Rowan April Fleet Status Remains On The Weak Side

Rowan has reached my target of $15 set in February, and I recommend to take profit off now.

Overall, RDC April fleet status is showing that the recovery that we expected this year is not showing up enough strength yet, despite an oil price above $70 a barrel.

Investment Thesis:

Rowan Companies (RDC) is one of my six-strong offshore drillers with a rock-solid balance sheet which has managed successfully to overcome the adverse ripple effect of an offshore drilling recession driven by an oil crash that started three years ago.

RDC rallied a whopping 60% the last quarter of 2017 when the stock experienced a decisive breakout of the descending channel pattern in September. Unfortunately, after reaching $17 early 2018, the stock tumbled quickly to $11+, looking for slippery support.

We may experience another wave of over-optimism starting two weeks ago buoyed by a stable oil price above $70 per barrel. I am afraid (not really) that we are living again what we saw in early 2018 when the offshore drilling sector rallied "in sympathy" with the overall oil sector but quickly corrected when the market came to realize that the drilling activity was not at the rendezvous. Rowan has reached my target of $15 set in February, and I recommend to take profit off now.

Rowan's rig fleet is very versatile, and the company owns a primarily large jackup fleet, which represents about 86.5% of the total backlog, including the long-term effect of the new JV 50/50 created with Saudi Aramco. I have commented on this issue on February 13, 2017. Please click here to read my article.

Evidence suggests that the offshore drilling industry is recovering, but the pace of the recovery is nowhere near what we can call sufficient in the shallow water segment where Rowan is mainly present. Furthermore, the recovery is still on hold in the floaters' division with struggling day rates, poor contracting, and harsh competition.

RDC rallied a whopping 60% in a few weeks with a decisive breakout of the descending channel pattern in September 2017. I expect the stock to consolidate a little, and I recommend to take some profit off the table at or above $14.50 if possible.

Fleet Status analysis

April 18, 2018 - Company fleet status. [Click here for sources]

Ultra-Deepwater Drillships

# Name Year Built Specification K feet Information Contract End Current Day rate K$ Location Information 1 Rowan Resolute 2014 10/12 (Drilling 40k) 6/1/18 6/1/18-6/1/18 (21 days) 7/1/18 - 8/1/18 580 Offrate time M&I Undisclosed ($130K/d?) [Anadarko] [LLOG] US GOM 2-wells options

Jackup. (10 Jackups contracted to Saudi Aramco).

# Name Year Built Category Contract End Current Day rate K $ Location Indication Off-rate 1 Joe Douglas 2012 11/18 (4-well) Undisclosed 110 (?) [BP] Trinidad 1-well option 2 Hank Boswell 2006 10/18 undisclosed [Saudi Aramco 50/50 JV] Middle East 3 Scooter Yeargain 2004 10/18 undisclosed [Saudi Aramco 50/50 JV] Middle East 4 Bob Palmer 2003 4/18 (After 4/18 extension leased/chartered pending contract negotiation) 198 [Saudi Aramco] Middle East (14d) 2Q18 5 Arch Rowan 1981 9/18 69 [Saudi Aramco] Middle East [8d] 2Q18 6 Charles Rowan 1981 9/18 69 [Saudi Aramco] Middle East [8d] 1Q18 7 Rowan Mississippi 2008 12/18 195 [Saudi Aramco] Middle East [52d] 1Q18 8 Rowan Middletown 1980 9/18 69 [Saudi Aramco] Middle East [8d] 2Q18 9 Rowan Viking 2011 6/18 6/18-10/18 10/18-12/18 1Q/2Q 2019 2Q/3Q 2019 219 Undisclosed Undisclosed Available Undisclosed [Lundin] [Shell/MOL] UK NS Norway-NS 3-wells x priced options 10 Rowan Stavanger 2011 8/18 or 11/18 2/19 Available Undisclosed (~60k/d) [Repsol Norge] Norway 6 x 60d option 11 Rowan Gorilla V 1998 Mid 9/19 Undisclosed <100? [Total] UK North Sea 180-d priced option 12 Rowan Gorilla VI 2000 3/18 3/18 - 9/18 Available Undisclosed (~120?) [Shell] Trinidad [31d] 1Q18 13 Rowan EXL II 2011 4/18 4/18 - 3/19 (5-well) Available Undisclosed (~<100) [BP Trinidad] Trinidad [59d] 1Q18 14 Rowan EXL III 2011 7/18 (105 days) Undisclosed [McMoran] 15 Ralph Coffman 2009 5/18 (1 well) 5/18-10/18 (120 days) Available Undisclosed (~<100) Trinidad [GulfSlope En.] GoM 16 Bess Brants P59 Super 116E out of service Available 9/18 Brazil 17 Earnest Dees P60 Super 116E out of service Available 9/18 Brazil

ARO Drilling - 50/50 JV Rowan/Aramco.

# Name Year Built Category Contract End Current Day rate K $ Location Indication Off-rate 1 Gilbert Rowe 1981 10/20 69 [Saudi Aramco JV 50/50] Middle East [21d] 2Q18 2 Bob Keller 2005 10/20 130 [Saudi Aramco JV 50/50] Middle East [14d] 2Q18 3 J.P. Bussell 2008 10/20 130 [Saudi Aramco JV 50/50] Middle East 4 SAR-201 Starts February 15, 2018, for 3-year contract 79 [Saudi Aramco JV 50/50] [45d] 1Q'18 5 SAR-202 2012 10/20 195 [Saudi Aramco JV 50/50] Middle East

Cold Stacked rigs.

# Name Year built Location 1 Rowan Gorilla IV 1986 Gulf of Mexico 2 Rowan California 1983 Bahrain

Warm Stacked/Ready Stacked/ Available.

# Name Year built Location/info 1 Rowan Renaissance 2014 Gulf of Mexico 2 Rowan Reliance 2014 Gulf of Mexico 3 Rowan Relentless 2015 Gulf of Mexico 4 Rowan EXL I 2010 Bahrain 5 Rowan EXL IV 2011 Bahrain 6 Rowan Norway 2011 UK 7 Rowan Gorilla VII 2002 Shipyard enhancement [90d] 1Q18

Total Fleet:

Class Operational Available Cold Stacked Total UDW Drillships 1 3 0 4 Jackup 17 (5 Aro) 4 2 23 Total 18 (22) 7 2 27 (32)

Backlog estimated as of April 18, 2018, and revenue repartition between the JU and UDW (Graphs).

Rowan has now one drillship operational. Three other drillships are stacked in the Gulf of Mexico.

Rowan's backlog has been weakening since early 2015 and is now representing less than $1 billion.

Note: I have added 100% of the backlog from Aro Drilling where RDC owns 50%.

Commentary:

Rowan companies released its fleet status report on April 18, 2018.

The 2014-built drillship Rowan Resolute (2014) is set to complete its Gulf of Mexico contract with Anadarko (NYSE:APC) in June 2018. The rig will then have 21-days offrate time in the second quarter of the year for maintenance and inspections. After that, the drillship will work on a two-well contract awarded by LLOG with an estimated duration of 85 days. The deal is expected to start in late June or early July 2018, and it also includes priced option for two additional wells. The jackup Rowan Viking (2010) has been awarded a five-well contract from Shell UK (NYSE:RDS.A) in the UK with an estimated duration of 100 days. The contract start is expected to follow completion of Lundin contract, which is scheduled for late-June. The gig is for plugging and abandonment work on the Goldeneye platform in the Central North Sea. The rig has won a two-well contract award from MOL in Norway with an estimated duration of 110 days. The first well is expected to start following the Shell UK contract and last approximately 55 days. It will be a three-six month availability in 2019, before the beginning of the second well. The agreement also includes priced options for three additional wells. The Bob Palmer jackup in Saudi Arabia with Saudi Aramco has been extended from February until April 30. After that, the rig is anticipated to become a leased/chartered rig, pending contract negotiations. The rig's dayrate is $198,000. The jackup Rowan EXL III (2010) started its five-well contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico with Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) on March 15, 2018. The estimated duration of the contract is 105 days, ending in July 2018.

Overall, RDC April fleet status is showing that the recovery expected late last year had not materialized yet. There are plenty of signs that oil operators are ready to reinvest in offshore exploration, but the process takes much longer than I expected. As I commented recently about the jackup segment, which is the substantial part of Rowan, in this article, that I recommend to you:

One issue that has prevented any meaningful recovery in the offshore drilling industry is related to a vast oversupply of rigs available, which has driven day rates to a level often below the break-even point... The second issue is that a large number of so-called "zombie rigs" are still stacked with no real prospect in this tight, competitive drilling market. In August last year, Bassoe estimated that "up to 340 drilling rigs could be scrapped by 2020". Thus, Rig attrition is an imperative prerequisite for a sustaining offshore drilling recovery late 2018 and a slow increase in day rates. Bassoe seems optimistic entering 2018 and wrote: "While cleaning up the jack-up fleet will take years, and while there are a number of factors slowing it down, at least the reluctance to scrap we've seen from owners is abating. The rate of scrapping is, and will continue, increasing. And we expect 2018 to be another record year for jack-up attrition."

On the other side, the deepwater and ultra-deepwater segment, which involves the floater rigs, is still hopelessly quite which is a conundrum. However, I still believe signs of a recovery will show up the end of H2 2018.

Technical analysis

RDC is experiencing a positive breakout from a pattern that I have a tough time to define at the moment (maybe a rising channel pattern from July last year). We may be trading at resistance now around $15-15.50, which was above my target $14.50 in February (sell flag). However, if RDC crosses the $15.50 resistance (buy flag), it is likely that the next resistance will be $17-17.25 (double top - Sell flag).

Thus, I recommend to take a 30% profit off now (~15.25) and wait a few days to see if the momentum is strong enough to reach $17.25 again. On the other side, RDC may quickly retrace to the next support at $13.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade RDC actively as well