Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund: Quality + Quality = More Quality?

FMN's sister fund, FPT was recently merged into FMN. We take a look and complete an update of the combined fund.

The fund currently yields a 5.48% distribution and is trading at a discount of 9.55% to its net asset value (as of 4/17/2018).

About 6 months ago, we discussed in-depth two quality focused municipal closed-end funds, the Federated Premier Intermediate Municipal (FPT) and the Federated Premier Municipal Income (FMN) funds. If you have not read them yet, please take a look at "FMN - Quality Muni Fund At A Discount, BUT There Is A Better Way Of Buying" and "FPT - EVEN MORE Quality Munis At A Discount?"

Since then, the Federated Premier Intermediate Municipal Fund was merged into the Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund.

What does the combined fund look like? How is the distribution holding up? Is it worth your dollars?

Let's take a look.

Fund Basics

Sponsor : Federated Investors

: Federated Investors Managers : RJ Gallo, Lee Cunningham II (12/20/2002)

: RJ Gallo, Lee Cunningham II (12/20/2002) AUM : $284 million in investment exposure, $169 million common assets

: $284 million in investment exposure, $169 million common assets Historical Style : Investment grade municipal bonds

: Investment grade municipal bonds Investment Objectives : The Fund seeks current income exempt from federal income tax through investment in investment grade tax-exempt debt securities

: The Fund seeks current income exempt from federal income tax through investment in investment grade tax-exempt debt securities Number of Holdings : 249

: 249 Current Yield : 5.48% based on market price, monthly distributions

: 5.48% based on market price, monthly distributions Inception Date : 12/20/2002

: 12/20/2002 Fees : 1.25% base expense + .70% interest expense, 1.95% total expense (as of 11/30/2017). An increase of .25% since last update due to increase lending costs

: 1.25% base expense + .70% interest expense, 1.95% total expense (as of 11/30/2017). An increase of .25% since last update due to increase lending costs Discount to NAV: 9.55%

The Sales Pitch

This fund is designed for investors who are seeking an attractive tax-free distribution throughout changing market cycles. The fund pursues income exempt from federal income tax including the alternative minimum tax ("AMT").

As an actively managed fund, its goal is to pursue attractive yields through changing market cycles.

The Alpha/Fund Strategy

The fund invests in long-term, non-AMT municipal securities, a minimum 80% of which carry investment-grade ratings. The fund employs leverage in the form of two series of highly rated preferred shares to enhance dividends to common shareholders.

The Portfolio

As of the latest available data, the fund was fully invested with over 99% of the funds deployed in municipal bonds.

Since the merger, the combined fund became even more diversified with the top 10 holdings of the fund representing just 10.6% of the portfolio. In November, the top 10 securities made up 15.8% of the portfolio.

The sector allocations still show a very well balanced fund without too many changes. Refunded bonds now represent 13.2% of the fund versus 15.3% as of the previous update. Refunded bonds are considered some of the safest. These bonds have been over time refinanced with lower yielding bonds and whose capital was reinvested in treasuries, thus, securing repayment for the original bonds.

Toll Road bonds increased to 7.8% from 6.8% reported previously.

While the combined fund is still focused on quality, it has moved down slightly over the previous 6 months in hopes of lowering duration in a rising interest rate environment. As of 3/31/2018, 60.5% of the fund's holdings are rated A or better and 81.2% are rated BBB or better. This is down from 63.8% and 84% as of 9/30/2017.

In that same "slightly opportunistic" tone, the fund increased its California and Illinois exposure to 10.6% and 8.4% from 9.3% and 7.7% respectively.

Looking at the cash flow, 36.3% of the bonds have call dates in the next 5 calendar years. 2022 is a fairly big year. Once again though, having a call date does not mean the bond will be called.

I admire funds and fund families which provide portfolio analytics and risk metrics without having to look too deeply or outside for them. Federated is one of them.

This is an interesting area to look at as Federated combined an intermediate-term fund with a longer maturity fund. Were the holdings sold off or the overall fund makeup changed?

The fund now has an average stated maturity of 14.2 years. This is down from 16.1 years when we last looked at the fund. The effective maturity, however, remained at 5.7 years.

The fund's duration has also decreased. As we know, duration is a measure of risk, not maturities.

The fund has a modified duration of 4.4 years. What this means is that for every 1% rise in interest rates, the fund's NAV should decline about 4.4%. This is down from 4.5 years 6 months ago.

Taking the leverage into account, we have an effective duration of 5.6 years. This means that for a 1% rise in interest rates, the fund's NAV should be expected to decline by 5.6%. This is down from 6.2 years 6 months ago.

The opposite is also true if interest rates decline.

Looking at the risk data, we can find a 5-year beta to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) of 1.794. This implies that the fund has been 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. As a leveraged closed-end fund, this is normal. This should, however, bring top of mind awareness that just because you are investing in quality municipal bonds does not mean it will not be volatile.

The maximum draw-down which the fund experienced was 49.02%, likely during the closed-end fund sell-off in 2007/2008 when the leverage markets dried up and funds were forced to liquidate.

Leverage

The Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a levered municipal closed-end fund.

The combined fund has about $114.75 million in leverage exposure which it derives from multiple sources.

As with most municipal closed-end funds, FMN issues preferred shares for leverage. The reason for this being that as "equity," the dividends earned on the preferreds would also be federally tax-free.

The fund has two types of preferred shares, the Variable Rate Municipal Term Preferred Shares ("VMTPS") and the untendered balance of Auction Market Preferred Shares ("AMPS").

The auction preferreds were one of the main reasons for the closed-end fund market blowing up during the previous fiscal crisis. Since then, CEFs have been hard at work moving to a newer structure with more clarity for both the investors and the fund.

As of the last report, the combined fund has $81.7 million in VMTPS exposure. This is up from $35.525 as of the previous report as a result of FMN acquiring FPT's assets.

These shares have a mandatory redemption date unless extended. The fund has recently extended the term of these preferreds through December 19, 2019.

The dividends reset weekly to a fixed spread of 1% against the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association Municipal Swap Index (SIFMA).

The index is calculated and published by Bloomberg. It is currently 1.72%, up .8% from .92% 6 months ago. You can track it here.

This implies that the fund is currently paying 2.72% for its leverage.

The fund now also has a bit under $33 million in traditional Auction Market Rate Preferred Shares.

The dividend rate on the auction rate preferred shares is reset weekly in an auction market. The interest rate is partly based on the 30-day AA-rated financial commercial paper rate published by the Fed. The preferred auctions have been continuously failing and are paying at the maximum default rate.

The dividend rate as of November 30, 2017, was 1.33% for the fund.

Today, AA commercial rate is up to 1.83% from 1.12% six months ago.

What is quite clear is that while holders of auction rate securities are likely not happy campers and have refused to tender the bonds at below face value, it has been quite a win for the fund.

The fund's cost of leverage from auction rate securities is significantly lower than what they pay for other sources of leverage.

Overall, even though the fund borrowing costs have increased, FMN would be impacted less than other municipal funds. Further increases in borrowing costs would imply a lower distribution in the future.

Distribution Quality

The fund currently distributes a $.0610 per share monthly distribution. The distribution has been steady over the previous year and since when the two funds merged.

The market distribution yield is currently 5.48% as of 4/17/2018.



Going back through the fund's distribution history on CEF Connect shows us no Return of Capital as part of the distribution.

We took a deep dive into the distribution in our last article, so I am not going to spend as much time on it again here. The reason being large that since the last reporting period ending 11/30/2017, the funds have merged.

In our next data release, we will take a deeper look at it.

For the period ending 11/30/2017, the distribution was covered, however, and the fund was able to grow their UNII.

Is it possible that the distribution will be further cut in the future? Yes, especially if the borrowing costs continue to increase. It is, however, currently in pretty good shape and there is a UNII balance which can make up the difference.

The Numbers

The fund is currently distributing a market price distribution yield of 5.48% and is trading at a discount of 9.55% to its NAV or net asset value.

Over the previous year, the fund has traded at both, near parity and at today's record discounts to NAV.

Even though the underlying portfolio has held up quite well during the interest rate hikes, the underlying price per share has been meaningfully sold off.

Looking back over the fund's lifetime, we can see the fund has operated at both meaningful discounts and premiums over its lifetime. The current discount to NAV of nearly 10% has only occurred three times previously, December 2013 and during the financial crisis.

Performance wise, year to date, the fund has been sold off with most other municipal CEFs, being down 3.55% on a total return basis. The price per share is down 4.84% while the NAV is down a mere 2.57%. This implies that the discount to NAV increased by another 2.3% or so since the start of the year.

Since our first look at the fund on November 15th, the fund is down 4.68% on a total return basis. The price per share is down 6.77% while the fund's NAV is down only 3.02%.

To put the fund into perspective, we will take a look at the fund against the same peers we looked at last time, the iShares National Muni ETF (MUB) along with previously covered leveraged muni CEFs including BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (BKN), Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP), Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Income Fund (NEA), and MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH).

On a total return basis, the fund has done fairly well considering everything. Its 3.55% loss comes in behind the unlevered (NYSEARCA:MUB) but ahead of most of its CEF peers.

The same holds true if we focus strictly on the net asset value.

If we look at how the fund has done since our last look, however, the fund has been the worst performer on a total return basis.

On a NAV basis, however, the fund comes in right in line with other quality peers. As such, this tells us the fund in particularly was thrown out with the bathwater.

Once again, going back and looking at the fund over the long term, it has been the second best performing fund.

In my initial article, I wrote,

Overall, the fund has been a good performing fund. The key with it is buying it right, at a discount and not being afraid to transition into another fund at a discount when FMN is trading at a premium.

Source: "FMN - Quality Muni Fund At A Discount, BUT There Is A Better Way Of Buying"

This has seemingly come true today, and the fund presents a better value than many quality peers.

Bottom Line

As previously mentioned, Federated is an experienced fixed income manager.

Now that the funds have merged, FMN is the only closed-end fund under Federated's product portfolio. There is a possibility they would close it down or sell it in the future.

From the pricing side, the fund was cheap before but is even cheaper today.

Over the previous year, the fund traded at a discount to NAV of as low as .33% to as high as 10.11%.

As we can see, the current 9.55% discount to NAV is far better than what we found in the fund over the previous 1, 3, and 5 years.

From the risk perspective, FMN is a lower duration option than traditional quality focused muni CEFs. The lower duration would continue to help in a rising rate environment. This is to some degree a byproduct of the two funds merging.

Unfortunately, we do not yet have the combined financials for the two funds combined. What we do know, however, is that individually they were above their peers.

Bottom line, this is a quality municipal closed-end fund trading at above-market discounts to NAV.

