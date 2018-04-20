Crude Oil Could Go Back To $100 Per Barrel

This week, the price of crude oil rose to a new high for 2018 as the price of nearby NYMEX futures traded to $69.55 per barrel for the first time since 2014. At the same time, the price of June Brent crude oil futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange moved to a high of $74.74 per barrel, a level not seen since November 2014.

While economic growth has increased demand for the energy commodity and helped to boost prices since the June 21, 2017, low at $42.05 per barrel on the NYMEX crude, the energy commodity is taking clues from geopolitics these days.

Crude oil rallied late last week in anticipation of U.S. retaliation in Syria over the Asaad regime’s recent use of chemical weapons. At the same time, the rising tension and hostilities between Iran and Saudi Arabia could directly impact production, refining, or logistical routes in the Middle East, an area where more than half the world’s reserves of the energy commodity exist in the form of crude oil in the earth.

Meanwhile, the move to a new high last week did not break any new technical levels on the upside. The market made a technical statement when it traded to north of $62.58 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract in January of this year. After that break to the upside, the next significant technical level for the energy commodity has three instead of two digits.

A technical break with lots of blue sky above

When the nearby NYMEX crude oil futures contract rallied from $42.05 on June 21 to close 2017 at just over the $60 per barrel level, the energy commodity was staring at a critical level of technical resistance dating back to May 2015.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, it only took a matter of days for NYMEX WTI crude oil to move above the $62.58 level, and by the end of January, it had traded all the way up to $66.66 per barrel. As crude oil was moving higher from $42.05 six months earlier, there were many technical resistance hurdles on the upside facing it. Once oil was above the May 2015 high, the next level on the upside dates back to June 2014 at $107.73 per barrel. Therefore, at $68, the energy commodity has almost $40 per barrel of blue sky before it runs into any critical resistance levels.

As NYMEX crude oil makes its way towards the $70 per barrel level, the components that tell us a lot about market fundamentals continue to support gains.

Market structure is saying higher

The crude oil market is like a jigsaw puzzle with many parts that together can reveal significant clues about the path of least resistance for the price of the energy commodity. Market structure consists of several important pieces that when put together can support or opposed assumptions about the technical state of a market. When it comes to crude oil, the monthly technical picture is bullish, since it broke to the upside in January 2018 and continues to make higher highs. Market structure consists of term structure or the forward curve in the energy commodity, quality and location spreads, and processing spreads. Then, macro factors clarify the picture as the pieces of the puzzle fall into place.

Term structure or the forward curve for the two benchmark crude oil contracts remain in backwardation. Backwardation is a condition where deferred prices are progressively lower than nearby prices, and it tends to reveal the market’s concern about short-term supplies.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the price of June 2019 minus June 2018 NYMEX crude oil futures highlights, the differential moved from just under a $2 contango, or forward premium, on June 21, 2017, to a $7 backwardation on April 18. The swing of $9 per barrel on the spread came as the price of the energy commodity appreciated. The tightness in the oil market is a sign of supplies concerns.

While the June-June 1-year NYMEX spread is at around a $6.61 backwardation, the same spread in Brent crude was at $6.13 per barrel on April 19. The tightness in both WTI and Brent crude oil 1-year futures spreads is typically a nearby bullish sign for the energy commodity.

The Brent premium is trending higher

Brent versus WTI is both a quality and a location spread. As a quality spread, WTI is a lighter sweeter crude oil, meaning it has less sulfur content and is less expensive to refine into gasoline, the most ubiquitous oil product. The Brent quality tends to lend itself to the production of distillate fuels like heating oil, jet and diesel fuels.

Brent versus WTI is also a location spread. The two types of crude oil are also the leading benchmark pricing mechanisms for the energy commodity around the world. While WTI futures trade in the futures market on the NYMEX division of the CME, Brent trades on the Intercontinental Exchange. Two-thirds of the world’s consumers price their requirements on the basis of Brent crude, which represents oil produced in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East because of the proximity to the North Sea. The other third of the world prices using the NYMEX benchmark, which represents crude oil produced in North America.

The Middle East is the world’s most turbulent political region, and it is also home to more than half the world’s reserves of the energy commodity. Therefore, Brent versus WTI is also a spread that takes political risk of the Middle East into consideration. Moreover, most members of the international oil cartel, OPEC, use Brent pricing for their output. As you can see, aside from its role as a quality and a location spread, Brent-WTI is so much more.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the price of WTI crude oil minus Brent illustrates, the Brent premium has been moving higher since early 2016. Brent has been making higher lows and higher highs since early 2016, when NYMEX hit lows at $26.05 per barrel. Since 2010, the Brent premium has increased alongside the price of the energy commodity. At times the Brent premium leads the crude, and at others, the crude leads Brent’s strength. The spread traded to a high of $7.35 per barrel in late 2017 and was trading at the $5.46 level on April 19. The spread is supportive of gains in the price of oil. Therefore, a quality and location spread, two distinct parts of market structure, are saying that NYMEX crude oil is heading for $75 and Brent could be on its way to $80 per barrel.

The driving season is upon us, and inventories say demand is strong

Processing spreads represent the economics of refining a barrel of crude oil into oil products that consumers all over the world require to power their daily lives.

In the United States, we are coming into a time of the year where gasoline demand tends to peak. During the summer months, vacations from school and work and warm weather result in increased driving, which expands the demand for automobile fuel. Therefore, there is lots of seasonality in the metric that represents the economics of refining crude oil into gasoline.

Source: CQG

Futures markets are always looking months ahead, and when it comes to the weekly chart of the NYMEX gasoline crack spread, it tends to move higher in late February and early March each year as the market prepares to meet increasing demand in spring and summer. This year, we saw a jump in the refining spread from $10.69 per barrel in mid-February to over $20 per barrel at the end of that month. The spread has been trading between $17.50 and $20.73 per barrel since late February. Additionally, the price of crude oil is around $15 per barrel higher right now than it was at this time last year. The refining spread is close to the same level, meaning that the price of gasoline has kept pace with crude oil.

Despite its name and the intuitive definition that ascribes the winter as the peak season for demand, heating oil is a less seasonal oil product. The heating oil futures contract is also a proxy for other distillate products like diesel and jet fuels.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the NYMEX heating oil refining spread shows, last year at this time, the crack was at a high of $16.28 per barrel. This year with crude oil, the input and primary ingredient in all oil product production, $15 higher than last year, the heating oil crack just under $20 per barrel, which is a sign of incredible strength for distillate products.

Therefore, the current level of processing or crack spreads in the oil market remains bullish for the underlying energy commodity.

When it comes to inventories, the most recent reports from both the API and EIA were also bullish and likely caused this week’s rise to new highs in the price of oil. According to the API, crude oil stocks fell by 1.047 million barrels, and gasoline and distillate stocks dropped by 2.47 million and 854,000 barrels respectively for the week ending on April 13. The EIA followed with even greater withdrawals from inventories. The EIA said oil stocks declined by 1.1 million barrels, and gasoline and distillate stockpiles decreased by 3 million and 3.1 million barrels respectively. The decline in stocks by both reporting agencies in all three categories is a strong sign that demand for energy is buoyant, which is a commentary on the overall economy.

Nothing boosts the price of oil like turmoil in the Middle East

We have established that market structure and the economic environment are supportive for the price of crude oil at this time. Those factors alone point to gains in the price of the energy commodity. However, crude oil also has something else going for it these days, and that is that the majority of reserves in the world sit in the Middle East.

The region of the world that is ground zero of terrorism and potential war exacts a political premium for the price of crude oil. Iran and Saudi Arabia are both members of OPEC, but they also are arch-enemies that seek the other’s destruction. Complicating matters is that Russia backs Iran and the United States is behind the Saudis. A proxy war in Yemen with Iranian missiles aimed at Saudi sovereign territory, the ongoing blockade of Qatar, and many other hotspots in the region all point to the rising potential for hostilities and violence. Any events that interrupt or damage oil production, refining, or logistical routes in the area that supply the world with crude oil could cause price spikes to the upside in nearby crude oil, exacerbating the current backwardation and widening the premium for Brent over WTI crude oil. Nothing can light a bullish fire under the price of the energy commodity like turmoil in the Middle East.

Source: Barchart.com

BNO is the United States Brent Oil ETF product that has almost $92 million in net assets and trades over 122,000 shares on average each day. As the political temperature rises in the Middle East, it could take BNO with it over coming days and weeks.

The current state of the oil market when it comes to both technical and fundamental factors is telling us that under the right circumstances, nearby crude oil futures could move back to the $100 per barrel level. As the chart highlights, BNO traded at over double its current price when the energy commodity was at that lofty level in June 2014.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.