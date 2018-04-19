RSX: Answers To Common Questions

I've written extensively about VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) in recent days because I felt it was a compelling investment/trading opportunity, and also because the situation developed very fast. Despite the wide coverage that RSX has recently got from myself and fellow contributors, there are still many questions about RSX and some Russian stocks out there. I tried to answer as many questions as I could in the comments sections of RSX articles, but given the volume of questions, I decided that I needed more space to lay out my views on the topic. This article is a compilation of answers on the most frequently asked questions as well as a collection of thoughts on most recent developments in RSX. Without further ado, let's begin.

What's the difference between RSX and ERUS? The iShares MSCI Russia Capped ETF (ERUS) is another Russia-focused ETF. ERUS offers more exposure to Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) and Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY). Visually, the composition is as follows.

Source: ETF.com

Source: ETF.com

The reason why there's much more interest in RSX than ERUS is simple. The average trading volume of RSX is more than 10 million shares per day, while ERUS trades slightly above 600,000 shares per day. Thus, whatever volume you want to push to RSX, you'll be able to do so with minimal slippage. With ERUS, it might be trickier.

What about Sberbank? Sberbank is the go-to stock when it comes to investing in Russia, so I get many questions regarding the name. My primary fundamental interest is in everything commodity-related, so any calls for me to write an in-depth article on Sberbank will have to remain unanswered. However, I can give readers a high-level picture. The recent pressure on Sberbank has more to do with fears of further sanctions on Russia rather than on Sberbank's potential problems from sanctioned companies like Rusal. Sanctions aside, Sberbank has a dominant position in the Russian market and is led by a very solid and investor-friendly management team.

Sberbank continues to profit from the ongoing push to make the Russian banking space cleaner. Many banks have already lost their heads due to uncovering of money laundering or outright theft. Obviously, their clients did not like the experience of coming to a bank and seeing the doors shut (especially business clients who have no insurance from the government), so they chose Sberbank as their next bank of choice. So, investment in Sberbank depends on one's position regarding further Russia/West tensions. If you believe that we've recently seen the political low, then Sberbank is a buy at current levels.

What about Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT)? This is another stock that many seem to be interested in. Mobile TeleSystems is part of both RSX's and ERUS's holdings. Mobile TeleSystems has seen many ups and downs in recent years, mostly related to the conflict between its shareholder, Sistema, and Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF). Outside of a normal rebound together with the rest of the Russian market, I don't expect much from the company. There are two reasons for this. The first one is the upcoming "Yarovaya law" implementation, that will make all telecom companies store the users' data for up to six months. Estimates of a hit on Russian telecom wary widely, but some hit is guaranteed. In addition, this is hardly a great signal for the industry and the business environment in general. The side effect of this development, as well as other attempts in the "war on the internet" from the Russian government is that an already tech-savvy population has increased its comfort with VPN, Tor and other methods of digital freedom, but since the money spent on VPN goes outside Russia, it does not help those who invest in Russian stocks.

The second reason is that telecoms are a rare competitive field in the Russian market. Thanks to this, the quality of service is high while the cost for users is low. That's great for Russian citizens, but not necessarily great for investors in Mobile TeleSystems or, let's say, VEON (VEON), as it means a perpetual pressure on margins.

Key rate. In recent news, the Russian Central Bank stated that it will have to decrease the pace of rate cuts due to recent turbulence in the markets that was ignited by new U.S. sanctions on Russia. That said, the Bank still wants to reach a neutral rate by the end of 2018. The Bank's target inflation is 4% and the neutral rate is about 6%. This means a bit more pressure on the Russian ruble if it is implemented as while the Fed is hiking, the Russian Central Bank will continue cutting rates -- albeit at a slower pace than originally expected. However, the pressure from lower rates on the ruble may be fully mitigated by increasing oil prices, should Brent oil (BNO) stay above $70 per barrel.

Perspectives on the rebound.

RSX has already shown decent performance for a momentum trade, although $22 should be within reach -- especially given the recent strength in oil prices. Speaking about the longer-term perspectives, I'd expect a very choppy road as many foreign investors (they are the swing players on the Russian market) will be carefully evaluating political risks and many of them will end up decreasing exposure to Russia for safety purposes.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.