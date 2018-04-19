Merck's (MKGAF) CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business - Call Transcript

Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF) Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business Conference Call April 19, 2018 6:00 AM ET

Executives

Constantin Fest – Head of Investor Relations

Stefan Oschmann – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Belén Garijo – Member of the Executive Board CEO Healthcare

Marcus Kuhnert – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Peter Verdult – Citi

Matt Weston – Credit Suisse

Michael Leuchten – UBS

Wimal Kapadia – Bernstein

Richard Vosser – JPMorgan

Vincent Meunier – Morgan Stanley

Gunnar Romer – Deutsche Bank

Luisa Hector – Exane

Marietta Miemietz – Primavenue

Constantin Fest

Many thanks, Julia, and a very warm welcome to today’s call on our agreement to sell Consumer Health to Procter & Gamble. My name is Constantin Fest, Head of Investor Relations here at Merck, and for this call, I’m pleased to have with me here today Stefan Oschmann, our Group CEO; and Belén Garijo, CFO of our Healthcare business sector as well as Marcus Kuhnert, our Group CFO.

In the next 15 to 20 minutes or so, we’d like to run you through the key slides of this presentation, then we’d be happy to take all of your questions. Please be aware that we have a little bit less than 1 hour for this call today.

[Operator Instructions] With this, I'd like to gladly hand over to Stefan to kick off this presentation. Stefan?

Stefan Oschmann

Thank you, Constantin, and good morning or good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our conference call on the divestment of our Consumer Health business to Procter & Gamble. examining the possible strategic options for our Consumer Health business. Those who know us, who know Merck will know that we take a process like this very, very seriously and it’s extremely important for us to ensure a good future for the business.

And with today’s agreement, we have found a good home for our Consumer Health business. But my colleagues, Belén, who’s been leading the process, and Marcus, will tell you more about the details. From a group perspective, the agreement today will accelerate the deleveraging and increase our flexibility to strengthen all our businesses in the future, and it will help us further to drive our transformation into a truly global science and technology company.

And with this, I hand over to Belén.

Belén Garijo

Thank you, Stefan, and good morning also from my side. I am going to start in Slide Number 6 of your binder.

First of all, I would really like to emphasize the solid performance of our Consumer Health business as well as the remarkable engagement and resilience of our teams during the last 9 months since we announced our intention to evaluate alternative strategic options for our Consumer Health business. Today, we are proud and delighted that the Procter & Gamble Group had acknowledged the growth potential and the value of our business and our brands as well as our global presence, the scientific heritage, the strong medical value propositions behind some of our strong brands, and most importantly, the talent and the competence of our Consumer business – Consumer Health business team.

I move to a Slide Number 7 now where you will see how we intend to work with Procter work with Procter & Gamble moving forward to create the basis for business expansion. We believe that this deal qualifies us a triple win: it will create significant value for both companies, for us, at Merck, and Procter & Gamble and most importantly it will have a great impact at customer and consumer level who will be able to benefit from potential line extension and new product innovation as we ensure a higher investment to create a more promising longer-term future. The combined business will create a unique global player and will form a very, very strong platform for sustainable growth at a much larger scale.

Let me now move to Slide Number 9 where you see the transaction at a glance. Let me briefly summarize the key elements of the transaction for you before Marcus deep dive into some of the details that I’m sure you will be eager to hear about. We have a very strong buyer who will be a great home to our employees as the Procter & Gamble capabilities will be key to fully capture the future promising growth potential, and we have been reassured that they have been impressed with the situation of our business, the growth we have delivered, and importantly, with the capabilities behind our Consumer Health business.

We have agreed on a full sale of the business and it will be an all-cash transaction. The acquisition price of €3.4 billion implicitly values our Consumer Health business above the average of existing benchmark in terms of multiples to EBITDA because if you look at some of the slides you have in the appendix, you will see that the majority of the comparable transaction achieved between 16 and 18 times EBITDA while we have been able to reach 19.5 times when you look at this versus our – when you look at the enterprise value in relation to our EBITDA in – reported in 2017.

Marcus will give you more details, but I believe you will agree with me that this adds a great value to the business, the Consumer Health business, that, otherwise, as Stefan mentioned in his introduction, we would not have been able to generate on our own given the evolving priorities of the group and the evolving priorities in our overall Healthcare business.

And now, I would like to hand over to Marcus to continue with the transaction details.

Marcus Kuhnert

Thank you very much, Belén, and good morning also from my side. As Belén already pointed out, I assume that you have meanwhile taken notice of the key financials of the transaction. So let me just briefly give you both a couple of thoughts and additional points that might be useful for you when you are going to model the transaction and the divestment of our CH business. As Belén said, the transaction volume is €3.4 billion all-cash price, and as usual, in this kind of transactions, we are handing over the business debt and cash free. We are currently estimating that we will generate a book value gain of approximately €3 billion under this program.

When we are looking on further accounting implication, we believe that – yes, we believe that we will see roughly €260 million of goodwill going out with the business. When you model it, you should not forget to reduce the minority for India and please keep in mind that on the bridge from the purchase price to the net cash proceeds, we will see some changes over the next couple of months on the final stages of negotiations, especially when it comes to impact of debt-like items like, for example, net working capital and also the net impact from buying back the non-CH business in India is still to be taken into account.

Given the nature of this transaction, mainly a combination of share and asset deal, we expect to pay taxes on this disposal gain in the range between 15% and 20%. And as the agreement as such is very complex, I would still like to assure that we target the closing of the transaction for the end of the fourth quarter of 2018.

I am jumping now to Slide Number 12 to give you a little – or shed a little more light on the implications for 2018 financials and the guidance. When it comes to the financial statement, you will find that Consumer Health business shown as discontinued operations according to the requirements of IFRS 5 with our Q2 2018 results. This means that next – in the first quarter 2018 or let’s say the next financial publication in May would still look as you know us, so no changes. With regards to our guidance, we see no change here into the qualitative statement that we have given to you in March on organic growth and tax assumptions. And if you need to make any adjustments now, you’ll find further details on the back of this presentation.

In May, however, we plan to give you the known update in more quantitative terms on the new basis, that means without CH. What I can tell already now is that the transaction had no impact on our average tax rate, which we continue to see in a range between 24% and 26% going forward. I’m switching over to Slide number 13 and addressing the topic of what are we going to do with the funds. So we expect the cash inflow at the closing of the transaction. But note, as I already said that the actual cash inflow will be reduced by the taxes and the debt-like items that we will have to pay on the transaction.

I would like to emphasize again that our key priority has been and will remain deleveraging and larger acquisitions are ruled out until the end of 2018. With the net cash proceeds from the divestment of our Consumer Health business, we will bring our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of – to a level below two by the end of 2018 as we have announced earlier. Today’s agreement clearly accelerates our deleveraging process and will give us better flexibility in the future to strengthen all of our key businesses. With that being said, I hand over back to Belén.

Belén Garijo

Thank you, Marcus. I am in front of the Slide number 14 where you see the way we are expecting the divestment of our Consumer Health business influencing our evolution towards 2022. Despite the Consumer Health divestment, the Healthcare’s 2022 net sales ambition is maintained. As a leading science and technology company, our Healthcare strategy will focus on bringing innovative medicines to patients following our ambition to become a global specialty innovator, and you know how much our pipeline has developed in recent years and how promising it became.

In addition to this, the base business is solidly performing, it’s resilient and we have now delivered already 27 consecutive quarters of organic growth in Healthcare. From that perspective, we are confident that this business evolution is not – our business evolution and growth potential is not going to be influenced by the divestment of the Consumer Health. Moving to a Slide number 15, you see that our pipeline, as I mentioned before, is delivering. We are confident on its potential.

You will see more evidence of this in 2018 since we have major milestones expected in the coming months after you have already been informed of our initial successes in 2017 with seven approvals in three continents for both BAVENCIO and MAVENCLAD. In addition to that, there are multiple Phase III BAVENCIO registration studies underway that are going to be reading in the coming months and our earlier-stage pipeline contains first-in-class assets, such as our BTK inhibitor, evobrutinib; tepotinib, our c-Met inhibitor; our bifunctional fusion protein TGFbeta trap with our molecules coming from our discovery pipeline. Last, but not the least, we are preparing for the submission of MAVENCLAD in the U.S. as we shared with you end of December last year. All of this is exciting news, and we will certainly keep you posted of what is to come. With this, back to you, Stefan.

Stefan Oschmann

So in summary, in a nutshell, you know that we regularly review of our portfolio to deliver sustainable profitable growth and today is another example of this. We view our individual businesses according to financials and strategic fit and I think there are a very few other German headquartered companies who’ve been as active in portfolio management as we’ve been in the past years. I think it’s also safe to assume that once we do this, we have pretty good internal strength at managing such processes.

We will entrust our highly effective Consumer Health business to P&G, and we know it will be in good hands to grow to a strong company with a strong consumer marketing culture. The proceeds from the transaction will accelerate our deleveraging and we will invest them wisely to strengthen all three businesses. We are not changing our guidance with regard to bigger transactions, but you know very well that in all of our three business sectors, licensing deals as well as bolt-on type of acquisitions are a part of the standard operating model. And now, we would move to your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

We will now take our first question from Peter Verdult from Citi. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Peter Verdult

Good afternoon. It’s Pete Verdult from Citi. The presentation was very clear regarding Consumer and your capital allocation priorities. So I have two broader questions, please. Firstly, for Belén, just on the pipeline, can you just remind us when we will see the headline JAVELIN ovarian data for avelumab and what incremental trap and tepotinib data, if any, there will be at ASCO, that’s question number one.

And then, secondly, Stefan, I’m chancing my arm here, I don’t want to you speculate, but in the event the pharma pipeline delivers as you hope over the next three to five years and you turned the Performance Materials division is around, would the board or family be more amenable to that point potentially spinning, divesting PM to create shareholder value or to secure a better market rating for the underlying Healthcare and Life Science businesses? Thank you.

Belén Garijo

Thank you, Peter. The first-line ovarian data is going to read September 2019. And the second question was, Peter, remind me. Yes, the…

Peter Verdult

The ASCO trap and tepotinimb, if any, there?

Belén Garijo

Yes, we are aiming to present multiple papers on our pipeline, including avelumab, including tepotinib and including TGFbeta trap.

Peter Verdult

Thank you.

Stefan Oschmann

CEO Peter, your question about the future of Performance Materials, it’s safe to assume that we will maintain this 3-pillar model and there is – so the reason for that is, on the one hand, as you’re well aware of, a certain risk hedge thinking on the side of the Merck family, but we also see that there is nice synergy between the businesses when it comes to technology development. We do, however, and I mean that very seriously, we actively assess the sustainability, the viability of all our businesses at – in regular interval so that is something that you can count on, but we have no plans to change the basic operating model of the company.

Peter Verdult

Thank you.

We will now take our next question from Matt Weston from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Matt Weston

Thank you, very much. I only have one question and really it’s to Belén regarding the commercial model for the Healthcare business. So at the time you announced the strategic review, you said it was going to be a complicated transaction and we can see that today in terms of the legal entities. But how integrated is the Consumer and pharma footprint, particularly in the emerging markets?

And the reason I ask is whether by spinning out this business, we’re going to need to see some reinvestments in terms of SG&A on the Healthcare side to maintain the momentum of your emerging markets, pharma business, or whether you are confident that we can really just carve out Consumer as a separate business and there won’t be any hiccups along the way, pharma will just continue along the track that it’s been growing on.

Belén Garijo

Great question. The businesses have been managed actually quite independently, at least for the last five years. And mainly, for emerging markets, we have a fully fledged Consumer Health approach that will facilitate the future divestiture of the business. So we are not expecting any dis-synergies from this transaction. General medicine will continue to be operated by Biopharma. And with the exception of India, in which we have – which is managed in a very pragmatic way with one Healthcare approach, that will not complicate the transaction beyond what is already complicated in India. We are not expecting any dis-synergies from this. So we are very confident that we will be able to take this to the next level without, again, as I mentioned, having any dis-synergies. That – is this answering your question because I…

Matt Weston

That is, that’s perfect. And if I can just cheat and ask my second question subsequently.

Belén Garijo

Yes. Hold on. Before you go there, I just want to make final comments.

Matt Weston

Go ahead.

Belén Garijo

Sorry, a final comment from my side, which is basically we don’t have yet visibility, talking about the second part of your question, we don’t yet have visibility, details on country-by-country level. That’s what I wanted to add. That’s it.

Matt Weston

Understood, thank you. And just one very quick one for Marcus. I see from the press release, it says you haven’t agreed to sell France Consumer because you need the works council approval. Does that mean that there’s a subsequent payment for France? Or that France will be included in the €3.4 billion, we just have to go through the correct process to achieve it?

Belén Garijo

That’s exactly right. We are not expecting any additional payment from France.

Stefan Oschmann

And Marcus agrees with that.

Matt Weston

Thank you.

We will now take our next question from Michael Leuchten from UBS. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Michael Leuchten

Thank you, very much. One clarification question, please, on the 19.5 times pro forma EBITDA multiple on your slides. There seems to be a degree of inconsistency if I use your appendix with the €183 million EBITDA pre for the EV of €3.4 billion of about 1 times. Just I was sort of wondering where that difference comes from if you could clarify, please.

Stefan Oschmann

Marcus?

Marcus Kuhnert

Yes, so the €183 million is fully consolidated EBITDA pre of our Consumer Health business. You should keep in mind that in India we just own 52% of the entity in India. So if we have purchase price of €3.4 billion that is directly attributable to Merck, we need to have in order to show a clean multiple an EBITDA pre or – pro forma EBITDA pre number, which actually includes – sorry, which actually excludes the minority share of India and this is expected to bridge between €183 million fully consolidated EBITDA pre to the €183 million EBITDA pre, which is excluding the minority of the EBITDA – the impact of the minority shares in India, comparing then the purchase price, the selling price of €3.4 billion with the pro forma €173 million EBITDA pre to the multiple of 13.5.

Michael Leuchten

Okay, thank you.

Our next question comes from Wimal Kapadia from Bernstein. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Wimal Kapadia

Thanks for taking my question. Wimal Kapadia from Bernstein. So two questions, please. Can you just give me a little bit of guidance as to how you’re able to maintain a flat sales profile in the pharma business? So you’re removing a growth business, which is you are likely in the mid-single-digit range and you previously gave guidance of flat sales. So what has changed – to 2022. So what has changed to allow you to maintain that guidance? And then the second question following on to that is just can you give us a little bit of context on what you are seeing in the General Medicine business, particularly within the emerging markets? And then how should we think about the growth near term and Merck’s ability to maintain that growth longer term. Thank you.

Belén Garijo

Yes. So first of all, the business evolution towards 2022 has not changed from what we have previously communicated to you. This is exactly the same. Having said this, let me try to address your second – or the second part of your question, which is what is making us confident that we will be able to deliver on this perspective.

First of all, if you have seen the evolution of our business in China, both in the General Medicine and CardioMetabolic franchise as well as the Fertility franchise, this will contribute to keeping this business growing. We have several repatriations expected to actually benefit the General Medicine evolution such as the one in Russia, which we have communicated previously. And therefore, based on the track record that we have shown to date and the establishment that we have in emerging markets, we are confident that we will able to keep like this. Is this answering your question?

Wimal Kapadia

Yes. I mean, I guess, it’s just too – yes, you’re removing €900 million of sales that’s growing mid-single digit. So something must have changed between your guidance to today and your guidance previously that allows – that gives you the confidence. So it would have to be quite a big change.

Belén Garijo

Yes remember in previous conversations, we have already clearly stated that we will be able – that we are confident that we will be able to keep this business evolution towards 2020 even without CH. And this is exactly what you see on the slide. And we remain confident we will deliver on this.

Wimal Kapadia

Thank you.

We'll now take our next question from Richard Vosser from JPMorgan. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Richard Vosser

Two, please. Firstly, you’ve been very clear that you’ll delever with the proceeds, but just your thoughts – on a net debt basis, just your thoughts whether you would look to try and pay off some of the bonds or whether the money in 2019 would stay held as cash.

There are some hybrid bonds and U.S. bonds with quite high interest rates, which could be interesting to repay. And then second question, just on the BTK partnering, if you could talk about the ongoing processes there and obviously there’s some extra cash coming towards you from this disposal. So just thinking about whether you would look to move forward on your own with the BTK in 2019?

Stefan Oschmann

Marcus, the first question?

Marcus Kuhnert

Yes, Richard, so on your delevering question, we have already paid down all the portions of our financial debt, which we could pay down on a flexible basis. That means the liability that is – or the financial debt that we still have on our balance sheet follows fixed or certain maturities, which means that, for time being, it would remain higher hedged items in the balance sheet as we just cannot pay back certain debt components, which are less than our balance sheet after now 2 years or even 3.5 years of leveraging post Sigma-Aldrich closing.

Stefan Oschmann

So Richard, let me address your second question. The current transaction will not influence our strategic decision on partnering some of our assets as we have discussed before.

Marcus Kuhnert

Maybe one more detail from my side to add, Richard. You have asked – explicitly asked for the hybrid bonds. So you may remember we have 2 hybrid bonds incurred to finance the Sigma acquisition of a total of €1.5 billion and both callable only after 3.5 and 10 years, respectively. So these are the earliest points in time where we can redeem these bonds and this will be in 2021 and in 2020 as far as I have it in my mind now.

Richard Vosser

Very clear thank you very much.

We'll now take our next question from Vincent Meunier from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Vincent Meunier

Actually 2 follow-up questions on your comments on the corporate strategy, the first one on the divestments. I mean, should we understand that additional business units or parts of the 3 pillars might be divested? I understand that you don’t want to divest one of the 3 units, but maybe within each of these units, you might be able to find noncore assets?

And the other question is the reverse, on the potential for acquisitions. What are the options assuming you rule out again deals above €500 million and particularly in the U. S. where erosion of the key pharma products will be quite important and maybe you might want to raise your profile in the U.S.

Stefan Oschmann

Thank you, Vincent. If you look at our track record, I think it’s – we can clearly say that we have an ongoing strong process of looking at assets and looking at whether we are the best owners of these assets. You summarized my statement very well in the sense that we will not – we don’t want to change our 3- pillar structure as such, but we continuously look at – we look at different businesses. Currently, our bandwidth is pretty saturated with the deal we’re talking about today, and there’s a lot of work ahead of us for the team in terms of carve-out.

The types of deals or acquisitions that we consider in general are if you look at the Vertex deal, for instance, in Healthcare; if you look at BioControl in Life Science; if you look at IOmet and others in Performance Materials, these are either technology platforms or in the life science space, it’s often companies that do have – that do generate cash flow already, but it’s in the medium – small- to medium-sized bolt-on range. A larger U.S. move at this stage is not what we’re planning for.

Vincent Meunier

Okay thank you very much.

Our next question comes from Gunnar Romer from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Gunnar Romer

Gunnar Romer, Deutsche Bank. Actually just a quick follow-up on Vincent’s question. I mean, you’re explicitly ruling out larger acquisitions this year. I’m also wondering whether you can comment on your potential appetite for larger acquisitions then from 2019 onwards?

And in this context, if you can quickly remind us of your M&A criteria, and if possible, including comments about your preference for earnings accretion, pipeline deals and so on and so forth to the extent you can comment on that. And then the second question, just I didn’t get what you said regarding Richard’s question on the BTK partnering. If you can repeat what the current status is here, that would be great. Thank you.

Stefan Oschmann

Yes, sure. Let me start with M& A strategy, this is kind of the mother of all questions and I’m sure you don’t expect me to provide you with any exact details about that because even if I knew something, I wouldn’t be in a position to tell at this stage. So let me stay at the strategic level. We are saying we’re a science and technology company that owns and manages and acquires attractive, innovative businesses.

We have 3 pillars in health care where we’re focusing on oncology and immunology, specialty products and life science where we are leader in bioprocess and in the lab and quality control space, and in performance materials, in material science, in display materials, electronic materials as well as surface materials.

We have no plans to add a fourth pillar and we have no plans to delete a pillar. So in all of these businesses, there exists plenty, plenty of adjacencies. And we do, like any other serious business person, we look at strategic fit and we look at valuations. Currently, as Marcus made it very clear, we have a defined deleveraging agenda, which is very important to us and which we will follow very, very, very concretely.

The criteria, just let me summarize that criteria that we would have in our portfolio, the view would be does this business support the midterm strategy and strengthen the core business? Would we be growing in attractive markets? Would this be a track record in terms of ability to win? And we look at financials at the IRR being bigger than the WACC and it should be EPS accretive and we want to maintain our investment grade credit rating. So all in all, we think we have a highly – we have an aggressive, but disciplined approach to portfolio management and that will persist.

Belén Garijo

Gunnar, going to your – the second part of your question on BTK, what I mentioned to Peter’s question was that this transaction doesn’t change in respect our approach to partnering kind of our promising pipeline assets. And remember, during the Capital Markets Day, we already gave you an update on potential modalities and we also told you that obviously MS is very close to our hearts and to our business. Now we have a positive study that we will present in the near future, and we are aiming to partner BTK once we find the right choice on the other side.

Gunnar Romer

Thank you.

We will now take our next question from Luisa Hector from Exane. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Luisa Hector

Hello, thank you for taking my questions. I wonder if you could just comment on how competitive the process was for your Consumer disposal. I hear that some parties exited earlier without any particular reason for that price or fit to them as an owner of your assets. And then any clarity on the breakup fee and conditions there? Thank you.

Stefan Oschmann

Belén is going to answer that question, but let me say upfront given Belén’s personality, the process was very competitive by definition.

Belén Garijo

The process was highly competitive, and we had not been able to choose anybody, right? We wanted – and we were looking for the right financial value, the right home for our business to continue to thrive and the right home for our people. And we decided that at the end that Procter & Gamble is that company.

Stefan Oschmann

And Belén and I had a lot of fun reading the news media about this process because hardly anything that had been reported been based on fact.

Belén Garijo

You mentioned – I think part of your question was how did the parallel process influence our own process and the Pfizer process has no impact on our process. And the business, we already said that to all of you when we announced the news, our business is a fast-growing business. We have a very strong position in emerging markets, 50% of the growth of our business is coming from there and this is precisely you have seen Procter & Gamble’s press release this morning, this is what impressed Procter & Gamble from the very beginning, the growth of our business, the capabilities that we had. I think, you also had a question on the breakup fee, and well, I can tell you there that this is a customized sale purchase agreement and we are not providing any specific details at this stage.

Again, we'll now take our final question from Marietta Miemietz from Primavenue. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Marietta Miemietz

Yes, thank you for taking my questions. Actually, I have a couple of financial questions specifically relating to the deal. The first is can you just clarify, Marcus, on what basis exactly you’re going to be guiding at the Q1 stage? Are you going to be including three months of the Consumer Health business? Or are you going to be giving EPS pre-guidance on a continuing operations basis only, i.e., zero Consumer Health? Or are you going to include Consumer Health up until closing, which would basically be including it for the full year.

And in that context, is it really a 100% confirmed that Q1 would be presented including Consumer Health because what I don’t understand about the disc ops process is that I thought as soon as you have an intention to exit a business, it becomes discontinued operations.

So the fact that the discussions were already ongoing in Q1, to my mind, that should enable you to make it disc ops from Q1, so any clarification there would be very helpful. And then, secondly, can you just give us a very, very rough feel for the financial impact of the supply and service agreement that you have with Procter & Gamble?

How much revenues and profit you expect to book roughly and over what period of time that runs? Thank you very much.

Stefan Oschmann

Marcus?

Marcus Kuhnert

Yes, thanks for the questions, Marietta. I’ll start with question number two, which was why are we choosing or why are we showing Consumer Health as a discontinued operations only from Q2 onwards. The reason is that it’s a defined catalog of criteria laid down in IFRS 5 that determines the point in time from which you have to apply this standard, meaning in our case from which point in time onward we would have to disclose the Consumer Health business as a discontinued operations.

As per negotiations, there are two ongoing by the end of the first quarter. And also the full scope of the transaction was, at this point in time, not yet fully clear and fixed. Not all of these criteria of IFRS 5 were met. So that according to the accounting rules, we show the Consumer Health business in Q1 still included in that.

So as you will know, it’s as what we have reported so far. From the second quarter onwards, it will be according to the requirements of IFRS 5 separated out of our numbers. In terms of our guidance going forward, as we are guiding only, let’s say, we didn’t have guidance only for the running fixed year, we will give the financials that you know from us excluding the impact of Consumer Health for 2018, so that we will make transparent what will be the sales and EBITDA impact with the Consumer Health out of our guidance.

Furthermore, I have given you some things in the presentation already and the impact that we have. So in terms of taxes and tax rates, we believe that the divestiture of CH will not have a material impact on our tax rate that we have recently adjusted after the U.S. tax reform, that means between 24% to 26% is the number going forward.

We would project at this point in time no double-digit million euro number of the lower CapEx spend going forward. And we will expect some minor balance sheet impact from the divestment of CH. The overall tax exposure of the deal for the onetime tax expenses will be in the range of 15% to 20% of the gain on the sale of the business. We do not comment in detail on the financial implications of the current agreement that we have taken with Procter & Gamble, but you can assume that this service agreement will last for a couple of years. Does this answer your question?

Marietta Miemietz

Yes, it does, thank you very much.

Constantin Fest

Thank you. This was the last question. I’d like to hand over to Stefan for the closing words of this call.

Stefan Oschmann

Thank you, Constantin. Thanks to all of you for attending. Thank you, thank you for your questions. As we keep discussing at other venues and individual meetings, it should not be underestimated what effect your opinions also have on the majority owner of the company who read your reports very, very carefully, discuss these findings with management. So this is a very, very important process for us. As you can imagine, we are satisfied with the deal from the three criteria that we had defined: strategic fit, the people aspect as well as from the financials. We’re looking forward to talk to you again in the context of Q1 and other events. Thank you very much.

