Will GE Kick The Can Down The Road?

General Electric (GE) reports quarterly earnings Friday. Analysts expect revenue of $27.52 billion and EPS of $0.12. The revenue estimate implies a double-digit decline Q/Q. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Shift From Power To Renewal Energy Will Cause Pain

A double-digit decline in revenue sounds like a lot, even for GE. I was expecting another low- to high-single digit revenue drop. If revenue falls by double-digits, then it will likely be driven by the further diminution of Power Systems and GE Capital. In Q4 2017, revenue for GE's core industrial products was actually up 3% Y/Y. If you backed out the results of the recent merger between GE Oil & Gas and Baker Hughes (BHGE), then revenue would have been down in the mid single-digits.

GE's bread and butter, Power Systems, has been in the doldrums of late. Its Q4 2017 revenue fell 15% and that followed a 4% decline in Q3. The services backlog and cost synergies expected from the $10 billion acquisition of Alstom's (OTCPK:ALSMY, OTCPK:AOMFF) power business have not materialized as expected. Segment profits were down 88% as management missed the shift in demand for heavy-duty gas turbines from 46 gigawatts to 40 gigawatts. Management vowed to fix Power Systems and announced layoffs of more than 10,000 employees. GE then did an about face and will now focus on offshore wind power to grow earnings.

Management acknowledged the shift toward renewable energy sources and away from gas-fired power plants. GE's $2.8 billion of quarterly revenue from Renewable Energy is about one-third that of Power Systems. However, its pretax income margins are 7% where Power Systems have traditionally been in the mid double-digit range. The more revenue that's shifted to Renewable Energy will come at lower margins and GE's total margins will shrink long term.

I look for GE's blended pretax margins for Power and Renewal Energy to decline this quarter. I also expect management to deliver the bad news - Renewable Energy will capture lost market share from Power but pretax income could crater.

Will GE Kick The Can?

In Q4 2017, Fitch downgraded the industrial giant due to its decline in cash flow and structural issues related to Power. GE divested most of GE Capital but the part that remains is likely the dregs of the business. GE Capital has had some problems with reserves at its long-term care insurance operations. This will create another capital drain and reduce GE Capital's upstream dividends to the parent. In addition to increased insurance reserve requirements, GE has been linked to an underfunded pension plan.

I assumed management would have announced an equity raise in the tens of billions of dollars to help fund pension obligations. Instead, GE intimated it wanted to hive off non-core assets. Market chatter suggests GE wants to sell its industrial gas engine business, which it previously intimated was core to its future. It also announced the $1 billion sale of certain information technology businesses related to healthcare - another core business. Asset sales will involve GE forgoing future profit and cash flow needed to shore up its flailing operations. Secondly, if GE has a capital hole, then anything short of an equity raise could be simply "kicking the can down the road." If management does not (1) succinctly explain its capital needs to investors and (2) give a date when they will be resolved, then the Q1 earnings call could create even more confusion over the company's direction.

Conclusion

GE's revenue and earnings demise will likely continue this quarter. Until management stops "kicking the can", GE remains a sell.

