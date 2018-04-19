7 Charts That May Help You Sleep Better

This is business as usual: caution is recommended, but no reason to panic.

The market is overpriced but the systemic risk is low.

A quick look at meaningful data on the stock market and the economy.

In the last 2 months, you have probably seen refurbished bearish articles with arguments full of common sense. They will eventually be right one day. Rather than wasting time debating on opinions, I prefer looking at objective data with a solid track record. They tell us that the bear thesis is still thin.

Short Interest

...we find that short interest, when aggregated across firms and appropriately detrended, is a statistically and economically significant predictor of future market excess returns over our 1973:01 to 2014:12 sample period. Indeed, our short interest index is arguably the strongest known predictor of the equity risk premium.

(Short Interest and Aggregate Stock Returns - Rapach, Ringgenberg, Zhou - 2016)

The authors of this research have designed a short-interest index-beating 14 of the most famous timing indicators. I use this concept as a part of my systemic risk indicator MTS10. I simplified it by limiting the universe to S&P 500 companies and replacing a complicated detrending calculation by tests on moving averages.

Here is the average short-interest in S&P 500 stocks in percentage between 2006 and 4/15/2018:

All Charts: portfolio123

Academic research shows that the average short-interest in stocks may be the best predictor of market return: the higher the value, the worst the expectations. It went sharply up in the second half of 2015, but it has been trending down since February 2016 and it has been stable for several months, close to multi-year lows.

Market Breadth

Many indicators have been created on the concept of market breadth. The idea is to check the percentage of bullish stocks according to a primary indicator. As an example, the next chart plots the percentage of S&P 500 stocks above their 200-day single moving averages.

It is supposed to send a bearish signal when crossing below 20%. It was close to it in January 2016, but it is now above 55%.

Aggregate past EPS

The next chart plots the aggregate EPS of S&P 500 companies for the trailing 12 months.

After a downtrend in 2015-2016, it is at an all-time high.

Aggregate expected EPS

Now, let's have a look at a blend of current year and next year aggregate estimate EPS. This time-weighted blend avoids meaningless discontinuities at every year's end.

It surged in January and is also at an all-time high.

AAII Sentiment

The AAII sentiment is known as a contrarian indicator when it goes out of its normal range. It is bullish and in its normal range when I write this, but last week, it fell below 1 standard deviation under the mean. Readings below this level have been followed by a positive return of the S&P 500 80% of the times in the following 6 months.

Economy

The unemployment rate has been in a steady downtrend since 2010 and is stable for 6 months. Chart from St Louis Fed:

Housing starts are in an uptrend and close to the historical average:

Retail and Food sales are still in the steady uptrend started in 2009:

I don't want to downplay the risks: stocks have a median overvaluation about 30% in my metrics, black swans are unpredictable and rate-related concerns are justified. However, objective data show this is a low-risk environment. I see no reason to rush out of stocks, but implementing tactics to limit risks is always a good idea. Some indicators discussed here are components of my systemic risk indicator MTS10, updated every week in my private Seeking Alpha service.

