have very strong relationships and we were very pleased with the trends certainly across for 4 to 50 where they continued some strong gains in terms of our overall percentage revenue contribution. And we certainly expect that there are growth opportunities within our top relationships as well. So we feel pretty good about them, but yes we'll wait for the cue on some of the nitty-gritty details about revenue.

Joseph Vafi

Okay, if I could just sneak one, one more on the Financial Services practice. Maybe a little color on which functional areas or technologies where you are seeing a little bit of a strength of rebound and perhaps what's not rebounding or what's in the decline or steady-state?

Anil Agrawal

Yes. Joe, in the banking and financial services segment, we are seeing weakness but clearly what we've seen definitely the year 2017, we had seen lot of headwinds, lot of spending cut discretionary decisions being pushed out. This time of the year compared to same last year, we see a difference; the rate of decline has accelerated. And the weakness that we are seeing is really in the our view of banking and financial services, which is limited to the payments, capital market buy side and a little bit of corporate banking. That -- those are three areas in which we operate. So we feel overall weakness in the discretionary spend, the traditional app development kind of projects are on hold but we see good uptick in the digital side of the business, which is also reflected in the overall Syntel's digital revenue which grew at 21% for the quarter Y-over-Y. So that's really the summary view along the banking and financial services segment, Joe.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Maggie Nolan of William Blair. Your line is now open.

Maggie Nolan

Hi, guys. Congratulations. I was looking at your cash flow and it seems like you paid down a little more debt than usual this quarter. Can you talk us through your priorities in terms of your usage of cash and then any update on your M&A strategy in that regard?

Anil Agrawal

So I'll start with the debt repayment. So, yes, we paid down $85.6 million in this quarter and our priority would continue to be managing our working capital in the best possible manner. And that would include the debt repayment.

Rakesh Khanna

On M&A, Maggie, we continue to look for tuck-in kind of opportunity which could either extend or add capability or enhance our geographic footprint. But our strength has been to primarily grow through organic means and we do continue to evaluate options as we evolve and as we proceed.

Maggie Nolan

Okay. And then on your gross margin that came in kind of the high end of your range for 2018 this quarter. Do your expectations for the full year still hold and then over the course of the year should we expect similar pattern to past year where you have a little bit stronger gross margin in the second half of the year? Or what do you expect for 2018?

Anil Agrawal

So, Maggie, we have guided the gross margin in the range of -- you can expect within the range of 35% to 37%. And compared to the Q1, rest of the quarter would have our impact of the increments which we gave starting Q2. And also as we -- I stated on our investments which we have in our account coverage and the development of IT and digital and industry solutions and this also include in part of our strategy to invest in technology transformation and IT development. So second half will be more likely to be -- as we move into the second half and move during the year, we would guide at that point of time.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Bryan Bergin of Cowen. Your line is now open.

Bryan Bergin

Hi, thanks. I want to start on --did the 1Q performance exceed your internal expectations? And you call that seasonality but is there anything else, any individual project that stood for you as a driver? I am just trying to reconcile your commentary around driving increased visibility in your guides within the outsized performance.

Rakesh Khanna

The most brands no outsized performance or nothing called pulled in or one timer out there. We made great progress in Q1 on 4 to 50 strategy. We improved the deal closures. We did a good job in terms of really executing very well. We saw the demand environment incrementally improved as the quarter progressed. And like I said in my early remarks, the combination also, because of this we did not see the typical Q4 to Q1 decline what we've seen in the past few years. So by industry we saw sequential growth and YoY growth across almost each industry and we saw early signs of stabilization in the banking and finance vertical. Finally, digital was great. We have delivered a very strong 21.6% YoY growth. Europe, well also delivered very good -- our investments in that geography is also paying off very well. So we really feel pleased about the overall execution and the opportunity with a strong service of things and very good presence in our top 50 customers.

Zaineb Bokhari

And if I could just add one thing, Bryan, one other delta from when we introduced the outlook in February to now, at that point in time we were also not able to say specifically how we felt about the healthcare segment. And we did see some decent contribution. So that was the other bit that was an incremental as demand also include that Rakesh mentioned.

Bryan Bergin

Okay, that makes sense. And then just on operating margin. Can you can you comment on the margin profile of your digital work versus your non digital work?

Zaineb Bokhari

Okay, sorry for the crosstalk. On the service lines including digital, we haven't provided a lot in terms of margin commentaries. Clearly, the digital work that we do is high value, high bill services. And we feel very pleased about how that's growing, but we haven't made any statement about what the margin profile is.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of James Friedman of Susquehanna. Your line is now open.

James Friedman

Hi, yes, thanks for taking my questions, its Jamie. I was just wondering do you anticipate any customers for through 50 piercing the 10% level this year.

Zaineb Bokhari

Well, Jamie, I don't know if that's an expectation that we would actually share on a call like this. But we certainly look at those names and they are global 2000 high-caliber names. The spend is significant and we've called that up before and that's why we view it as a great opportunity. But the potential is definitely there and that's why we'd be a great runway ahead and we're investing in expanding our footprint there.

James Friedman

Okay. Thanks Zaineb. And then I know you took up the margin guidance to 23% to 25% from 22% to 24%. I think is the math, what's contemplated there, why -- because some others in the industry are going the other way. Why do you have the margins moving higher? Thank you.

Anil Agrawal

So, Jamie, our Q1 came in 26% and that is one thing which has stayed and second, we continue to find ways to optimize our operations to see how we can continue to deliver strong profitability.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Joseph Foresi of Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is now open.

Joseph Foresi

Hi. I was wondering, just on the outperformance; were there 1 or 2 customers in the 4 through 50 batches that you saw an increase in demand? Was it around digital projects? Were there any kind of specific projects you were doing that caused the uptick? I'm just trying to get a little bit more color on what caused the beat.

Rakesh Khanna

Joe, digital like I said grew overall across multiple business segments. Okay, so we saw a pretty solid uptick out there. In terms of specific verticals, we saw, again B&FS, banking and financial services stabilizing. We look at -- we have 0.4% growth YoY for banking. Retail, we saw about a 12% growth. Healthcare 19%, insurance 16% and manufacturing 20%. So if you see is a fairly uniform, very good, barring banking and financial services, each of the verticals actually grew very well for us. And I will tie back Joe to what we've been talking about the last few calls, our investment in strengthening our outreach in the top 50 accounts right specifically 4 to 50, then our investments in the service offerings, in services led by SyntBots, powered by automation. Investments we do around IT and digital and this is continuous process. All of those are resonating very well in the market, helping us to deliver a very strong quarter, and that's really also if you see upgraded the guidance this time. So we really -- we feel very good about the business overall, Joe.

Joseph Foresi

Got it. And then secondly, would you expect the cost to be static throughout the year, excluding the wage increases? It sounds like the change in the margin profile driven solely on what you see through 1Q but I want to get a sense of your thoughts throughout the year. Thanks.

Anil Agrawal

So, Joe, usual things that comes into our financials, after Q1 is a visa cost that comes in Q2 and the wage increases. And then of course there are several other mix of the cost that comes into in terms of our investments and those all are -- but we do in terms of transformation and IT development. So I'd say right now as we repeat the gross margin into 35 -37 and operating between 23 and 25 is where I view liked to be there, Joe.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Frank Atkins with SunTrust.

Frank Atkins

Thanks for taking my questions. Did a very good job on SG&A. Can you talk a little bit about SG&A trajectory for the back half of the year? And maybe give us a quick update in terms of where the sales force in terms of skill sets and capacity and relative to the pipeline?

Anil Agrawal

SG&A I would say you can expect SG&A anywhere between 12% and 13% for the year. And as I said, we continue to invest in our business in terms of our expanding our top 50 customer each. And also into our sales and marketing efforts. So I would say the 12% to 13% range of SG&A with operating margin of 23% to 25% is what I would say is the right way to look at it.

Frank Atkins

Okay, great. And then very strong performance in healthcare. Can you talk about some of the areas that are driving that demand?

Rakesh Khanna

Yes. Frank, in healthcare what we see is really a focus, first of all, there is a great demand in digital initiatives in healthcare, okay, as the peers move to more analytics, more consumerization, so improving the patient experience overall. That definitely is a key priority. The other area we have seen more interest in the entire wellness, preventative care, keeping patients out of the young, driving low claims, improving the ratios in that area. But overall also what we see there have been still some cost current in healthcare and lifesciences. There is -- but there is definitely less uncertainty related to the quality changes and M&A seems to be taking a slightly different shape and form this year. But despite all of that, we really see a good traction. And we do expect to see growth from definitely this vertical segment.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Dave Koning of Baird. Your line is now open.

Dave Koning

Yes, hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. And I guess first of all I know you mentioned the pace of growth this year seasonally is going to be a little different than normal. But I know typically Q1 is not the highest revenue quarter the way you're guiding this year's for Q1 to be a bigger number than kind of the average of the rest of the year. And can you just refresh us on that and why that might be?

Zaineb Bokhari

Yes. Dave, I would point you back to the comments that Rakesh made in his section about the other dynamic that we're seeing. With that is impacting our overall line of sight. The changes in our business with respect to some of the duration of engagements and deal size event. That's impacting our view on seasonality. We've called this out before because if you see other things that have been happening with Agile, the move to Agile is somewhat less depended on big budget releases. So I think there are these factors that are causing us to say that we don't expect that traditional seasonality.

Dave Koning

Does that also mean then that you are guiding probably a little more conservatively than usual? I mean the B was pretty impressive. Just because you don't have quite the line of sight, so if things do come in kind of as plan you might actually have more upside than normal just because you don't want to guide too aggressively?

Zaineb Bokhari

I don't think I would characterize it quite that way. I think that certainly that business something got plays a role in terms of what we see but we made some tweaks to our methodology. Certainly we are setting the ranges a bit wider and the visibility threshold have been higher and this is really an effort to kind of try to capture some of the dynamic but we are not trying to be any different in terms of our methodology right from some of these things to capture the new dynamics that we are seeing.

Dave Koning

Got you. And maybe one just quick follow up on margins. Frank kind of asked about SG&A little bit, but you raised your overall margin by about 100 bps, operating margin, is that more from the SG&A or more from gross margin?

Anil Agrawal

It's more from SG&A is what I would say. And that is also a factor of revenue coming in as we increase our low end and higher end from 905 to 920 and 960.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jason Rodgers of Great Lakes Review. Your line is now open.

Jason Rodgers

Yes. Could you comment on overall pricing in the quarter, as well as pricing for digital transformation? And if you are seeing any material change in the competitive environment?

Rakesh Khanna

Jason, I think at a company level we are experiencing it to remain stable. There is some pressure on to run business which we are offsetting through more manage services and automation. On digital, we don't again break it down margins by service line but definitely the pricing that we charge and that the price realization we get for digital projects are on the higher side compared to the traditional businesses. In terms of competitiveness, I believe we have very differentiated solutions where we are focusing on the end-to-end digitization which comprises of not only building the front end but also digitizing the process, helping our customers navigate their digital journey by also improving and modernizing their core platforms to be able to drive digital faster. So, again, our investments in IT, SyntBots, the digital stuff that we are doing with customers is definitely giving us a leg up. For example, what we've done is -- we've teams where we've implemented machine vision, free tech search, deep learning, lot of that stuff is resonating extremely well. And we believe we do have a SyntBots, the first mover advantage. So all of these, Jason have positioned us fairly strongly. And I don't see a material shift in the competitive trend.

Jason Rodgers

Okay, that's helpful. And if I could squeeze one more in, strong growth there retail, logistics and telecom but the gross margin on a year-over-year basis is down fairly significantly. I think it's at the lowest level than it has been in the few years. I wondered if you could talk about the reason for that and what can be done to improve the gross margin there?

Anil Agrawal

So, Jason, normal factors usually that generally impact our gross margin is a combination of several including the proportion of development and maintenance. The mix of onsite, whether offshore and the under linked project cycle the way it is. So there are combinations of factor and as I would say that we continue to look at ways to optimize and deliver strong profitability. So this is where I would --

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Puneet Jain of JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Puneet Jain

Yes, hi. Good quarter. So you've reported such high upside to consensus revenue estimate over last four or five quarters. And I understand your comments around lower visibility but given the magnitude of recent dates, could you share some qualitative comment, thoughts on second quarter revenue?

Rakesh Khanna

Puneet, see first of all the guidance, okay just to also clarify and explain, the lower end of the guidance is a function of visibility and that's a fairly scientific method and what we've talked about is, it is at 82% visibility of a committed revenues to the lower end of the guidance. Upper end of the guidance is a function of the disclosure, the probability of the pipeline closing where we have a very healthy pipeline. So that's how the guidance methodology stayed consistent and like Zaineb said we tweaked it to take care of some of the volatility by increasing the visibility percentages and also by widening the range, okay. So that's how we adopted the model. Now, the qualitative part, like I explained, if you see the last call when we talked about budget in healthcare and lifesciences, we had talked about uncertainty. At that point in time, we were really not aware of about which way is going to go. Now, we have full visibility. We know that the budgets are finalized. We see them flattish YoY for the year. And current visibility qualitatively we, like I said on healthcare and lifesciences, we see good demand despite the crosscurrent what we saw. Funding is coming back; projects which had been kept on hold due to the policy uncertainty are getting funded. And hence we are definitely expecting good growth for the rest of the year. Similarly, in digital in 4 to 50 in Europe, these are our areas as part of our strategy what we've already talked about we do expect these to grow above company average. Other verticals also we see good strength except banking and finance segment, where we are again calling out weakness. We are talking about a recovery which will take time. Although, the decline has decelerated, okay. It's -- we did see stabilization. Actually, if you see from Q4 to Q1, we did see they stabilized but it had a lower level. So these would be my qualitative comments. Puneet and I hope that helps.

Puneet Jain

No. It does. It does. So it seems like you expect some growth in second quarter given like the demand being strong and the comments that you made. And then second --

Zaineb Bokhari

Hey, Puneet. If I could just -- Rakesh's comments and our guidance commentary is all on annual level. And given some of what we've described as far as what we are seeing out there, we are not going to provide quarter-to-quarter types of commentary. So these are annual comment.

Puneet Jain

Got it. Got it. And some of your larger peers have talked about sacrificing margin in pursuit of growth. And given your margin levels overall are also above most peers. Could you share your views on Syntel's longer- term margin profile? Can they stay in this mid 20s level excluding any potential currency moves?

Anil Agrawal

So, Puneet, usually we don't provide long-term margin targets. Rather we give margin expectation for the current year in which we are reporting. Having said that, I'd assure that we are focused to fund profitable growth over long term and running our business smartly. Wherever we see a need to invest, or drive support growth, we do make those investments.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Edward Caso of Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Edward Caso

Hi. Can you hear me now? My question is around hiring in United States and meeting those needs. What efforts are you doing on the localization of talent? Some of your competitors are fairly progressive in that area. Could you also talked about maybe your level of H1b interest is submittals this year relative to prior years, and also talk about wage increases. Thank you.

Zaineb Bokhari

Sure, Ed. Some of what I'm going to say is going to be far more qualitative than quantitative. I think with respect to visas and filings and things of that nature, we apply for what we think is an adequate number to meet our business needs. As far as -- and this kind of ties into our local hiring and some of those efforts. We have a long -term plan to invest in local hiring, invest in the infrastructure, and develop some of the campus hiring programs here. This is a long term, multiyear plan. Again with the focus on making sure that our customers do not experience any interruption in their service delivery regardless of policy headwinds. The last question around wage inflation, that's an update we will provide next quarter, that's our normal pattern. They go into effect April 1. So we'll share that with you on our next call.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mayank Tandon of Needham & Company. Your line is now open.

Mayank Tandon

Thank you, good morning. Rakesh, in the context of the growth in digital, what are some of the challenges you're seeing in terms of hiring talent on the digital side? And in the context of that could you also talk about your expectations for wage inflation on that specific hiring pool? And attrition expectations given that there might be increased poaching from some of your larger competitors. Thank you.

Rakesh Khanna

Right, in terms of the skill set for digital talent, see clearly the demands are higher in terms of the roles that they perform, which is slightly more consultative, combined with architecture and domain technical skills, and a full-stack kind of programming background, okay. So what we do is we have, we dip into two options. So of course we hire locally the talent from what's available in the market, but more important, we have --I had talked last year about we've invested in a significant program around a state-of-the-art learning management system with labs on the cloud which enables our current workforce, gives them an opportunity re-skill themselves using computer-based learning, using digital labs on the cloud. And we have these partnerships with Pivotal, Google and a lot of other players. So using our existing talent, redeploying them, enabling them giving them an opportunity to re-skill because they have very deep knowledge of the clients' current business by virtue of the fact that they have been supporting either the middle office, front office or back office. So that helps us in building the supply chain for the digital projects. Now definitely there is a wage pressure just like we get higher rate for the digital project, clearly, there is an expectation to pay higher for those kinds of skills. And then again depending on the technical expertise or the depth, there are different compensation and promotion plans linked to the evolution making that journey for the association. From attrition, overall, what we've seen is clearly some folks would like to continue to stay on negative scales, right not everybody would be interested to transition into the digital skills. And this is not just a Syntel issue. I believe this is more at an industry level what we are experiencing. That not everybody will be interested to move into a different paradigm. So that's definitely one of the trigger causing attrition, but having said that we have maintaining stable levels of attrition, and we continue to expect them to remain at slightly elevated levels till we reach a point where the skills become much more mass available versus a specialist kind of a role. So that's really the view.

Mayank Tandon

Right. That's helpful color. If I can just follow up with one more question around the hiring pool. You anticipate over time that you might have to target other regions from a delivery perspective. Whether it's Eastern Europe where you have some competitors on the digital side, maybe even Latin America. Do you expand your delivery hubs over time to be able to source talent?

Rakesh Khanna

That's a great question. And actually we've already factored this. In fact, we run a global delivery. So in addition to delivery centers in India which constitutes a large part of our delivery. But we over the last few years, we have actually got development centers in Poland, Manila, Glasgow and we have local centers near shore centers in the US for last many, many years actually. So it's a very resilient delivery structure which is really a combination of onsite plus near shore, onshore and then offshore delivery, which enables us to provide uninterrupted service delivery, which enables us to get into a lot of local catchments areas to harness talent from the local region which strengthens our delivery overall. So that's been our approach over the years.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Vincent Colicchio of Barrington Research. Your line is now open.

Vincent Colicchio

Yes. Question on the BFS beside of things. So to what extent is the relative weakness client specific versus the broader sub verticals?

Rakesh Khanna

It is more broad across the sub verticals. It's not client specific, Vince.

Vincent Colicchio

Okay. Question on the KPO business. You have a sequential decline in the workforce. Is that indicative of things perhaps slowing? I know last quarter there was a big turn in labor and you sounded a bit more optimistic on that business.

Zaineb Bokhari

So, Vince, I'll provide some qualitative comments in terms of what we're seeing there, since we don't report that segment out for some time now. I would say that qualitatively, year-over-year and Q-over-Q; we saw a healthy trend for KPO.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Joseph Vafi of Loop Capital. Your line is now open.

Joseph Vafi

Hi, thanks for the follow up. Just a quick one, I know we've been talking about some of the shorter duration projects and maybe in the digital area. Is there an impact to potential utilization rates and keeping them high, especially onsite if project duration is compressed? Thank you.

Zaineb Bokhari

I mean onsite, some of the digital work certainly is coming through, and you saw pick up in onsite utilization. Rakesh, do you want to comment on the deal size?

Rakesh Khanna

Yes. The deal sizes as digital percentage of our revenue increases what we see are there is the variability in terms of the deal size structure duration. The tendency is to fund MVP which is really a Minimum Viable Product, launch it quickly in maybe three or four strengths, which could maybe a four, five month duration. Go live quickly, send the waters and then fund the next release. So that's been the nature of funding for digital projects leading to also what we are experiencing a slightly shorter line of sight into the revenue visibility. That's one impact. In terms of the utilization, I would not correlate that directly. We have a strong bench onsite and offshore and near shore I talked about which really is part of the overall supply chain. And with a good amount of planning and then we have a good velocity in this area. I would not really link it to overall utilization.

Operator

Thank you. That concludes our question-and-answer portion for today's call. I'd like to turn the call back over to Rakesh Khanna for closing remarks.

Rakesh Khanna

Thank you, operator. I want to close today's call by thanking Syntel's employees for their contributions. I look forward to updating you on our progress on our next quarterly call. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes Syntel's first quarter earnings call. A replay of today's call will be available until April 26, 2018 by dialing 855-859-2056, and entering the pass code which is 4089007. Thank you. And have a great day.

