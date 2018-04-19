The Triangle Capital Transaction Offers Low-Risk 10% Upside

I calculate the expected value under a range of scenarios and determine a range of prices from $12.08 to $13.27.

Triangle Capital (TCAP) is a strong buy at any price below $12. I suspect the market is not giving TCAP credit for its successful sale process due to the stock's history and the prior stock underperformance. Given the recent history and the stock chart, it makes sense that previously burned investors might still be skittish to get back into the stock.

History and Transaction Summary

Triangle Capital was an underperforming BDC owning a high-risk portfolio that cratered over 2017, with the stock price following the portfolio performance downwards. However, the performance that may be causing investors to stay away from the business drove the company to look for strategic alternatives to improve stock performance. Around a week ago, the company announced in a press release that the sale process was successful. It would sell 100% of its portfolio for cash and sell the management of Triangle Capital to an external manager, Barings.

The first reaction of the market to the news was a huge jump in the stock price. The price has since dropped considerably. However, I view the secondary reaction as due to a misunderstanding of the complex nature of the transaction. Many investors looked unfavorably at the dividend suspension and were unsure what to think of the new external manager.

The first point is a misunderstanding of the state of the portfolio. The dividend was not suspended because of any underperformance or problems at Triangle Capital. The dividend was suspended because Triangle Capital will be a corporation with 100% cash and no operations after the close of the transaction.

On the second point, Barings already has closed-end funds which trade on the public markets, which can be seen at their website here. Those three funds currently around their NAV, with the funds at a 1.4% premium, 9% discount, and 0.3% premium. So the second point should cause no worry. As I will show below, the transaction is still positive at this price even if the eventual BDC trades at greater than a 9% discount to NAV.

This transaction is unquestionably positive for shareholders at the current stock price. The main assumptions that will drive the value of the stock in this transaction are:

Time to deal closing

Time for Barings to ramp portfolio to 6% liquid debt portfolio

Time for Barings to ramp loan originations for "minimum" 8% private debt portfolio

Discount to NAV for eventual Barings closed-end fund

To get a sense of the impact on the stock price from this point forward, I created a few scenarios to examine the impact of these assumptions on the stock price. In each of these scenarios, I forecasted the cash flows using the assumptions then discounted them back at a 8% discount rate, given this is the expected return of the eventual ramped portfolio. The time to deal closing determines the payment of $1.78 per share. The final cash flow in each DCF analysis is the stock price at which you would sell the stock given the assumed discount to NAV.

Worst case scenario

Deal closing: 7/31/2018

Ramp to 6% portfolio: 2 quarters

Ramp to 8% portfolio: 2 years

Discount to NAV: 10%

Below are the cash flows:

4/17/18 7/2018 9/2018 12/2018 3/2019 6/2019 9/2019 12/2019 3/2020 6/2020 9/2020 12/2020 0.00 1.78 0.09 0.18 0.19 0.20 0.20 0.21 0.22 0.23 0.24 10.82

In this scenario, the ramp to deploy the cash into a liquid 6% yielding portfolio takes a full 2 quarters, the ramp to the private debt 8% yielding portfolio takes the high end of Barings expectations, and the eventual fund trades at a 10% discount to NAV. Considering the trading of Baring's other closed end funds, this should be a low end scenario which management should comfortably beat. The value in this scenario using an 8% discount rate is $12.08, which is a 2.6% increase compared to the close price of $11.77 on the day this article was written, 4/17/2018. You can also use the cash flows to find an implied rate of return from a purchase at that stock price. The implied return using this scenario is 9.3% annual return until the portfolio is fully ramped in December 2020.

Base case scenario

Deal closing: 7/31/2018

Ramp to 6% portfolio: 2 quarters

Ramp to 8% portfolio: 1.5 years

Discount to NAV: 5%

Below are the cash flows:

4/17/2018 7/2018 9/2018 12/2018 3/2019 6/2019 9/2019 12/2019 3/2020 6/2020 9/2020 0.00 1.78 0.09 0.18 0.19 0.20 0.21 0.22 0.23 0.24 11.42

The two differences between this scenario and the above scenario are the private debt ramp takes place quicker, with management being able to deploy the capital in 1.5 years instead of the 2 years in the low scenario. The value in this scenario is $12.59, a 7.0% increase over today's price. Viewing it from the perspective of an annual return, using a purchase price of $11.77 gives an implied return of 11.6% annually. This is the scenario which convinced me to purchase.

Optimistic Scenario

Deal closing: 6/30/2018

Ramp to 6% portfolio: 1 quarter

Ramp to 8% portfolio: 1 year

Discount to NAV: 0%

Below are the cash flows:

4/17/2018 6/2018 9/2018 12/2018 3/2019 6/2019 9/2019 12/2019 0.00 1.78 0.18 0.20 0.21 0.23 0.24 12.02

The final scenario improves each of the variables. The deal is assumed to close by 6/30/2018, both of the portfolio ramps go quickly, and the eventual Barings CEF trades at its NAV. The value in this scenario is $13.27, a 12.7% increase over today's price. A purchase at $11.77 would give an implied return of 17.3% annually in this scenario.

Summary

Finally, there are other variables in play here that could increase the return compared to the values shown. Each of these scenarios assumes that it will take a full ramp of the Barings private debt portfolio until the stock will trade in line with the eventual NAV. However, if the portfolio were to trade up towards NAV at any time prior to the full ramp of the portfolio, that would increase the annualized return regardless of which scenario ends up playing out.

In conclusion, all 3 of the scenarios show the value increasing from this point forward. Depending on your perspective and your expectation for the likelihood of each of the scenarios, you can use the above methodology to develop your own target price and expected return to determine if you think it's a worthwhile purchase for you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.