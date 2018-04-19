Not Out Of The Woods Yet

The lingering internal weakness which has plagued the Big Board for weeks reared its head again on Thursday, thanks in large part to a spike in Treasury yields. Rate-sensitive securities were particularly hard hit as confirmed by breadth indicators. In this report we’ll discuss the continued weakness plaguing the NYSE and why investors should continue avoiding NYSE stocks in favor of stocks in the tech sector which are showing relative price strength, solid fundamentals, and forward momentum.

A 1.64% rally in the 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) was the rallying cry for bears on Thursday. As Treasury yields rose, stocks were sold as inflation expectations rose to a 3-½ year high. This caused a steepening of the yield curve as long-dated Treasuries came under pressure. The S&P 500 (SPX) declined 0.57% while the Nasdaq Composite was 0.70% lower as investors showed nervousness over the latest yield spike.

Source: BigCharts

The NYSE broad market hasn’t yet turned a corner to a decisively bullish condition despite a confirmed immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom a few days ago. The major averages also have managed to close decisively above their 15-day moving averages and have put some distance between the 15-day MAs as stock prices were lively earlier this week. There are still enough positive indications in favor of the bulls retaining control of the immediate term, but a few more days of a negative new high-new low differential would give the bears a decided advantage. What happens in the next couple of trading sessions will tell us just how resolved the bulls are to keep the trend going in their favor.

Source: BigCharts

Thus far market volatility has remained subdued despite the spike in Treasury yields. The Volatility Index (VIX) has remained under its 15-day moving average for most of this month and has barely budged in the last few days. However, if VIX rallies above its 15-day trend line (below) from here then the NYSE bears will have another decided advantage in the near term. As long as VIX remains under the 20 level, however, the odds favor the bulls.

Source: BigCharts

Not everything was bad news on Thursday. The NYSE Securities Broker/Dealer Index (XBD) managed to rally 1.24% on a day which saw most industry groups in the red. The broker/dealers are one of the most sensitive of all industries to shifting broad market trends and have long served as a leading indicator for the S&P 500. A move to the 300 level in the XBD would bode well for the broad equity market outlook. Even as it now stands, however, XBD’s price trend is still positive and suggests that the bulls still have the advantage in the immediate trend.

Source: BigCharts

The area which continues to be a major problem for the NYSE is incremental demand. On Thursday, while 78 NYSE-listed stocks made new 52-week highs there were 96 new 52-week lows. The NYSE returned to a negative new high-new low differential for the day and all because of a rally in Treasury yields. As discussed in this commentary, this has been a recurring problem and will act as a major headwind against a sustained stock market rally if it continues. Until the new 52-week lows on the NYSE shrink to below 40 for several days, investors should avoid initiating significant new long positions.

Incremental demand for technology stocks, as reflected by the new 52-week highs and lows on the Nasdaq, has been much better in contrast to the NYSE. The high-low differential for the Nasdaq has been positive for most of the last two weeks, and for most of that time there have been fewer than 40 Nasdaq stocks making new 52-week lows. That wasn’t the case on Thursday, however, as there were 73 new highs against 50 new lows. The Nasdaq has shown a large measure of relative price strength vs. the NYSE recently and this remains the case. However, if the new lows on the Nasdaq exchange continue to increase above 40 in the coming days I’ll be forced to retract my immediate-term buy signal on the tech sector.

In conclusion, investors should continue to take advantage of the relative strength evident in select tech sector stocks. It’s still too soon to begin buying NYSE stocks, however, and until the new highs and lows previously discussed show major improvement investors should focus most of their attention on the Nasdaq.

On a strategic note, I’ve purchased a conservative position in the ETFMC Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) after its recent show of relative strength. Additionally, HACK has recently made a series of new highs and enjoys the benefit of strong forward momentum. I’m currently using the $35 level as the stop loss for this position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HACK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.