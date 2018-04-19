GrafTech: Very Interesting IPO Following Drastic Industry Changes

Being aware of the risks, I am allocating a small equity stake, given the risk-reward in case outages to not materialise, production capacity increases as planned, and prices remain firm.

While forward hedges lock in cash flows for the coming years, the sizeable hedges make that rising input costs or outages create very large and specific risks.

Looking at the current supply dynamics and pricing, I can understand why the company is awarded a $5 billion valuation, which still comes at a disappointment for its selling shareholder.

GrafTech (EAF) has seen very sluggish demand for its IPO. In fact, shares were priced at a 33% discount from the midpoint of the preliminary offering range. I understand this because the current performance cannot justify the valuation although the situation changes a lot if you look at the current price and supply balance of the industry, which actually creates risks, given that the company has hedged much production in advance.

While this locks in very fat profits if all goes to plan, it leaves the company vulnerable to short positions in case of outages, as the company would have to buy back shortages at huge premiums in the spot market.

Nonetheless, being aware of the risks, I am happy to initiate a small speculative position at these discounted prices, with the focus on speculative.

The Company

GrafTech is a producer of graphite electrode products which in their turn are essential to produce electric arc furnace ("EAF") used in the production process of steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals, hence the ticker name of the company.

The company claims to be a low-cost operator in this industry, actually operating 3 out of the 5 largest non-Chinese facilities. The company runs a vertically integrated business model, which gives it key advantages, as the company has a proven track record, being founded as long ago as 1886. The company's facilities are located in France, Spain, Mexico, and Pennsylvania, supplying a range of customers across different geographic areas and all parts of the economy.

The company simply aims to be a great operator in the integrated business model by focus on price, quality, and customer service. That is important as EAFs are crucial in steel manufacturing, yet represent just a relatively small portion of production costs of steel-making. The company itself needs petroleum needle coke as input for EAFs, which it has secured with the purchase of Seadrift Coke back in 2010, which has been a great move as this concentrated market is mainly supplied by Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

The company was taken private in 2015 through a subsidiary of Brookfield, now looking to cash in on the business again.

The Offering

The company's selling shareholder was looking to sell nearly 38 million shares at a range of $21-24 per share. The reality is that demand has been so soft that shares were priced at just $15 per share. That values the entire equity of the company at little over $4.5 billion with 302 million shares outstanding. Including $323 million in debt and $69 million in other liabilities, as well as a pre-IPO dividend of $160 million, the business is awarded a $5.0 billion enterprise valuation.

So, what kind of profits does the company earn from producing these EAFs? GrafTech posted sales of $533 million in 2015, sales fell to $438 million in 2016 and recovered to $551 million in 2017. The company posted a hefty operating loss of $130 million in 2015, a $109 million loss in 2016, followed by a $14 million operating profit last year. Even if we focus on the adjusted earnings metrics, a $96 million EBITDA number for 2017 is very modest in relation to a $5 billion valuation.

The modest earnings and high earnings multiple is the direct result of relatively low prices. Selling prices collapsed from $3,300 in 2015 to less than $2,500 in 2016 before rebounding to $3,000 in 2017. Production volumes have risen to 166,000 MT in 2017, making that utilisation rates rose from 70% in 2015 to 85%. As prices have recovered, the company has developed a strategy to sell roughly two-thirds of capacity in a forward contract, which looks appealing relative to past prices these days. For the coming five years, the company has sold about 650,000 MT going forward. The good news is that current annual capacity of 195,000 MT will grow to 230,000 MT as a result of expansion at three existing non-US facilities.

To illustrate what happened to prices: the company realised prices of nearly $10,000 per MT in the first two months of 2018, thereby resulting in sales of roughly $290 million. With cost of sales at just $95 million, SG&A running at roughly $10 million and depreciation charges coming in at a similar amount, operating earnings come in at roughly $170 million in a two-month period! If that would be sustainable, that would yield a billion in pre-tax profits in 2018.

Amidst very modest financing charges and a 25% tax rate, let alone the value of the tax shield resulting from past losses, net earnings could easily come in at $700 million, for earnings of close to $2.50 per share!

With the benefit of hindsight, it is a shame that the company sold forward such a lot of capacity as spot prices are even hitting $15,000-30,000 MT at the moment! That being said, earnings power of $2.50 per share makes that following declines on the opening days, shares trade at just about 6 times sales.

Final Thoughts

I find this a very interesting company in this environment. Having locked in a substantial amount of forward production, really 3-4 years' worth of production at solid prices is helpful for the company in generating predictable cash flows. This practice has a big potential drawback as well as it leaves the company vulnerable in case of supply disruptions in which it has to satisfy demand for customers on the crazy spot markets.

That might be a reason for the shortfall in the IPO price versus expectations, although great current profitability should alleviate some of the concerns. Nonetheless, the deal marks a great exit for Brookfield which is still seeing its business being valued at close to $5 billion, almost 4 times the purchase price back in 2015.

I must say that I like the setup despite the volatility in a cyclical industry, the risks of hedging a great portion of production in relation to outages, or rapidly rising input costs (mitigated to a great extent by an integrated business model), let alone the environmental risks. The simple matter of the truth is that customers have entered into contract revenues of more than $7 billion in the coming five years alone, which does not even reflect total production, while the cost of production is relatively limited, thereby warranting a relatively solid valuation.

The valuation of the shares makes that they cannot be regarded as a call option, and while I understand the very real and substantial risk, I am allocating a small position, given the great earnings potential as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EAF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.