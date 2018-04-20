C&C Group: Matthew Clark's Distribution Strength Warrants A Higher Valuation

It has been a while since I last wrote about the Irish (hard) cider business C&C Group (OTCPK:CGPZF) (OTCQX:CCGGY). My December 2014 article identified the company as vulnerable to competitive pressures from Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) in the UK and Boston Beer (SAM) in the US, with those companies moving rapidly to increase their exposure to the then quickly expanding category. That largely turned out to be the correct assessment at the time, but now, my outlook for the company has changed.

In this article, I will address how C&C's efforts to build an independent route-to-market in the UK have come to fruition with the addition of Matthew Clark, a UK beverage wholesale business. C&C now has direct entry into the independent, brewery-supplied and chain pub on-trade. Including the additional profits of Matthew Clark and an expected modest expansion of the earnings multiple due to its improved strategic position, my valuation of C&C comes to €4.50, to be reached within a time frame of 1-2 years for share price appreciation of roughly 40%.

Cider holds a significant share of the alcoholic beverage market in the UK and Ireland, but has generally enjoyed only modest consumption share outside those two markets. In most European and North American markets, the category has mostly been relegated to the status of a niche product, with certain pockets of stronger local demand usually related to the Irish or English heritage of local populations, such as in Australia and certain parts of the US.

Interest in the category was reignited with a new initiative launched by C&C’s Magners brand in the UK around 2007 to serve cider over ice, or ‘on the rocks’, which strongly resonated with consumers at the time. The renewed interest in the category from consumers provoked entrance into the category from new competitors. After several years of rapid growth in the UK and other markets, the excitement from consumers slowed down considerably, at a time when the market was being flooded by offerings from new entrants and existing companies looking to capitalize on the category’s rapid growth, such as Heineken’s UK subsidiary Bulmers, acquired in 2003.

The Cider Category: Recent Performance and Market Dynamics

The new habit of serving cider over ice could not be kept exclusive to the Magners brand of course and was thus copied by competitors in their own promotion of cider consumption. C&C’s subsequent slowdown in sales was brought on by a combination of the competitive onslaught launched by Heineken in the UK, which copied C&C’s innovation of serving over ice, and Boston Beer’s Angry Orchard in the US. Angry Orchard is a relatively new brand that took significant share away from the erstwhile market leader Woodchuck (bought by C&C in 2012), which prior to Angry Orchard’s arrival held close to 50% of the US cider market.

Moderated consumer interest in cider may have been related to a relative lack of innovation in the category, just when the rise of craft beer introduced consumers to a multitude of newly appreciated, but already existing, beer styles such as IPAs and wheat beers, but it is more likely that cider’s performance has suffered from a more competitive alcoholic beverage landscape in general. The UK for instance has witnessed very strongly increased consumer interest in gin & tonic in particular, while consumer interest in whiskeys has increased in almost all Western markets. Other categories or segments that have done well are Mexican-style beers, hybrid beers like Desperados and wine. The current beverage landscape is simply more competitive than ever before and cider has been one category that has suffered in recent years as a result of consumers preferring other options.

Since alcoholic beverage consumption is oftentimes part of social interactions, new consumption habits can spread rapidly as they benefit from network effects and social proof, but can fall out of favor just as quickly when something more exciting emerges. The staying power of trends in alcoholic beverage consumption is therefore quite difficult to predict. Cider’s rapid growth, both inside its core markets as well as in the category’s less developed markets like the US and Australia, ran out of runway quite fast, which both Heineken and C&C Group failed to foresee at the time.

One way the cider industry as a whole has been fighting back is through offering more choice than the traditional apple and pear flavors, although the latter is officially a perry instead of a cider. Magners recently launched a dark fruit cider in the UK for instance, while Swedish producer Kopparberg, which has been taking share in the UK, offers such exotic flavors as elderflower & lime. In general, it is fair to say the cider industry has not innovated quickly enough when compared to other beverage categories, but the trend is definitely improving. I am looking for more innovations to match the choices offered by other categories, such as lower-calorie ciders or reduced-alcohol ciders, as well as more flavors and different packaging in order to assess the industry’s chances of a return to growth.

C&C Group’s Strategic Position

The common theme in C&C Group’s problems in the US and the UK markets was its lack of distribution power. Despite the fact that C&C holds a no. 1 position in the Irish cider category and a no. 2 position in the UK cider category, the company’s route-to-market is hampered by the fact that it does not own a leading alcoholic beverage portfolio in either of those two markets, which exposes the company to competition from large brewers such as Heineken, which are always looking to sell adjacent brands as part of a larger beverage portfolio.

This forms a problem especially in the on-trade channel, which is the highest-margin channel for the alcoholic beverage industry due to its fragmented nature, lower price sensitivity and (attempts at) customer lock-in. To illustrate the company’s predicament; in most Western markets, including the US and the UK, beer consistently holds the largest share of alcoholic beverage consumption, especially in the on-trade. This state of affairs has caused the dominant brewers in each market to hold significant sway over the larger alcoholic beverage market, because other manufacturers rely on them for distribution. The Irish beer market for example is dominated by just three players, namely Guinness (DEO), Heineken and Molson Coors (TAP), while the UK beer market is to a substantial degree divided between Heineken, Molson Coors, AB InBev (BUD) and Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY), with Guinness holding a relatively small share.

These companies, through their sheer size and extensive beverage portfolios, exercise a strong influence on the on-trade channel, oftentimes through direct ownership of large pub estates (in the case of Heineken) and by being able to negotiate with large pub companies to secure access for large parts of their beverage portfolios. Pub-chain companies also benefit from this state of affairs, because they can use their size to negotiate competitive terms from multiple companies looking to sign a single-supplier contract with them. Having a large brewer as a single supplier often provides the pub chain with financial and/or promotional support in exchange for offering exclusive access for the brewer’s beverages.

So, even though C&C sells a leading branded product in a substantially-sized category with attractive margins, the company simply cannot match the distribution strength of the large brewers, whose beverage portfolios are built around their anchor brands in the stout, lager or ale segments, such as the Guinness or Heineken brands or the Carling brand for Molson Coors, which they use to muscle out smaller brands like Magners in the UK. Heineken has been especially successful in this regard because of its leading position in the UK beer market as well as its possession of the leading UK cider brand (which is Bulmers, although C&C owns this trademark in Ireland). I have drawn up a rough model of the UK beverage market to illustrate my point, as included below.



Simplified model of the UK alcoholic beverage market showing the difficult spot category specialists like C&C find themselves in as their access to brewer-owned pubs, and oftentimes chain-owned pubs as well, is marginalized by the distribution strength of megabrewers like Heineken. This situation applies to many other markets as well, although the US is somewhat different because of the three-tier distribution system. The model, which excludes other on-trade establishments among other things, has been simplified to avoid overwhelming complexity (drawing by the author).

Because C&C’s product strength is largely limited to a single category, it is mitigated by its weakness in distribution. I had therefore expected the company to be picked up by one of the large brewers looking to complement their existing beverage portfolio with strength in cider beverages, much like Bulmers was picked up by Heineken. I consider Molson Coors, Guinness and AB InBev as being potentially good fits with C&C, primarily because of geographic overlap in the UK and Ireland. So far, no such acquisition has materialized, which has left C&C to fend for its own from a strategically weak position.

The only viable alternative for the company, with relatively few independent brewery assets left to buy in either of its core markets, was to secure an alternative route-to-market on its own. The company has bought independent beverage wholesalers in both Ireland and Scotland in order to secure its route-to-market, which strengthened its distribution in the independent on-trade in particular. But it was still left without such a strategic asset in the UK at large. In order to secure market access for its beverages in the UK on-trade, C&C therefore tried to buy a pub-chain in the UK called Spirit Pubs in late 2014/early 2015, but lost out to another bid from an existing player.

Matthew Clark Acquisition

In my opinion, the recently announced purchase of independent beverage wholesaler Matthew Clark by C&C Group is therefore a game changer for the company’s route-to-market in the UK. Short of teaming up with a leading brewer, this is probably the most desirable outcome from a strategic standpoint. And the opportunity came rather unexpected as Matthew Clark’s owner Conviviality plc rapidly descended towards bankruptcy during March of 2018, which means the Matthew Clark acquisition came at a relatively low price for C&C Group.

With Matthew Clark, C&C Group now has ownership of the largest independent distributor to the UK on-trade drinks sector, with some 4,000 different products from 300 different suppliers on offer to customers, as well as ownership of Bibendum, which is another large wholesaler in the UK with a particular focus on wine. Matthew Clark Bibendum had gross revenues of £1,219 million on a combined basis, net revenues of £1,041 million and adjusted EBITDA of £51.3 million for the fiscal year ended April 2017 (its last fully reported year). Given C&C’s revenues of some €560 million during fy2017, the Matthew Clark transaction certainly counts as transformational.

Although it is to be expected that Matthew Clark’s profitability has declined since last year’s reported numbers, the acquisition is likely attractive from a valuation standpoint given that the consideration paid for Matthew Clark by C&C was only a nominal fee, despite gross assets of £230 million. The reason for the exceptionally low price was that it was a distressed sale executed by the administrators of Conviviality, on condition of C&C providing Matthew Clark with enough liquidity to safeguard continued business operations, current employment and obligations to existing creditors.

In other words, C&C will have to inject substantial capital into Matthew Clark Bibendum in order to keep it in business. That appears fine to me given that Conviviality paid £260 million for the acquisitions of Matthew Clark and Bibendum several years ago (on an enterprise valuation basis). While it is very likely that Conviviality overpaid by a substantial amount, C&C likely received a bargain despite the fact that the business will require substantial outside capital. As a going concern, Matthew Clark Bibendum will have a substantially higher value than the nominal fee paid as consideration by C&C.

The cash injection required by the business is mostly for working capital requirements, which are quite substantial in the wholesaling business as it requires both deep and wide inventory as well as extended payment terms for customers, which are usually small and medium-sized businesses. It is likely that Conviviality extracted too much cash from Matthew Clark as it expanded too aggressively, requiring capital for acquisitions and dividends, and was subsequently confronted with a major liquidity event because of poor controls. I fully expect Matthew Clark to have run up substantial overdue accounts payable to suppliers as a result.

This means significant remedial action has to be performed by C&C in order to return to business as usual. A cash injection will probably solve most of the problems with suppliers, which can now be paid, while customer relations should return to normal with the arrival of a new owner with access to plenty of capital (as companies may withhold payment to a company in trouble). I do consider it possible that Matthew Clark may have to write off some accounts receivable from suppliers, both as a result of difficult circumstances in the British economy as a whole, as well as the apparent serious mismanagement at the parent company level (management may have urged Matthew Clark to prioritize growth over prudence in extending credit to customers).

Acquisition Circumstances

Matthew Clark’s parent company Conviviality was a roll-up combining alcoholic beverage retail with beverage wholesale operations like Matthew Clark, that expanded at an incredibly fast pace through acquisitions. Its demise was brought on in very rapid order by a combination of factors, including a fall in profit through margin erosion, substantial financial leverage and very poor financial controls at the parent-company level that were exposed when management first admitted to making a (significant) error in its financial forecasts and then to accidentally excluding from its cash flow projections a £30 million payment due to fiscal authorities within weeks. When it subsequently went looking for £125 million, including for working capital requirements, from debt or equity investors in order to keep the company afloat, quite understandably given the events that had occurred, management failed to draw enough interest.

I am not particularly concerned about the unusual circumstances surrounding the acquisition. First of all, because C&C has ample liquidity to meet Matthew Clark’s obligations, for which it does not have to tap into new credit lines. For its last reported period (h1 of fy2018), the company had gross debt of €393 million, offset in part by €218 million of cash and cash equivalents, for net debt of roughly €171 million (net debt/EBITDA of 1.7x). That is quite conservative in my opinion, and given the increased earnings power, the combined company should be able to support a ratio of net debt to EBITDA of at least 3x (which would be close to €450 million in net debt).

Secondly, because AB InBev has agreed to provide financial assistance to the acquisition which, although the press release did not specify either the form of assistance nor the amount, provides C&C with the support of a long-time strategic partner and a supplier of Matthew Clark. The support of the world’s largest brewer, which could take the form of extended credit terms for instance, is most likely intended to instill trust with Matthew Clark’s suppliers and customers that business will proceed as usual. AB InBev, as well as other suppliers, has a strong interest in seeing as little disruption as possible in Matthew Clark’s operations.

Thirdly, the bankruptcy of Conviviality was mostly a liquidity event at the parent company level, combined with the market’s completely eroded trust in the company’s management, and happened so quickly that disruption to its subsidiaries’ operations will most likely remain limited in scope. The time that passed between the first profit warning by Conviviality on March 8th and the sale of Matthew Clark by the company’s administrators to C&C on April 4th is four weeks.

Fourth, even though Matthew Clark is the larger company on a revenue basis, C&C is more profitable and generally generates strong cash flows from operations, and although the capital injection may move its debt ratios up somewhat, the company’s leverage ratio should remain well within a conservative range.

Fifth, C&C Group has ample experience with operating beverage wholesale companies through C&C Gleeson in Ireland and the former Wallaces Express, now operating as Tennent-Caledonian, in Scotland. The company knows the wholesaling business well, both as a supplier and an operator, and should not be surprised by its capital-intensive nature and slow cash conversion, as Conviviality’s management and investors have learned the hard way.

Although wholesale businesses like Matthew Clark and Bibendum do not in themselves offer very attractive economic returns, they do offer a multitude of strategic advantages to a beverage supplier like C&C. Next to having a more secure route-to-market through control of a large distribution platform, being in the wholesale business means that C&C will indirectly have customer relationships with a wide range of on-trade establishments (some 23,000 according to the press release).

First of all, that opens an opportunity to sell those customers C&C products like its cider product range, but it also exposes the company to a lot of data on beverage trends through customer purchasing behavior. This way, it can use its ownership of Matthew Clark to learn how certain brands or categories are performing in the marketplace, which is an attractive position if you are scouting the market, but can serve to inform the company’s product innovation efforts as well. New products can subsequently be launched in part through owned distribution platforms like Matthew Clark, ensuring placement in front of customers, which should serve to lower the risk involved with new product development.

Finally, it makes C&C more attractive as a strategic partner for other beverage companies, especially smaller category specialists. And not just as a potential customer and distributor of their product, but C&C could potentially buy smaller manufacturers to expand its offering into higher-growth categories, such as craft cider or craft beer. I would be looking for such acquisitions as its earlier addition of premium cider brand Orchard Pig in the UK.

Route-to-Market Improvements Warrant a Valuation Reappraisal

C&C’s results have been somewhat unpredictable and frequently shy of market expectations in recent years. Its cider operations, which are largely reliant on its domestic market and the United Kingdom, have suffered from the cider category losing some of its favor with consumers, and encroachment from large brewers intent on taking market share in an adjacent category.

C&C’s efforts to improve its route-to-market will ensure a more defensible position in the UK market, while its positions in the Irish and Scottish markets were already in much better shape. Scotland, although it is part of the UK, has different beer market dynamics and has been a strong performer for C&C because of its ownership of the leading brewer in that market with Tennent-Caledonian, which it combined with the wholesale business Wallaces Express. C&C’s performance in the Scottish market shows us what is financially feasible for the company when strong beverage brands are combined with strength in distribution.

C&C was already relying on its position in Ireland and the UK for much of its revenue and profit, and the Matthew Clark acquisition will only serve to strengthen its dependence on those two markets. I consider this a good thing because cider is a very relevant product category in both those markets, which will likely remain the case, while other markets with less of a history regarding significant cider consumption have proven much less reliable avenues for growth and profit than anticipated only a few years ago.

Next to the Matthew Clark acquisition, there have already been some other notable improvements in C&C’s route-to-market. First of all, the company signed a renewed strategic partnership with AB InBev for England & Wales in December of 2016, whereby AB InBev will distribute some of C&C’s cider brands within those markets to the on-trade sector, while C&C will continue to perform the same service for some of AB InBev’s beer brands in Ireland and Northern Ireland. Through that partnership C&C has better access to the England & Wales brewer-supplied and chain pub on-trade while at the same time strengthening its beer portfolio in the Irish markets.

Secondly, in September of 2017, the company acquired a minority interest in Admiral Taverns of 45%, which included a supply arrangement for the 845 or so pubs in Admiral Taverns’ portfolio. This investment is another effort to secure a better route to market in the UK, with this investment securing access to a decent number of pub chain-owned establishments for the company’s beverages for a relatively small outlay of capital. As these efforts are still in the early days, the benefits have not fully materialized in C&C’s financial performance yet. With regards to the AB InBev agreement, this is particularly true because it has shifted some sales to that company, for which C&C is now acting as supplier and thus not capturing the distribution margin.

On a combined basis, the Admiral Taverns transaction, the AB InBev agreement, and the Matthew Clark acquisition will much improve C&C’s distribution strength in chain pub, brewer-supplied and independent on-trade establishments in England and Wales. Its businesses in Scotland and Ireland were already in much better shape, in Scotland because of its ownership of the anchor brand Tennent’s and in Ireland because of its strong market leading position in cider with Bulmers, which is closer to a must-carry brand than Magners is in the UK.

Valuation

The enhanced route-to-market in the UK should improve the reliability of C&C’s financial performance and thereby warrant a higher multiple for its earnings than the low- to mid-teens multiple usually seen applied to the company’s shares in recent years. When we combine the potential for multiple expansion with the profit contribution to be expected from the Matthew Clark acquisition, the company’s shares appear to offer good value, even if the cider category as a whole continues to underperform other beverage categories.

I have assembled a rudimentary model of what the combined company will look like going forward. C&C and Matthew Clark report fiscal years ending in February and April respectively, which means their fiscal year 2018 has (nearly) ended. I have therefore looked at the next fiscal year, which is 2019, with the assumption that Matthew Clark will change its reporting to a fiscal year ending in February as well. That would assume the company will be included in C&C’s numbers for some 11 months in fy2019; for convenience's sake, I have included the company for the full 12 months in my model below.

I have included only one scenario for 2019 as I do not expect the range of possible outcomes to fluctuate wildly. The model is primarily intended to give a rough indication of the size and earning power of the combination, under conservative assumptions included below for clarity.

I have looked at the recent trends for both Matthew Clark and C&C as reported in H1 of fy2018 for an indication of how their top lines will develop. I have included a modest aggregate decline in top line for C&C of -5%, in part because of the company's lower revenues in H1 of 2018 of -6.8%. I have included aggregate growth of +10% for Matthew Clark, which saw decent top-line expansion during H1 of 2018 of +6.9%, but I have moderated the expansion of its top line because of the effects from the disruption at the parent company experienced in March.

I expect both C&C and Matthew Clark to show some margin pressure, with EBITDA declining by -5% for C&C and -30% for Matthew Clark. I also expect EBITDA to convert to operating profit at a lower rate for the combined company, as I anticipate Matthew Clark to have substantially higher depreciation and amortization expenses. With regards to net profit, I have included €10 million in annual interest expense and a tax rate of 15%, which is somewhat higher than C&C has last reported. Corporate tax rates in Ireland and the UK currently stand at 15% and 18%, respectively.

The free cash flow outlook for the combined business is difficult to estimate, at least in part because we do not know how quickly the business operations at Matthew Clark will normalize. The wholesale business should be expected to generate cash flow from operations under conditions of a flat top line. In case of significant business expansion, as happened under the ownership of Conviviality, a wholesale business will generally consume cash as it requires more working capital to finance inventory and receivables.

Part of these requirements under conditions of growth will be offset by an increase in accounts payable, which is why AB InBev's involvement in the transaction is quite important. However, I expect C&C to manage Matthew Clark in a manner entirely different from Conviviality, who managed the business for growth in order to sustain a high earnings multiple on its stock (which was used as currency for acquisitions). C&C on the other hand primarily has use for Matthew Clark as a strategic asset, more specifically as a conduit for C&C products.

I do not expect it to be as much of a drag on cash under that scenario, aside from the initial recapitalization of course. C&C is cash generative but as a cider business has a certain seasonality to its cash flows, with inventory increasing during the fall when the apple harvest comes into its cideries to be processed. The spring and summer period is usually its busiest time for sales, with receivables collection increasing thereafter. I would expect the combined business to be able to sustain free cash flows from operation at least as high as C&C did before the acquisition, some €50-70 million annually depending on movements in capital expenditures and working capital.

These assumptions will lead C&C to report substantially higher revenues and profits going forward, while dilution from the transaction is nil and the debt increase is quite manageable (modelled at some €80 million). Under these assumptions, C&C currently trades for a forward multiple of slightly over 10 times earnings, with EV/EBITDA below 9, which I consider to be too low given its materially improved route-to-market. I would assign a forward valuation of 15 times fy2019 earnings, which gives me a valuation range of €4.50 to €4.60 for the company’s shares, implying some 45% upside from current levels. This valuation does not hinge on potential improvements in cider category performance but is based primarily on additional profits from Matthew Clark and a modest multiple expansion due to C&C’s improved strategic position.

