Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report - Bullish Report And Price Band In Effect

The price band is now in effect, and natural gas prices should trade within this price band.

This was 11 Bcf higher than our estimate of -25 Bcf and 13 Bcf higher than the consensus average of -23 Bcf.

The EIA reported a -36 Bcf change in storage for the week ended April 13. This brought storage to 1.299 Tcf. This compares to the +54 Bcf change last year and +38 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Source: EIA

Going into this storage report, a Reuters survey of traders and analysts pegged the average at -23 Bcf with a range of -7 Bcf to -30 Bcf. We expected -25 Bcf and were 2 Bcf above the consensus. We were off by 11 Bcf on this storage report.

EIA reported a very bullish storage report today. The -36 Bcf storage draw was much higher than the highest surveyed storage estimate, but despite the storage report coming in way higher than expected, the brief spike did not last as prices sold off immediately after.

Throughout this week's NGF (exclusive), we noted that traders were going to sell the rallies regardless of what fundamentals turned out. The price range kicked into effect when June contracts traded up to $2.80/MMBtu making it biased to the downside. Following the sell-off of this bullish EIA report, however, we decided to go long UGAZ as prices have now reached the bottom range of our forecasted "price range." (No shares available to short for DGAZ.)

Over the summer, natural gas will establish a price range depending on where fundamentals are, and weather will be the catalyst to push prices up or down from the extremes. The way to trade this then is to wait for the price to move to one extreme and flipping to the other side to play the other extreme. In this week's case, the market tested one extreme (the upper range) and are now testing the bottom range.

Looking at the natural gas market balance, we find that the injection season so far has been heavily in the deficit. Here's our latest market balance update versus the last 2-years:

The lower than expected storage figures are pushing our November storage estimates to 3.569 Tcf.

For now, we are bullish natural gas for a swing trade within the price band. Subscribers will receive live updates on what we do with our position in UGAZ.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UGAZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.