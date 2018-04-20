Suncor Energy: Examining The Effects Of The Trans Mountain Pipeline Cancellation

The company will probably be able to deliver a 9% CAGR between now and 2020 even if the pipeline project is cancelled, but may stall once it hits its new size.

The company has the overwhelming majority of its reserves in the oil sands and expects nearly all of its forward growth to be produced in the region.

Suncor is the largest producer of oil in the Canadian oil sands and so it could be negatively affected by the possible cancellation of the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion.

A few days ago, I published an article (this article is not paywalled so it will always be accessible) discussing the issues surrounding the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion and the impact that these issues could have on Kinder Morgan (KMI). However, the failure to complete this pipeline could also have a deleterious effect on the development of the Canadian oil sands. Therefore, I thought that exploring this particular effect would be beneficial to investors. As Suncor Energy (SU) is the largest company operating in the region, we will specifically look at that company and what effect the failure to complete the Trans Mountain Pipeline will have on the company's forward growth.

Suncor Energy in the Oil Sands

In my previous article, I discussed that the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion project is critical for the economic development of the Canadian oil sands. According to the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, Canada needs approximately 1.3 million barrels per day of new pipeline capacity between now and 2030 to transport the expected new oil sands production that will come online over that time period. The Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion, with its 590,000 barrels per day of capacity, could have accounted for a good portion of this. In the absence of this capacity, oil sands producers will be forced to rely on freight rail and similar high cost methods of transportation to move the oil to market. This will have the effect of keeping the large discount that WCS has relative to WTI in place, acting as a brake on the profitability of these companies. The absence of this pipeline will also make it somewhat more difficult for oil sands producers to access the rapidly growing markets of East Asia.

Suncor Energy has enormous reserves in the oil sands and expects the development of these reserves to provide much of its growth going forward. As of December 31, 2017, Suncor Energy had total proved and probable reserves of 7.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent. This is sufficient for the company to continue at its current rate of production for at least 31 years. This is a much greater reserve base, at least in terms of reserve life, than any other major oil company. The reason for the company's enormous reserves is its sizable position in the Canadian oil sands, although some of these reserves are located at the handful of offshore production sites that Suncor possesses and a small percentage are natural gas as opposed to oil. In all, 7.365 billion barrels of this total is located in the oil sands. Clearly then, Suncor Energy has made a very large bet on the development of this region for its future development.

Over the past few years, Suncor Energy has managed to build up an impressive operation in the oil sands region. In 2017, Suncor produced an average of 563.7 mboe per day from its oil sands operation. This represents an increase over its average production of 504.9 mboe per day in 2016 and 463.4 mboe per day in 2015. The company plans to continue this growth trajectory over the coming years. Due to the projects that started out in 2017, Suncor should be able to achieve average daily production of approximately 630,000 barrels of oil equivalent from its oil sands operations in 2018, representing an increase of 11.76% over 2017 levels. By 2020, Suncor expects to be producing approximately 900 mboe per day, nearly all of which will be produced in the oil sands (around 105-115 thousand mboe per day will be produced outside of the oil sands).

Source: Suncor Energy

Naturally, in order to actually execute on this growth, Suncor needs to have a way to get its oil sands production to market. Undoubtedly, the most affordable method to accomplish this is to use pipeline transportation. However, as I mentioned in my previous article (linked above), the Canadian oil sands region is currently served by extremely limited pipeline capacity. Furthermore, it is greatly undersupplied with the pipeline capacity needed to meet its forward growth. Fortunately, Suncor has managed to secure a substantial amount of capacity for its own use. According to Suncor's most recent investor presentation, the company currently has 750 thousand barrels per day of near-term pipeline capacity to support its oil sands operations.

Source: Suncor Energy

In addition, Suncor claims that proposed projects will provide the company with increased capacity, although the company does not specify which proposed projects these are. As I mentioned in my earlier article, there is a chance, possibly a very high chance, that a cancellation of the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion could cause other projects to get cancelled as companies are discouraged from investing in other pipeline projects due to the perceived political risks. Thus, it is possible that this new capacity will not materialize.

With that said, 750,000 barrels per day would be close to enough to cover the company's needs up to the end of 2020. While it will not quite be enough if Suncor manages to achieve the upper end of its production forecast, it could likely use freight trains or something similar to make up the remainder of its needed shipping capacity without an outsized impact on its potential earnings. However, Suncor directly states that this is "near-term" capacity but it does not specify what that means. Specifically, it does not state how long the contracts guaranteeing this capacity are for. Thus, the company could conceivably find itself struggling for transportation capacity in a few years as the oil sands growth story plays out. This would hinder its ability to get its products to market and thus would have a substantial effect on its revenue.

Financial Matters

As the majority of Suncor's production growth going forward is coming from the Canadian oil sands, we can realistically assume that the majority of the company's forward revenue and cash flow growth will be coming from the same location. As we see here, the company's earnings and cash flows from its oil sands operations were substantially higher in 2017 than in 2016 or 2015:

2017 2016 2015 Oil Sands Net Earnings $1009 -$1149 -$856 Oil Sands Cash Flow $4287 $2286 $2808

(all figures in millions)

Source: Company Filings

While the fact that 2017 had higher oil prices than either of the past two years certainly played a role in this, the primary reason for the surge in earnings was the higher level of production. We can realistically expect cash flows to be higher in 2018 as well due to higher production (and higher oil prices). As shown here, Suncor does indeed expect that it will have higher funds from operations than in any of the past few years:

Source: Suncor Energy

Unfortunately, it can be difficult to predict the revenues of oil companies more than a few months out due to the impact of oil price fluctuations. While these companies do use financial instruments such as futures to hedge their exposure, these can only help so much. If oil prices remain stable, Suncor's revenue should grow at a 9% compound annual growth rate until the end of the decade. I expect oil prices to be higher over the next few years than in 2017 due to the rising Syrian hostilities among other factors. If I am correct, then Suncor's revenue growth should exceed 9% annually.

Historically, Suncor has returned money to shareholders in proportion (at least somewhat) to its funds from operations. Thus, as the company's FFO increases, so do its dividends and stock buybacks.

Source: Suncor Energy

As Suncor appears likely to grow its FFO over the next three years, investors can likely expect to see both dividend growth and potentially an increasing amount of money spent on stock buybacks.

Conclusion

In conclusion, it appears that individuals that bought stock of Suncor Energy due to its potential growth in the Canadian oil sands don't have anything to worry about until the end of 2020 should Kinder Morgan cancel the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion. At that time though, Suncor will be using its maximum current capacity and may not be able to acquire any more. Thus, what happens in 2021 is anyone's guess but it is probable that Suncor will be able to continue along at 2020 levels. Over the next three years then, investors can enjoy the 9% compound annual growth rate while we watch to see how the story plays out.

